UNITED STATES

Jake Kazmarek: 28-year-old New York bodybuilder says getting vaccine does not make him a “sheep,” dead four days after second Moderna mRNA injection

December 18, 2021

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK — A 28-year-old bodybuilder and FedEx driver is dead despite knowing the risks and seeing through the propaganda surrounding the injections and the medical industry at-large.

Mr. Jake Kazmarek would likely be classified as an “anti-vaxxer” by Fauci disciples. He insinuated in one post that big pharma is profiting off the so-called pandemic, without regard to public health.

He also recently posted about the obvious hustle known as American medicine.

Despite Mr. Kazmarek being fully aware of what’s happening, he succumbed to the pressure and the fallacious “vaccines equal freedom” narrative. Mr. Kazmarek received his first Moderna mRNA injection on August 31, according to a now-deleted Facebook post. He suffered no apparent adverse effects. But Mr. Kazmarek also did not comment publicly about his first injection.

He received his second Moderna mRNA injection on September 28. Mr. Kazmarek posted a photo of his “vaccine card” that day. He captioned the post saying “it is what it is” and suggested he only got the shots for his freedom. Mr. Kazmarek also asked a rhetorical question that he answered himself. “Does it make me a sheep? No,” he wrote.

Ms Fitness USA Ahmo Hight dies just weeks before her 50th birthday as tributes pour in

September 1, 2023

Ahmo Hight, fitness model and former Ms Fitness USA, has died at the age of 49, less than three weeks before her 50th birthday. The sad news was confirmed by pro-bodybuilder Chris Cormier, who is the father of Ahmo's son. Her cause of death is yet to be revealed. Ahmo died on August 29, with it being reported that she suffered a fall as she was exiting a marketplace. She's said to have slipped and hit her head, but decided against going to hospital following the fall. A day later, the fitness influencer is said to have woken up without an appetite before going back to sleep. She died shortly after at around 9 am. Speaking to Generation Iron, Chris said medical professionals believe she suffered a blood clot which was caused by the initial injury.

No cause of death reported.

World-famous bodybuilder Neil Currey ‘dies suddenly ’ at 34

September 18, 2023

World-renowned bodybuilder Neil Currey has died, his former trainer announced last Monday. He was 34 years old. Milo Sarcev broke the news of Currey’s death on Instagram, calling it “absolutely shocking.” Though the post originally alleged suicide, it has since been edited and now makes no mention of suicide, reports Truth Press. Currey was a professional bodybuilder who won the gold medal at the 2022 New York Pro. He then went on to compete in Mr. Olympia, the international contest which launched the career of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He finished 16th in the Classic Physique category.

No cause of death reported.



Who is bodybuilder Chad McCrary as he passes away, cause of death , obituary, bio, age and family

January 17, 2024

Nearly two decades ago, McCrary [49] suffered a life-altering spinal injury in a motorcycle accident during a cross-country race. Despite being paraplegic, he reentered bodybuilding competitions just six months later, competing in the wheelchair division. News of his passing was confirmed by the fitness page Bisandtris on January 2, without disclosing the cause of death. The post paid tribute to McCrary’s remarkable career, expressing condolences to his family and friends.

Bodybuilding coach Dave Kalick has reportedly passed away

February 7, 2024

The bodybuilding community mourns the loss of renowned coach Dave Kalick, whose passing has left a significant void in the community. Though the cause of death has not been stated, bodybuilder Dorian Haywood shared the news and his condolences on Instagram.

No age reported.

Who is Guy Del Corso? Popular bodybuilder and fitness coach dead

February 16, 2024

Guy Del Corso died Thursday, February 15th 2024, almost two weeks to the day after first suffering a stroke on February 2nd. Del Corso was crowned Mr. New Jersey in 1988 and was still competing in bodybuilding competitions into his ’50s, retiring in 2009. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 around 7 am. He had suffered a stroke on Monday, Feb. 3, 2024, which affected his ability to talk and move the right side of his body.

Nonfatal:

“Had a little scare this week”: CEO of Gym Positivity Joey Swoll goes through 6hrs-long heart surgery

April 28, 2024

Orange County, California - Joey Swoll, the crusader of gym positivity, recently faced a daunting ordeal as he underwent a six-hour heart surgery, surprising both himself and his fans. Reflecting on the surgery, which was initially anticipated to last a mere 30 to 45 minutes, Swoll revealed the unexpected twist: “Had a little scare this week with what was to be a routine 30-45 min heart surgery ended up being 6 hours on the table.” Despite the prolonged procedure, Swoll reassured his followers that he was safe and sound, emphasizing, “In the end I made it. I’m home, and I’m 100% for the first time in years. My heart is the best it’s ever been.” Earlier in the year, he underwent another surgery, marking a challenging start to the year. In an old Instagram post, the 47-year-old shared his journey of overcoming health challenges. Addressing his surgery at the end of 2023 to fix an umbilical hernia, he revealed, “Finishing off 2023 with surgery this week to fix an umbilical hernia I’ve had since I was a baby.” Despite enduring the discomfort since childhood, he bravely faced surgery in his late 40s. Later, Swoll experienced chest pain, prompting him to consult a cardiologist.

