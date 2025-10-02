Here’s a brief preface to this compilation: Thank you, Pres. Trump!

Health sector gave millions to Trump inauguration

April 21, 2025

Pfizer Strikes $70 Billion Deal with U.S. to Expand Its mRNA Empire, Lower Drug Prices

September 30, 2025

https://www.modernhealthcare.com/politics-policy/health-sector-gave-trump-inauguration-millions/

Today, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration. The press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing. President Donald Trump touted that Pfizer would cut Medicaid drug prices for low-income Americans and sell new medicines at a “most-favored-nation” price — but only in exchange for tariff relief. In reality, it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.

The deal secures a $70 billion commitment to U.S. R&D — a down payment on Pfizer’s next wave of gene-based products:

Cancer “vaccines”

Obesity injections

Expanded vaccine portfolio (flu, RSV, bird flu, more)

Chronic disease biologics in inflammation & immunology

Link

Majority of Americans Now Suspect COVID-19 “Vaccines” Caused Mass Deaths

SEP 11, 2025

Rasmussen survey finds 56% of U.S. voters believe COVID shots caused significant deaths — and 42% say CDC employees should be fired for their pandemic response.

Link

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Were ‘Deliberately Engineered’ to Cause ‘Unprecedented Levels’ of Death

September 1, 2025



A bombshell new peer-reviewed study has dropped a hammer on the official Covid narrative, concluding that both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the mRNA “vaccines” share “deliberately engineered” features consistent with gain-of-function biological weapons research. The researchers behind the study warn that the mRNA injections have caused “unprecedented levels of morbidity and mortality.” The study’s paper was authored by 11 scientific and legal experts. It was published in the prestigious Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.



The paper argues that the genetic signatures of SARS-CoV-2, and the dangerous spike protein it shares with the vaccines, “represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.” This study represents the most direct challenge yet to the official Covid narrative. It doesn’t just question safety, it raises the possibility that both the virus and the “vaccines” were products of deliberate engineering, with catastrophic consequences.

And the authors are clear, warning the public that the damage is ongoing, and the truth can no longer be ignored.



Link

Three Peer-Reviewed Studies Provide Irrefutable Grounds for Immediate Market Withdrawal of COVID-19 mRNA Injections

AUG 28, 2025

International evidence converges: mRNA shots are unsafe, ineffective, contaminated, and in violation of international law. Two major peer-reviewed papers were published in the last 48 hours — one from Japan and another from an international team of physicians and researchers, including those from the McCullough Foundation. Together, these three studies converge on the same conclusion: The modified COVID-19 mRNA injections are unsafe, ineffective, contaminated, and in violation of international law. This is now the strongest scientific and ethical case yet for immediate global withdrawal of mRNA-LNP products.

Link

World Council for Health: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Are ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’

September 3, 2025

The World Council for Health (WCH) has just made an explosive and historic move by officially declaring that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” The bombshell declaration was announced by the global health organization’s Florida wing. In a stunning announcement, the World Council for Health Florida (WCH FL) confirmed it is formally endorsing the “Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act.” the first-of-its-kind bill seeks to criminalize and outlaw the use of mRNA technology under existing state bioweapons laws. The legislation was drafted by renowned medical expert Dr. Joseph Sansone.

The legislation was introduced in the Minnesota legislature in April 2025. It is now being pushed for widespread adoption across all 50 states and even globally. In its official declaration, WCH FL stated: “mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction that have caused a massive amount of disease, disability, and death, and without intervention, this will continue into the foreseeable future.” The group, part of a global alliance with councils in 35 countries, is the first health freedom organization to explicitly classify the injections as weapons of mass destruction.

Link

Funeral Director Blows Whistle on Horrifying Covid ‘Vaccine’ Cover-Up

August 2, 2025

According to the official narrative, Covid “vaccines” are “safe and effective,” and these surging excess deaths are just a “conspiracy theory.” However, what embalmers are finding when they examine these bodies is nothing short of chilling. These clots are far from rare. A global survey has found them in one out of every four corpses, and they only began to appear after the rollout of mRNA injections. Yet, this issue is now being reported globally. John O’Looney, a UK funeral director, has just blown the whistle on the cover-up of these clots. O’Looney revealed that coroners are removing these clots before releasing the bodies, ensuring that grieving families never even see the evidence.

