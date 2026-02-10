NEW LIST 6

GOOD NEWS AND REVELATIONS OF PAST CRIMES

America Officially Withdraws from the World Health Organization

JAN 22, 2026

With the Pandemic Treaty in place, the Gates Foundation and GAVI now fill the power vacuum as top funders — putting WHO member states in danger.

Arizona Bill Seeks to Designate mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

JAN 30, 2026

Manufacturing, possession, or distribution of mRNA injections would be prosecuted as terrorism, carrying penalties of up to life imprisonment if a violation results in death.

Third U.S. State Introduces Legislation Designating mRNA Injections as Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

FEB 05, 2026

Tennessee Senator Janice Bowling files SB 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” making the manufacture, possession, or distribution of mRNA products a Class B felony.

Government Officials From 4 States Unite to Call for Moratorium on mRNA Injections

DEC 13, 2025

A multi-state push for a moratorium on mRNA is now underway — ignited by elected leaders in Michigan, Minnesota, Idaho, and Washington.

mRNA Injections Confirmed to Stay in the Body for Years as Bill Gates–Epstein Pandemic “Planning” Network Exposed

FEB 04, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on The Daily Pulse with Maria Zeee

Study Identifies Over 300 Peer-Reviewed COVID-19 “Vaccine” Cancer Cases Across 27 Countries — Journal Hit With Cyberattacks

JAN 04, 2026

Major cancer journal confirms global turbo cancer safety signal as criminal cyberattacks possibly linked to PubPeer disrupt access to the study.

UK government still ‘withholding data that may link Covid jab to excess deaths’

Jan 03, 2026

UKHSA argued that releasing figures would lead to ‘distress’ of bereaved relatives if connection were discovered. But the Czech Republic showed UKHSA is wrong. They should release the data now.

Covid Shots are Indistinguishable From Bio-Chemical Weapons

DEC 26, 2025

Sasha Laypova’s written testimony for the case in the Netherlands against the orchestrators of the global democide falsely presented as the “Covid-19 pandemic response”.

Will Trump and RFK Enable Debate on Vaccines?

DEC 18, 2025

Long-kept taboo subject had it’s first bona fide discussion at ACIP meeting in decades

A Signal in the German Data?

DEC 07, 2025

This analysis is based solely on publicly available mortality data and official labels, which may be incomplete or imprecise. Interpretations reflect statistical patterns, not causal conclusions.

Another perspective on the German data here:

“States with higher vaccination rates exhibited significantly larger increases in excess mortality… even after adjusting for confounders.” Last month, two German researchers published the actuarial equivalent of a mass grave uncovered by international investigators— and I’ll give you one guess what correlated with the huge spike in excess deaths. It was titled Study: Regional Patterns of Excess Mortality in Germany During the COVID-19 Pandemic and published in Royal Society Open Science.

Oh, the games governments play with numbers and statistics. But excess deaths are the most difficult data to conceal, since they are derived directly from population data.

Flu and Pneumonia Vaccines Do Not Appear to Work

OCT 30, 2025

Negative Efficacy: Two 2025 studies find that some vaccines more likely cause the disease they are intended to prevent

Former CDC Director Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

DEC 07, 2025

In a Epoch Times interview airing December 9, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield calls for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to be “eliminated” because “there’s too many unknowns.

CHD Petitions FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine

Dec 10, 2025

Stanford Study Pinpoints Cause of Vaccine-Linked Myocarditis and a Possible Fix

Updated: 12/11/2025

New research uncovers the immune reactions behind rare heart inflammation cases following COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

Peer-Reviewed Paper Finds mRNA “Vaccines” Convey Silent Heart Damage — Presents Approach to Diagnosis and Management

DEC 01, 2025

We present the first-ever paper to map the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19 vaccine-induced subclinical myopericarditis — the silent condition driving “unexplained” sudden deaths.

Dec 3

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on GB News with Bev Turner

“ A total of 450 peer-reviewed studies now demonstrate that COVID-19 vaccines are fundamentally harmful to the human body.”

December 2 2025

Nicholas Hulscher dropped 6 minutes of damning COVID vaccine data on a Washington county health board

mRNA “Vaccines” May Prime the Body for YEARS of Amplified Harm from Subsequent SARS-CoV-2 Infections

DEC 03, 2025

Landmark peer-reviewed paper reveals how mRNA vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 synergistically fuel global excess mortality and chronic illness — the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis.”