Bodybuilder Douglas Fruchey dead at 36 after he passes suddenly in his LA apartment

June 15, 2024

Bodybuilder Douglas Fruchey has been found dead at his apartment in Los Angeles, having passed suddenly aged 36. Fruchey had announced himself as a popular figure within the bodybuilding scene in recent years.

No cause of death reported.

NPC bodybuilder Danny Broadhurst dies unexpectedly at 32

July 13, 2024

The bodybuilding world is in mourning following the sudden death of national-level competitor Danny Broadhurst at the young age of 32. The cause of his death has not been confirmed at the time of writing, adding to the shock and grief felt by his friends, family, and fans. Broadhurst’s demise came as a morbid reminder of how the sport can be taxing on one’s health.

Former pro bodybuilder Eugene Mishin passed away at 48 years old

August 17, 2024

Hicksville, New York - Retired IFBB Pro Men’s Open bodybuilder Eugene Mishin, also known as Evgeny Mishin, has died. He was 48 years old. Dave Palumbo of RxMuscle broke the news on his Instagram page, confirming Mishin’s passing on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. According to Palumbo, Mishin stopped breathing, and paramedics tried reviving him for 45 minutes. Mishin’s death was unexpected as he was active on his Instagram account less than 24 hours before his passing. In recent years, Mishin has been active as a coach for other bodybuilders. No cause of death is confirmed at the time of this article’s publication.

Pro wheelchair bodybuilding Colt Wynn has passed away at 38

August 29, 2024

Pro Wheelchair Bodybuilder Colt Wynn has passed away at 38 years old. According to RXMuscle, Wynn died earlier this week after a successful career on stage in the Wheelchair division. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time. Wynn began his career as an amateur bodybuilder before earning his Pro Card in 2007.

Mike Quinn, a bodybuilder, dies at 61 years old

June 1, 2023

The news that bodybuilder and fitness model Mike Quinn has died at the age of 61 has shocked the fitness community, which is grieving the death of one of its own. He passed away due to an unexpected heart attack on March 17. Quinn won multiple championships throughout his career and was well renowned for his outstanding physique and commitment to training. He started working out when he was only 11 and competed well into his fifties.

Burlington restaurant owner Ahmed Omar dies unexpectedly

August 15, 2023

Burlington, VT- Ahmed Omar, chef-owner of Kismayo Kitchen in Burlington, died on Sunday at his New North End home, according to Yusuf Ali, president of the Islamic Society of Vermont, of which Omar was a devoted member. Ali said he had no further details about the cause of death at this time. Omar, who was in his mid-thirties, was the married father of two young daughters. Before Omar became a restaurateur, he worked as a personal trainer and online health coach. He was a competitive bodybuilder and continued to prioritize his physical health while also aiming to help and inspire others to do the same.

No cause of death reported.

Nonfatal:

Severely vaccine-injured 21-year-old man: “This is a full-body assault”

May 25, 2024

It took 21-year-old Michael Locke from Connecticut, USA, nearly 3 years to conclusively determine that the hell he was going through was due to the covid vaccine. “We are often told that it is ‘anxiety’ as the cause. It is not. This is NOT a ‘mental disorder’. This is a full-body assault that results in mental changes,” he said. Locke was a very muscular 215-pound competitive bodybuilder before he had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He was squatting 500 pounds and bench pressing 340 pounds. “I had my share of issues, like anyone else, but the gym was my place to go as an outlet. It was my purpose in life – my ‘happy place’,” he said. On Real Not Rare, a website where vaccine-injured people can share their stories, Locke gave a detailed timeline of his life from January 2020 to the “present day” so that others can compare his experience with their own.

Maria Annalisa Impastato, 43

February 18, 2023

Maria Annalisa Impastato, age 43 years, of Madisonville, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023. She lived life to the fullest and was fearless. Annalisa led a dynamic life. She won awards for bodybuilding, she loved fishing, cooking, and many other activities.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Jordan Lampkin, "Jordan", 33

August 26, 2023

Christopher Jordan Lampkin, "Jordan", 33, passed away unexpectedly in Smyrna, TN, on August 18, 2023. Jordan loved lifting weights and ultimately was recognized by bodybuilding.com for his physical transformation.

No cause of death reported.

Reuben Luke Muller, 29

September 10, 2023

Reuben Luke Muller from New Braunfels, Texas, was called home to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2023, after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He was passionate about body building and later became a crossfit enthusiast, entering local and statewide competitions in Texas.

Donald Paul Cavoli III, 32

October 18, 2023

Myrtle Beach, SC - Donald Paul Cavoli III left this world "suddenly, but peacefully," surrounded by loved ones on October 15th at age 32. As an adult he became a serious weight trainer and bodybuilder; Donald participated in Strongman competitions throughout the Southeast.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Sbarra Sr., 71

February 14, 2024

Vincent Sbarra Sr., 71, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in North Utica, NY. Vinny began bodybuilding, with his dad, at an early age. He entered many competitions and won many championships. Vinny Sbarra was legendary for his physical prowess and well respected by all who knew him and knew of him.

No cause of death reported.

