Nurses:

Terrie Gwen Clower, 45

September 9, 2024

Terrie Gwen Clower, age 45 of Hot Springs, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2024 at her home. Terrie was a Baptist by faith and worked as a registered nurse. After many years of hard work and determination, she earned her master’s degree in nursing. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, spending time at the salon and visiting with family and friends. She was a loving daughter, a proud mother, a loyal friend and a loving wife.

No cause of death reported.

Debra L. Pintar, 63

September 9, 2024

Naswauk, MN - Debra L. Pintar, 63, of Nashwauk, passed away peacefully next to her husband and best friend of 43 years on Monday, September 2, 2024, at St, Luke's Hospital in Duluth. She graduated from Babbitt High School in 1979 then pursued a career in nursing. She worked and attended school while earning her degree to become a Registered Nurse (RN). After her graduation, she was hired at the Hospital in Virginia where she spent 35 years working and caring for her patients. Outside of her job, Debra enjoyed to fish, hunt, and go camping with her husband, Butch, and family.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah H. (Hay) Kasparian, 68

September 8, 2024

Deborah H. (Hay) Kasparian, 68, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2024, with her loving family by her side. Deborah pursued her passion for caregiving by earning a nursing degree from the University of Rhode Island and dedicated two decades working as a nurse at Kent County Hospital. She earned her master’s degree and spent the remainder of her career as a school nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Zelia Elizabeth (McCarthy) Bohsen, 72

September 7, 2024

Excelsior Springs, Missouri - Early in the morning of August 30, 2024, Zelia Elizabeth (McCarthy) Bohsen suddenly and unexpectantly crossed The Rainbow Bridge to forever be reunited with her parents, brothers, friends and dogs and cats. Upon graduating from Manchester High School in 1970, she was accepted into the prestigious Malden (MA) Hospital School of Nursing in the Registered Nurse program. Her ambition to become a RN propelled her through studies and resulted in graduating in the spring of 1973 with her degree. To top it off, later that summer she passed her Massachusetts Nursing Licensing boards on the very first try, quite an accomplishment at that time! Shortly thereafter she began her professional career as a Staff Nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Boston. Zelia continued nursing, working in a large Kansas City hospital, then downsizing to the local hospital in Excelsior Springs and further to a long term care facility nearby until her retirement this summer, after 50 years of nursing.

No cause of death reported.

Kerry June Fisher, 69

September 7, 2024

Alliance, Nebraska - Kerry June Fisher, 69, died Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Box Butte General Hospital. Kerry graduated from Brandon Valley High School, Brandon, South Dakota in 1973, and later pursued her passion for nursing at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota where she earned her Registered Nursing degree.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann Hashim, 67

September 7, 2024

Bakersfield, California - Elizabeth Ann Hashim, or Beth to all who knew her, passed away unexpectedly in her home in the early hours of August 29, 2024 at the age of 67. She attended local schools, graduated from West High School, and received her degree in Nursing from CSUB. Her career as a Registered Nurse spanned 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Troy Lee Henderson, 57

September 7, 2024

Troy Lee Henderson, age 57, of Siloam Springs, AR, received his Heavenly reward on Thursday, September 5th, 2024, surrounded by the ones he loved most. Troy was a faithful Christian, devout husband, loving father, and a true friend. He eventually found his calling as a Registered Nurse and obtained his final degree receiving a BSN at the University of Arkansas. For 17 years, Troy worked as a dedicated and compassionate nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Tana Shey Myrick, 66

September 7, 2024

Ms. Tana Shey Myrick, 66, of Paducah, KY, formerly of Lola, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024 at Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She then went on to further her education through Paducah Community College receiving her degree as a registered nurse. Tana went on the receive her BSN in nursing from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green; her MSN from the University of Evansville; and had advanced degrees through the University of Louisville and the University of Missouri- St. Louis as an ARPN. Tana worked in the nursing profession for over 37 years at both Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem and Regional Medical Center in Madisonville.

No cause of death reported.

Jose Antonio Perez, 67

September 7, 2024

Plantation, Florida - Jose Antonio Perez, a compassionate soul whose gentle spirit graced the lives many, passed away on September 5, 2024, in Plantation, Florida. As a registered nurse, Jose devoted his life to nurturing others, embodying the kindness that defined his character. His presence in the healthcare community was a testament to his determination and unyielding dedication to service.



No cause of death reported.

