22 nurses “died suddenly”:

Phoebe Ruth Macaulay, 26

September 21, 2024

Binghamton, New York - Phoebe Ruth Macaulay, 26, went to be with her Lord Jesus on September 18, 2024, after a courageous 26-month battle with brain cancer. She faced her illness with remarkable strength and grace. Phoebe made a significant impact on her coworkers at UHS Wilson Hospital Laboratory. She was a proud alumnus of Central Baptist Christian Academy, SUNY Broome and SUNY Upstate Medical University, and she found joy in playing both the violin and piano.

Jennifer Lynn Parry, 66

September 20, 2024

Squires, MO - Jennifer Lynn Parry, 66, of Squires, MO, passed away September 17, 2024 peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family. Jennifer graduated from Front Range Community College in Colorado with an associate degree in nursing. She gave 37 years of her life as a registered nurse, putting other people before herself. She liked to shop, spoil her grandchildren, go fishing and spend time drinking coffee on the porch.

No cause of death reported.

Eric D. Kesterson, 55

September 20, 2024

Richmond Indiana - Eric D. Kesterson, 55, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday morning, August 16, 2024, at his residence. Eric was a landscaper/groundskeeper at IU East for many years before he obtained his associates degree in nursing from Ivy Tech College and became an LPN. He worked at an extended care facility in Richmond and in Liberty Indiana for several years before he had to retire due to health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Meagan Ashley Maloney, 42

September 23, 2024

Scottsdale, Arizona – Veteran nurse Meagan Ashley Maloney, 42, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 16, 2024, after a fierce battle with a sudden illness. She specialized in plastic surgery nursing and developed extensive operating room experience, as well as expertise in non-surgical procedures. Meagan was also a member of ISPAN, the International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Nurses.

No cause of death reported.

Jodi (Ustanko) Knudsen, 46

September 17, 2024

Windham, New Hampshire - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jodi (Ustanko) Knudsen. Jodi died unexpectedly on September 12, 2024 at the age of 46. Jodi had a heart for serving others as a nurse and teacher. She practiced nursing at Valley Memorial Homes, United Hospital, and Grand Forks Clinic in Grand Forks and at Benefis Health System in Great Falls.

No cause of death reported.

Tammy Schutt, 56

September 20, 2024

Webster City, Iowa - Tammy Schutt, 56, of Williams, died Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at the Israel Hospice House. She attended Northeast Hamilton school and graduated from Iowa Central Community College with an associated degree in Nursing. Tammy's 30-year nursing career found her working in Iowa Falls, Webster City, Ames, Ankeny and most recently with Unity Point-Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines as a Patient Care Coordinator. She will be missed by many of her patients and coworkers. She was a brave soul that is now free from pain.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Jean Barber (née Bates), 63

September 17, 2024

Torrington, WY - Karen Jean Barber (née Bates), 63, passed away on September 3, 2024, after a sudden illness. She dedicated her life to the noble profession of nursing, providing care and comfort to those in need, and later, as a nurse recruiter, she guided many aspiring nurses with her experience and wisdom.

No cause of death reported.

Erin Rebecca LeCrone, 52

September 17, 2024

Pekin, IL - Erin Rebecca LeCrone, 52, of Pekin, passed away September 11, 2024, at her home. Erin graduated from Truman State University of Kirksville, Missouri with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing.

No cause of death reported.

Marcia Coats, 35

September 21, 2024

Durham, NC - Marcia Coats, 35, of Durham, NC, passed away unexpectedly at age 35 on September 6, 2024, in her home. Marcia was born in Arytom, Russia, October 18, 1988, and was the daughter of Randy and Joyce Johnson Coats. She had been working as a registered nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Kottayam hospital worker collapses and dies at Kochi airport duty-free shop

September 20, 2024

Kochi - A man collapsed and died at the Cochin International Airport on Friday. The deceased, Jimmy Simon Vettukatti, 63, is a native of Ettumanoor in Kottayam and also a U.S. citizen. Jimmy arrived on an Emirates flight in the early hours of the day to visit his mother, and the incident happened while he was shopping at the duty-free store. He had lived in Chicago for the past 36 years and worked as a respiratory supervisor at Kindred Hospital, North Lake.



No cause of death reported.

Illinois ends its healthcare worker COVID-19 “vaccination” mandate:

Julie LeBlanc, 52

September 18, 2024

Julie LeBlanc, 52, unexpectedly died in Wilmington Massachusetts. Julie was an ICU nurse at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

No cause of death reported.

