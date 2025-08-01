Bill Gates’ ‘Vaccine’ Scientist Warns Covid-Vaxxed Face ‘Spectacular Wave’ of Mass Death

June 10, 2025

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, a former Gates Foundation “vaccine” scientist, warns that the human race is facing a deadly “spectacular wave of hyperacute systemic disease” that will wipe out billions of people who received mRNA injections. Bossche reveals that Covid mRNA shots were designed with a “delay” that triggers an “evolutionary mechanism.” He warns that the coming devastation caused by Covid injections will be “unprecedented in the history of clinical virology and underappreciated by our public health authorities.”

Link

William Makis MD: 45% of ‘Covid Deaths’ Were Not Caused by COVID-19

June 11, 2025

COVID time series graphs show clearly the COVID vaccines kill people. That's why they keep the plots hidden from view. All you have to do is plot the time series graphs and you can see the safety signal clearly. It's not rocket science. So what do they do? They hide the time series data. The claim that the COVID vaccines are perfectly safe is easily falsified by looking at any time series plot. A safe vaccine has a relatively flat time series (it may have bumps for seasonality if the vaccine is given over a narrow time window). An unsafe vaccine has a time series where the deaths per day increase from baseline.

In this article, I’ll explain:

what a time series is, what a safe vaccine looks like, and what the COVID vaccines look like.

Note: Article is free to read with a smart phone. Computer access requires a subscription.

Link

DEBUNKED: “Millions Saved” COVID-19 Vaccine Study Torn to Shreds

May 18, 2025

In this revealing episode, epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher sits down with Dr. Raphael Lataster to dismantle the widely cited Watson et al study, published in The Lancet, which claimed COVID-19 vaccines saved 14.4 million lives in a single year. Dr. Lataster presents his rigorous meta-critique published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, exposing the study’s deeply flawed assumptions, hidden conflicts of interest, and misleading methodology.

Link

First Peer-Reviewed Study Documents Post-Vaccine Magnetism

June 12, 2025

Magnetism appeared months after mRNA injection—Pfizer “F” lots were disproportionately linked, with proposed mechanisms involving spike-induced iron metabolism disruption. This study has confirmed observations reported by many individuals since 2021. Let’s break down what the researchers found:

1. Iatrogenic Magnetism Is Real and Clinically Observable

Patients in this series demonstrated the attachment of ferromagnetic objects (e.g., spoons , magnets) to the skin —particularly the forehead, temples, chest, and shoulders.

This effect was physically verified by researchers, often with photo documentation.

2. Symptoms Emerge Months After Vaccination

Onset occurred typically 1–20 months post-injection, suggesting the phenomenon is not caused by residual components in the injection site but possibly from genetic expression or systemic distribution.

Link

Joe Rogan Horrified as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Shares Chilling COVID Story

June 12, 2025

Hospitals deliberately euthanized COVID patients—a practice Dr. Mary Talley Bowden said was disturbingly common. Hospitals were incentivized to euthanize COVID patients—the more they killed, the more money they made. Attorney Tom Renz laid this out explicitly in an explosive testimony before the Pennsylvania State Senate. “When you go to the hospital, you get tested. They get paid more. When you get admitted for COVID, they get paid more. When they put you on remdesivir, they get paid more. When you get ventilated, they get paid more. When you die, they get paid more. This is perverse. We have incentivized the murder of patients rather than incentivize treatment.”

[Click on image above for the interview]

Public Reports Widespread mRNA Carnage, Mass Injury and Death in New X Polls

June 24, 2025

In a poll conducted on my X account (@NicHulscher), 81.3% of 1,229 respondents answered “Yes” to the question: “Have you or a loved one suffered serious injury, disability, or death after receiving a COVID-19 mRNA shot?” Only 18.7% answered “No.”

A second X poll hosted by the McCullough Foundation (@McCulloughFund) asked: “How many deaths do you think occurred as a direct result of mass COVID-19 mRNA injection programs?”

Of the 1,279 voters:

79% said “Over 1 million”

18% said “100,000 to 1 million”

Just 3% believed deaths were fewer than 100,000

This implies that 97% of respondents believe that the mass COVID-19 mRNA injection program has caused at least 100,000 deaths—with the overwhelming majority estimating the toll in the millions.

Link

Landmark Analysis Dissolves 3 Major Myths About COVID Vaccine–Induced Myocarditis

June 13, 2025

McCullough Foundation Scholar Dr. M. Nathaniel Mead Reveals the True Risks—Supported by 341 Citations:

Myth #1: Coronavirus Infections Cause More Myocarditis Than COVID-19 Vaccinations

Myth #2: COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis is Usually Mild and Transient

Myth #3: Risk-Benefit Analyses Favor the COVID-19 mRNA “Vaccines”

This analysis confirms that the risks of COVID-19 modified mRNA injections far outweigh any theoretical benefits, and it calls for the immediate market withdrawal of these cardiotoxic products in the interest of public health and safety.

Link

KFF Health News Reports on Dangerous Food Additive — Doesn’t Mention It’s Also Used in Vaccines

June 13, 2025

A recent exposé by KFF Health News laid out the health risks of emulsifiers like polysorbate 80 used in processed foods. Vaccine experts said this raised the question: If the chemical is too dangerous to ingest, why are we injecting it into newborns? Research also shows PS-80 crosses the blood-brain barrier, and injections containing the substance can trigger adverse effects, including the breakdown of red blood cells and anaphylactoid reactions.

Link

The Autopsy Data Are In: What They Reveal About COVID-19 Vaccines and Public Health Oversight

June 2, 2025

Two newly published peer-reviewed studies in Science, Public Health Policy & the Law provide critical forensic evidence that strengthens the link between COVID-19 vaccination and a range of fatal adverse events. The systematic review led by Hulscher et al. and the VAERS-based autopsy analysis by Rose together represent an important step forward in our effort to understand COVID-19 vaccine safety through post-mortem investigation. These studies highlight both the urgent need for greater transparency in pre-release and pre-approval vaccine safety science and the systemic failures that have hindered the collection of autopsy data in the COVID-19 era.