Link

Pentagon Secretly Advancing ‘Self-Spreading Vaccine’ Development, Documents Reveal

August 14, 2025

The company’s stated goal is to build “synthetic immune systems” using what they call Therapeutic Interfering Particles (TIPs). TIPs are genetically engineered viruses designed to act as “tiny Trojan horses,” carrying genetic material from person to person without consent. Unlike conventional vaccines, these cannot be targeted or dosed, and no one exposed to them would have given informed consent.

Link

Inside mRNA Vaccines: The Movie

AUG 11, 2025

This hard-hitting film rips the lid off the disastrous mRNA rollout — with stunning 3D animation and unfiltered testimony from the world’s leading experts.

Link

American Medical Association: Colorectal Cancer Surging Among Children & Young Adults

August 3, 2025

Colorectal cancer rates had been in decline since the 1980s. However, the AMA reported that incidences of the disease among those under 50 have been increasing by approximately 2% per year. Here are the sobering statistics that reflect these alarming trends:

Ages 10 to 14: Increased by 500%

Ages 15 to 19: Increased by 333%

Ages 20 to 24: Increased by 185%

Ages 25 to 29: Increased by 68%

Ages 30 to 34: Increased by 71%

Ages 35 to 39: Increased by 58%

Ages 40 to 44: Increased by 45%

Link

Major Study Confirms Cancer-Promoting Sequences in mRNA ‘Vaccines’

September 7, 2025

The bombshell study was led by Dr. David J. Speicher with co-authors Jessica Rose and Kevin McKernan of Medicinal Genomics. The paper was published in the journal Autoimmunity (Taylor & Francis). Their investigation found alarming amounts of residual plasmid DNA in both Pfizer and Moderna vials. The Pfizer lots contain SV40 promoter–enhancer sequences, long known to accelerate cancer development. The findings represent a massive breach of the FDA and World Health Organization’s (WHO) own safety benchmarks.

Link

Report Exposes Plot to ‘Vaccinate All Americans, Despite RFK Jr’

August 9, 2025

The group, which includes insiders who profit directly from the “vaccine” industry, aims to establish a “nongovernmental vaccine system,” effectively sidestepping the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The plan aims to push mass vaccinations in a way that conflicts with the agenda of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s agenda. The plot was revealed in a report from the Washington Post. In the report, the Post reveals that the coalition is plotting to “vaccinate all Americans, despite RFK Jr.”

Link

Canada Advances Plan to ‘Vaccinate’ Public with Bill Gates-Funded Covid mRNA Aerosols

August 3, 2025

The new AeroVax seeks to overcome “vaccine hesitancy” by using aerosols to “vaccinate” the general public. Unlike traditional “vaccines” that are deployed using injections, the new AeroVax is an atomized spray that is inhaled. The new “vaccines” are sprayed in aerosol form and breathed in by recipients. The AeroVax was developed by researchers at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-funded McMaster University in Canada.

Link

FDA Approves New Needle-Free ‘Vaccine Mist’

August 22, 2025

For the 2025–2026 flu season, AstraZeneca’s “FluMist vaccine” will be mailed directly to homes for self-administration. It marks the first time Americans can dose themselves with a live intranasal flu vaccine from the comfort of their own homes. The vaccines are administered in the form of a nasal spray. However, the atomized delivery method raises new concerns about how similar “mists” could be sprayed over large numbers of people, vaccinating them without consent. Nevertheless, the corporate media has rushed to celebrate the decision, calling it “safe,” “convenient,” and “innovative.” What they aren’t saying is that FluMist has historically been one of the least effective influenza products on the market.

Link

Nurse Blows Whistle on Cover-Up of 5000% Surge in Fetal Deaths Caused by Covid ‘Vaccines’

August 5, 2025

The lawsuit, Spencer v. Community Health System (Case No. 25CECG03557), claims that the health system concealed an alarming rise in fetal deaths after Covid mRNA injections were mandated for pregnant women. According to Spencer, fetal deaths surged by up to 5,000% among pregnant women who received mRNA injections. Spencer, a labor and delivery nurse, accuses CMC of concealing a dramatic increase in fetal deaths following the hospital’s Covid “vaccine” policies, implemented in 2021. The lawsuit alleges fraudulent concealment of adverse outcomes, retaliation against whistleblowers, and prioritization of institutional profits over patient safety. She reveals that fetal deaths went from a baseline of 1–2 per month to an average of 4 per week, coinciding with the rollout of the Covid “vaccines.”