The Cambridge Health Alliance, like Mount Auburn Hospital, will demand staff to be fully vaccinated in October:

Jamie (Craven) Clarke, 39

September 19, 2024

Panama City Beach, Florida - Jamie (Craven) Clarke is now with Jesus after 39 years of a life she loved dearly. She passed away on September 16th, 2024 in Panama City Beach, Florida, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jamie graduated from Duquesne University School of Nursing. Her career began at Children's Hospital Cardiac ICU. She worked in many areas of UPMC. After earning her Master's Degree at Duquesne, she became a Nurse Practitioner and worked in the Neurological Surgery Department. Jamie was also a Clinical Professor at Duquesne University where she loved sharing her knowledge with others. Most recently Jamie worked as a Family Nurse Practitioner in Panama City as well Clinical Lead at Summus, facilitating medical second opinions for patients across the globe.

Becky Sue (Vogel) Ansari, 51

September 19, 2024

Worthington, Ohio - Becky Sue (Vogel) Ansari finished her earthly journey on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 and departed to be with Jesus Christ her Savior. Becky completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2013 and dedicated her life to caring for others as the head school nurse at Dublin City Schools.

No cause of death reported.

Rose Marie Costa, 65

September 20, 2024

Canton, GA - Rose Marie Costa, 65, died on Friday September 20, 2024 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Rose was a retired labor and delivery nurse, retiring from Northside Atlanta.

No cause of death reported.

Sasha Elaine Ely, 42

September 21, 2024

Steubenville, OH - Sasha Elaine Ely, a beloved nurse and cherished member of her family, passed on September 16, 2024 at the age of 42. Her work as a nurse was not merely a job, it was a calling that reflected her profound empathy and commitment to caring for those in need.

No cause of death reported.

Judy Taylor Hinson, 63

September 21, 2024

Madison, FL - Judy Taylor Hinson, 63, of Madison, FL, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2024. Judy dedicated her life to caring for others as a Registered Nurse at SGMC and various medical facilities throughout her career. Her compassion and dedication left a lasting impact on her patients and colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Juanita Elizabeth Guajardo, 57

September 20, 2024

San Antonio, Texas – Juanita was a graduate of John Jay High School and furthered her passion for helping others by becoming a Licensed Vocational Nurse, earning her diploma from the Baptist Health System School of Health Professions. Lizzie didn't just find a career; she found a purpose. She dedicated 15 years of her life to the patients at BMC. Even when faced with the formidable opponent of pancreatic cancer, Lizzie's spirit never wavered.

Luann P. Yourish, 59

September 22, 2024

Acme, PA - Luann P. Yourish, 59, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, in Independence Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. Luann was a graduate of Mount Pleasant Area High School and received her nursing degree from Westmoreland County Community College. She worked as a nurse at various locations in the area for 30 years. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to onebyonerescue,org or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, PanCan.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Chesley, 56

September 21, 2024

Allen, TX - Sandra Chesley of Allen, Texas, passed away on September 17, 2024, at the age of 56. Sandra earned a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing from Widener University and accepted a nursing position at Texoma Medical Center, which led her to make North Texas her home. She thrived as a nurse and devoted her free time to her family.

No cause of death reported.

Divine Nsona Kitupa, 31

September 17, 2024

Cumming, GA - Divine Nsona Kitupa, of Cumming, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at the age of 31. Divine was a member of Word of Life Tabernacle, in Covington, GA, where she sang and served in the children’s choir. She was a registered nurse and a loving wife and mother. In her spare time, Divine loved to travel, try different foods, and was always a great host and entertained people.

No cause of death reported.

R. Christian Rhoads, 66

September 17, 2024

Dixon, IL - R. Christian Rhoads, 66, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024 in Dixon. For the past 30 years, he worked as a neonatal nurse practitioner with Ascension Healthcare System and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Ljiljana Numanovic, 58

September 21, 2024

Rochester, Minnesota - Ljiljana Numanovic, 58, of Rochester, MN, passed away Wednesday, September 19, 2024 at Edenbrook of Rochester. Ljiljana worked as a nurse in Mayo Clinic for five years before her illness.

No cause of death reported.