Esther Kekai Yoneko Suzuki, 32

March 14, 2024

Boise, ID - Beloved daughter, cousin, granddaughter, niece, aunt, passed away in her sleep. Esther was a gifted artist, musician, scholar, athlete, and had a large online community following her. Upon moving to Idaho, she became a bodybuilder, personal trainer, fitness model, and set five state powerlifting records. Esther spent the bulk of her career in medical administration working for Blue Cross of Idaho, Ameriben and St. Luke's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Brooks Alldridge, 62

July 6, 2024

St. Petersburg, Florida - It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the unexpected passing of Cody Brooks Alldridge; our cherished husband, father, and friend. He passed away suddenly and painlessly beside the love of his life, Holli on June 28th at the age of 62. He was an amazing salesman, entrepreneur, and bodybuilder. He won a multitude of awards including" Mr. Utah 1998" and "The People's Choice award in the Parade of Homes."

No cause of death reported.

Francis Joseph “Joey” McKenna, IV, 44

August 12, 2024

Gastonia, NC - Francis Joseph “Joey” McKenna, IV, 44, passed away at his residence on August 7, 2024. Joey loved to travel, he was a body builder, a fashion diva, and a Cowboys fan. He loved his dogs BoBo and Brixx.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA

Mitchell Jonathan Hebb, 35

08 February 2023

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Mitchell Hebb on February 4th, 2023, in Barrie Ontario. Mitchell loved the outdoors, fishing, his pets and was very dedicated to bodybuilding. He took great pleasure in riding, and taking care of, his motorcycles. Mitchell was a kind, caring and loving younger brother and a cherished son.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Anthony Sabattis, 66

August 2, 2023

The passing of Frank Anthony Sabattis occurred on Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, he was 65. A member of Kingsclear 1st Nation, Frank loved the outdoors, this included wheeling, working in his yard, bird watching, salmon fishing and sometimes just hanging out in his shed. An avid bodybuilder, he also loved spending time with his grandbabies, especially feeding them. Donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Ciara Christina Hill, 33

September 18, 2023

St. Catharines - It is with heavy hearts we share the loss of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend, Ciara Christina Hill. Ciara’s love of learning and adventure led her to explore the healing depths of Yoga while attending retreats in British Columbia and in Ontario. She embraced competitive bodybuilding, winning local and regional competitions.

No cause of death reported.

William Charles "Billy" Roache, 55

October 21, 2023

William Charles Roache, known to his friends and family as "Billy," passed away suddenly on September 27, 2023, at the age of 55. Throughout his life, Billy's passions included his devotion to his children – he was a proud father. Bodybuilding, demonstrating his strength and dedication in the gym. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you consider making a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Kendall Joan Dueck

November 16, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Kendall Dueck on October 28th 2023, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was born and raised in Victoria, BC, where she was an all-star athlete throughout her formative years and went on to win multiple bodybuilding shows.

No age reported.

PUERTO RICO

Gustavo Badell dead at 50: Champion bodybuilder known as the ‘Freakin Rican’ mourned by lifting community

14 July 2023

Legendary bodybuilder Gustavo Badell, recognized as one of the hardest-working lifters in the sport, has died at age 50. Badell, nicknamed The Freakin Rican, died on Wednesday, Muscle RX owner and former bodybuilding iconic Dave Palumbo revealed. His cause of death has yet to be determined.

BRAZIL

34-yo bodybuilder Cristhian Annes dies waiting for kidney transplant

February 7, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we mourn the passing of Cristhian Annes, an esteemed Brazilian bodybuilder, who departed from us this Monday, only two months after his inclusion on the kidney transplant list. Numerous sources have confirmed this heartbreaking news. At the youthful age of 34, Annes graced the world with his remarkable presence and physique.

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Jonas Filho, 29, dies after being rushed to hospital with Covid

April 20, 2024

A Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer has tragically died aged 29 after being rushed to hospital with Covid. Jonas Filho, known as Jonas Big, was rushed to Sao Jose Hospital in the Ceara state capital Fortaleza in the early hours of April 15. The influencer left his 10,400 Instagram followers worried after he published photos of himself on a respirator shortly after his admission. He posted the photos alongside the caption: “Only God knows the pain and tears of the clown.” It has since emerged that he was diagnosed with pneumonia shortly after, and then Covid-19. His death was confirmed late on April 19. Jonas, who last won the 2023 Musclecontest Rio Pro, worked as a personal trainer.

Top female bodybuilding champion, 36, dies days before top-level competition after suffering a blood clot in Brazil as tributes are paid to 'angel in human form'

June 27, 2024

A female bodybuilding champion has tragically died aged just 36 after suffering a blood clot in Brazil, days before she was due to participate in a top-level competition. Cíntia Goldani, from Rio Grande do Sul, died on Wednesday from a pulmonary embolism, according to the organisers of the Musclecontest Brasil event in July. A pulmonary embolism can be caused by weightlifting and heavy exercise, but organisers said that in Cintia's case, it was caused by a recent bout of pneumonia. Local media reports said she was rushed to hospital but passed away.