Link

64% of Embalmers at a Tennessee Convention Confirm They Have Seen White Fibrous Clots This Year

June 17, 2025

The Tennessee Funeral Directors Association has publicly acknowledged the existence of white fibrous clots in corpses, with 64% of embalmers and funeral directors attending its Convention reporting sightings of the clots in the first half of 2025. The clots were found in an average of 17% of all corpses. In addition to the white rubbery clots caused by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 70% of respondents reported signs of micro-clotting, and 39% observed an increase in infant deaths in 2025.

Link

mRNA Shots Induce Cancer-Linked Bone Marrow Reprogramming Within Weeks

June 5, 2025

The study titled, Metabolomic Profiling of Leukemic Hematopoiesis: Effects of BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Administration, was just published in Current Molecular Medicine. This study suggests that mRNA injections induce distinct cancer-associated metabolic changes in the bone marrow. These findings help to explain the carcinogenic effects of mRNA technology.

Link

Fibrous Clots Found In Young Child Born To Pfizer-Vaccinated Pregnant Mother

June 14, 2025

While we knew for years that embalmers were finding these bizarre clots, the fact that little babies and children are now turning up with the “Calamari Clot Syndrome” shows that the toxic mRNA technology does not die off, but also passes on to the next generation. The clots accumulate in the brain, leading to neuronal dysfunction and cell death.

Link

‘Long COVID’ Symptoms Occur in Vaccinated Individuals Who Never Had COVID: 'Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection'

June 30, 2025

A new peer-reviewed study has confirmed that vaccinated individuals who were never infected with COVID-19 are developing the same neurological and psychiatric symptoms blamed on “long COVID,” raising serious questions about whether the vaccine—not the purported virus—is the underlying cause. Long COVID is characterized as a chronic condition that emerges after an infection with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen said to cause COVID-19. But the new study shows this chronic condition occurs in those who were never infected, but who were vaccinated.

Link

Pfizer's Documents Confirm COVID-19 Shots Contained Self-Amplifying mRNA

June 3, 2025

Pfizer experimented on millions of human beings with 12 vaccine candidates, including self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA), which is highly infectious through shedding. Self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) is part of the flagship US government’s dual-use mRNA lipid nanoparticle technology portfolio used to create bioweapons ranging from SARS-CoV-2 to H15N1 and 'mRNA vaccines.’

Link

Excess Deaths Surging in Nations with Highest Covid ‘Vaccine’ Rates

June 16, 2025

Excess deaths remain significantly elevated in most Western countries, five years after the pandemic began. Dr. John Campbell, a medical commentator, is one of the few medical experts asking why. Campbell raised the alarm on his YouTube show, analyzing excess death data from Our World in Data for 20 countries. His conclusion: Western nations with high mRNA COVID-19 vaccine usage continue to see unusually high death rates, while countries with lower vaccine uptake or different vaccine strategies are seeing fewer deaths.

Link

Cleveland Clinic: Flu ‘Vaccines’ Slash Life Expectancy

May 28, 2025

A damning new study from the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that flu “vaccines” slash overall life expectancy by increasing the chance of being infected with influenza. The study found that people who received the seasonal shots have a 26.9% higher chance of getting the flu compared to the unvaccinated. The findings of the study were highlighted by esteemed British immunologist Dr. John Campbell.

Link

Pfizer’s Covid ‘Vaccine’ Linked to Spike in Löfgren’s Syndrome

June 18, 2025

A new study has revealed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” is linked to recent spikes in cases of Löfgren’s syndrome and plaque-type cutaneous sarcoidosis. Löfgren’s syndrome, also known as acute sarcoidosis, is a specific form of sarcoidosis, which is a multisystem inflammatory disorder. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it presents with a characteristic triad of symptoms: bilateral hilar lymphadenopathy (swollen lymph nodes in the chest), erythema nodosum (a rash of painful, red bumps on the legs), and arthritis, especially in the ankles. Their peer-reviewed study was published in the journal Acta Dermato-Venereologica.

Link

Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock Warns Neurological Disease Surge Caused by Chemicals Sprayed Into Skies from Planes: ‘Directly Into the Brain’

June 20, 2025

According to Dr. Blaylock, nano-sized aluminum particles are being dispersed into the atmosphere by secretive government or military-affiliated operations, a practice he says poses serious dangers to human health. “Nano-aluminum being dropped into the atmosphere is being inhaled by humans,” Blaylock stated, adding that the particles travel “directly into the brain.” He explained that once inside the brain, the aluminum targets the region “most affected in Alzheimer’s Disease.”

Link

Expert Sounds Alarm on DARPA’s Chilling Bioterror Plot

June 21, 2025

The report details a “fictional” bioterror attack scenario scheduled for July 4th, 2025. It is raising eyebrows among national security watchers, with some experts warning the line between simulation and reality is growing disturbingly thin. Investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood has uncovered Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) documents that suggest the federal government may be preparing for more than just hypothetical threats. Among the most controversial proposals is the deployment of biosensors that could blanket entire cities, tracking infections, mobility, and even genomic data of individuals. “This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s in DARPA’s own documents,” Fleetwood said. “They’re calling it ‘biosensor density deployment’—and it’s about controlling populations during future outbreaks, not just responding to them.”

Link

USDA Preparing to Mass Vaccinate Poultry Against Bird Flu — Ignoring Scientific and Public Warnings

Jun 24, 2025

Despite RFK Jr.’s public opposition, the USDA is planning to mass vaccinate poultry — a move that could drive mutations and spark a human pandemic. A recent study by Li et al found that mass vaccination of poultry against H5N1 with a non-sterilizing vaccine during a widespread animal pandemic can accelerate viral evolution, leading to more virulent strains and increasing the risk of a human pandemic:

Link

Washington Post Reports on ‘Plan to Vaccinate All Americans, Despite RFK Jr.’

