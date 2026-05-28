1 - Good News and Revelations of Past Crimes

2- Children and Vaccines

3 - Bad news

4- HHS and RFK under fire. HHS Reforms and the campaigns to stop them

5 - Detox, Healing, Prevention, and Cures

GOOD NEWS and REVELATIONS OF PAST CRIMES

WE ARE THE MAJORITY NOW: 56% of Americans Believe COVID Shots Caused Mass Deaths

MARCH 12, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher Joins Lindell TV with Alison Steinberg Following the MAHA Institute MEVI Event in Washington, D.C.

Polling Reveals A Profound Shift on Vaccines: We Can’t Let Pharma Bury It

MARCH 8, 2026

Relentless lobbying and erroneous data has begun sidelining vaccine safety. We are now the majority and need to come together to stop this.

Sen. Ron Johnson: Emails Show FDA Ignored ‘Overwhelming Evidence of Harm’ From COVID Vaccines

APRIL 30, 2026

Sen. Ron Johnson said at a Wednesday hearing that roughly 600 pages of internal health agency emails show federal officials deliberately relied on a flawed system to monitor COVID-19 vaccine safety. He said regulators ignored warnings from an FDA researcher, while witnesses said critical signals were missed. “The U.S. lacked a fully functional early warning system at the time of its greatest need,” David Wiseman, Ph.D., testified.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/sen-ron-johnson-fda-ignored-evidence-covid-vaccine-harm-internal-emails-hearing/?

The LARGEST COVID “vaccine” autopsy study EVER conducted found 73.9% of deaths after vaccination were caused by the shot

MAY 1, 2026

THREE independent estimates yield 470,000–840,000 U.S. mRNA deaths — more than WWI, WWII, Vietnam, and Iraq COMBINED. CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS are warranted.

BOMBSHELL FROM JAPAN: 20 Million People Studied Deaths Were Covid Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Had Zero

May 25, 2026

A massive Japanese study tracking nearly 20 million people has exposed what many of us suspected all along: the excess deaths were almost entirely concentrated in the vaccinated group.

The unvaccinated, in contrast, suffered virtually zero excess mortality, while the jabbed suffered wave after wave of unexplained deaths.

So much for Joe Biden’s “winter of severe illness and death” for the unvaccinated. The Japanese data proves the reality was precisely the opposite.

This isn’t some cherry-picked sample or flawed survey. We’re talking about a huge population-level dataset from Japan — a country that pushed mRNA shots harder than almost anywhere else. And the pattern they can no longer bury is crystal clear: mortality spikes hit like clockwork, surging right around three months after every booster.

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/cp/199209162

January 31, 2026

Nearly half of the people who responded to a nationwide Japanese survey said they would not get vaccinated in a future pandemic, even if faced with a fatality rate similar to that of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who said they wouldn’t get vaccinated in a future pandemic, a third said they did get a COVID-19 vaccine.

May 17, 2026

“Four centimeters was suddenly not uncommon anymore,” she said. “The largest tumor I saw was sixteen centimeters.”

May 13, 2026

SINGAPORE – The National Kidney Foundation estimates more than 200,000 residents in Singapore were newly found over a span of four years to have signs of impaired kidney function. About 1,000 Healthier SG clinics outside the public healthcare sector have been tapped to monitor and care for these patients.

With this move, the Ministry of Health (MOH) hopes to prevent these patients’ condition from worsening, which could cause a potential surge in the country’s dialysis burden.

Among Singapore residents between 18 and 74 years old, after adjusting for age differences, the rate of those who have chronic kidney disease (CKD) increased to 13.9 per cent during the period of 2023 to 2024.

This is much higher than the 8.7 per cent for 2019 to 2020, according to the latest National Population Health Survey (NPHS) findings released by MOH in October 2025.

Netherlands: Doctor disputes corona figures Hugo de Jonge: “We did not see 80%, but about 35%”

May 10, 2026

De Jonge spoke of a "pandemic of the unvaccinated", but the figures that the doctor saw on the hospital floor did not correspond at all.

MAY 17, 2026

Dr. Peter McCullough breaks down the bombshell Senate testimony claiming Fauci orchestrated a laboratory-leak suppression campaign and silenced intelligence analysts for political gain.