Sen. Rand Paul Blasts Pelosi-Era Pandemic Powers Still Embedded in HHS Rulebook

DEC 01, 2025

Liberty lawmakers move to sunset leftover emergency rules from 2020–2022.

Pfizer mRNA Found in Over 88% of Human Placentas, Sperm, and Blood — and in 50% of Unvaccinated Pregnant Women

DEC 03, 2025

Human biodistribution study shows Pfizer mRNA penetrates fetal and reproductive tissues, persists long-term in the body, and presents clear evidence of shedding.

Glyphosate “Safety” Study Ghostwritten by Monsanto Retracted After 25 Years of Deception

Dec 4, 2025

Millions of pounds of glyphosate were approved, defended, and sprayed worldwide on the basis of a paper we now know was fundamentally compromised and scientifically invalid.

How a COVID “Vaccine” Whistleblower Was Silenced by the Biden and Trump Administrations

DEC 05, 2025

Brook Jackson exposed Pfizer trial fraud. Biden’s administration silenced her first, and Trump/Kennedy’s MAHA HHS, pledging “radical transparency”, did it again.

Pfizer mRNA Invades Fetal Tissue and the Unvaccinated, Silent Heart Damage Widespread, and Monsanto’s Glyphosate Fraud Collapses

DEC 05, 2025

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live

DEC 23, 2025

New COVID Vax Paper Breaks with the Narrative

It’s SHOCKING What We’ve Found in Human Blood…And It’s Proof We’re Under Attack’ — Dr. Edward Group

DEC 11, 2025

“Massive nanotechnology components including Strontium, Barium & Cesium-137...“These aren’t accidents---they’re deliberate bioweapons saturating our air, water, food & soil.”

The Third Rail: Covid-19 Vaccines and Cancer

NOVEMBER 5, 2025

I’m going to touch on a highly controversial subject, one that has become the third rail among cancer biologists and the broader medical community: the possible link between Covid-19 vaccination and cancer. Because my laboratory’s mission is centered on cancer prevention, I cannot in good conscience ignore the elephant in the room. ... It is now acknowledged by the manufacturers, the FDA, as well as others, including a lab from the NIH, that residual DNA impurities are present in mRNA vaccines.

STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s

DEC 07, 2025

The single largest vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 million) finds risk intensifies with more doses, remains elevated for a full decade, and is strongest after flu and pneumococcal shots.

Flu Season Intensifies with Large-Scale Vaccine Failure and Reports of “Superflu”

DEC 30, 2025

Immune Defense from The Wellness Company recommended twice daily

Woman Developed Rare Blood Disorder After Tetanus Shot, Researchers Question Lack of Safety Testing

JANUARY 22, 2026

A new study linking the tetanus-diphtheria vaccine to a rare autoimmune disorder raises questions about the risk the vaccine may pose to adults. The study, published Jan. 16 in Cureus, focuses on a single case study: a previously healthy 48-year-old woman who developed immune thrombocytopenia one week after receiving the vaccine.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/woman-rare-blood-disorder-tetanus-diphtheria-vaccine-lack-safety-testing-itp/?

CHILDREN AND VACCINES

AAP accused of operating a decades-long racketeering scheme that deceived America about vaccine safety for maximum profit.

U.S. Supreme Court Delivers Huge Win for Religious Exemptions

DEC 08, 2025

The U.S. Supreme Court today reversed a lower court decision against a group of Amish parents and school leaders who challenged the state of New York’s vaccine mandates for schools.

CDC SHRINKS ROUTINE CHILDHOOD VACCINE SCHEDULE BY ~55 DOSES

JAN 05, 2026

The largest rollback of routine childhood vaccination in U.S. history.

MS Pulls the Plug on Vaccine Bonuses

JAN 01, 2026

Parents complain that vaccine bonuses distort medical judgment and result in high-pressure sales tactics around childhood vaccinations

EXPOSED: Pediatricians make $1 MILLION Per Year in Commission for Childhood Vaccines

JAN 24, 2026

“...to a million or more per year just in those incentives.”

Infant Vaccination Increases Death Risk by Up to 112% vs Unvaccinated

DEC 24, 2025

Louisiana Department of Health death records reveal that infants vaccinated at 2 months are far more likely to die in the following month than unvaccinated infants.

DEC 18, 2025

and scares parents about non-existent risk of COVID to children

2.7 million Spanish children and teenagers. ZERO Covid deaths.