50 infants “died suddenly”:

Baby Carbajal, 0

September 23, 2024

Baby Carbajal died September 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Desmond Kade Roach, stillborn

September 16, 2024

Barbourville, Kentucky - Infant Desmond Kade Roach, the son of Randall Dylan and Kristina Michelle Stewart Roach, was stillborn Sunday morning, September 15, 2024, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Willow Cera Thorne, 3 months

September 17, 2024

Marion, North Carolina - Willow Cera Thorne, age 3 months, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Mission Hospital in Asheville. She was a very happy baby who had a smile that would melt your heart.

No cause of death reported.

Tygee Jasir Harrison, 4 months

September 23, 2024

Orange, New Jersey - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved baby boy, Tygee Jasir Harrison, on September 6, 2024. Though his time with us was brief, Tygee touched the hearts of everyone who met him with his sweet smile and gentle spirit. His laughter filled our hearts, and his memory will be treasured forever.

No cause of death reported.

Vivian and Grace Castro, 1 day

May 30, 2024

Vivian and Grace Castro, twin girls born to McKayla Schmoekel and Jacob Castro, of Seguin, Texas, were born on and passed away on May 26, 2024.



No cause of death reported.

Anna Lorraine Lawrence, stillborn

September 23, 2024

Arkport, New York - Anna Lorraine Lawrence, precious baby girl of Blake & Crystal (Caldwell) Lawrence, was born into the "arms of angels" on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Although Anna Lorraine never spent any time with us on earth, she was very much loved and touched many lives. Our Little Angel will never be forgotten.

Reyna-Jones, baby

September 20, 2024

Anderson, IN - Baby Reyna-Jones, of Anderson, passed away on August 30, 2024, at Riley Children's Hospital. Left to cherish the memory of the precious angel are the parents, Anayesinia Reyna and Eryk Jones.

No cause of death reported.

Colter Wayne Byerley, infant

September 17, 2024

Harrison, Arkansas - Colter Wayne Byerley passed away at birth on Friday, September 13, 2024. This sweet, infant boy was immediately called home to be put into the arms of Jesus. Colter was already so loved by many people.

Bethany Rain McKnight, infant

September 17, 2024

Morehead, Kentucky - Bethany Rain McKnight, beloved infant daughter of Jake and Mariah McKnight of Morehead, joined the Heavenly Angels and her two rainbow siblings shortly after birth on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at the UK St. Claire Hospital in Morehead.

No cause of death reported.

Hendon Riggs Setliff, infant

September 17, 2024

Haleyville, Alabama - Hendon Riggs Setliff, infant son of Chelsea and Levi Setliff, was born and passed away on September 12, 2024 at University Hospital in Birmingham.

No cause of death reported.

Faith Camilly Hayes, infant

September 17, 2024

De Pere, Wisconsin - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Faith Camilly Hayes, who was carried with love but never had the chance to take her first breath. She passed peacefully in the womb, her heart stopping before we could hold her in our arms on September 9th, 2024 at Aurora Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Though her time with us was brief, she touched our hearts deeply and will forever remain a part of our family.

Stephen Adrian Forsha, infant

September 20, 2024

Batavia, New York - Stephen Adrian Forsha was called to the Lord on September 18, 2024. He was born on June 15 in Rochester, NY, the son of Dustin II and Miah (Urban) Forsha. He enjoyed smiling at all his nurses, cuddling his little dog blanket, watching his baby mobile, and looking out of his window. He was a strong fighter and will always be remembered, loved and greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Ruth Kay Gangelhoff, 3½ months

September 20, 2024

Buffalo, Minnesota - Ruth Kay Gangelhoff, 3½ months, unexpectedly left us and became an angel on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Little Ruth, also known as “Baby Roo,” or "Princess Peach" as her parents Diana and William liked to call her, was so loved by her siblings.

No cause of death reported.

Carter Allen Jaczo, infant

September 20, 2024

Daytona Beach, Florida - Carter Allen Jaczo, born January 23, 2024, was called home in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday September 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brenton Jamal Blueitt, stillborn

September 18, 2024

Lafayette, Louisiana - On Saturday Sept. 14, 2024, Baby Brenton entered heaven gates before he had a chance to experience life.