Gregory Romano, 52

September 7, 2024

Fountain Hills, PA - Romano, Gregory, 52, of Fountain Hills, PA, died suddenly, on Thursday, September 5, 2024 He graduated from DeSales University with his Masters Degree of Nursing. For years, Greg was a floor nurse at Lehigh Valley Hospital in the medical /surgical department. More recently he pursued his Post-Masters Certificate of Psychiatric & Mental Health Nurse Practioner and was currently working at the Center for Family Services in Washington, NJ. His sudden absence comes as a shock and he will be missed greatly.

No cause of death reported.

Vickie Lucille Edith Schmidt, 66

September 7, 2024

Shepherdsville, Kentucky - Vickie Lucille Edith Schmidt, 66, of Shepherdsville passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at Norton Audubon Hospital with her daughters by her side. Vickie was a natural born caregiver, a retired labor and delivery nurse, she loved caring for babies, she welcomed new life into the world.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Scholtz (Hardwick), 60

September 7, 2024

Alton, IL - Jennifer Scholtz (Hardwick), 60, of Alton, IL, departed this world on August 29, 2024. Jennifer shone with a radiant personality and a stunning beauty, matched by a resilient spirit. She dedicated many years of her life to caring for others as a registered nurse, working in various settings. Her passion for helping extended beyond her professional life, as she was also a devoted volunteer at her church and several non-profit organizations. Her compassion and dedication had a profound impact on all those she served.

No cause of death reported.

Lois Elaine Wagy-Gilham, 56

September 7, 2024

Fairburn, Georgia - Lois Elaine Wagy-Gilham, aged 56, passed away on September 5, 2024. She lived a life full of passion, courage, and unwavering love for her family and friends. Having battled and survived breast cancer, Elaine emerged as a beacon of strength and resilience. Her career was a testament to her commitment to helping others. As a Registered Nurse at Georgia Diagnostics Prison, she tirelessly devoted herself to caring for those in need.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly D. Campos, 55

September 6, 2024

Grayson, Georgia - Kelly D. Campos, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2024. Kelly was a Registered nurse for many years and loved what she did. Kelly passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family after a long illness. Kelly was full of life up until the end and was loved by many here and back home.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Goerss, 67

September 6, 2024

Emory, TX - Sheila Goerss, a most beloved wife, a dedicated registered nurse and passionate animal rescuer, passed away on September 5, 2024, at the age of 67. Graduating from Texas Tech with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Sheila was a registered nurse for 35 years, but she was more than just a skilled medical professional; she was a passionate animal rescuer and lover.

No cause of death reported.

Goerss “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

Sometime people pass through your life who truly are a force of nature and make an indelible imprint on your heart. Sheila Goerss was that person for me and many others. She passed away unexpectedly this week. She was an amazing nurse, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never failed to make me laugh. This world is not as blessed since she is gone.

Janet Coena (Campbell) Harrison, 59

September 6, 2024

Janet Coena (Campbell) Harrison, 59, of Rogers, AR, passed away September 4, 2024, at the Circle of Life Hospice House in Bentonville, AR. Janet was a beautiful person and a great friend. She loved being a nurse and caring for everyone. She loved life and was a devoted mom and grandmother.

No cause of death reported.

Rose Ann Koehler, 69

September 6, 2024

Hamilton, Ohio - Rose Ann, age 69, passed away Friday September 6, 2024. Prior to her retirement, Rose Ann worked as a nurse. She spent most of her career at Mercy Fairfield Hospital as an ER nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine "Cathy" Reynolds (née Spencer), 70

September 6, 2024

Fort Worth, TX - Catherine "Cathy" Reynolds (née Spencer), born on February 22, 1954, in Ithaca, NY, passed away on August 30, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. She devoted many years to her career as a Licensed Practical Nurse, touching lives from Lakeside Nursing Home to Dr. Dugan & Dr. Zelko's Orthopedic office to Cornell University's Gannett Health Center, from which she retired.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ann Milby Romines, 67

September 6, 2024

Karen Ann Milby Romines, 67, of Columbia, KY, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024, at her son's residence in Louisville, KY. Mrs. Romines was a very caring and professional Register Nurse in the area and when not caring for others she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Tallent, 33

September 6, 2024

Gatesville, Texas - Travis Tallent, age 33, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas State University in December of 2021. He was Pinned as a Registered Nurse in May of 2023 from the University of Texas and was working toward his master’s degree as a Nurse Practitioner. While attending UT, he was working at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made in Travis’s honor to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

No cause of death reported.