JAN 03, 2026

A new study proves, yet again, that the mRNA Covid jabs should NEVER have been approved for young people.

FDA Coverup of 10 Pediatric mRNA Deaths Is the Tip of the Iceberg

DEC 02, 2025

The FDA has officially acknowledged 10 pediatric deaths linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections., this admission appears to function as a limited disclosure attempt designed to bury the true magnitude of harm. Ten deaths is the microscopic tip of the iceberg. And that iceberg is massive.

DOJ Moves to Shut Down Pfizer Clinical-Trial Whistleblower Case Even as FDA Confirms Children Died from COVID Vaccines

Dec. 6, 2025

The Department of Justice is aggressively trying to shut down Pfizer whistleblower Relator Brook Jackson, even as internal FDA communications now admit that children died “after and because of” the COVID-19 shots.

Why 35 Years of Universal, Childhood Hepatitis B Immunization Failed to Eliminate Adult Maternal Infection, What Happens Next?

DEC 07, 2025

Narrowed group will still have protocol-driven tenofovir, hepatitis B immunoglobulin, and neonatal vaccination as effective strategy to reduce vertical transmission

ACIP Votes 8–3 to Eliminate Universal Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation For Infants

DEC 05, 2025

Thirty years of corrupted science and unnecessary harm begins to collapse.

CBS Medical Correspondent Claims 2000 Children Died from COVID-19

DEC 07, 2025

While attempting to minimize and discredit report of 10 vaccine deaths leaked from FDA

FDA Investigation Into Child Deaths and COVID-19 Vaccination: What to Know

Updated: 12/3/2025

Federal officials acknowledged for the first time that COVID-19 vaccines resulted in deaths among children.



Divide Over Ending School Vaccine Requirements

DEC 11, 2025

Survey found support from 32% of Republicans but only 7% of Democrats. (audio file and transcript)

DEC 11, 2025

Our reanalysis of the largest U.S. vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted reveals 54% higher cancer rates and 549% higher autism-related disorders among vaccinated children.

Scientists IGNORED the Real Cause of Autism — New Findings Will Blow Your Mind

12/14/2025

Kim Iversen interviews “medical researcher Matthew Cormier, founder of Health Uncensored, a Substack publication focused on identifying the root causes of the chronic illness epidemic and providing practical information on healing and recovery.” Matthew Cormier is lucid, brilliant, cogent, and well worth listening to.

Vaccine Court Awards Family $310,000, Rules Encephalitis After MMR Shot Killed Toddler

DEC 11, 2025

The family of 14-month-old Violet Skye Rodela, who died 19 days after getting an MMR and other routine vaccines, won compensation from the VICP for the toddler’s death.

West Virginia Court Orders Temporary Religious and Conscience Exemptions from Vax mandates

Dec 2 2025

A state court judge handed down a decision barring the state Board of Education from refusing to issue religious or philosophical exemptions from vaccine mandates to attend school.

Currently, in the US House of Representatives, the GRACE Act, H. R. 5075, would make explicitly clear that states that do not offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates for school attendance are out of compliance with the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 and not eligible for federal funds. Request to take action and contact your reps here:

GENDER SURGERY

First Major Medical Group Opposes Gender Transition Surgeries for Youth

Feb 2 2026

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons has issued a broad recommendation against gender transition surgeries for youths, becoming the first major medical association in the United States to narrow its guidance on pediatric gender care amid a crackdown by the Trump administration.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bp-major-medical-group-opposes-gender-transition-surgeries-youth/?

Jury Finds Doctors Liable for Malpractice in Gender Surgery Lawsuit

Feb 1, 2026

A jury awarded $2 million in damages to a 22-year-woman who underwent breast removal surgery as a teenager.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/jury-finds-doctors-liable-for-malpractice-in-gender-surgery-lawsuit-5978849?

BAD DEVELOPMENTS

BREAKING: U.K. Approves Experimental Self-Amplifying mRNA (Replicon) Injection — Kostaive by Arcturus Therapeutics

JAN 04, 2026

A catastrophic mistake approving a technology shown to induce severe blood abnormalities in 93% of recipients.

Pritzker Signs Bill Allowing Illinois to Issue State-Specific Vaccine Guidelines

DECEMBER 3, 2025

The bill will allow the Illinois Department of Public Health director, currently Dr. Sameer Vohra, to issue state-specific guidelines with input from the state’s Immunization Advisory Committee, a group of doctors, nurses and public health professionals that advise the director.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gnw-pritzker-signs-bill-allowing-illinois-to-issue-state-specific-vaccine-guidelines/?