More on Goldani’s cause of death:

Boyfriend reveals cause of death of bodybuilder Cíntia Goldani and makes emotional farewell

June 27, 2024

The boyfriend of bodybuilder Cíntia Goldani, who died in Porto Alegre on Wednesday (26th), at the age of 36, Gustavo Cesar, said an emotional farewell to the athlete. The bodybuilder revealed the cause of death and posted on social networks with declarations of love and tributes to his companion. According to Gustavo, Cíntia was a victim of septic shock as a consequence of a pulmonary sepsis after bacterial pneumonia.

Brazilian bodybuilder Antonio Souza dies at 26 from heart attack during competition

August 6, 2024

Brazilian bodybuilder Antonio Souza passed away over the weekend after competing at the Navega Open. Souza’s wife, Yone Silva, confirmed the news and shared a post on social media. Souza was 26 years old. According to reports, Souza said he was feeling a “strong pain in his chest” prior to taking the stage on Saturday night. He was able to compete in the event before going into cardiac arrest on Saturday night. Silva shared with a local news outlet that Souza was very dehydrated from taking diuretics ahead of the show.

Bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak dead at 19, found in Brazil home

September 3, 2024

Bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak -- who got involved in the sport to overcome obesity and miraculously transformed his body -- has been found dead at his home in Brazil. He was only 19. Pavlak died Sunday after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to reports.

Personal trainer dies of heart attack aged 31 after stomach upset: 'He led an extremely healthy life'

January 5, 2023

Personal trainer Danilo De Campos, 31, died in Ponta Grossa, victim of a heart attack. According to Danilo's widow, Daniela Kuhn, hours before he died the man went alone to a hospital reporting stomach discomfort. According to Daniela, her husband had no apparent health problems. In the young man's routine, there were bodybuilding exercises six times a week and a diet guided by a nutritionist "He led an extremely healthy life, he had a routine appointment with the cardiologist 6 months ago for check-ups and everything was fine. He dieted under the guidance of a nutritionist, trained six times a week in weight training and did fasting cardio daily when he woke up."

Bodybuilder dies a month after discovering mediastinal cancer

September 20, 2023

A bodybuilder from Criciuma, in the south of Santa Catarina, died at the age of 25, after a little more than a month treating cancer of the mediastinum (area that is between the lungs), his family said. João Vitor Neves Machado de Queiroz, who had been a bodybuilding professional for six years, discovered the tumor on August 15th. The death was confirmed on Tuesday (19th) and burial took place on Wednesday (20th), at the São Luís Municipal Cemetery, in Criciúma.

Bodybuilder dies at age 34 victim of fulminant heart attack

September 26, 2023

The bodybuilder Elidir Pereira, well known in Rio Branco and who was called by friends by the nickname Tubarão ["Shark"], died in the early hours of Tuesday, 26, in the regional capital. At only 34 years old. Shark, according to information from family and friends, died as a result of a fulminant heart attack. Known mainly among fans and practitioners of bodybuilding, the death of Shark caused a lot of commotion on social networks.

Two bodybuilders “died suddenly”:

Nutritionist Camilo Salgado dies at the age of 29

January 8, 2024

Through a note on the profile on Instagram, the death of sports nutritionist Camilo Salgado, at the age of 29, bodybuilding champion in the state of Pará, was announced. The cause of death, according to the statement, was attributed to cardiorespiratory arrest. In December 2023, the also respected fellow Pará nutritionist Carlos Bastos left equally suddenly, victim of a fulminant infarction. Both professionals were linked to the universe of bodybuilding.

Young woman dies while practicing bodybuilding exercises in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro

January 19, 2024

A young woman suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest while doing weight training and died in Itaperuna, in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro. Larissa Soares was taken to the hospital, but did not survive. The case draws attention to the importance of consulting a doctor before practicing physical activities.

No age reported.

A 23-year-old went to the gym and died after finishing the routine: “I wanted to be a bodybuilder”

June 1, 2024

The incident occurred in Criciúma, in Brazil. Eduardo Bardini da Silva was 23 years old, he was a nutrition student and a bodybuilding enthusiast. Eduardo was found dead inside his car in the early hours of Thursday and they believe he had been there for about 5 hours. He had been at the gym doing his workout routine and was about to leave, but he collapsed. The car was parked on Vitor Meireles Street, a central area of the city. Neighbors who saw him unconscious notified the authorities. They indicated that there was a young man passed out inside a vehicle. Investigators said it was a natural death. The causes were pulmonary thromboembolism and dilated heart disease, which is known as heart failure.

Bodybuilder Christian Figueiredo dies at 29 after suffering stroke during surgery as heartbreaking tributes pour in

October 18, 2023

Bodybuilder Christian Figueiredo has died aged 29 after suffering a stroke during an operation. The tragic news of his death was announced by his heartbroken wife Vivi Torres on Instagram. The 29-year-old Brazilian died after complications during liver surgery.

CHILE

Family of bodybuilder who died of chicken pox in Chile has 8 days to avoid him being buried as indigent

15 May 2023

The family of 38-year-old welder and bodybuilder Raphael Casanova, who died after contracting chicken pox in Chile, is concerned about the eight-day deadline to resolve all bureaucratic issues for the release and transfer of his body to Brazil.