Link

Senior HHS Adviser Confirms the Worst COVID Fears Were True

AUG 08, 2025

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. dropped a mega bombshell on Tuesday when he announced that BARDA will be CANCELING 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts, saving taxpayers about $500 million in the process. Thursday, on Steve Bannon’s War Room, HHS Senior Adviser Dr. Steven Hatfill revealed that RFK Jr. pulled mRNA funding after the data showed getting vaccinated was MORE dangerous than COVID itself. In other words, the “cure” was WORSE than the disease.

Link

47 Pesticides Found in U.S. Homes, Water, and People — As Congress Moves to Shield Manufacturers

AUG 03, 2025

Invasion of toxic herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides warrants action to protect public health — not shield the chemical industry from liability.

Link

COVID-19 Vaccination — Not Infection — Increases Risk of Multiple Hair Loss Disorders

JUL 31, 2025

Massive study of 5.7 million Koreans finds COVID-19 vaccination significantly increases the risk of complete hair loss, patchy autoimmune hair loss, and excessive shedding.

Link

Renowned Oncologist Sounds Alarm: Cancer Deaths Are Now Surging Among Covid-Boosted

August 6, 2025

Dr. Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s University of London, is sounding the alarm over the surging numbers of cancer deaths currently being recorded among those who received the so-called “boosters.” In a new statement, Dalgleish warns that cancer cases and related deaths are now skyrocketing among those who received the injections. The highly respected oncologist explains that the mRNA shots “suppress the immune system” and “drive” the surging cancer cases.

Link

Top Oncologist Sounds Alarm Over Surging Cancers: mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Are a ‘Hazard to Humanity’

August 11, 2025

Catanzaro’s peer-reviewed study compared genetic signaling data from healthy individuals before COVID-19 and “vaccination” to those who had received mRNA shots. The results were stark and confirm that transcription errors skyrocketed from a normal 2.5% to between 60% and 75% in the “vaccinated.” Transcription errors are the genetic “typos” that sabotage cellular function, Catanzaro explains. These errors dismantle tumor-suppressing mechanisms, flip protective genes into cancer-promoters, collapse mitochondrial pathways, and leave immune defenses in ruins. The body, he warns, becomes “totally disoriented,” meaning the mRNA-injected are wide open to disease.

Link

What We’ve Learned from a Year of Vaccine Shedding Data

JAN 19, 2025

Numerous data sources now corroborate that the COVID vaccines shed in a consistent and replicable manner. From those 1,500 reports, clear and replicable patterns have emerged which collectively prove “shedding” is a real and predictable phenomenon that can be explained by known mechanisms unique to the mRNA technology.

Link

Eighth Study Confirms mRNA Shots Increase Infection Risk

AUG 10, 2025

New study of 1,745 healthcare workers finds mRNA boosters raise risk of influenza-like illness by up to 70% and increase workdays lost by 50%.

Link

CDC Data Exposes Surge in Deaths Among Children of Covid-Vaxxed Mothers

August 22, 2025

A chilling new signal is emerging from official U.S. mortality data, revealing that babies and young children who never caught COVID-19 and never received the “vaccine” themselves are now dying in excess numbers, simply because their parents were exposed to mRNA injections. For the first time, evidence points to risks far beyond the immediate recipients of the shot. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that two disturbing mechanisms are at play:

Teratogenic effects — harm passed to babies in the womb

Transgenerational epigenetic effects — biological disruptions encoded into reproductive cells and passed to future generations

Together, they form a warning of historic consequence.

Link

An in-depth article on these studies is here:

A new analysis of CDC data by The Ethical Skeptic shows children born following mass mRNA vaccination of mothers are dying at a 77% excess rate

Link

Intimidation and Censorship — A Doctor’s Personal Account of the Pandemic

July 13, 2025

Dr. Bowden used rapid PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and early interventions like monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin to successfully treat over 6,000 patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government agencies and medical boards coordinated to suppress effective treatments while promoting expensive alternatives through an $11.5 billion propaganda campaign. Hospitals indiscriminately used ventilators and harmful protocols, with some cases resembling euthanasia rather than proper patient care during the peak of the pandemic. Link

Sudden Deaths Skyrocket Among Covid-Vaxxed Pilots

August 18, 2025

Since 2021, early pilot deaths — those occurring before retirement age — have jumped by a staggering 40 percent. Alarmingly, the sudden death crisis is still raging among “vaccinated” pilots through 2025. At the same time, long-term disabilities among pilots have tripled, sidelining aviators who once passed rigorous health screenings without issue.