20-YEAR CIA VETERAN CONFIRMS ANTHONY FAUCI AND THE CIA INTENTIONALLY COVERED UP COVID’S LAB ORIGIN

MAY 13, 2026

The CIA knew SARS-CoV-2 came from a lab in 2020, buried it, and Anthony Fauci helped make it happen.

‘Profound Abuse of Trust’: Former Fauci Aide Indicted for Conspiracy to Hide Government Records on COVID Origins

APRIL 28, 2026

Dr. David Morens, who served in the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Office of the Director between 2005 and 2025, faces five charges, including conspiracy, destruction of records in federal investigations and concealment of records. Dr. Anthony Fauci led the NIAID until his departure in December 2022.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/profound-abuse-of-trust-former-fauci-aide-indicted-for-conspiracy-hide-government-records-covid-origins/?

Historic Decision in Italy: Pfizer “Vaccine” Found Responsible for Serious Neurological Damage

May 18, 2026

The Turin Court of Appeal has just handed down a verdict that could well shake the foundations of vaccine certainty in Europe.

On May 11, 2026, it confirmed the causal link between the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and severe transverse myelitis in a shopkeeper from Piedmont, ordering the Italian Ministry of Health to pay her monthly compensation.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/italy-pfizer-vaccine-responsible-serious-neurological-damage/5926729

NIH Ebola Expert Under FBI Investigation for Smuggling Pathogens Into America From the Congo

MAY 20, 2026

Nicolas Hulscher breaks down the latest Ebola developments on Real America’s Voice with Grant Stinchfield.

The Post-Spike Blind Spot

MAY 11, 2026

Why Long COVID, vaccine injury, and nattokinase deserve a more honest conversation

Largest Real-World Analysis of Ivermectin + Mebendazole in Cancer Patients Shows 84.4% Clinical Benefit — Nearly HALF Report Cancer Disappearance or Regression

April 7, 2026

After just 6 months, 48.4% of cancer patients taking ivermectin and mebendazole reported no evidence of disease (32.8%) or tumor regression (15.6%), while 36.1% reported disease stabilization.

Peer-Reviewed Paper Says Genetically Engineering Ticks to Spread Meat Allergies Is “Morally Obligatory”

MAY 19, 2026

Western Michigan professors claim that CRISPR-edited ticks should be used to spread alpha-gal syndrome as “moral bioenhancement” to force humans away from eating meat.

U.S. MILITARY ENDS 72-YEAR MANDATORY FLU SHOT POLICY

April 21, 2026

On the heels of forcing cardiotoxic gene-transfer injections on the entire military, the Pentagon now moves to save face.

April 20, 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — The Canadian federal government has tacitly admitted that key death data relating to the mRNA-based COVID injections were withheld from public reporting, citing supposed privacy concerns.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is defending its decision to withhold the data relating to how those who received the COVID shots and died as a result were tracked.

The revelations come from Conservative MP Dean Allison’s Order Paper Question Q-849. The health agency said it did not publish weekly COVID death counts, as connected to one’s jab status. The agency claimed the numbers were low and posed “privacy” risks.

Because of this, Canadians were denied key information which could have better informed them on the risks associated with the COVID shots, which were heavily promoted at all levels of government.

April 29, 2026

FDA’s own data flagged sudden cardiac death, heart attacks, blood clots, neurological damage, and dementia…and the FDA analyst uncovering it was ordered to “cease and desist.”

More on this story here:

April 25, 2026

The single LARGEST vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 MILLION) found that adult vaccines (flu, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) increase risk of DEMENTIA (+38%) and ALZHEIMER’S (+50%) for a DECADE.

The more doses, the higher the dementia risk:

1 vaccine dose → 26% higher risk of dementia

2–3 doses → 32% higher risk

4–7 doses → 42% higher risk

8–12 doses → 50% higher risk

≥13 doses → 55% higher risk

Infant Mortality Surged 37% and Birth Defect Deaths Jumped 46% After COVID-19 “Vaccine” Rollout

MAY 1, 2026

Official Philippine government data show a 20-year decline in infant mortality was completely erased in just five years—alongside a collapse in live births.

