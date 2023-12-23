AUSTRALIA

Colin Burgess, original AC/DC drummer, dies at 77

December 17, 2023

Sydney - Colin Burgess, the original drummer for the Australian rock band AC/DC, has died at the age of 77, due to unknown reasons. The Sydney-born rock star had previously been added to the Hall of Fame and was widely renowned for his contributions to the iconic band. In a post shared to Instagram on Saturday by the rock band, its members offered their condolences to the drummer and thanked him for their time together.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

James Ajoub, 70

December 15, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of James (Jimmy) Ayoub in his sleep on December 10 at the age of 70. Jim was born on August 18, 1953 in Montreal to Iona and Nick Ayoub. His father was a classical and jazz musician who sparked his lifelong love of music. Jim enjoyed a notable career as the original percussionist for the band Mahogany Rush, and traveled the world, touring and supporting other famous rock bands such as Queen, Aerosmith, Kansas, Ted Nugent and Myles Goodwin. He was loved and admired by drummers and fans around the world. A big thank you to his doctors Elena Neamt and Najwa Buhlaiga as well as the nurses at the CLSC, and Dr. Najwa Buhlaiga at the Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GREECE

Giorgos Tolios, drummer of the legendary band Trypes, passed away suddenly at the age of 58.

December 14, 2023

The artistic world became poorer, as, as it became known from his environment, Giorgos Tolios passed away. In 1985, Giorgos Tolios took the place of Kostas Floroskoufis on the band's drums and their live performances in Athens, at club Rodeo, in Kyttaros and in Lycabettus, where they played before Dimitris Poulikakos, establishing them in the public's consciousness as the most dynamic rising rock band in Greece.

No cause of death reported.

Link

UNITED STATES

Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Dead at 69

December 17, 2023

Misfits' original drummer Manny Martinez has died. He was 69. Martinez's friend Zach Rector confirmed his death in a statement on Saturday, December 16, through a social media post. The announcement led musicians and fans to pay tribute to the drummer, as well. Rector called Martinez his "brother" in the post, branding him a "true living legend" and "student of Buddy Rich." His family has yet to disclose his cause of death. Martinez joined Misfits as one of the band's original members. He played the group's first single, "Cough/Cool," in 1977 alongside Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only - who went by his real name, Jerry Caiafa, at that time. He exited the band the same year after performing several shows with his bandmates. The Misfits continued its career until it reached its disbandment in 1983. Following legal battles, Danzig, Only and Doyle reformed the band in 1995 and extended the group's legacy from there.

Link

Dot Homler, Drummer for Thotcrime, Has Died

December 16, 2023

Dot Homler, the drummer for Grindcore band Thotcrime (also stylized at thotcrime), died unexpectedly, earlier this week. No cause of death has been revealed. The band posted to social media to announce the news. thotcrime released their second album, D1G1T4L_DR1FT through Prosthetic Records, in October. RIP. thotcrime released the following statement via social media: Earlier this week we were informed that Dot unexpectedly passed away. Dot was not only an incredibly talented musician, but an irreplacable friend. Hir enthusiasm and humor lit up every room sie entered, and hir relentless positivity was an inspiration to all of us. We are all absolutely heartbroken by this loss."

No age reported.

Link

Twitching Tongues Drummer Cayle Sain Dead at 31

December 11, 2023

There's sad news to report as veteran Twitching Tongues drummer Cayle Sain has died at the age of 31. The news was confirmed by the band and an outpouring of love from his peers has starting circulating on social media. No cause of death was given. The band issued a brief statement on the drummer's passing which read, "Our beloved friend, brother, and drummer Cayle Sain has passed away. Aside from his unmatched talent, Cayle had the biggest heart and was the most loyal and caring friend anyone could ask for. If you spent one minute with him, he loved you. Rest in peace, and goodbye for now."

Link

Aaron Spears, Drummer for Usher, Ariana Grande & Others, Dead at 47

October 30, 2023

Aaron Spears, an acclaimed drummer who worked with Usher, Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan, and other artists, died Monday, October 30, at the age of 47, USA Today reports. Spears’ death was announced in a message from his wife, Jessica, posted on his social media sites. “It is with a heavy heart and overwhelming sadness that I share the news of the passing of my beloved husband,” the message began. “Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August.” USA Today reports that Grande took to Instagram Story to post a tribute to Spears. “I can’t wrap my head around this. We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron,” the pop superstar wrote. “The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime L.A. Guns Drummer Steve Riley Dies at 67

October 27, 2023

The Riley family confirmed to Blabbermouth that the drummer died on Tuesday (Oct. 24). In a statement, they revealed, "We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67. Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments."