Link

First Peer-Reviewed Paper Defines COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer”

AUG 19, 2025

For the first time, “turbo cancers” move from censorship into the peer-reviewed medical literature.

Link

FDA Approved Pfizer Drug to Treat Serious Covid Vaccine Side Effects Just Two Months after Rollout of the Vaccines

August 19, 2025

Just two months after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, FDA granted Pfizer approval to start marketing its drug, Panzyga, for the treatment of Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a life-threatening neurological autoimmune condition. CIDP has since been documented as a serious adverse reaction to the mRNA vaccines.

Link

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Cause All Infections to Be Far More Dangerous

August 19, 2025

A new scientific paper has introduced the “Hybrid Harms Hypothesis,” warning that mass mRNA “vaccination” has created a ticking time bomb by interacting with the SARS-CoV-2 virus to unleash a toxic synergy of chronic illness, sudden deaths, and sustained excess mortality.

Link

The Transgenerational mRNA Catastrophe: Excess Infant Deaths, Sterilization, and the Great Birth Rate Collapse

AUG 23, 2025

Catastrophic new data are emerging on COVID-19 mRNA injections — pointing to nothing less than a transgenerational crisis. The evidence now shows an unprecedented rise in infant mortality, mounting proof of sterilization, total collapse of birth rates, and the devastating “Cascade of Harms” being documented in the scientific literature.

Link

FDA Pulls Valneva Chikungunya Vaccine From Market Over “Serious Safety Concerns”

AUG 25, 2025

Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex paves the way for Bavarian Nordic’s virus-like particle shot — while ignoring millions of deaths, injuries, and disabilities from COVID-19 genetic products.

Link

FAA Covered Up Surge in Sudden Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed Pilots

August 27, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been covering up a surge in sudden deaths and medical emergencies among younger pilots who were forced to receive Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The crisis began in 2021, coinciding with “vaccine” mandates that forced pilots into an impossible choice: risk their health by taking experimental injections or lose their livelihoods. Since then, pilot deaths before retirement age have spiked by 40%, while long-term disabilities have tripled. FAA regulations explicitly prohibit pilots from using unapproved medical products, yet the agency allegedly turned a blind eye as airlines pressured employees to comply. Instead of investigating, the FAA quietly dismantled its incapacitation database in 2022, eliminating the very system designed to track trends in pilot health just as emergencies began to skyrocket.

Link

mRNA Shots ‘Permanently’ Damage DNA via Foreign DNA Contamination

August 28, 2025

A bombshell warning has been issued by a renowned cancer geneticist, who says his lab has uncovered smoking gun evidence that DNA contamination in Covid mRNA “vaccines” is now “permanently” integrating into human genomes.

Link

First Direct Molecular Evidence of mRNA “Vaccine” GENOMIC INTEGRATION

AUG 28, 2025

A recently posted preprint study has confirmed what independent laboratories and clinicians have been warning: synthetic mRNA technologies are not simply transient messengers—they can drive persistent genetic instability, host–vector integration, and long-term molecular dysregulation. This is not a matter of short-lived side effects or isolated complications; it is evidence of a structural failure of biological integrity triggered by a synthetic product once proclaimed to be “safe and effective.”

Link

(Un)settled Science: the Truth About Covid ‘Vaccines’

SEP 02, 2025

Four years on and the evidence points to one, inescapable conclusion. Here’s what everyone needs to know.

Link

RSV Shots Linked to Over 200 Safety Signals — Serious Neurological, Cardiac, and Pregnancy Harms Identified

SEP 05, 2025

New VAERS study finds major signals for fetal death, preterm birth, paralysis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, heart failure, thrombocytopenia, and mini-strokes.

Link

Updated Pfizer & Moderna mRNA Shots Contaminated With DNA Up to 627× Above Safety Limits

SEP 06, 2025

Peer-reviewed study finds all vials contained billions to hundreds of billions of DNA fragments — including SV40, Spike, and ORI.

Link

RFK Jr: Doctors ‘Get Huge Bonuses’ from Big Pharma to Push ‘Vaccines’ Onto Patients

September 8, 2025

Kennedy revealed that pediatricians are pocketing massive bonuses from pharmaceutical companies and insurance providers based on vaccination rates among their young patients. “Fifty percent of revenues to most pediatricians come from vaccines,” Kennedy explained. “There’s a whole structure where Blue Cross and the other insurance companies pay bonuses to the pediatrician. For example, if 95% of their clients are fully vaccinated, they get huge bonuses. It could be tens of thousands of dollars.”