U.S. MILITARY DISABILITY CLAIMS ROSE SHARPLY AFTER COVID-19 VACCINES WERE MANDATED

April 29, 2026

Recently acquired data clearly shows an alarming spike in cardiovascular and neurological conditions amongst US military personnel starting in 2021, the first year COVID-19 vaccines were mandated for all branches of the US Armed Forces. Additionally, new evidence shows that as many as 598,000 service members may have experienced adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines.

https://icandecide.org/press-release/military-disability-claims-rose-covid-vaccine-mandate/

The Silent Epidemic: Decoding the Rise of Turbo Cancer

April 29, 2026

Uncovering the links to mRNA technology and the case for repurposed treatment protocols.

Cancer Breakthrough Suppressed?

APRIL 21, 2026

New Human Observational Data Reveals 84% Success Rate Using Widely Available Anti-Infective Combination Therapy

1916 New York Polio Epidemic: Lab Leak from Rockefeller Institute?

April 22, 2026

The unique and virulent epidemic that erupted in Brooklyn in May-June 1916 has long been a fascinating mystery. A 2011 paper presents a plausible solution.

Frog-Derived Gut Bacterium Completely Eradicates 100% of Tumors After a Single Dose in Mice

April 14, 2026

A single intravenous dose of Ewingella americana achieved complete tumor elimination in 100% of treated animals, with no detectable toxicity—outperforming chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

Turbo Cancer Makes Cover of Time Magazine

February 28, 2026

Reporters and medical community present aggressive cancers in young people oblivious to the oncogenic exposure of the pandemic Spike protein and genetic vaccines

VAERS dropped the receipts on miscarriage/stillbirth reports by year... and just take a look at 2021-2022:

Stillbirths exploded from zero to 3500 post covid shots

April 13, 2026

Former Pfizer toxicologist Helmut Sterz recently testified before a German parliamentary inquiry, sparking interest with his alarming assertion that up to 60,000 vaccine-related deaths may have occurred in Germany to date. His grim estimate stemmed from the roughly 2,000 reported deaths linked to vaccinations as documented by Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute.

CIA-Buried Cancer Research, Frog Gut Microbe Eliminates Tumors In Mice, Real-World Ivermectin And Mebendazole Outcomes, And The mRNA Cancer Crisis

April 27, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on The Jimmy Dore Show:

March 19, 2026

CHANDIGARH, INDIA: As many as 17,973 individuals aged 18–45 died due to heart attacks or heart failure between January 2020 and January 2026 in Haryana, reveals the data shared during Budget Session of the state assembly.

This translates to an average of around eight deaths per day in this young age group, highlighting a serious and growing public health concern.

Responding to queries regarding possible causes, the Haryana government stated that no study or survey has been conducted to examine any link between these deaths and Covid-19 or vaccination. The absence of such an investigation has raised concerns, especially as the increase in deaths coincides with the post-pandemic period.

When 104 Cancer Diagnoses Become a Global Mandate: The HPV Vaccine Study the Media Won’t Tell You About

April 25, 2026

A small retrospective cohort study out of Japan tracked one cancer type, found 104 cases, and was converted within 48 hours into a synchronized global headline claiming HPV vaccines “cut cancer risk in half” for boys. Here is what the study actually showed — and what the ceaseless amplification is designed to make you forget.

New Government Data Confirms Multiple Major Cancers Surged in Young Americans During the Mass mRNA Injection Campaign

APRIL 25, 2026

I joined Carl Higbie on Newsmax to break down newly released U.S. government cancer data—and the trend is unmistakable: U.S. Government Cancer Data Shows Early-Onset Cancers Surged 6.4% From 2021 to 2023

BREAKING: Study of 15,000 Nursing Homes Finds Death Risk Lasted Far Longer in the COVID-Vaccinated Than in the Unvaccinated After Infection

Analysis of CDC nursing home data—now deleted from government servers—reveals COVID shots failed and backfired in the elderly, the very group these “vaccines” were claimed to protect.

New Government Data Confirms Multiple Major Cancers Surged in Young Americans During the Mass mRNA Injection Campaign

April 25, 2026

U.S. Fertility Rate Collapses to Lowest Level Ever Recorded

April 9, 2026

A new CDC report confirms America is now reproducing at the lowest rate in recorded history, with fertility dropping 5.7% since 2021 alone.

