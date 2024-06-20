UNITED STATES

Crews respond to car accident on Fairview Ave in Chicopee

June 12, 2024

Chicopee, Mass. - Crews responded to a car accident on Fairview Avenue in Chicopee on Tuesday. Officials confirm that the accident was caused by a medical emergency. The driver was taken to the hospital, but his current status is unknown.

Link

Seven vehicles, two signs hit in suspected medical related crash

June 10, 2024

Brattleboro, VT — A Vernon man, suspected of having a medical issue, crashed into seven vehicles and two signs. At about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to the area of Market 32 at 499 Canal St. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a new release. A red sedan that had collided with several vehicles and signs was still being driven around the area, according to several reports to the police. Police said they were able to locate the vehicle and operator, David Mongillo, 74, who did not show signs of impairment. He was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and gross negligent operation.

Link

Violent Chevrolet Corvette and Dodge Avenger crash sends four to hospital

June 9, 2024

In the small town of Freeport, Illinois, a loud, violent disturbance occurred Tuesday around noon. The source was a crash involving a Dodge Avenger and a Chevrolet Corvette. Police are still investigating the situation that sent four people to the hospital. The accident happened at the corner of Iroquois and Galena and it left a huge debris field. The cars ended up sitting relatively close to one another, albeit in tatters, but they left evidence of the crash all over the road and adjacent yards. A telephone pole ended up coming to rest on the sports car too. Police said in a Facebook post that the intersection was closed for a time while workers cleared the scene. Several commenters on the Department’s post indicate (but do not confirm) that the Dodge pulled out in front of the Corvette, which was what caused the crash. Others blame the Corvette and claim that it was doing triple-digit speeds when the accident happened.

Link

Small airplane crashes in front of Colorado home injuring 4, authorities say

June 7, 2024

Two adults and two children were hospitalized after a small plane crashed Friday morning in a suburb near Denver, authorities said. The fiery crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in front of a home in Arvada, about 10 miles northwest of Denver, Arvada Fire Operations Chief Matt Osier said during a brief news conference. Arvada police said on X that two adults and two juveniles were transported to local hospitals. Their ages were not released. Osier said he was unsure of the conditions of the people injured, or if they were on the aircraft or bystanders who were hurt when the plane hit the ground.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after car mounts pavement in front of Domino’s in Northgate End, Bishop’s Stortford

June 10, 2024

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a car mounted the pavement in front of Domino’s pizza parlour in Bishop’s Stortford town centre. The suspected “medical episode” incident, involving a Toyota Yaris, happened outside the Northgate End takeaway shortly before 1.15 pm on Monday (June 10). “One man was transported to Papworth Hospital [in Cambridge] by road ambulance in a critical condition.” Royal Papworth Hospital is a specialist heart and lung hospital. A spokesperson for police said that officers were called to the scene at 1.15pm after reports that a car had “struck a building”.

Link

IRELAND

Clare crash: Man rushed to hospital and road closed after reports of car driving in wrong direction on motorway

June 12, 2024

A section of the M18 motorway in Co Clare is currently closed following an earlier road traffic incident. It’s understood that a car was reported to be driving in the wrong direction on the motorway at around 5.25 pm. Emergency services were alerted and responded to the incident. The car is believed to have travelled north towards Ennis in the southbound lanes. It’s also understood that the driver may have suffered a medical episode and inadvertently entered the southbound lanes and travelled in the wrong direction. It’s not known, however, where the vehicle entered the motorway. Details of the incident are still vague but oncoming traffic managed to avoid the vehicle which eventually collided with the central barrier and came to a stop. The male driver was assessed and treated at the scene before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. He is understood to be in a critical condition.



Link

FRANCE

Bus driver unwell: two minor injuries

June 14, 2024

The driver of a bus going up Avenue Jules-Ravat in Voiron felt unwell at the wheel and lost control of his vehicle, this Friday, June 14 at around 9 a.m., while he was carrying a dozen travelers. The vehicle went out of the lane and hit two parked cars before mowing down a traffic light to finish its race against a plane tree. Two passengers were slightly injured in the accident and taken to the hospital for check-ups. The driver was also taken care of.

Link

ITALY

Sick at the wheel, truck ends up in the yard of a house hitting a camper

June 12, 2024

Treviso (Veneto) - In the early afternoon of Wednesday, June 12, around 13:30, firefighters were called to intervene in Via Castellana in Treviso for an accident involving a food tanker truck. The vehicle ended up in the courtyard of a house because of a sudden illness of the driver. The truck was in a parking lot when it suddenly started moving, finishing its run in the private courtyard and bumping into a parked camper. The impact caused significant damage, including the failure of a gas meter, which resulted in a dangerous methane leak. The driver of the truck was immediately rescued by the medical staff of Suem, who transported him to the hospital for further examination and treatment. The driver’s condition is currently under observation to determine the causes of the illness that led to the accident.

No age reported.



Link

NEW ZEALAND

State Highway 1 crash: Passers-by haul person from car in Lake Taupō

June 7, 2024

Lake Taupo - Passers-by have pulled a person from a car which left State Highway 1 and came to rest in Lake Taupō, near Rawhira Rd.Nigel Ackerman, from Palmerston North, said he was at the SH1 rest stop before Waitetoko Beach Reserve when he saw a grey ute [utility vehicle] go off the road and into the water. Ackerman said the ute came off the road and went about 10 metres into the lake. “There was a group of young guys who went in and grabbed him straight out of the car.” Ackerman said the same group performed CPR on the man and later drove the ute back out of the water. A Waikato Herald reporter at the scene said the crash victim was being loaded onto a Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told the Waikato Herald a 111 call came in regarding the crash at 2.11 pm. “There was a car that has gone off the road into the water,” the spokesperson said. “It appears it was a medical event.”

Link