UNITED KINGDOM

Former Mr. Universe dead at 57

December 5, 2023

Mr. Universe, British bodybuilder Shaun 'Dinosaur' Davis, has passed away at the age of 57. The cause of death is unknown at this time. Davis, a massive man at 334 lbs., had a great career, winning several competitions including the prestigious Mr. Universe title in 1996. He also won Mr. UK, Mr. Europe, Mr. Pro Universe and Mr. Britain, among others.

Welsh world champion powerlifter Phil Richard dies aged 52 as community 'devastated'

April 2, 2024

World powerlifting champion Phil Richard has died at the age of 52. In total, he won 48 championships over his long and highly-successful powerlifting career, which he balanced alongside his job as a senior process technician in the mining industry. His death has come as a shock to those involved in the sport, with British Powerlifting saying his passing is a "devastating loss for the whole powerlifting world". Richards tragically passed away just two days before his 53rd birthday. Having continued the sport into his fifties, at the time of his death, Richard was the Classic British Masters Champion, Equipped European Masters Champion, and Equipped Western European Champion, reports BarBend.

No cause of death reported.

Champion bodybuilder dies suddenly at 34

September 15, 2023

Neil Currey, a renowned 34-year-old British bodybuilder who competed in International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness competitions and was a former Mr. Olympia competitor, has died, according to Currey’s former trainer. According to The New York Post, while the cause of Currey’s death has not yet been released, it was initially reported that Currey died as a result of suicide; however, the original Instagram tribute by Sarcev has been edited and does not mention suicide as the cause of death.

Brave bodybuilder who saved two women from raging dog that ripped off arm dies suddenly

September 27, 2023

Plymouth - A bodybuilder who once bravely fought off a vicious dog which savaged two women in a devastating attack has died. Matthew Beddow battled the out-of-control dog, and with the aid of another man was able to subdue it. He later raced both of the heavily bleeding women in his car to Derriford Hospital for emergency treatment after the shocking incident. An inquest earlier this month heard how Mr Beddow passed away at his home, aged 49, on August 9 shortly before 8 am. In the opening statement document, released by the coroner's office following the hearing on September 25, it was said at the time of his passing Mr Beddow was single and unemployed due to sickness, although it is understood he was in a relationship. He was known locally as a keen bodybuilder and highly regarded by other bodybuilders in the city. PlymouthLive reported the court was told: “Matthew was found unresponsive in the bedroom. Ambulance and police attended the address. Sadly, despite the paramedics best efforts life was pronounced extinct at 7.54 am on August, 9 2023." The coroner noted a post-mortem examination had taken place and further investigations were required to establish the cause of death. However, the coroner stressed there were no suspicious circumstances.

BELGIUM

Bodybuilder Jonas (39) died suddenly after heart artery rupture: “He died in my arms”

March 14, 2024

Wevelgem - Personal trainer Jonas Fauvarque (39) died suddenly on March 10 at his home in Wevelgem. He died of a ruptured coronary artery in the arms of his girlfriend. She cherishes the beautiful memories. “We provide the most beautiful farewell ever,” says Greet. “He deserves that, as the best partner I can imagine.”

GERMANY

Bodybuilder Jo Linder passes away at 30 from aneurysm – alleges heavy metal found in his blood during his routine blood work after receiving 4 jabs

July 1 2023

Jo Lindner, a German bodybuilding icon and a beloved YouTube influencer known by his online alias “Joesthetics,” tragically passed away. He was 30. Jo Lindner was a celebrated bodybuilder who rose to global fame through his online content. Known for his impressive physique and commitment to fitness, Jo amassed a massive following on social platforms, with almost a million subscribers on YouTube and 8.4 million followers on Instagram. In a heartrending Instagram post, Jo’s devastated girlfriend, Nicha, revealed that Jo had passed away while cuddling her. This tragic event occurred just after Jo had gifted her a custom-made necklace, a significant memory that Nicha would carry with her forever. “He was in my arms.. than this is just happening too fast…3 days ago he kept said that he pain his neck …we not really realize it…until it too late,” Nicha said. A focal point of their dialogue was on vaccination, with Martyn inquiring if Linder had received the vaccine. Linder jokingly replied that he had received the “wax,” indicating he had indeed been vaccinated. He claimed he got peer pressured into the vax. “I got the wax… Even four,” Linder reported.

No cause of death reported.



Men's Physique athlete Bernhard Franz passed away

March 18, 2024

The bodybuilder Bernhard Franz belonged to the first generation of athletes in the 2010s who combined competitive sports with an active appearance on social media. Bernhard Franz died unexpectedly. In March 2022, he introduced himself to Kraftwerkfitness as a personal trainer for sports rehabilitation and nutritional counseling. Now it became known that the former Men's Physique athlete died much too early, as several representatives from the scene confirmed. The circumstances of the death are unclear.

No age reported.

At the age of only 31: bodybuilder Gebhardt passed away

May 27, 2024

He has pushed his impressive body to its limits for years with his competitive sports, perhaps even beyond it. Kevin Gebhardt was a passionate bodybuilder from the very beginning. Now the Witten man has passed away completely surprisingly at the age of only 31 years. Nothing was known about the cause of death at the weekend, Gebhardt was found dead in his apartment, according to the information.