Supreme Court Signals Strong Support for Medical Free Speech in Ruling Against Ban on Conversion Therapy

APRIL 1, 2026

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with a Colorado-licensed counselor who challenged the state’s law banning “conversion therapy” for minors, arguing the law violates her First Amendment right to free speech. Legal experts said the ruling may positively affect the outcome of two pending medical free speech lawsuits filed by Children’s Health Defense.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/supreme-court-signals-strong-support-for-medical-free-speech-ruling-against-ban-conversion-therapy/?

Senate Investigation Finds Federal Officials Buried COVID-19 Vaccine Stroke Risk

March 25, 2026

Health officials detected a significant ischemic stroke signal in seniors—then pushed booster uptake anyway, downplayed the risk internally, and told the public “no change” was needed.

Rogue Judge Halts Vaccine Reform as Congress Moves to Unleash a Tsunami of Lawsuits Against Pfizer & Moderna

March 18, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher On Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh

Living Near a Cell Tower Linked to White Blood Cell Elevation Comparable to Smoking

MARCH 3, 2026

24% of residents living within 60 meters of a tower had abnormally high immune cell counts and over 50% of heavy phone users had abnormal immune cell counts — a signal of biological stress.

‘A Giant Problem’: Experts Address ‘Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury’

MARCH 9, 2026

The U.S. must address the “massive epidemic of vaccine injury,” according to scientists, doctors, lawyers and medical freedom activists who convened today in Washington, D.C., at a round table hosted by the MAHA Institute. “I want people to understand that vaccine injuries are common and they’re all around, and vaccine injuries dwarf the benefits of vaccines,” said MAHA Institute President Mark Gorton.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-institute-rountable-massive-epidemic-of-vaccine-injury-mevi/?

More on this story here:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/massive-epidemic-of-vaccine-injury?

November 21, 2025

More than a third of Americans who were vaccinated against COVID-19 say they had side effects from the shot, and nearly half suspect the vaccines killed many patients.

Federal Bill Introduced to Strip COVID-19 “Vaccine” Manufacturers of Liability Protection

March 16, 2026

The LIABLE Act would trigger a historic legal reckoning — unleashing a tsunami of lawsuits from millions of vaccine-injured Americans against Pfizer and Moderna.

Half of COVID-19 Vaccinated Military Personnel Suffered Subclinical Heart Stress

March 31, 2026

49% of healthy troops in the study experienced a >50% surge in NT-proBNP after two mRNA injections, a key marker of cardiac stress.

PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns

The curious phenomenon of excess mortality, and how it happens to correlate with the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Idaho Bill S1346 to Ban mRNA Injections for Kids and Pregnant Women PASSES Senate Health & Welfare Committee

March 5, 2026

Watch my testimony in support of the bill at the Idaho State Legislature and see the evidence presented to lawmakers.

March 6, 2026

Multi-omic evidence shows mRNA gene-transfer shots fundamentally reprogram human gene expression across multiple biological systems — warranting immediate suspension of the entire mRNA platform.

“Vaccine Hesitancy”: When Safety Concerns Are Labeled a Mental Illness

MARCH 1, 2026

New peer-reviewed paper reveals how the “vaccine hesitancy” narrative has eroded scientific progress and buried safety data.

Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Plans to Control Human Behavior Through Chemicals Covertly Delivered via Vaccinations

FEBRUARY 24, 2026

Since 2021, 70% of humanity received a neurotoxic agent masquerading as a “vaccine”.

February 26, 2026

Grok searched the literature and found zero studies meeting basic epidemiological standards showing COVID shot mortality benefit in elderly

MARCH 17, 2026

An AI trained on mainstream consensus literature, when walked through the data and forced to engage with the arithmetic, cannot defend the “safe and effective” narrative. Replicated 3 times!

Vaccination is Not a Pandemic Solution

FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Non-sterilizing products promote resistant strains

February 24, 2026

Declassified document sheds further light on the sinister progenitor of Project MKUltra.

