News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
13h

I just came here to add my work on the complete vaccine harm guide, echoing all the work mentioned here, but also showing the propaganda that goes into deceiving the populations that vaccines are beneficial. The propaganda is what makes all of this functional: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-complete-vaccine-harm-profile

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Richard's avatar
Richard
13h

Excellent gathering of important data Mark, thanks for helping to educate mankind.

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