June 24, 2025

Vaccine makers, pharmacists, professional medical societies and others opposed to recent changes in vaccine policy are banding together to create their own system for recommending and purchasing vaccines in a move designed to bypass government health agencies’ recommendations, The Washington Post reported. HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said the agency and CDC “remain committed to ensuring that vaccine guidance is rigorous, independent, and truly in service to the health of the American people — not corporate interests.” The Post reported that Nixon also called one of the new coalition’s leading organizations “a self-appointed echo chamber masquerading as oversight.”

Link

mRNA MANIA: Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex Convenes to Advance Global Genetic Manipulation Agenda

July 3, 2025

Inside the 2025 Global Vaccine Forum, where microneedle patch “vaccines,” replicons, and AI-engineered injections took center stage—and plans to accelerate mRNA worldwide were unveiled.

Link

BREAKING: Landmark Peer-Reviewed Research Library on mRNA Injection Harms Just Released

July 2, 2025

Over 700 peer-reviewed studies confirm the fundamental biological dangers posed by mRNA technology. Featuring over 700 peer-reviewed studies, this extensive body of evidence documents the wide-ranging biological risks linked to COVID-19 mRNA injections — including spike protein toxicity, systemic biodistribution, long-term persistence, lipid nanoparticle inflammation, and immune system imprinting. The massive library was compiled by Dr. Martin Wucher, MSC Dent Sc (eq DDS), Dr Byram Bridle, PhD, Dr. Steven Hatfill, Erik Sass, et al.

Link

Pfizer Busted Using Irrelevant Study to Deny Genome Integration Risks from Their mRNA Injections

June 28, 2025

Pfizer's bogus claim ignores four independent sources showing mRNA-DNA interaction—cites a completely unrelated paper on SARS-CoV-2 evolution to deny genome alteration risks.

Link

Covid ‘Vaccines’ Use Multiple Pathways to Trigger Cancer, Report Reveals

July 4, 2025

The findings were revealed in an alarming report written by renowned French researcher Mathilde Debord. Debord’s report was first published in Le Point Critique (The Critical Point). The report includes data from over one hundred separate studies. The studies show that Covid mRNA shots contribute to cancer development in 17 different ways.

Link

Bill Gates’ Organization Vows to ‘Vaccinate’ 500 Million Children

July 4, 2025

The announcement comes shortly after Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sounded the alarm and cut off taxpayer funding to Gavi. Kennedy warned that Gates-funded programs have been linked to surging deaths and injuries around the world. In response, global elites have gone full steam ahead, pledging more than $9 billion to accelerate the group’s controversial mass “vaccination” programs.

Link

New ‘Breathable’ Covid ‘Vaccine’ Advances Through U.S Clinical Trials

July 6, 2025

The trial was fully funded by CyanVac LLC, and several of the authors are either employees or equity holders in the company. One researcher has accepted grants or consulting fees from major pharmaceutical players, including Moderna, GSK, and Sanofi. This isn’t an independent study. It’s corporate-funded research conducted by those who stand to benefit from the product’s success. The trial for CVXGA1 may be promoted as a success, but beneath the headlines lies a troubling trend: new, poorly understood “vaccine” technologies with limited transparency and fast-tracked regulatory backing. For vaccine-injured individuals and those who’ve fought for medical choice, the message is clear: the fight isn’t over, and airborne vaccine delivery may be the next battleground.

Link

Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions

June 2025

In conclusion, there are unprecedented safety signals indicating an association between COVID-19 vaccination and the development of neuropsychiatric disorders. The effects of these biological products on maternal and fetal health are of great concern [40,41]. Our findings are worrisome for the future population risk for a variety of neuropsychiatric disorders including those affecting cognition and suicidal/homicidal behaviors. Additionally, population intelligence should be thoroughly assessed among vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. In the meantime, the COVID-19 vaccines should be immediately withdrawn from the market.

Link

Denmark Sounds Alarm as Surging Neuropathy Linked to Covid ‘Vaccines’

July 7, 2025

The peer-reviewed case series was led by Dr. Giulia Carolina Primicerio at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. The results of the study were published in the Journal of the Neurological Sciences (Volume 474). Dr. Primicerio and the team of researchers found compelling clinical evidence linking mRNA and viral vector Covid vaccines to new-onset nerve damage. Small Fiber Neuropathy (SFN) is a disabling and often painful condition affecting the body’s unmyelinated sensory and autonomic nerves. It can cause burning pain, tingling, temperature sensitivity, and even autonomic dysfunction, disrupting heart rate, digestion, and more.

Link

Moderna gets full US approval for COVID injection in children

July 10, 2025

The FDA has fully approved Moderna's COVID-19 injection, Spikevax, for children aged 6 months to 11 years at increased risk. Previously available under emergency use, the updated injection is expected to be ready for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that routine COVID injections for healthy children are no longer recommended, but the CDC states they are still an option with parental consent.

Link

WEF & Gates-Funded Scientists Develop Mutant ‘Bird Flu’ That Rapidly Spreads in Humans with 100% Kill Rate

July 10, 2025

The government-funded lab in the Netherlands has successfully engineered a mutant strain of H5N1 bird flu that spread between mammals and caused 100% mortality in lab animals, according to a peer-reviewed study. However, the virus is designed to target all mammals, including humans, with absolute mortality. The results of the study were published Tuesday in the Journal of General Virology. The experiment was funded by taxpayer dollars and carried out at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR). The WBVR is a facility that receives financial backing from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI is an organization founded by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and funded by the Gates Foundation.

Link

Vaccines Caused 80% of Autism Cases in America, Official Data Shows

July 11, 2025

According to the official data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) standard childhood vaccine schedule is responsible for a staggering 80 percent of autism cases in the United States. The study is titled “Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid.” The team of researchers was led by Dr. Anthony R. Mawson and Dr. Binu Jacob at the Chalfont Research Institute in Jackson, Mississippi. The results of the study were published in the Public Health Policy Journal.