Link

Nurse Warns Hospital Patients Who Reject Remdesivir that They May Be Given Veklury

September 7, 2025

Nicole Sirotek, whistleblower and founder of the American Frontline Nurses, warned in a video that patients across the country are reporting that when they go into the hospital and decline remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, they are given Veklury, which is the same drug. Veklury is the brand name for remdesivir and has been linked to negative outcomes. We have included several articles and a video explaining the potential danger of using remdesivir.

Link

More detail on this story here:

The ‘very, very bad look’ of remdesivir, the first FDA-approved COVID-19 drug

The Food and Drug Administration held no advisory meeting on antiviral, and the European Union signed contract without knowing of failed trial.

Link

RFK Jr. details a decades-long campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) to covertly sterilize populations across the globe

Sept 9, 2025

Citing a specific program in Kenya, RFK Jr. claims the WHO, with influence from the Gates Foundation, administered over a million tetanus vaccines laced with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG)—a hormone that, when combined with the tetanus toxoid, acts as a chemical sterilizing agent. The scheme was uncovered by the Catholic Medical Association of Kenya, which secured vials and had them tested in multiple independent labs. Kennedy asserts this Kenyan program is not an isolated incident, but part of a broader pattern of similar covert sterilization efforts funded and developed by the WHO for over 20 years, with trials also conducted in Nicaragua, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Link

Researchers Found Unvaccinated Children Healthier Than Vaccinated, Didn’t Publish Findings

September 12, 2025

Dr. Marcus Zervos, an infectious disease specialist at the Henry Ford Health, and colleagues studied 18,468 children born between 2000 and 2016 who were enrolled in the health system’s insurance plan, drawing data from medical, clinical, and payer records and supplementing with information from Michigan’s immunization registry. After 10 years, 57 percent of the vaccinated children had a chronic health condition such as asthma, compared to just 17 percent of the unvaccinated children.

Link

More on this study here:

Suppressed Study Reveals Vaccinated Kids 453% More Likely to Have Neurodevelopment Disorders

Link

Fugitive Vaccine Researcher Behind Infamous ‘No Autism Link’ Study Arrested for Stealing $1 Million from CDC

SEP 16, 2025

The very foundation of the “no autism link” narrative rests on research tainted by both criminal activity and scientific fraud.

Link

Heart Tumors Loaded with Spike Protein

SEP 16, 2025

Link

‘Billions’ of Covid-Vaxxed Now Have ‘Altered Brains’

September 15, 2025

World-renowned immunologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi is sounding the alarm to warn the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have unleashed a worldwide wave of systemic vasculitis that has “altered” the brains of “billions of people” who received the injections. Systemic vasculitis is a multi-organ inflammation of the blood vessel lining. Dr. Bhakdi warns that mRNA shots have triggered this deadly condition to surge among the Covid-vaxxed, and it is now damaging brains, hearts, and other organs on a mass scale.

Link

New Study Obliterates the “Millions Saved” COVID Shot Myth

SEP 17, 2025

Peer-reviewed analysis exposes how the vaccine cartel propped up its fraudulent talking point — “millions of lives saved” — with computer models, false assumptions, and censorship.

Link

COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to 63 Serious Central Nervous System Adverse Events

SEP 17, 2025­

CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached as COVID shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, unleashing meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivations, and more.

Link

mRNA “Vaccine” Genomic Integration: Visualized in Hyper-Realistic Detail

SEP 18, 2025

Sentinel case of a young stage IV bladder cancer patient reveals a vaccine-derived Spike gene sequence embedded in chromosome 19 with a perfect 20/20 bp match.

Link

Unveiling mRNA’s Impact on Fertility and Health

SEP 16, 2025

Decoding the science of mRNA’s health crisis.

Link

5,000 Americans Killed by Covid ‘Vaccines’ Every Week, Insurance Data Shows

September 19, 2025

Life insurance companies are showing data proving that up to 5000 Americans are dying from illnesses caused by Covid vaccines, while many more suffer from injuries.

Link

CDC ACIP Votes to End Universal COVID-19 Shot Recommendation

SEP 19, 2025

Compromised physicians and pharmacists still allowed to inject synthetic mRNA into babies as young as 6 months.

