GERMANY Former bassist Andreas "Herzi" Herzi passed away December 5, 2023 The Dortmund musician Andreas "Herzi" Herzi (1966-2023) died on November 24 . Herz played in bands for many years since the mid-eighties, including from 1985 to 1988 with FLAMING ANGER, from 1992 to 1994 with KREATOR and from 1995 to 2000 with IN RAGS. In addition, Andreas worked at …