More on this story here:

From Covid Pandemic Promises to Cancer Concerns: The Alarming Evidence Emerging in 2026

FEBRUARY 26, 2026

Interview Insights with Nicolas Hulscher

COVID-19 Vaccines & Cancer: Interview with Angus Dalgleish

FEBRUARY 26, 2026

The Professor of Oncology, St. George’s University, London, tells the story of the monster that has been unleashed on humanity

CDC Study Finds COVID Shots Increase the Risk of a Leading Cause of Maternal and Fetal Death by 24%

FEBRUARY 7, 2026

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy are major drivers of preterm birth, emergency delivery, seizures, stroke, organ injury, long-term cardiovascular disease, and maternal and fetal death.

COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Life-Threatening Complications During Pregnancy

FEBRUARY 11, 2026

Women who received a COVID-19 shot either during or right before pregnancy reported significantly higher rates of life-threatening pregnancy-related hypertensive disorders than unvaccinated women, according to a new CDC study. The women in the study had a higher risk, regardless of which COVID-19 vaccine they received or when they received it during pregnancy.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/covid-vaccine-higher-risk-life-threatening-pregnancy-complications-hypertension-study-cdc-data/?

Senator Rand Paul Introduces Federal Bill to END Vaccine Makers’ Liability Shield

FEBRUARY 14, 2026

Bill S.3853 would collapse the vaccine cartel’s 40-year reign of penalty-free mass harm.

mRNA Injections Stay in the Body for Years. Bill Gates–Epstein Pandemic “Planning” Network Exposed

February 15, 2026

Researcher Nicolas Hulscher reviews a COVID ‘vaccine’ injury case that demonstrates that in some individuals vaccine-derived genetic sequences and spike protein can persist for years after mRNA vaccination, contradicting earlier false claims that the material would degrade rapidly.

He summarized the association between Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein that focused on promoting and funding vaccines with a timeline beginning in 2011.

https://needtoknow.news/2026/02/mrna-injections-stay-in-the-body-for-years-bill-gates-epstein-pandemic-planning-network-exposed/

98% of Excess Deaths in Highly Vaccinated Australian Regions Were NOT From COVID-19

FEBRUARY 16, 2026

Study finds four Australian regions with little COVID and brief lockdowns saw excess deaths surge after 90%+ COVID “vaccine” uptake in 2021.

November 26, 2025

The authors of a new study that identified an 86% false positive rate for COVID-19 PCR tests said their findings suggest a “significant overcounting” of COVID-19 infections during the pandemic.

November 25, 2025

A recent study analysed excess mortality in German federal states during the “first three years of the covid-19 pandemic” using an actuarial approach. The “first three years of the pandemic” are April 2020 through to March 2023.

The study found moderate average excess mortality in 2020, with significant regional variation, which increased slightly in 2021, maintaining regional patterns. In the “third pandemic year,” April 2022 to March 2023, excess mortality rose sharply, with regional differences diminishing and new states becoming the most affected.

November 8, 2025

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London, Landspitali University Hospital in Iceland and several European institutions found that people who developed acute myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA vaccination showed a clear pattern of immune activation not observed in COVID-19 patients, writes Baxter Dmitry.

The paper, entitled “Combined Adaptive Immune Mechanisms Mediate Cardiac Injury After COVID-19 Vaccination”, reveals that T cells from vaccine-damaged patients began attacking the body’s own heart protein because parts of the vaccine-encoded Spike protein are very similar to human heart tissue.

November 7, 2025

Analysis of Official CSO mortality figures released in November 2025 by age and cause of death provides the ‘smoking gun’ on Irish excess deaths. The 2022 figures were NOT a blip.

CHILDREN AND VACCINES

Study of Over One Million Kids Only Finds Myocarditis in Those Who Got the COVID Vaccine

March 20,2026

A recently released vaccine study that analyzed over one million children found that “myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups, with rates of 27 and 10 cases per million after the first and second doses, respectively.”

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12643559/?

Cancer spending for children following covid injections

March 17, 2026

https://nitter.poast.org/MaryBowdenMD/status/2033580384919642191#m

Childhood Vaccines Completely Alter the Genes of Children According to Massive Study

FEBRUARY 15, 2026

Twelve hours after exposure, the study reportedly found that dozens of genes linked to various conditions had been “activated” or “upregulated.” 33 allergy-related genes switched on, 66 genes connected to asthma activated, 67 cancer-related genes upregulated, and 25 genes tied to immune function also showing increased activity.