Link

More on this story here:

Link

Cell Phone Radiation at 20× Below Legal Limit Induced Brain Damage in Rats

SEP 20, 2025

Infant rats exposed to “safe” cell phone radiation levels suffered impaired neuronal development and disrupted brain chemistry, while parallel in-vitro tests showed DNA damage in neural stem cells.

Link

Large VA COVID vaccine safety study done by Harvard researchers in 2022 shows statistically significant 36% higher risk of heart attack in people who took Pfizer

SEP 21, 2025

[They didn’t mention this anywhere in the paper itself. It was buried at the end of the 58 page supplement.]

Link

An Impending Population Crisis? World Fertility Rate Hits 60-Year Low

Updated:September 21, 2025

The decline in fertility, which began in the 1960s, coincided with societal change including rising divorce rates and legalized abortion.

Link

Censors Target Peer-Reviewed Study Confirming Dangerous DNA Contamination in Covid ‘Vaccines’

September 21, 2025

A peer-reviewed scientific study has come under attack from establishment censors after it confirmed what independent researchers and medical freedom advocates have been warning for years: the Covid mRNA “vaccines” are contaminated with dangerous levels of foreign DNA. The findings directly contradict repeated assurances from the CDC, FDA, and HHS that the injections contained no DNA fragments.

Link

Aluminum removal from vaccines underway

SEP 22, 2025

Five studies have linked aluminum-containing vaccines to asthma, autism, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: TRUMP: “Who the hell wants that pumped into a body? … We’re having them taken out of the vaccines.”

Link

GLOBAL STUDIES

CANADA

Canada’s Birth Rate Plunges to Lowest Level in History

October 1, 2025

Canada is sliding deeper into a population crisis as new government data confirms the birth rate has collapsed to the lowest level in the nation’s history, for the second year in a row. According to Statistics Canada’s 2024 births and stillbirths report, the country’s official fertility rate is now just 1.25 children per woman. That number is far below the replacement rate of 2.1 needed for any nation to sustain itself.

Link

ITALY

First Population-Wide Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of Multiple Cancers

AUG 30, 2025

Official government data from nearly 300,000 people tracked for 30 months show mRNA shots significantly increase the risk of overall cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Link

Best Evidence Against Vaccines, Summaries

Sept 17, 2025

Source: Link

Substack summary: Link

X post: Link

JAPAN

Japan’s mRNA Bombshell: 21 Million Vaccine Records Reveal Massive Death Surge Months After Injection

AUG 05, 2025

A first-of-its-kind dataset from Japan shows delayed fatal adverse events are real — Masako Ganaha joins to discuss her team’s findings.

Link

GERMANY

mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Triggered Global Population Implosion

October 1, 2025

At a press conference in Berlin, nine leading experts called for an immediate halt to mRNA vaccinations, citing overwhelming evidence of excess mortality, rising disease rates, and collapsing birth rates tied directly to the rollout of the shots.

Link

Germany Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Laced with Cancer-Causing DNA

August 16, 2025

A team of leading German researchers has confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with cancer-causing DNA contaminants. The findings emerged during a major investigation into reports of dangerous levels of DNA contaminants in Pfizer’s Covid mRNA injections. The researchers confirm that their findings reveal that DNA contamination exceeded safe levels by approximately 300 to 500 times. Further reinforcing the findings, a December 2024 study by a U.S. FDA laboratory independently confirmed the presence of residual DNA in Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” batches at concentrations ranging from 6 to 470 times above the FDA’s 10 ng/dose threshold.

Link

BRAZIL

Data for 76 Million Hospitalizations Exposes Deadly Surges Among Covid-Vaxxed

August 18, 2025

Of the 76.3 million admissions reviewed, 3.69 million involved AESI (adverse events of special interest) diagnoses. While most conditions remained stable, five outcomes showed troubling and statistically significant increases following the “vaccine” rollout:

Anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction): up 17%

Generalized convulsions: up 12%

Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS): up 19%

Myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation): up 14%

Other acute cardiac injuries: up 5%

These signals mirror international warnings, including myocarditis cases tied to mRNA shots in young men and GBS linked to adenovirus-vectored vaccines.