Medical Establishment Mounts PR Blitz Amid Reports CDC Plans to Scrap Hep B Vaccine for Newborns

DECEMBER 3, 2025

The authors of an op-ed published today in JAMA warned that removing the recommendation to give all newborns the hepatitis B (Hep B) vaccine within 24 hours of birth could reverse decades of progress in preventing perinatal infections in the U.S.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/medical-establishment-pr-blitz-reports-cdc-to-scrap-hep-b-vaccine-newborns/?

India: Study Debunks COVID-19 Vaccine-Sudden Death Myths

Dec. 14, 2025

An AIIMS, Delhi study has concluded that there is no evidence connecting COVID-19 vaccinations to sudden deaths among young adults, reinforcing the safety of these vaccines.

https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/health/3730455-study-debunks-covid-19-vaccine-sudden-death-my

CHILDREN AND VACCINES

RFK Jr. Cancels Millions in Grants to AAP, as Battle Heats Up Between Health Officials and Pediatric Group

DECEMBER 18, 2025

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday announced millions in funding cuts to the AAP — on the same day lawyers for the pediatric trade group defended their lawsuit against Kennedy in a Boston court. The Washington Post said the AAP lost the funding after “criticizing RFK Jr.” HHS said the agency cancelled the grants because they “no longer align with the Department’s mission or priorities.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-cancels-millions-in-grants-to-aap-hhs/?

HHS Fires Back at ‘Partisan Theatrics’ After Democratic House Member Moves to Impeach RFK Jr.

DECEMBER 10, 2025

Rep. Haley Stevens today filed articles of impeachment against U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accusing him of “abuse of authority and undermining of the public health.” The New York Times called the move “an all but certainly futile bid” to charge Kennedy with imperiling public health and scientific and medical progress.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/hhs-fires-back-partisan-theatrics-democratic-house-haley-stevens-impeach-rfk-jr/?

SHOCK POLL: RFK Jr. Is One of the Most Popular Political Figures in the Country

Dec 8 2025

Some 2,204 registered voters in the United States were asked how they viewed a host of political figures as part of a Harvard-Harris poll conducted between December 2-4.

The highest rated figures, according to the poll, were Kennedy, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4386812477510-shock-poll-rfk-jr-is-one-of-the-most-popular-political-figures-in-the-country?

The Dam Is Breaking: We’re Making America Healthy Again

DEC 07, 2025

The remarkable changes on the horizon and forces conspiring to stop them

CBS, Kaiser Family Foundation Health News Sends Top Medical Reporter to McCullough Foundation About Report on Autism

DEC 03, 2025

Dr Grounder poses questions aimed to defame and discredit while protecting vaccine interests

DETOX, HEALING, PREVENTION AND CURES

Collection of Natural Treatments and Resources for ADHD, Behavioral Difficulties, Autism, and Similar Neurological Issues

JAN 19, 2026

Share this list to help families you know.

Lemongrass Extract Cuts Human Lymphoma Tumor Growth in Mice by ~95% Without Toxicity

JAN 11, 2026

Peer-reviewed study finds that a common plant selectively induces apoptosis in human cancer cells while sparing normal cells.

Study Finds Bovine Colostrum 3× More Effective Than Flu Vaccination in Preventing Flu Illness

Jan 03, 2026

Participants experienced ~60% fewer illness days and ~75% fewer flu-like episodes with bovine colostrum compared to flu vaccination.

Study Finds Nattokinase Dissolves 84% of Amyloid Microclots Within 2 Hours In Vitro

NOV 22, 2025

A natural enzyme potently degrades the same amyloid microclots recently found in 100% of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals tested.

Dec 10

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live

High-Dose Vitamin C Is a Potent Anti-Cancer Agent

NOV 28, 2025

Decades of evidence reveal that vitamin C attacks cancer through four powerful mechanisms: pro-oxidative cytotoxicity, epigenetic reprogramming, signaling-pathway suppression, and immune activation.

Over 1,100 Studies Reveal 12 Natural Compounds With Potent Anti-Cancer Effects Across All Major Tumor Pathways

NOV 25, 2025

Landmark analysis identifies 12 natural compounds with broad anti-cancer activity, consistently targeting core pathways such as cell death, immune evasion, metabolic dysfunction, and metastasis.