The CDC Was Ordered to Prove the DTaP Vaccine Didn’t Cause Autism... but Their Only Study Showed it Did

APRIL 3, 2026

“Pediatricians make anywhere between $200 to $600 per Childhood vaccine...”

MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995

FEBRUARY 17, 2026

We found an alarming number of deaths among infants and toddlers shortly after MMR/MMRV vaccination in VAERS — often involving SIDS, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

ResearchGate DELETED our MMR Vaccine Death Study for Posing “a Threat to Public Security or Public Health”

FEBRUARY 24, 2026

The vaccine cartel does NOT want you to know that CDC data shows MMR/MMRV shots are linked to 2,657% more U.S. deaths than measles since 1995.

Major MMR Death Signal Exposed, COVID Shot Excess Deaths Confirmed — And the Bill That Could End 40 Years of Vaccine Immunity

FEBRUARY 18, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Brannon Howse Live

FEBRUARY 19, 2026

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher on Lindell TV’s DC Dispatch with Kristi Leigh

Israeli FOIA Data Reveals Massive Heart Injury Spike in Children Immediately After mRNA Shot Rollout

Previously undisclosed government data from Israel show hundreds of 12–16-year-olds suffered severe cardiac injury, including cases coded as heart attacks, within six weeks of mRNA authorization.

FEBRUARY 20, 2026

Higher Mortality Rates Detected in Vaccinated 3-Month-Olds Compared With Unvaccinated Infants

January 15, 2026

Infants vaccinated in their second month of life were more likely to die in their third month than unvaccinated infants, according to an analysis of data obtained from the Louisiana Department of Health. Female and Black infants died at higher rates than male or white babies.

TROUBLING DEVELOPMENTS

April 2026

New CDC data show fertility has fallen below even Depression-era levels, raising fresh questions about family stability and long-term decline

According to vital statistics data published in April by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the birth rate in the United States has reached a new record low. In 2025, there were 53.1 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age (15-44) in the US, 1.3% lower than in 2024 and 23% lower than in 2007. The decline in birth rates reflects the impact of decades of social change that have undermined the institution of the American family.

WHO Teams With Singapore Firm Tied to Pfizer, Bill Gates to Roll Out Global Vaccine Passports

MARCH 27, 2026

The WHO is partnering with Temasek, a firm owned by the Singapore government that participated in a $250 million investment in BioNTech in June 2020 — a few months before BioNTech released a COVID-19 vaccine in conjunction with Pfizer. Temasek will help the WHO develop “interoperable digital health wallets.”

(Article explains that Gates funds WHO and they are backing vaccine mandates on Gates’ orders. It is Gates who will make billions if this is instituted.)

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/global-vaccine-passports-who-partner-singapore-firm-pfizer-bill-gates-temasek/?

More discussion in this video:

Vaccine Passports Are Back & Tied to ‘Pre-Emptive’ Injections

https://rumble.com/v77mfic-vaccine-passports-are-back-and-tied-to-pre-emptive-injections-daily-pulse-e.html

Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate “Implantable Technologies”

MARCH 03, 2026

Newly developed AI brain chips known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) will merge human consciousness with AI — a dangerous path to dystopia.

Trump Officials With Ties to Bayer Ask Supreme Court to Wipe Out Glyphosate Cancer Claims

MARCH 3, 2026

The Trump administration on Monday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to side with Bayer in a case that could wipe out thousands of Roundup cancer lawsuits and billions in potential liability. It was the second time the DOJ intervened in the case, and three of nine officials who signed the brief previously worked for law firms that represented Bayer.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/trump-officials-ties-bayer-supreme-court-wipe-out-glyphosate-cancer-claims-rtk/?

Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Protect Glyphosate

FEBRUARY 18, 2026

This executive order gives legal protection, protects corporate viability, and elevates glyphosate production to a national defense priority.

The Nerve-Damage Epidemic

April 24, 2026

Can a traditional botanical resolve COVID-19 vaccine-induced small fiber neuropathy?