Baby Tyresse Earl, stillborn

September 18, 2024

Jennings, Missouri - Baby Tyresse Earl

Baby Alonta Trenell Harris, Jr., 2 months

September 18, 2024

Peoria, Illinois - Baby Alonta Trenell Harris, Jr., 2 months old, son of Tara Forest and Alonta Harris, Sr., passed away at 3:54 am on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Khyzer Jace Harris, baby

September 18, 2024

Houston, Texas - Baby Khyzer Jace Harris died Thursday, September 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kai Dexter Livingston, infant

September 18, 2024

Manning, South Carolina - Baby Boy Kai Dexter Livingston passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Columbia, SC. He was born July 24, 2024 in Manning, SC.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Hazel Lee Walker, 10 months

September 18, 2024

Alamosa, Colorado - Our baby boy, Robin Hazel Lee Walker, was born on November 11, 2023 in Alamosa, CO, to Ian and Katherine Walker, and passed away on September 13, 2024 in Alamosa. Robin's brief time on earth was a gift that will be cherished forever. In his ten months, Robin's infectious giggle and radiant smile touched the hearts of his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Lane Tyler Cobb, infant

September 18, 2024

Seymour, Indiana - Lane Tyler Cobb, infant son of Joshua and Savannah (Jackson) Cobb passed away on September 10, 2024, at Schneck Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Oik Lovely Jones, infant

September 18, 2024

Portsmouth, OH - li Oik Lovely Jones, infant son of Karley Miriah Hawkins and Ronnie Lee Jones, Jr. of Portsmouth, died shortly after birth on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

No cause of death reported.

Emerson Lee Mattoon, baby

September 18, 2024

Rawson, OH - Emerson Lee Mattoon, infant son of Josh and Leah (Wiemken) Mattoon of Rawson, was born on September 10, 2024, and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Adalyne Lynne Rose Johnston, stillborn

September 18, 2024

Waterloo, IN - Adalyne Lynne Rose Johnston, was stillborn on September 12, 2024, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

Elizabeth Mae Richey, stillborn

September 18, 2024

Kinder, Louisiana - Elizabeth Mae Richey was stillborn on 09/04/2024.

Easton Hayes Sharpe, infant

September 19, 2024

Toledo, Ohio - Our precious little angel, Easton Hayes Sharpe, beloved infant son of Madison Law and Dylan Sharpe, went to be with our Lord Monday, September 16th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Octavia Anna Marie Shelton, infant

September 19, 2024

Lubbock, TX - Baby girl Octavia Anna Marie Shelton was born and gained her angels wings on September 15, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. Octavia is so very loved by her dad and mom Justin and Kyla Zamora Shelton of Portales, NM.

Jennifer Rose Allen, infant

September 19, 2024

Alma, AR - Jennifer Rose Allen, infant, of Alma, Ark., was born on Sept. 11, 2024, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Darren Ray Allen and Shelby Renee King. She died on Sept. 11, 2024, in Fort Smith.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Nancy Frieden, 7 weeks

September 19, 2024

Joy, IL - Yvonne Nancy was born on July 30, 2024 in Iowa City, two months before her due date. She spent her 7 weeks in the NICU wrapping her family around her finger. Yvonne’s journey on earth ended on September 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ada Mae Stanley, infant

September 20, 2024

Buffalo, Minnesota - Ada Mae Stanley was born on September 12th, 2024, shortly after midnight, to a loving mother, father, and three big sisters. The news of her arrival brought great joy. Our precious baby Ada went with Jesus on September 12th, 2024. She only had a moment in our arms but will forever be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Harmony Lay'lanii Dobbins, 7 months

September 20, 2024

Starkville, MS - Infant Harmony Lay'lanii Dobbins was born February 20, 2024, at The University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson, Mississippi and died there on September 15, 2024. She now has her angel wings, has no more health struggles, and is resting peacefully in Jesus arms.

No cause of death reported.

Leilani Lillian Evans, stillborn

September 20, 2024

East Ridge, TN – Leilani Lillian Evans was born and passed away September 9, 2024, in East Ridge, TN. She was an angel in which Jamie was able to feel her kicks, she her smile and laugh, while handling herself with grace.

Avery Ryan Hurla, stillborn

September 20, 2024

Topeka, Kansas - Avery Ryan Hurla, beloved infant daughter of Jeremy and Rose Hurla, passed from her earthly father's arms straight into her heavenly Father's arms, with her mother by her side, Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

Jude Valen Meier, infant

September 20, 2024

Carol Stream, Illinois - Jude Valen Meier, infant son of Noah and Alexa (Salvatori) Meier of Carol Stream, Illinois, passed away shortly after his birth on September 14, 2024, in Davenport.

No cause of death reported.