Link

RUSSIA

Russia Confirms mRNA ‘Vaccines’ Triggered Global Cancer Surge

August 19, 2025

The groundbreaking study was led by leading Russian researcher Angelina Alekseevna Seliverstova and Dr. Oleg Germanovich Makeev, Professor of Biology and Biotechnology at Ural State Medical University in Yekaterinburg. Their findings confirm that the worldwide rollout of Covid mRNA shots triggered unexpected long-term safety risks, including skyrocketing rates of cancer, which are still rising dramatically. Their work, published in a Russian-language medical journal, draws on four years of global data and published research.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

Second Massive Population Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Increase Risk of 6 Major Cancers

SEP 27, 2025

South Korea study of 8.4 million adults finds higher risks of overall, lung, prostate, thyroid, gastric, colorectal, and breast cancers — across both mRNA and viral-vector platforms.

Link

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Top List of Drugs Most Often Reported with Heart Inflammation

AUG 12, 2025

Myocarditis: 35,017 total reports; 76.16% (26,670 cases) linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, followed by clozapine (15.29%).

Pericarditis: 24,959 reports; 88.15% (22,001 cases) linked to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, with no other drug exceeding 10%.

Link

CHILDHOOD VACCINES

White House Announces Tylenol–Autism Link, Opens Door to Vaccines

SEP 22, 2025

The pathway to developmental regression begins with vaccines, not acetaminophen.

Link

ACIP Votes to Recommend Kids Don’t Get MMRV Vaccine Until Age 4, Delays Vote on Hep B for Newborns

September 18, 2025

ACIP voted on two recommendations related to the MMRV vaccine to conclude the first day of its meeting. The first vote, on whether the pediatric vaccine schedule should be updated to say that the MMRV vaccine is not recommended for children under age 4, passed by a vote of 7-4. [This is a long and confusing article detailing multiple votes with contradictory outcomes. It needs clarification.]

Link

FDA to Report on 25 Child Deaths Linked to COVID Vaccine, Washington Post Reports

SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

The findings of an “intense investigation” by the FDA will be reported next week at the meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), according to The Washington Post. ACIP will consider new COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, which may include restrictions on who should get the shot.

Link

FDA Chief Says No Solid Evidence Supporting Hepatitis B Vaccine At Birth

Sept. 10, 2025

The head of the Food and Drug Administration said on Sept. 8 that there is no strong evidence supporting the administration of a hepatitis B vaccine to infants. “It’s a sexually transmitted infection you’re trying to prevent...”

Link

CDC Sued for Pushing Illegal 72-Dose Childhood Vaccine Schedule

AUG 18, 2025

CDC accused of running an illegal and unconstitutional hyper-vaccination program — never once tested for cumulative safety.

Link

9 studies vaxxed vs. unvaxxed, all published in the peer-reviewed literature, show vaccinated are worse off in every measure

AUG 07, 2025

Here are the 9 studies from Vaxxed-Unvaxxed, thanks to Brian Hooker. 100% show your kids are far better off avoiding all vaccines. Where’s the science showing the opposite? Nowhere to be found!

Link

Vaccine-Autism Link Ascertainable By Case Studies

AUG 29, 2025

Population-wide statistical analyses from automated sources of data can be manipulated, often missing the complex reality of individuals. Dr. Andrew Wakefield understood this when he realized that mothers weren’t lying when they told the same story. Their infants met all development milestones for their first twelve to twenty months of life. After a clinic visit in which the baby received multiple shots, the child experienced an acute reaction, with irritability, ceaseless crying, fever, vomiting, and febrile seizures. Following this terrifying experience, the children regressed into an absent and unresponsive syndrome diagnosed as autism.

Link

How the autism omnibus proceeding screwed families with vaccine-injured children (audio)

August 18, 2026

Families face betrayal in the Autism Omnibus Proceeding as vaccine injury claims are denied despite the landmark Hannah Poling case. Drs. May and Tim Hindmarsh with Dr. Peter McCullough expose the decades-long vaccine controversy, legal maneuvers, and medical realities. The McCullough Report calls for truth, accountability, and a louder voice for those harmed...

Link

“Forbidden Facts: Childhood Vaccines & Brain Damage”

SEP 02, 2025

New book by Gavin de Becker reveals the anatomy of government deceit and suppression of truth in the matter of childhood vaccines and brain damage.

Link

The Manufactured Measles Crisis: How Vaccine Campaigns Ignite Outbreaks

AUG 29, 2025

And the Criminal Combo That Follows: Denial of Effective Early Treatment Plus Hospital “Negligence” Leads to Deaths, the Perfect Pretext to Demand More Mass Vaccination.