Angie Willett, 55

September 6, 2024

Altro, KY - Angie Willett, 55 of Altro, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2024, at home. Angie was a nurse and in her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Facebook comment:

An heart shattering shock. Words can’t describe what an amazing angel heaven gained.

Sharon Ann (McLaughlin) Bellemore, 61

September 5, 2024

Sharon Ann (McLaughlin) Bellemore, age 61, a resident of Derry, NH died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 24, 2024 after a period of declining health. She received her education in Lowell schools and was a graduate of the former Keith Hall. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Rivier University. Sharon was employed for many years as a registered nurse at various healthcare facilities throughout the area, although she took the most pride in her job as a mom.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Kohlschmidt, 67

September 5, 2024

Peachtree Corners, Georgia - Our sister Donna was called to God's side unexpectedly, at the young age of 67 on Saturday, August 24, 2024 in Marietta GA. Donna left too soon, but she had an impact on so many lives. Donna was a nurse and held many different jobs. She was a Director of the Red Cross, Director of EMS training at Medix school, a Hospice nurse, and Marketing Director for Lacey Drug Company, just to mention a few.

She was a 7-year survivor of breast cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Brandi L. Sewell, 45

September 5, 2024

Hattiesburg,MS - Brandi L. Sewell, 45, of Hattiesburg, passed away on September 3, 2024, at Forrest Genera Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones. After graduating from Bogalusa High School, she continued her education at Loyola University in New Orleans, LA, and The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. Brandi worked at local hospitals as a Nurse, where she dedicated her life to helping others for nearly 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Blanca Kumbera, nurse, passes away

September 5, 2024

B

lanca Kumbera, a registered nurse at California State Prison, Corcoran, passed away Aug. 23, 2024. She began her correctional career as a registered nurse at California State Prison, Corcoran, in April 2021. She remained at the institution until her untimely passing. Before joining CDCR and California Correctional Health Care Services, she spent 30 years in the nursing field.



No age or cause of death reported.

A federal judge on Monday ordered that all correctional officers and staff entering California’s prisons be vaccinated:

https://tinyurl.com/bdwvh7y5

Nora Hinojos Garcia, 64

September 4, 2024

Big Spring, TX - Nora Hinojos Garcia, 64, of Big Spring, passed away Friday, August 30, 2024. She was raised and educated in Big Spring, Texas, and later received her nursing degree in Colorado. A registered nurse, she worked in Denver, Colorado and had volunteered at Mile High Stadium as well.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Johnson Grissett, 61

September 4, 2024

Louisville, KY - Donna graduated in 1981 from William Henry Harrison High School in Evansville, Indiana. Known for her patience, compassion, and kindness, Donna lived out her purpose as a caregiver, serving for over 35 years as a Certified Nurse's Aide to countless residents in long-term care facilities in Evansville.

No cause of death reported.

Tiffany Starr Martin, 44

September 4, 2024

Lima, OH - Tiffany Starr Martin, 44, of Lima, passed away August 29, 2024. Tiffany was a 1998 graduate of Lima Senior High School and she went on to further her education by earning multiple associates degrees from The Ohio State University. She worked many jobs including a phlebotomist, a nurse and, most recently, intake at the Clerk of Courts in Columbus. Tiffany was full of life and the life of the party.

No cause of death reported.

Bernadine Harriet Rhonda Constable, 65

September 4, 2024

East Orange, New Jersey - Bernadine received two bachelor's degrees from Rutgers University in Psychology and Nursing in 1981 and 1985. She would go on to work as a labor and delivery nurse throughout New Jersey and Maryland, until she found her home at Trinitas Hospital. Bernadine touched the lives of many families throughout her tenure until her retirement in December 2023. It wasn't until June of 2023, when Bernadine was to accept the biggest challenge of her life, a cancer diagnosis. She fought with a warrior's spirit until the end. Bernadine passed peacefully in her home on August 30, 2024, surrounded by her children, family, and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Jane Andrea Frary, 69

September 4, 2024

Carmel, IN - Jane Andrea Frary passed away peacefully in Carmel, Indiana, on August 30, 2024, at the age of 69. If you ask any of them, they will all tell you how Jane lived dedicated to improving the lives of others, through sharing faith and through her lifelong career as a Nurse Practitioner devoted to nutritional wellness. Jane was an athlete and brought her talents all over the United States. She has hiked mountain trails and biked along the beach, even setting down roots in some places.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Joyce Hackney, 60