DENMARK

Bodybuilder Kristoffer Berner, known as ‘The Danish Giant,’ has died at 43

July 17, 2024

Bodybuilder Kristoffer Berner has tragically died at 43 years old on July 14, 2024, as confirmed by multiple sources. No cause of death has been revealed. He is the latest bodybuilder to pass away as fans have witnessed a handful of athletes die too soon in the sport. Although details surrounding his demise are limited at the time of this writing, Berner’s death came as a gut-wrenching shock to the community. His passing hit the community especially hard as he was slated to compete this weekend at the highly anticipated 2024 Chicago Pro show, a celebrated event, headlined by the Men’s Open division. In Kristoffer Berner’s last outing on stage, he placed outside of the top 15 at Steve Weinberger’s prestigious New York Pro competition.

No cause of death reported.

BELARUS

Famous bodybuilder ‘The Mutant’ dies suddenly of heart attack at 36

September 12, 2024

World-famous bodybuilder Illia “Golem” Yefimchyk has died suddenly after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. The Belarusian man, dubbed the world’s “most monstrous bodybuilder,” was just 36 years old when he died. He reportedly suffered a heart attack and died at home on September 6. His wife Anna performed chest compressions as she waited for the ambulance. The bodybuilder was flown by helicopter to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

ROMANIA

Unraveling the mystery behind the mysterious drowning of bodybuilding champion Catalin Stefanescu

12 July 2023

In Romania’s Dambovita County, Stefanescu was found three feet deep in a lake. On Sunday, the former national champion went fishing with a friend. While out fishing, a bodybuilding champion drowned in a shallow lake at the age of 30. According to Targoviste News, Romanian bodybuilder Catalin Stefanescu was found 3 ft deep in a lake in the country’s Dambovita County on Sunday. The victim was fishing with a friend when his friend returned to find him unconscious in the water after briefly heading home. Stefanescu was pronounced dead at the scene after an ambulance arrived. The police are investigating what caused the bodybuilder to drown.

PORTUGAL

Bodybuilder ‘Monster’ Marco Luis has passed away at 46

April 18, 2024

Marco Luis was beloved in his community as a bodybuilder and fitness coach. Portugese bodybuilder Marco Cesar Aguiar Luis has passed away at 46 years old. There has been no cause of death revealed at this time. On Monday, Luis’ wife confirmed the news on Instagram. “I’m not into publications, let alone of this sort, but after so many messages, Yes, I can confirm that Marco has died. He was in paradise doing what he loved.”

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Bodybuilder champion Xisco Serra dies aged 50 from 'stomach problem'

May 16, 2024

A Majorcan bodybuilder who survived cancer and life-threatening peritonitis has died aged 50. Tributes were being paid to Xisco Serra today as news of his premature death, attributed locally to natural causes after he suffered stomach problems, emerged. The sports science graduate, who started lifting weights as a 16-year-old, started competing three decades ago and went on take part in around 90 contests. His most notable wins on the international stage have included Mr World IBFA in Rome in 2011 and Mr Universe IBFA in the 40-plus category in 2014, the same year he was voted overall Musclebeach Champion after competing in Venice, California.

Alfredo Martín, the professional bodybuilder, better known as Villano Fitness, dies of heart attack

December 1, 2023

Alfredo Martín, the Spanish bodybuilder "Villano Fitness" web star, who died at the age of 30 due to a sudden illness. Another athlete died suddenly of a heart attack, due to completely mysterious circumstances. Alfredo Martín was aware of what he risked, and in his videos on social media he admitted to using steroids: "Since I was 25. I have my heart and kidneys checked because it is harmful for them and I know that I risk a heart attack... But hey, I'm healthy." The Spaniard died suddenly last Monday. His job also consisted of offering advice on nutrition to his over 120,000 followers, and on how to increase muscle mass. Schroeder gave no further explanation on the complications that affected Villano Fitness. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the Web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the Covid vaccine, but for the moment there is no information on vaccination and any adverse reactions.

ITALY

Illness in the car in front of the house, a 22-year-old body builder found dead by his parents

22 March 2023

The tragedy at dawn today, around 4, in Selva del Montello, in via Castagnè. Samuel Carletti lost his life: doctors and nurses from Suem 118 who were unable to do anything to save his life. He was struck by a sudden illness, perhaps a heart attack, just when he had just arrived in front of the gate of the house, aboard his car, with the engine still running. At around 4 o'clock, Father Corrado, not seeing him return, left the house and found him lifeless, on board the car: he still had the telephone in his hand, with a message which, however, had not yet left.

Simone Venturini found dead at home : goodbye to the 38-year-old body building instructor

April 26, 2023

Monselice (Padua) - The death of Simone Venturini, a passionate 38-year-old bodybuilder, has left two communities and many friends in mourning. The man was found lifeless on Monday morning, April 24, in his home in Monselice.. Investigations will now be carried out to understand the causes of death. He was highly esteemed and known in the area, he attended some local gyms and had recently also obtained a qualification to carry out the activity of fitness and body building instructor. Investigations will now be carried out to understand the causes of death.