Link

DOJ Drops Pfizer Corruption Case — Prosecutes Heroic Doctor for Protecting Children From Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction

July 12, 2025

After being installed at the DOJ, Attorney General Pam Bondi appeared to have shut down a federal investigation into Pfizer over corruption allegations in Mexico and China. She had previously consulted for Pfizer in a legal capacity.

Link

Big Pharma ‘Vaccine’ Scientist Caught on Hidden Camera: ‘None of That Stuff Was Safe and Effective’

July 16, 2025

Joshua Rys, a regulatory affairs associate manager at J&J’s JLABS division, was caught on hidden camera admitting that the company bypassed standard safety testing protocols during the rushed development of its Covid injection. “We didn’t do the typical tests,” Rys revealed, admitting to a reckless approach during “vaccine” development. “This was just, ‘let’s test it on some lab models… and just throw it to the wind and see what happens.’”

Link

Scientists Sound Alarm Over 'Magnetic Nanoparticles' in Covid 'Vaccines'

July 17, 2025

The study, released in July 2025, exposes how previously unnoticed magnetic nanoparticles could be used for deeply intrusive purposes, including the theoretical development of "brain-targeted" technologies capable of controlling human thoughts and actions. This raises disturbing questions about the true intentions behind the rapid deployment of mRNA "vaccines" and their long-term implications on personal freedom.

Link

Twenty Years of Cardiac Arrest Survival Progress Wiped Out by mRNA Shot

July 17, 2025

As survival rates declined, excess cardiac arrest deaths nearly erased two decades of progress in lives saved.

Link

Dr. William Makis: The Cancer Bomb That Could Destroy the mRNA Agenda

July 16, 2025

Admit heart damage? Sure. But cancer, miscarriages, and infertility? That’s the line they won’t cross, and for good reason. They’ll let you talk about myocarditis. But the moment you bring up cancer, stillbirths, or infertility? Total silence. Why? Because, as Dr. William Makis warns, proving those links doesn’t just raise questions. It detonates the entire mRNA platform.

Link

Florida’s Health Chief Calls for mRNA ‘Vaccine’ Ban: ‘Should Not Be Used in Any Human Beings’

July 19, 2025

In a bold and direct challenge to the ongoing push for Covid mRNA shots, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has escalated his criticism. During a press conference, Ladapo declared that the mRNA injections “should not be used in any human beings.” The top health official specifically emphasized that people who have received repeated boosters appear to be at the highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19. The call for greater scrutiny of vaccine injuries aligns with ongoing concerns about underreporting of adverse effects linked to mRNA shots.

Link

The Forgotten History of Neurological Vaccine Injuries

June 20, 2025

Neurological injuries from vaccination have been documented since the smallpox vaccine over two centuries ago, with severe injuries reported throughout medical literature. The medical profession concealed these injuries, believing public vaccination benefits justified hiding information that might create vaccine hesitancy.

Link

Stanford Scientists Link Spike in Thyroid Eye Disease to Covid ‘Vaccines’

July 21, 2025

A group of leading American scientists has uncovered evidence linking Covid mRNA “vaccines” to surging reports of thyroid eye disease (TED), an alarming disorder that leads to blindness. TED, also known as Graves’ ophthalmopathy, causes the eyes to bulge in their sockets due to a severe swelling of the muscles. The eyes become bloodshot and crossed, causing double vision and total loss in severe cases. It causes inflammation and swelling of the eye muscles, eyelids, tear glands, and fatty tissues behind the eyes. The results of the study were published in the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology.

Link

NEW STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccination Linked to 21 Oral Adverse Events

July 21, 2025

Pharmacovigilance analysis reveals oral tissue erosion, complete taste loss, burning mouth, tongue swelling, oral numbness, extreme tooth sensitivity, and canker sores following COVID-19 vaccination.

Link

New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More

MAY 28, 2025

After initially being welcomed as a step forward toward limiting the use the dangerous Covid vaccines, the FDA’s new proposal really looks like the sinister work of the global predators who promote euthanasia, depopulation, and containing the costs of healthcare and social security by shortening or eliminating the lives of the recipients. ...

However, the Covid vaccine danger to older people is the major focus of this report and nothing is being said about stopping that. The overwhelming majority of Covid vaccine deaths occur among older population. This is a continuing mass murder and genocide of our most vulnerable people. This form of depopulation is a very high priority for the global predators who want to cull the “useless eaters” and it must not be allowed to continue.

Link

Insurance Industry Data Exposes 5,000 Vaccine-Linked Deaths a WEEK

July 23, 2025

The staggering death toll was disclosed by Edward Dowd, a renowned Wall Street data analyst. Dowd revealed that the number of healthy young adults “dropping dead” has skyrocketed. He also notes that “vaccine” injuries are now “10-15 times higher” than before the mass Covid “vaccination” campaign.

Link

Top Epidemiologist: mRNA ‘Vaccination’ Is ‘Chemical Lobotomy’

July 24, 2025

During a new interview with Dr. Drew, Hulscher warned that a major study has confirmed that the mRNA injections have caused multiple neurological disorders to surge. The study cited by Hulscher was conducted by a team of South Korean researchers led by Dr. Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences at Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul. The results of the study were published in the prestigious International Journal of Medicine. Roh et al’s study of 558,017 Koreans found that mRNA shots increase the risk of cognitive impairment by 137.7%. The researchers also found that Alzheimer’s disease has surged 22.5% in older Covid-vaxxed adults. He explains that the spike protein from the Covid shots is entering the brain and causing inflammation.

Link

The Spike Protein Alone Activates All Major Pathways Involved in Chronic Disease

July 14, 2025

Perhaps the singular most important reason for the recent emergence of what I shall call catastrophic chronic diseases is the introduction of the Spike Protein into the human body. By catastrophic, I mean the sudden onset of turbocancers, T2D and other aggressive autoimmune/chronic diseases. Years ago, I demonstrated that the Spike Protein of SARS_CoV-2 could, on its own, induce the canonical Nine Hallmarks of Aging. Those, of course, make us age faster. It has now also occurred to me that, in tandem with this acceleration in aging, there is also an acceleration in inducing diseases associated with aging. This is accomplished by the Spike Protein, on its own, as well. How? By activating all the major pathways associated with chronic disease; the diseases of aging.