September 3, 2024

Galveston, Texas - Brenda Joyce Hackney, 60, earned her reward of eternal rest, on August 22, 2024, at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston, TX. She graduated with Ball High School class of 1982. Brenda continued her education at Galveston College and earned her degree as a registered nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Ann (nee-Wilhalme) Mattaliano

September 3, 2024

Parsippany, New Jersey - Joyce Ann (nee Wilhalme) Mattaliano passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 30th 2024 at St. Clares Hospital in Denville. She was the Director of DE&I for Korn Ferry, and a nurse at St. Mary's Abbey at Delbarton. She also worked in positions at AON, Marsh & Mclennan and Johnson and Higgins Insurance companies. Joyce was a dedicated member of St. Thomas More Church in Fairfield.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pro Wrestlers:

UNITED STATES

Sid Vicious dies at the age of 63

August 26, 2024

Professional wrestling loses another legend as former WWE and WCW heavyweight champion Sid Vicious passed away on Monday at the age of 63. Vicious' (real name Sid Eudy) son Gunnar took to his Facebook page to announce the death of his father. "Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years," Eudy said.

Former WCW wrestler & booker Kevin Sullivan has passed away

August 9, 2024

Three months ago, it was reported that former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan, whose impact on the wrestling business is undeniable, had been hospitalized following what was described as a “ devastating accident. ” Subsequently, it would be disclosed he was dealing with sepsis and encephalitis, which prompted his daughter to launch a GoFundMe to help with his medical bills. However, it has now sadly been confirmed by SlamWrestling.net that the 74-year-old has passed away.

Taylor Wily dead at 56: Hawaii Five-0 actor and beloved UFC fighter passes away

June 19, 2024

Hawaii Five-0 actor and former wrestler Taylor Wily has died aged 56. The Hawaii-born star passed away on Thursday, according to KITV News. Wily was best known for his role as Kamekona Tupuola in crime dramas Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. A cause of death has not yet been made public. He is survived by his wife Halona and their two children.

Indie wrestler Dirty Money passes away at 44

June 3, 2024

The world of professional wrestling is a harsh and unforgiving place and this year has been especially sad as many pro wrestlers have passed away. Unfortunately, it appears indie wrestler ‘Dirty Money’ Jermaine Robinson has also passed away at the age of 44 recently. Jermaine Robinson had been sidelined since April 2024 due to a double quadriceps tear sustained in a match. Robinson was scheduled to appear at a MATW show in Fairfax on June 15. Robinson was deeply committed to fitness and trained at the KYDA Pro Wrestling Training School under Jimmy Z (James Zaveski), who also trained notable wrestlers such as Mickie James and Sonjay Dutt.

No cause of death reported.

Indie wrestler Dick Dynamo passes away at 26

May 7, 2024

The independent wrestling community is mourning the loss of one of its most promising stars Dick Dynamo, who passed away at the young age of 26. Dynamo, real name Brandon Holman, was known for his electrifying performances and charisma, having made a name for himself in prominent indie promotions such as MCW and Combat Zone Wrestling

No cause of death reported.

Tony Jones' cause of death: How did the former WWE wrestler die?

April 14, 2024

San Francisco, CA - According to sources, former WWE wrestler Tony Jones has reportedly passed away aged 53. At this moment, a cause of death hasn't been provided, as some sources say that the wrestler died 'suddenly.' Best known by his nickname 'Shooter,' Jones had brief stints at WWE between 1998 and 2007. However, it was in the independent circuit where he truly made a name for himself, leaving an indelible mark with California-based company All-Pro Wrestling and others like Ultimate Pro Wrestling and Xtreme Pro Wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

Virgil (Mike Jones) passes away at age 61

February 28, 2024

The former WWE/WCW star died in the hospital on Wednesday. He was 61. Best known to pro wrestling fans as Virgil, Mike Jones had been hospitalized due to recent health issues. Jones was diagnosed with dementia in 2022 and also had two minor strokes. Pittsburgh-area referee Mark Charles III announced Jones’ passing and asked for prayers for Jones and his family at this time. Jones’ last televised wrestling appearance was a cameo on the April 29, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Buffalo’s ‘None of a Kind’ Anthony Gaines dead at 30

February 24, 2024

Buffalo, NY - The greater Buffalo wrestling community was rocked by the sudden death of Anthony Nicometi Jr., who wrestled as Anthony Gaines. He was 30. The Upstate Pro Wrestling promotion confirmed his passing. Further details of his death on February 23, 2024, are not known at this time.