Drama in Milan: 28-year-old engineer died of sudden illness

June 13, 2023

Drama at the Niguarda hospital in Milan Nuccio Di Rado, an engineer originally from the province of Chieti, died at the age of 28 after suffering a sudden illness. Nuccio Di Rado was passionate about bodybuilding. The young man had been hospitalized in the Milanese hospital due to a sudden illness but there was nothing they could do for him. The 28-year-old died at the Niguarda hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Shock at the seafront, sudden and fatal illness : bodybuilder Andrea Tedeschi dies

September 18, 2023

A sudden illness on the seafront of Cefalù, in the province of Palermo: this is how Andrea Tedeschi, a well-known bodybuilder known by the nickname "Bulldozer", died. He was 56 years old and originally from Trieste, but had lived in Sicily for years. According to an initial reconstruction, the 56-year-old felt ill while walking on the Cefalù seafront last Saturday evening and collapsed to the ground. Unfortunately, the rescue attempts and the rush to the Giglio hospital after the 118 intervention were useless. In the past he had been a bodybuilding champion and had also worked as a personal trainer.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness in the gym, Nicola collapse s and dies at 29: the drama in front of his girlfriend

June 28, 2024

Taurasi (Province of Avellino) - Nicola Ciampa was training in the gym with his girlfriend, when he suddenly fell to the ground and died, probably because of an illness. The tragedy took place in the "Energy Planet" gym in Taurasi, in the province of Avellino, where the 29-year-old trained almost daily. The victim in fact, in addition to being a military was also a body builder.

No cause of death reported.

Bodybuilder dies at 49: Livorno and Fauglia mourn Alessio Corradini

August 24, 2024

Fauglia (Tuscany) - Livorno and Fauglia in tears for the death of Alessio Corradini, 49 years old, known to all as “Pelle”. He leaves behind two children. The news spread quickly in the town where he lived.

No cause of death reported.

EGYPT

Egyptian bodybuilder "Ayman Magdy" dies of sudden heart attack

March 24, 2024

A state of sadness gripped the Egyptian city of Tanta following the news of the death of Ayman Magdy [29], the world champion in bodybuilding, of a sudden heart attack. The father of the bodybuilder said that his son has been suffering from a stomach and colon disease for 3 months, and he was visiting doctors to try to diagnose his health condition, and after rumors spread about the crisis, it was revealed that he had a severe stomach ulcer, after which he underwent treatment and his health condition improved slightly. The father explained that he was surprised by the return of the disease a few days ago, and he once again underwent medications and tests, but yesterday morning, they were surprised by the deterioration of his health condition and his inability to breathe. He entered into a state of severe fatigue, recited the "Shahada" more than once, and fell unconscious. He added that he was transferred to a hospital, but upon his arrival he took his last breath and died, and the doctors explained that death was due to a severe drop in blood circulation as a result of a severe heart attack.

ZIMBABWE

IFBB pro Grant Henderson has died unexpectedly at 55 years old

July 22, 2024

Tragedy has engulfed the bodybuilding community, who are now mourning the death of Grant Henderson. Henderson was declared deceased at 55 years old; the news was shared on Instagram and first made public by Dave Palumbo at Rx Muscle. Grant Henderson was more than a thriving IFBB Pro bodybuilder, he also commanded a huge audience outside of the stage, thanks to his contributions and work as an aspiring fitness model. At the time of this writing, the cause of death has yet to be revealed. While not confirmed to be authentic yet, here is a statement made by his girlfriend, which was published to the forum on July 19, 2024: “Today is an unimaginably difficult day. Grant passed away just a little after midnight today of a heart attack. He had been in the hospital with intestinal and blood clot issues."

UKRAINE

President of the Dnipro branch of the Ukrainian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness passed away

April 13, 2023

In Dnipro, the president of the Dnipro branch of the Ukrainian Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness Andriy Muzyka died suddenly. He was highly respected and loved in his hometown. The death of famous bodybuilder Andrei Muzyka came as a surprise to many people who knew him. According to his friends, the man could not stand the heart. Andriy Muzyka was a master of sports of Ukraine in bodybuilding, winner and medalist of all-Ukrainian bodybuilding competitions. The famous athlete died on April 11 at the 50th year of life.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Bodybuilder Dmitry Kimak died suddenly in Yekaterinburg

March 4, 2024

In Yekaterinburg, bodybuilder Dmitry Kimak died suddenly. He is a champion cup winner and he was also a coach. The man was 28 years old. His sister reported the death.

No cause of death reported.

INDIA

Tamil TV actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind dies of heart attack at 30

August 2, 2023

Bharathi Kannamma fame actress Shruti Shanmuga Priya’s husband Arvind Shekar, passed away on August 2. The reason was said to be a heart attack. Arvind, a bodybuilder, was 30 years old. He was also a former Mr Tamil Nadu. Reports said that Arvind died after suffering a heart attack at home.

Shocked when the warm-up was done. The young man who collapsed in the bodybuilder's competition

27 February 2023

Cuddalore - In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old youth named Harikaran, who was participating in a bodybuilding competition at Vadalur in Cuddalore district, collapsed and died. According to reports, the youth, Hariharan, collapsed on the spot while doing a warm-up and died on the spot. Shocked by this, fellow youths informed the organisers of the event. He was immediately rushed to the Kurinjipadi Government Hospital by the festival team. The doctors who examined him said he died on the way. Doctors said Hariharan may have suffered a sudden heart attack or died of suffocation.