Link

The Genetic Integrity of Humanity Was Sabotaged by mRNA — Now Our Pets Are Being Used as Self-Amplifying RNA Vectors

July 27, 2025

BREAKING STUDY: mRNA Injections Induce Severe, Long-Lasting Genetic Disruption Linked to Cancer and Chronic Disease. Thousands of genes are turned on or off after mRNA vaccination—disrupting protein production at the cellular level.

We found mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and cancer-driving (oncogenic) activation in the blood of injured patients.

These findings were absent in pre-2020 controls.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex has compromised the genetic integrity of the population. Read the full study here.

Link

Big Pharma Launches Plan to Begin ‘Spraying’ Food with mRNA

July 27, 2025

Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that funded Covid mRNA “vaccine” maker Moderna, is now pivoting its focus to the food supply. The company is launching a new biotech venture called Terrana Biosciences. This new project aims to spray crops with synthetic RNA, engineered to infiltrate plant biology, reprogram their functions, and even potentially pass on altered traits to future generations. However, the use of RNA technology being engineered to manipulate plant biology in such a way raises major concerns about the effort being abused to mass “vaccinate” the public. This same technology could be used on human populations without consent, transparency, or oversight.

Link

FDA Issues Alert Over Long-Term Cardiac Injury in Covid-Vaxxed Young Males

July 26, 2025

In a significant shift in federal vaccine safety policy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its safety warning regarding long-term cardiac injury linked to Covid mRNA “vaccines,” particularly in young males. The revised warning reflects increasing concerns over persistent and possibly irreversible cardiac injury following vaccination.

Link

JAMA Modeling Study Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Saved Lives: Seven Threats to Validity

July 28, 2025

Debunked by Flawed Assumptions, Uncontrolled Confounding, and Institutional Bias

Note: Full article only available with a free subscription trial.

Link

NEW STUDY: mRNA Boosters Trigger Dangerous Immune & Blood Abnormalities Within 48 Hours in Healthy Young Adults

July 28, 2025

Even without symptoms, mRNA boosters trigger immune suppression, systemic inflammation, and coagulation abnormalities.

Why This Study Matters

First to document early immune suppression and clotting activation occurring simultaneously within 48 hours of a third mRNA dose — in young, healthy adults .

Reinforces biological plausibility behind serious adverse events like myocarditis, immune dysregulation, and thrombotic complications.

Challenges the notion of “mild” reactions — showing that even in the absence of overt symptoms, mRNA boosters can trigger hidden but dangerous disruptions in inflammation, coagulation, and immune function.

Link

Bill Gates-Funded Scientists Develop mRNA Dental Floss to ‘Vaccinate’ Public Without Injections

July 28, 2025

The team of scientists was led by Dr. Rohan S. J. Ingrole of the Department of Chemical Engineering at Texas Tech University. The university in Lubbock, Texas, is funded by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. This new dental floss “vaccine” method takes advantage of the gingival sulcus, the tiny trench between your gums and teeth. The researchers believe this delivery method offers a unique, highly permeable entry point into the bloodstream.

Link

New Zealand Government Caught Covering Up Data Exposing Covid 'Vaccine' Deaths

July 28, 2025

The New Zealand government has been accused of covering up data on the nation’s Covid “vaccine” deaths in order to support its own narrative that the mRNA injections are “safe and effective.” The government’s Royal Commission has been tasked with investigating the nation’s COVID-19 response. However, the body is facing intense criticism for ignoring key scientific data and creating a narrative that unquestioningly supports government policies and the “safety” of mRNA “vaccines.” The inquiry, now in Phase Two, is focusing on the mass “vaccination” campaign.

Link

GLOBAL STUDIES

AUSTRALIA

Australia Abruptly Shuts Down Covid ‘Vaccine’ Safety Study, Destroys All Data

June 2, 2025

In a move that has sparked outrage among medical experts, lawmakers, and participants, Australia’s Queensland Health has suddenly shut down one of the world’s largest real-world studies comparing Covid “vaccinated” and unvaccinated individuals and ordered the complete destruction of all samples and critical data. The state’s health officials permanently shut down the QoVAX Safety and Efficacy Trial (QoVAX-SET).

However, the reasoning behind the sudden destruction of all data was not clear. The announcement came in a letter to participants, in which Metro North Health stated: “There is no longer a scientific and public health need to retain these biological samples for future study. These samples will be appropriately sterilised and disposed of,” the letter continued. “All study data… will be archived… [but] will not be accessed or used for any future purpose.”

Critics, meanwhile, say the move is nothing short of scientific sabotage.

Link

Australia: Paramedic Confirms Hospitals Clogged with Vax Injured

May 11, 2025

I attended a training course over the weekend with instruction provided by a St John’s ambulance paramedic. He confirmed that call outs over the past two years have sky rocketed and he blames the Death Shots. He said the number of young people experiencing serious emergencies, particularly cardiac events, is off the charts - and worsening. We now have a medical insurer and a paramedic confirming that there are huge numbers of vaccine injuries here in Western Australia.

Link

CANADA

COVID Pandemic Interventions, Not the Virus, Drove Spikes in Excess Mortality

June 17, 2025

Deaths during the first “peak” of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted from medical and government interventions, not a circulating respiratory virus, Canadian researchers concluded in a paper posted Monday on Preprints.org. Those interventions resulted in the deaths of primarily elderly and poor people, researchers with the Canadian nonprofit Correlation: Research in the Public Interest said. Canadian researchers who analyzed detailed geographic and temporal all-cause mortality data from the U.S. and North America concluded that the data are incompatible with existing models of pandemic viral spread. The findings suggest that pandemic control policies and flawed and dangerous medical treatments caused spikes in mortality in 2020.