Link

Pavement Share Statement On Death Of Drummer Gary Young

August 17, 2023

Pavement have shared an official statement on the passing of Gary Young [70], the band’s original drummer and producer from 1989 to 1993. “Garrit Allan Robertson Young put Pavement on the map,” the note begins. “He recorded all of our records from the Slay Tracks 7″ through to the Watery, Domestic EP. He did it all in his garage, a studio called Louder Than You Think. Stephen and Spiral knew him from the Stockton punk rock scene and got his phone number from the yellow pages. He made all of their early songs happen as tried to grasp their youthful mayhem and, make sense of it all. That, he did.” He was made to play drums in rock and roll bands. He came from the “Keith Moon school of drummers.” It’s an unofficial school. But, Gary graduated from it with honors. We’ve had the great pleasure of seeing insanely talented drummers. He drummed very hard from a different planet despite being born and raised in Mamaroneck, New York, on the easiest birthdate ever to remember (5/3/53).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Patrick McDaniels, 45

August 19, 2023

Utica, NY - Ryan Patrick McDaniels died at the age of 45. He was born in Utica on July 21, 1978 and died in Utica on August 13, 2023. Ryan was proud to be working at Utica Brewery and appreciated the camaraderie of his coworkers; he looked forward to producing quality beverages and felt like Norm from the sitcom Cheers. Above all else he was a drummer. His passion for music was extraordinary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Taylor Dies: Butthole Surfers Drummer And Memorable ‘Slacker’ Actor Was 60

June 20, 2023

Teresa Taylor, an early drummer for the indie rock band Butthole Surfers who had a small but memorable role in the 1990 film Slacker as a “pusher” trying to sell an unusual Madonna souvenir, died Sunday of lung disease, her former bandmates announced. She was 60. Taylor, who sometimes used the stage name Teresa Nervosa, “passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease,” the Butthole Surfers tweeted today. “She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.” Aside from her drumming career, Taylor is remembered for an attention-getting performance in Richard Linklater’s breakthrough film Slacker, portraying a character credited as Pap Smear Pusher who tries to sell a jar containing what she claims is a pap smear belonging to Madonna. Taylor’s character, dressed in a black T-shirt, sunglasses and ball cap, was featured on the movie’s poster and home video packaging. “I don’t get recognized,” she said in 2006. “Nobody recognizes my face, but when I’m in public, and I’m going off on something, people will be, ‘Are you the chick from Slacker?’ But it’s always because I’m ranting and raving about something.”

Link

Former Megadeth drummer Lee Rauch has passed away

June 26, 2023

Lee Rauch has died. The former Megadeth drummer passed away on Friday, June 23rd. His brother Chris shared the sad news on social media. However, the same did not provide any information about the cause of death. Lee Rauch was only 58 years old. "Today is a very sad day," Chris Rauch begins his execution. "Today is a very sad day, we lost my brother William Lee Rauch. Lee was a very strong man of faith so I know he is with God now. He was an Awesome drummer, who helped launch one of the biggest metal names in history by being the first drummer for Megadeth, playing along side Dave Mustaine, Kerry King and David Ellifson. His heart was set on making it big and came very close numerous times."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Humphrey, Famous Drummer and Former Member of Don Ellis Big Band, Has Died

April 19, 2023

The Yamaha Drums team is saddened to hear that Ralph Humphrey has passed. Ralph’s earlier work with the Don Ellis Big Band and Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention gave him the knowledge and expertise to speak, teach and write on the subject of rhythm and its application in modern drumming, influencing and educating generations of drummers. Ralph maintained a very active career in the recording industry, playing for a variety of motion picture, TV and record projects including American Idol, The Emmys, Star Trek Enterprise, The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad, to name a few. Ralph has recorded and toured with artists such as Wayne Shorter, Al Jarreau, Natalie Cole, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Humphrey “died suddenly.” From an email from a reader:

Mark, yet another famous Los Angeles drummer died in the past few weeks, Ralph Humphrey, formerly of Manhattan Transfer, Frank Zappa, Don Ellis. He played on thousands of film and television scores. He was 79, died of stage 4 colon cancer a year after a clean colonoscopy. He was an avid fan of the vaccines from the outset.