Bodybuilder Ajinkya Kadam dies of heart attack

September 10, 2023

Mumbai - A 27-year-old bodybuilder died of a heart attack. The dead has been identified as Ajinkya Kadam, a native of Aram Colony in Nalasopara East in Maharashtra. He was admitted to the hospital in the morning after experiencing chest pain, but later the situation became serious. He died before the treatment started. Doctors confirmed that Ajinkya died of a heart attack. He has won many prizes in the 75 kg category.

Young man suddenly felt severe pain and fell down and started writhing, died due to brain stroke during exercise in the gym

May 1, 2024

The young man died of brain stroke on Tuesday morning while exercising in the gym. Deepak Gupta, 32, had been hitting the gym for 10 years and also participated in body building competitions. The doctor has expressed apprehension that this type of problem occurs due to increased size of the heart. Chetganj resident Deepak Gupta reached the gym as usual at 9.30 in the morning and started exercising. Other friends present in the gym told that Deepak suddenly got severe pain in his head and he fell down and started writhing in pain. Friend Shivam Yadav took him to Galaxy Hospital in Mahmoorganj, but by then it was too late. There the doctors told that Deepak had died. Deepak was preparing to participate in the state level competition.

NEPAL

Fitness title winner passes away four days after victory

September 18, 2024

Kathmandu - Prakash Rai, the winner of the fifth Mr Kathmandu physical fitness, has passed away. The 45-year-old, who won gold in the bodybuilding competition only last Saturday, died on Wednesday morning due to a heart attack. He was immediately taken to Grande Hospital due to health problems. However, the hospital said that he died during the treatment.

CHINA

Bodybuilder influencer dies, aged 27, after filming in a beauty spot which tourists are banned from visiting

September 11, 2024

A bodybuilder influencer has drowned to death at a popular beauty spot after going there to record a video - despite the fact tourists are banned from going there. Fitness guru Liu Can, aged 27, reportedly had an accident in the area of Nanchuan District, in China's municipality of Chongqing, on Thursday (September 5), which led to his untimely death. Local police confirmed the area where Can was found was not accessible to the public and tourists were banned from going there. His family said that his body had been cremated three days after the accident. Can’s devastated fans were later told of his death, and many of them left their tributes online.

No cause of death reported.

MALAYSIA

Miri bodybuilder dies of heart attack after returning from tournament in Sibu

June 25, 2024

Miri - The bodybuilding fraternity in the state mourns the loss of one of its members, Suharwardi Dahlan, who died of a heart attack after returning from a two-day tournament in Sibu. Suharwardi, 38, was pronounced dead at his home in Pujut Tanjung Batu around 3 am on Monday. His team manager, Azri Asmat Sefri who led the group to the 58th Mr Sarawak Bodybuilding Championships in Sibu over the weekend, said Suharwardi was one of the 11 athletes selected to represent Miri after winning a medal in Mr Miri championship.

AUSTRALIA

Rising star bodybuilder Kristyn Lia dead aged 39 just months after career-best at contest

December 14, 2023

A rising star in the bodybuilding scene has died aged just 39, months after she achieved her career best at a professional competition. As news of Kristyn Lia's death spread, tributes poured in from fellow competitors and fans. A heartbroken cousin said she was in "complete and utter shock" over Kristyn's passing. Her cause of death has not been made public. Just months before her death she had placed third in the IFBB Atlanta Pro competition. She just moved to USA from Australia to get her bodybuilding career started.

Bodybuilder Giuliano Pirone, 33, dies after collapsing in shower & being left undiscovered for 15 hours at all-night gym

September 5, 2024

A bodybuilder has died after collapsing in the shower of a 24-hour gym but wasn't found for 15 hours. Giuliano Pirone was training for bodybuilding competition when he fell and suffered a brain injury in a locked shower cubicle of a gym in a northern Perth suburb in Australia on August 20. He'd gone to the gym before work and was undiscovered until later that night when police barged into the cubicle and found him on the floor of a cold-running shower. He had been on life support at Joondalup hospital for two weeks, but died on Thursday morning. Giuliano tragically didn't regained consciousness and an MRI confirmed he had lost brain function.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Cassin: Ultra-fit bodybuilder husband suddenly dies after celebrating anniversary

June 16, 2024

A prison guard celebrated his ninth anniversary just days before he suddenly died, sparking an outpouring of grief from friends and family. Bodybuilder Dave Cassin, a 56-year-old father from western Sydney, died just before he and partner Sharon were due to fly to Bali. Mr Cassin was a prison guard at Sydney's Silverwater Correctional Facility and competed in bodybuilding competitions alongside his wife in his spare time. His cause of death is yet to be revealed by the family.

NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand fitness influencer and mother of five Raechelle Chase dies

October 20, 2023

New Zealand fitness influencer and single mother of five, Raechelle Chase, who has more than 1.4 million followers, has died from unknown causes. She was considered an “internet sensation” for her inspiring videos. Chase was a professional bodybuilder and fitness writer who was the first New Zealander to qualify for an Olympia bodybuilding event and competed in various international meets. Her death is under investigation by the New Zealand Coroner.

No age reported.

Link