Laney Elizabeth Ripple, infant

September 20, 2024

Mechanicsville, MD - Laney Elizabeth Ripple, infant daughter of Clark Anthony and Kathryn Abbey Ripple of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away September 16, 2024, at Calvert Memorial Hospital. Laney was a special blessing from God and left an indelible mark full of love for her family.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Joy Samz, stillborn

September 20, 2024

Oostburg, Wisconsin - Evelyn Joy Samz, our precious daughter, was stillborn at 35 weeks on September 15, 2024.

Ja'Kobi Javonte Steen, infant

September 23, 2024

Coffeeville, Mississippi - It is with our heartfelt, most sincere sympathy that we announce the passing of Baby Ja'Kobi Javonte Steen on Monday, September 23, 2024, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, North Mississippi in Oxford, MS.

No cause of death reported.

Judah John York, 28 weeks

September 23, 2024

New Brunswick, NJ - At her 28-week appointment on Monday, September 16th, Natalie went in for a regular check-up. During the appointment, the midwife was unable to find a heartbeat on either the heartbeat monitor or via ultrasound, and we received the worst news that any family could possibly receive, that our baby boy, Judah, had passed away. He had dirty blond hair, his daddy’s nose and teardrop lips, and his sister's beautiful blue eyes.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Arthur Eric Schwenk, 4 months

September 21, 2024

Erie, Pennsylvania - Cody Arthur Eric Schwenk, 4 months old, passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Hattie Lee Hall, baby

September 19, 2024

Clinton, NC - Baby Hattie Lee Hall gained her angel wings on Wednesday, September 18, 2024. Baby Hattie was born in Cumberland County, the daughter of Garitt and Bethany Hall.

No cause of death reported.

Ki'mont Hyson Pierce, infant

September 23, 2024

Lafayette, IN - Infant Ki'mont Hyson Pierce, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adeline Alea Guinto, 2

September 23, 2024

Springville, Utah - Adeline Alea Guinto, age 2, of Springville, Utah, passed away Thursday September 19, 2024. She was born August 26, 2022, in Provo, Utah. Doctors discovered a tumor in her brain in April, 2024, and it was removed the next day. She was diagnosed with ATRT, a rare form of brain cancer, and began chemotherapy a month later. Her nurses and doctors often commented on how well she talked for her age, and she won over everyone on the unit with her singing.

Noah Michael Villa, 1 day

September 22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Baby Noah Michael Villa, born September 13, 2024, gained his angel wings on September 14, 2024. Although he was only with us for a few hours, he left his imprint in our hearts forever.

No cause of death reported.

Levi David Stone-Gentry, infant

September 19, 2024

Indianapolis, Indiana - Baby Boy Levi David Stone-Gentry, son of Brian Gentry and Allison Stone, was brought into this world at 3:23 AM on September 12, 2024, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. His precious soul entered Heaven’s gates prior to his earthly arrival.

Bowie Thomas Brown, stillborn

September 22, 2024

Layton, Utah - Our sweet baby Bowie Thomas Brown entered this world on September 19, 2024. Bowie was an incredibly strong, beautiful, gentle baby who gained his angel wings while inside his amazing momma.

Loralei Kate Gomes, 17 days

September 22, 2024

Bolivar, Tennessee - Loralei Kate Gomes, a 17-day-old infant, daughter of Rebecca Ervin and Jeremy Gomes, gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Micah Shavianjan Canttrell Thomas, baby

September 19, 2024

Carrollton, Georgia - Baby Micah Shavianjan Canttrell Thomas, son of Shanequa Kimbrough and Shavianjan Thomas, died on September 6, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam "Lucky Charm" Henry Allen Fortner, 11 months

September 22, 2024

Ashland, KY - Liam "Lucky Charm" Henry Allen Fortner, 11 months old, passed away Saturday morning, September 21, 2024, in UK Medical Center in Lexington.

No cause of death reported.

Brinley Rain Mattison, stillborn

September 21, 2024

Charleston, Missouri - Brinley Rain Mattison, infant daughter of Daniel Ray Mattison and Brittany Nichole Pemberton of Diehlstadt, MO, was born sleeping, Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Ivy Alora Eaton, infant

September 21, 2024

Ivy Alora Eaton, a cherished baby girl born on February 24, 2024, in Lexington, KY, peacefully passed away in her sleep on September 16, 2024, while nestled in the arms of her loving parents under the twinkling stars.

No cause of death reported.