Harold Hogue (Ice Train) passes away at age 56

January 23, 2024

Detroit, MI - Ice Train has passed away. In a post on Instagram, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on the news that Harold Hogue, formerly known as Ice Train in WCW, had passed away. He discussed their 30-year friendship and called Hogue one of the kindest people he had ever known. Hogue retired shortly after WCW went under, but he had a one-off return in 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Florida independent wrestler Frankie Ciatso passes away, the wrestling worlds pays tribute

January 20, 2024

Florida independent wrestler Frankie “Francisco” Ciatso passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 48. Ciatso had been wrestling since the 1990s, appearing in Florida promotions IPW, FIP, Ring Warriors, D1PW, ACW, WWN, AIWF, NWA Florida, FW, Vintage Wrestling, CCW, and more. Ciatso was scheduled to work Friday’s WWN Proving Ground event but pulled out because he wasn’t feeling well. Pwinsider reports that it is believed Ciatso passed away in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Former Philadelphia independent wrestler Billy Reil dies

April 29, 2024

Brett Lauderdale of GCW shared the news that former Philadelphia-based independent wrestler Billy Reil has died. Reil was heavily involved in the Tristate wrestling scene where he wrestled for Jersey All-Pro Wrestling (JAPW) among multiple promotions.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

“Big Cat” Scott Hensen passes away at age 40

June 17, 2024

The pro wrestling community has lost another one. On Sunday, the official Instagram page for Canadian Apex Wrestling released a statement confirming the passing of independent pro wrestler “Big Cat” Scott Hensen. Hensen, 40, was a former CAW Tag-Team Champion along with Sarian Soft Paws.

No cause of death reported.

MEXICO

Villano V dies, the fighter Ray Mendoza Jr. died at 62 years of age

August 29, 2024

The world of Mexican wrestling is in mourning after confirming the death of one of the greatest exponents of the ring. He died at the age of 62, so wrestling is facing the loss of one of its greatest exponents. The idol of the ring lost his life this morning after a stroke.

Luchador Rey Destroller, 22, passes away following collapse in the ring

March 12, 2024

Pro wrestling tragically has lost another talent this week, a young luchador by the name of Rey Destroller. Luchablog is reporting that Destroller (pronounced Destroyer) passed away following a collapse in the ring at a March 2 RIOT Lucha Libre show in Monterrey, Mexico. He was noted to suffer from severe brain damage while hospitalized and was in grave health before passing away on March 12.

No cause of death reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Remembering professional wrestler Kurtis “Mad Kurt” Chapman, dead at 26 (died December 2023)

June 17, 2024

On December 29, 2023, the wrestling world was shocked by the passing of Kurtis “Mad Kurt” Chapman. The British professional wrestler was just 26 years of age. Revolution Pro Wrestling confirmed his death shortly after, calling his passing a “massive loss to the UK wrestling scene”. At only 26 years of age, Kurt Chapman worked himself to a prestigious position in the wrestling world.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

John Klinger dead at 40: Former TNA star dubbed ‘Bad Bones’ dies suddenly as tributes pour in

May 20, 2024

Pro wrestling star John 'Bad Bones' Klinger has died at the age of 40 leaving the sport in mourning. The German made a name for himself wrestling around the world for various independent promotions ranging from the United States to Europe and Japan since 2004. His death was announced on Twitter by wrestling promotion wXw, which is based in his homeland and revealed he was planning to retire soon.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Former state wrestler K. Jayakumar passes away

June 29, 2024

Kottayam - K Jayakumar, former state university wrestling champion (Bengaluru Military DSC), passed away. He was 55.

No cause of death reported.

JAPAN

Akebono, the first foreign-born sumo grand champion, dies aged 54

April 11, 2024

Tokyo -Akebono, an American-born sumo wrestler who became the first non-Japanese grand champion or "Yokozuna", died of heart failure this month in Tokyo, the sumo association said on Thursday. He was 54. The winner of 11 championships - the 10th most in modern sumo history - Akebono was physically imposing at 203 centimetres (6'8") and 233 kilograms (514 lb).

Yutaka Yoshie dies aged 50 after sudden collapse in changeroom at All Japan Pro Wrestling tournament

March 11, 2024

Japanese wrestling veteran Yutaka Yoshie has died aged 50 after collapsing in his dressing room in the moments after an All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) tournament in Takasaki on Sunday. An exact cause of death has not been specified at this stage after his condition “suddenly deteriorated” upon returning to the backstage area following his match. He was quickly rushed to a hospital in Tasaki City but could not be saved, his family later confirmed to AJPW. It’s understood he died a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