Link

New Report Confirms 'Covid Death' Spikes in 2020 Were Driven by Hospitals, Not a Virus

July 1, 2025



The data indicates that the declared pandemic response itself generated the mortality catastrophe through treatment-caused deaths and stress-induced illness. "Essentially, the masks, lockdowns, experimental treatments, and ventilators weren't just ineffective; they were lethal.

Link

Canada: FoI response reveals the “died suddenly” phenomenon is real and PHAC has been tracking it

May 20, 2025

A response to a Freedom of Information (“FoI”) request was sent to the Public Health Agency of Canada (“PHAC”) in May 2024. A year after the request was first made, and after a successful complaint to the Information Commissioner, PHAC has now provided the covid-related information requested. “The tragic ‘died suddenly’ phenomenon is real, and Canada’s Public Health Agency has been tracking it … An Access to Information request … [has] yielded thousands of pages of internal reporting, literature reviews, emails, as well as 19 spreadsheets with adverse event data,” Scoops McGoo said.

Consisting of over 2,000 pages, the package proves comprehensive governmental awareness of a wide range of dangerous and even fatal AEFIs – “adverse events following immunisation” – both in the literature and occurring across Canada. As of writing, the feds still publicly assert: “All covid vaccines authorised in Canada are proven safe, effective and of high quality.”

Link

CHINA

Urgent Warning Issued By Major Pharmaceutical Company in China

June 22, 2025

WuXi Biologics has confirmed that repeated exposure to polyethylene glycol (PEG) present in the mRNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna has supercharged allergic responses in the human body, including life-threatening anaphylaxis. With the public now being repeatedly injected with PEGylated LNPs, immune systems have started fighting back.

The review highlights that PEG has triggered:

Severe allergic reactions (IgG, IgM, IgE antibodies)

Life-threatening anaphylaxis

Failed clinical trials in other medications (like BIND-014 and RB006)

Potential interference with future cancer, gene therapy, and RSV treatments

Alarmingly, the very ingredient pushed into the arms of healthy Americans is now threatening the viability of future life-saving treatments.

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

Steve Kirsch: A simple all-cause mortality analysis of the Czech data shows COVID vaccines killed > saved

May 18, 2025

A simple method that nobody has ever used before on the COVID vaccine publicly available data. It clearly shows the vaccine was a nonsensical intervention and increased excess mortality. To date, nobody has done a proper analysis of the data from any country in the world to determine whether there was a COVID mortality benefit.

All the studies that have been done to date are very seriously flawed. They nearly always depend upon identification of COVID cases and COVID deaths in the vaccinated and unvaccinated cohorts. Most all assume they can account for the unvaccinated mortality and healthy vaccine effect (HVE) using mathematical models rather than measurements.

Nobody does it the correct way, which is by comparing the all-cause mortality (ACM) of the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated over a 1 year (or more) period of time relative to their baseline mortality during non-COVID.

There are no such studies. Zero. Zip. Nada.

It’s actually very straightforward to do such a study. All you need is just 3 pieces of information for each person: birth year (5 year range sufficient), COVID vaccination week for the first dose (if any), and the week of death. No privacy issues there. No reason every state can’t publish this information.

Lucky for us, this information from the Czech Republic has been in public view since March 2024. Yet nobody has analyzed it in the manner outlined above.

Link

FRANCE

Over 100 Studies Prove Covid ‘Vaccines’ Caused ‘Tsunami of Turbo Cancer’

June 25, 2025

Mathilde Debord has just published a comprehensive report in Le Point Critique, highlighting the surge in cancers among the Covid-vaccinated. Debord’s report cites over 100 peer-reviewed studies linking mRNA injections to rapidly developing cancers. The report outlines 17 distinct biological mechanisms by which the Covid shots initiate, accelerate, or reactivate malignant processes. Debord warns that doctors are now “faced with a tsunami of turbo cancers, particularly among young people” who received the injections.

Link

WHO Hit with Criminal Complaint Over Surging ‘Turbo Cancers’ Among Covid-Vaxxed

June 19, 2025

The complaint was filed over the death of a French psychiatric nurse who had developed a rapidly spreading metastatic pancreatic cancer. It calls for a full investigation into possible poisoning, medical malpractice, failure to obtain informed consent, and human experimentation without authorization. Named in the complaint are key regulatory bodies and individuals involved in Covid “vaccine” policy and approval:

World Health Organization officials , including Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

French Medicines Agency (ANSM)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

High Health Authority (HAS)

Pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer

Former French Health Minister Olivier Véran

Link

INDIA

Sudden Deaths Skyrocket Among Covid-Vaxxed

June 14, 2025

Official data shows the nation has suffered surging deaths related to Covid injection adverse events such as strokes, blood clots, and cardiac arrests. The findings were published in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Vaccines and Immunotherapy. They analyzed a total of 2708 reported serious adverse events following immunization (AEFI). The AEFIs reported included deaths and potentially fatal reactions such as cardiac arrests and blood clots.

Link

ISRAEL

Failed Pregnancies Surge 43% Among Covid-Vaccinated Women

June 24, 2025

The study is based on electronic health records (EHR) from one of Israel’s largest health insurance providers.

Key findings from the study include:

Dose 1 (weeks 8–13) was associated with 3.9 more fetal losses per 100 women than expected — a 43% increase (13 vs. 9 per 100).

Dose 3 (weeks 8–13) was linked to 1.9 more losses per 100 women, or 19% higher than expected (12 vs. 10 per 100).

Late pregnancy losses made up a significant portion of these outcomes. Among all women, 1.1% experienced pregnancy loss after week 24. That number rose to 2.7% for women who received dose 1 in early pregnancy and 1.8% for dose 3 recipients.

The researchers said that “almost all” mRNA doses were made by Pfizer.