Link

Why is Every Newborn Forced to Get the Dangerous Hepatitis B Vaccine?

SEP 17, 2025

The suppressed history behind the Hep B vaccine and the actual risks and benefits of it we are never told about.

Link

POSITIVE NEWS

Trump Posts Vaccines Are Poison As Historic Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study Proves Irrefutable Vaccine Harms

September 10, 2025

The largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study in U.S. history—conducted at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit—quietly tracked 18,468 children from birth over 10 years using electronic medical records. The findings were devastating: vaccinated children had 200–500% higher rates of asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and speech delays. In conditions like ADHD, learning disabilities, and tics, there were hundreds of cases in the vaccinated group and zero in the unvaccinated. By age 10, 57% of vaccinated children had a chronic illness compared to only 17% of the unvaccinated.

Link

CDC Launches Group to Study COVID Vaccine Injuries, Efficacy

AUGUST 22, 2025

A new CDC workgroup will review data related to side effects and deaths associated with the shots. The news comes just five weeks after Sen. Ron Johnson hosted a U.S. Senate hearing on vaccine injuries, and three months after Johnson hosted a hearing on COVID-19 vaccines.

Link

HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA:

Aug 5, 2025

“We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted,” said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Cancellation of BARDA’s award to Moderna/UTMB for an mRNA-based H5N1 vaccine.

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work i n existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, and HDT Bio. Link

Major Victory Against Vaccine Mandates

AUGUST 13, 2025

Federal court in New York State grants medical exemption to teenager from covid injections.

Link

Yale’s Censored Vaccine Injury Research and the Urgent Need for Scientific Reform

AUG 22, 2025

NIH director Jay Bhattacharya has announced his commitment to fixing the scientific apparatus and has engaged in a variety of NIH initiatives and public discussions which are vital to allowing science to serve the people rather than vested-interests.

Link

Fenbendazole Linked to Remission or Near-Remission in Three Stage IV Cancer Patients

AUG 18, 2025

Breast, prostate, and melanoma patients experienced dramatic tumor regression and long-lasting remission — without chemotherapy.

Link

Note: Canadian oncologist William Makis has been curing cancers using fenbendazole, ivermectin and mebendazole. Case studies on his Substack site here: Link

600 CDC Employees Fired as HHS Launches Massive Restructuring

AUG 22, 2025

As evidenced by America’s disastrous health outcomes—among the worst in the world—the CDC has failed us for decades. A complete restructuring is not just warranted, it’s long overdue.

Link

FDA Revokes Emergency Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccines

: 8/27/2025

The vaccines are still approved for people 65 years of age and older, and younger people who have at least one condition that officials say puts them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes. This is a developing story that will be updated.

Link

How to Measure Your Spike Protein Antibody

August 28, 2025

No Doctor Order Required, Labcorp OnDemand: Link

BREAKING: Elected NY Democrats Support Doctor’s Right to Grant Medical Exemptions to Vaccination in New York!

SEP 02, 2025

Assemblywoman Williams: Judge’s Ruling is a Big Win for Medical Freedom in Long Island Federal Courthouse.

Link

Florida to End All Vaccine Mandates

Sept. 3, 2025

The announcement was made by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Sept. 3. “The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law,” he said at a press conference. “All of them.”

Link

It’s hard not to see this as mere posturing, in light of Pfizer’s $80 billion deal with the U.S.; but at least it’s an acknowledgement that the COVID jabs were not as advertised:

Trump Turns on Operation Warp Speed — Demands Big Pharma Release Hidden “Extraordinary” COVID Shot Data

SEP 01, 2025

TRUMP: “I hope OPERATION WARP SPEED was as ‘BRILLIANT’ as many say it was. If not, we all want to know about it, and why???”

Link

Azelastine Nasal Spray Prevents SARS-CoV-2 Infection when Vaccines Fail

SEP 11, 2025

Nasal sprays done on a routine basis, usually twice a day, appear to work by disrupting viral attachment and early replication allowing natural mucosal immunity to snuff out incipient infection. Simple inexpensive over-the-counter nasal sprays have consistently outperformed the multibillion dollar COVID-19 vaccines—a giant embarrassment for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Link

Two Surgeon Generals Now Stand on the Right Side of History

Sept 13, 2025

Florida’s Dr. Joseph Ladapo is no longer alone — Louisiana’s Dr. Ralph Abraham has now joined him in warning against deadly COVID mRNA shots.

Link