April 29, 2026

The birth rate in Sweden has fallen sharply in recent years to new historical lows. In an interview with Swebbtv doctor Nils Littorin makes a direct connection between this development and the mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

April 29, 2026

Recently acquired data clearly shows an alarming spike in cardiovascular and neurological conditions amongst US military personnel starting in 2021, the first year COVID-19 vaccines were mandated for all branches of the US Armed Forces. Additionally, new evidence shows that as many as 598,000 service members may have experienced adverse events from the COVID-19 vaccines.

Heart failure deaths have accelerated in US since Covid pandemic [“anything but the vaxx”]

January 12, 2026

The Covid pandemic didn’t just kill people directly. It appears to have accelerated a long-brewing reversal in US heart failure deaths, with mortality climbing faster since 2020 after years of decline, new research shows.

The increases have been most pronounced among younger adults and Black Americans, pointing to disruptions in care and worsening conditions such as diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure that intensified during the health emergency, according to a study published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Heart failure has emerged as one of the clearest signals of the pandemic’s lasting impact on chronic disease. Unlike heart attacks or strokes, which are sudden events, heart failure reflects cumulative damage and is especially sensitive to gaps in routine care and long-term management.

The pattern reflects a convergence of forces rather than a single cause, said co-author Harlan Krumholz, a Yale University cardiologist and the journal’s editor-in-chief. Rising cardiometabolic risk factors have been appearing earlier in life for years and didn’t pause during the pandemic, while disruptions in care, delayed diagnoses and fragmented follow-up left some patients more exposed, he said.

HHS AND RFK, Jr. UNDER FIRE

Federal Judge Blocks RFK Jr. Effort to Protect Children from Irreversible Gender-Altering Procedures

MARCH 20, 2026

Sex-changing drugs and procedures will continue on minors despite evidence suggesting permanent IQ loss, a 1,800% increase in suicide risk, and tripled mortality.

“Pesticides are poison. They’re designed to kill all life. It’s not a good thing to have in your food.”

Judge Temporarily Blocks RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Policy, Panel Overhaul

March 17, 2026

A district judge in Boston said the health secretary violated the law by appointing new members to the committee that made vaccine recommendations.

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/judge-blocks-appointees-to-rfk-jr-s-vaccine-panel-5999566?

After loss in court, RFK Jr. amends guidelines for key vaccine panel to emphasize risks of shots

APRIL 9, 2026

A federal judge put the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on ice last month. The changes could help Kennedy find a way around that decision.

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/09/rfk-jr-amends-guidelines-for-key-vaccine-panel-00866086

RFK Jr. Liberated ACIP From Big Pharma, Then a Judge Snatched Control — What’s Next?

MARCH 27, 2026

For years, critics argued the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was captured by pharma, federal agencies and professional medical bodies. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. restructured the committee — then a Massachusetts judge undid the restructuring. Amid the disruption, the search for clarity — and for better alignment between science, policy and patient experience — continues.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-liberated-acip-from-big-pharma-then-judge-snatched-control/?

Lawyers Threaten to Sue HHS Unless RFK Jr. Amends Vaccine Injury Table

MARCH 23, 2026

HHS has failed to fulfill its legal obligation to add new conditions to the Vaccine Injury Table when research indicates an association between a vaccine and a specific injury, according to a petition filed by Informed Consent Action Network.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/ican-petition-hhs-rfk-jr-add-injuries-vaccine-injury-table/?

Big Pharma and Big Ag Spending Millions to Demonize MAHA Leaders

March 3, 2026

Make America Healthy Again movement. Now that MAHA has a political home in Washington, D.C., it’s under attack by forces hoping to sow divisiveness — because dividing us is easier than dealing with the facts.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/big-pharma-big-ag-spending-millions-demonize-maha-leaders/?

DETOX, HEALING, PREVENTION, AND CURES

Cancer Risks Abound, Solutions are Near

MARCH 1, 2026

National cancer prevention awareness month ends on a bright note

Beyond Chemotherapy: A New Paradigm for Cancer Survival

MAY 12, 2026

Dr. Peter McCullough with Amber May reveals the life-saving potential of repurposed anti-parasitics and the path to true detoxification.