Link

JAPAN

Japan Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Have Now Killed Over 600,000 Citizens

July 15, 2025

A grassroots coalition called the United Citizens for Stopping mRNA Vaccines has released the vaccination records for a staggering 21 million Japanese citizens. The government records were obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. The records include vaccination dates, batch numbers, and post-vaccine death reports. While analyzing the data, Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University uncovered a consistent and alarming pattern. The renowned scientist confirmed that a surge in deaths occurred 90 to 120 days after individuals received an mRNA injection. Those who received more doses saw earlier spikes in deaths, suggesting cumulative toxicity, not isolated incidents. Murakami estimates that between 600,000 and 610,000 people in Japan have now been killed by mRNA “vaccinations.” This figure eerily aligns with Japan’s excess death statistics.

Link

Japan Links Surge in Deadly TAFRO Syndrome to Moderna’s mRNA ‘Vaccine’

July 26, 2025

TAFRO syndrome is a devastating form of idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD). It is a serious autoimmune disorder that causes widespread inflammation and organ failure. TAFRO has a high mortality rate if not treated immediately. The disorder is typically characterized by symptoms like thrombocytopenia (low platelet count), widespread swelling, fever, kidney dysfunction, and severe damage to organs such as the liver and spleen. The case study was authored by Dr. Yuki Aizawa and colleagues at the Japan College of Rheumatology. The team of researchers published their findings in Modern Rheumatology Case Reports in July 2025.

Link

Deadly Spike Found in Brains of 44% of Covid-Vaccinated

June 11, 2025

A team of renowned researchers, including Japanese government scientists, found that almost 44% of people who received the injections have accumulated deadly spike protein from the mRNA injections in their brains. Alarmingly, the spike was persistently present in the cerebral vasculature several months after people had received their last Covid “vaccination.” Perhaps even more disturbing was the discovery of vaccine-derived spike protein in the brains of unvaccinated patients, raising fresh concerns about mRNA injections “shedding” from one person to another. The researchers warn that the presence of the spike acts as a ticking time bomb that can trigger hemorrhagic stroke pathophysiology, and ultimately, sudden death.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Vaccine Injuries Crippling Our Health System

April 29, 2025

Our health system crisis cannot be fixed without acknowledging its true cause: a tsunami of vaccine injuries creating unprecedented demand, coupled with workforce shortages from both mandate-related departures and illness and death among healthcare workers themselves.

The covid-19 vaccination programme has impacted the healthcare system in three significant ways:

Tsunami of increased healthcare burden: There has been a substantial rise in patients presenting with conditions linked to vaccine injuries, creating an overwhelming strain on an already stressed system. This includes an emerging epidemic of cancer (particularly in young people), heart conditions, autoimmune diseases, neurological issues, and other chronic illness. Loss of healthcare professionals: The vaccine mandates led to the departure of experienced medical professionals who chose to maintain their bodily autonomy, exacerbating critical staffing shortages. Healthcare workforce illness: Many healthcare professionals who received the vaccine have themselves experienced adverse effects or illness, further reducing our workforce capacity.

These voices have been systematically silenced in mainstream discourse, yet they represent a crucial perspective in any honest assessment of our healthcare system.

Link

NORWAY

Norway Exposes Cover-Up of Global Death Surge Among Covid-Vaxxed

April 20, 2025

A group of Norwegian scientists is sounding the alarm after a major study of international mortality data exposed a global cover-up of excess deaths among the “vaccinated.” While the link between deaths and Covid shots is not new, the researchers found evidence that reporting on the official data had been manipulated to hide the link to the injections. They uncovered previously unreported data showing that excess deaths skyrocketed among the Covid-vaxxed. In addition, the scientists found that previous studies showing high mortality rates among the unvaccinated had selectively used data for unhealthy cohorts. This manipulation sought to suggest to the public that people who refused to get vaccinated were dying. The team behind the study was led by Professor Jarle Aarstad of the Western Norway University of Applied Sciences. The study analyzed the UK government’s official Office for National Statistics (ONS) data for all-cause mortality among Covid-vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens ten years and older. The researchers note that the data for England is typical for most other Western nations, including the United States, Canada, Australia, and the rest of Europe, as the same “vaccines” and similar pandemic protocols were deployed. The study found that all-cause deaths surged among the vaccinated in the months following the rollout of Covid mRNA injections for public use.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa Sees 20% Surge After COVID Jab Rollout

July 10, 2025

South Africa’s vital statistics show an unprecedented rise in deaths in 2021 following the rollout of covid-19 injections, with a 19.6% increase in deaths compared to 2020. The increase in deaths occurred across all vaccinated age cohorts except for those under 19 years old, who did not show a distinct death spike after covid vaccines were rolled out. The correlation between the ramp-up of covid-19 “vaccine” dosing and the spike in deaths in 2021 raises concerns about possible vaccine-related toxicity and warrants further examination for causation, Super Sally writes.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea Lab Makes Bird Flu 100% Lethal In Mammals: 'Virology Journal'

June 12, 2025

South Korean scientists have conducted a lab experiment that made a purported wild avian influenza “bird flu” virus 100% lethal in mammals, achieving total death in infected mice by enabling the virus to adapt inside their bodies and spread to others.

The COVID pandemic taught the world what happens when supposed mammal-adaptive viruses leak from research settings. Yet instead of a global moratorium on these reckless experiments, labs are still running trials that kill every mammal they infect—and worse, documenting how to do it again.

Link

TURKEY

Scientists discover Pfizer COVID jab linked to major eye damage

July 20, 2025

The new study specifically examined how the vaccine affected patients' corneas, the clear front part of the eye that allows light to enter. In 64 people, scientists in Turkey measured changes in the cornea's inner layer, called the endothelium, before taking the first Pfizer dose and two months after receiving the second. Results revealed that taking both doses of the vaccine led to thicker corneas, fewer endothelial cells in the eye and more variation in size of these specialized cells that form the endothelium.

