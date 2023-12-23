17 rock bassists have "died suddenly" worldwide since May 20, 2023
This makes a total of 34 bassists reported to have “died suddenly” since we started posting these compilations in February, 2022
These reports continue to shock and outrage. As Professor Miller recently stated during an interview with Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com, these so-called "vaccines" are the perfect murder weapon because the time lag between injection and the ultimate demise of the inoculated is more often than not months and even years. This is democide, pure and simple, and it is a moral outrage - a crime of unimaginable proportions.
And I'm a New York City bassist who couldn't step on stage in my own city because I refused dangerous, experimental drugs. Imagine, I was even outcasted by the "anarchist" on the "hard core" scene for asserting my sovereignty.
Anyone need a bassist? JeremiahHosea.com