Link

FERTILITY STUDIES

Dr Harvey Risch of Yale: Shocking Israeli Miscarriages Study

June 26, 2025

The mRNA injections dramatically raise miscarriage rates. A new study of the Maccabi health insurance group, involving 1.4 million women, reveals that three additional women out of 100 will miscarry in the vaccinated group compared to the unvaccinated group.

Link

U.S. Fertility Rate Hits All-Time Low CDC data

July 24, 2025

The U.S. fertility rate dropped to an all-time low to 1.6 children per woman in 2024, according to data released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Link

Gynecologist Fiala warns: the number of births in Austria continues to decline dramatically!

June 18, 2025

The latest birth data in Austria are alarming: according to Statistik Austria, the decline in births accelerated again in the first quarter of 2025 – February even saw the lowest number of births since 1951. However, surveys show that the desire to have children remains undiminished. Gynecologist Dr. Christian Fiala is alarmed and urged unbiased research into the causes. In this context, he points to the mass coronavirus vaccinations: studies have already pointed to a possible effect of the controversial gene therapy on fertility. But the establishment remains silent.

Link

Czech Republic: Birth Rates Plunge Among Covid-Vaxxed

July 13, 2025

In the Czech Republic, birth rates began plunging sharply in January 2022. By the end of the year, it became undeniable: the country’s total fertility rate (TFR) had collapsed. Worryingly, the data shows that birth rates continued plummeting through 2024. And it wasn’t just in the Czech Republic. Similar patterns were observed in the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden, all countries that had aggressively promoted mass Covid “vaccination” campaigns. What sets the Czech data apart is that it now includes an unprecedented official breakdown of births by the mother’s “vaccination” status.

Link

CHILDHOOD VACCINES

Medical Record Review of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination and a Review of The Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused by Vaccines

June 23, 2025

I was asked by Children's Health Defense and the parents to review the medical records of twins found dead in their bed eight days after multiple vaccinations. Related? Yes, says the hidden science.

Link

Five Studies Link Aluminum Vaccine Adjuvants to Asthma, Autism, and SIDS

June 19, 2025

Mass aluminum-based hyper-vaccination of children is pouring kerosene on the fire of chronic disease. The CDC-funded study titled, Association Between Aluminum Exposure From Vaccines Before Age 24 Months and Persistent Asthma at Age 24 to 59 Months, published in the journal Academic Pediatrics, analyzed data from 326,991 children in the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Researchers calculated cumulative aluminum exposure from vaccines before 24 months of age and assessed its association with persistent asthma diagnosed between ages 2 and 5. Key covariates were adjusted, including sex, race, eczema, prematurity, medical complexity, and healthcare utilization.

Note: This is an update to a previously published article.

Link

Japan Ends Mandatory Child ‘Vaccines,’ Sudden Infant Deaths ‘Disappear’

June 27, 2025

A leading American physician has issued an alarming wake-up call to Western nations by warning that Japan’s sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) crisis “disappeared” as soon as the government ended the country’s mandatory “vaccine” schedule.

Link

1 in 4 U.S. Infants Has No Bifidobacterium, Landmark Study Finds

June 30, 2025

The missing microbe plays a critical role in healthy development — and its absence triples the risk of allergies, asthma, and eczema in early childhood.

Link

Thimerosal in Vaccines May Contribute to Autism Severity, New Analysis Shows

July 2, 2025

The first peer-reviewed study to systematically track trends in the rates of intellectual disability, defined as an IQ of less than 70, among children with autism found that those rates have risen and fallen in association with the presence of thimerosal in vaccines recommended to children and pregnant women.

Link

CONFIRMED: The CDC Covered Up Their Own Study Which Found a 1,135% Increase in Autism from Hep B Vaccine

July 3, 2025

...the CDC “kept the study secret and then manipulated it through five different iterations to try to bury the link,” by “getting rid of older children.”

Link

Lawsuit Reveals CDC Has ‘ZERO’ Evidence Proving ‘Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism’

July 5, 2025

The case, which has been ongoing for several years, requested that the CDC provide evidence to support the federal government’s own claims disputing links between autism and “vaccines.” However, according to ICAN founder Del Bigtree, the lawsuit forced the CDC to admit that it has “ZERO” evidence to support the claims.

Link

POSITIVE NEWS

CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal

June 26, 2025

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, voted separately on thimerosal-containing flu shots for children, pregnant women and adults. All three recommendations passed with a 5-1 vote and one abstention. Thimerosal was removed from all routine childhood vaccines in 2001, but is still used in some flu shots, including those given to children and pregnant women.

Link

Trump Admin Announces Major Health Insurance Reform Deal

June 25, 2025

On Monday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, now head of Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that 75% of U.S. health insurers have agreed to new rules aimed at dismantling one of the most outrageous chokeholds in American healthcare: prior authorization. Yes, the same prior authorization system that forces doctors to beg corporations for permission to treat patients. The same system that stalls surgeries, denies essential medications, and, far too often, kills people before help arrives. “This is not a mandate. It’s not a law,” said Dr. Oz. “This is a chance for the industry to prove it can act like it has a soul.”

Link

Sanders, King Introduce Bill to Ban Prescription Drug Advertising to Consumers

June13, 2025

If the End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act passes, it will ban all prescription drug ads on television, radio, print and digital platforms, including social media. “Drug companies use advertising to do more than just sell more drugs. The billions Big Pharma spends on ads, especially for TV and legacy print media, guarantee that network news decision-makers will run only favorable news stories and veto any reporting that casts drugs or drugmakers in a negative light. “We saw this clearly during the pandemic, when not a single major news outlet did any real critical reporting on COVID vaccines. Instead, they parroted pharma’s ‘safe and effective’ propaganda, while ignoring the waves of injuries and deaths that followed the rollout of the shots.”

Link

New CDC Vaccine Panel to Vote on Mercury in Flu Shots

June18, 2025

The committee will also vote on RSV vaccines for pregnant mothers, babies and young children at its meeting next week — the first since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tapped eight new ACIP members, just days after removing all 17 former members in what he called a “clean sweep.”

Link

FDA Petitioned to Launch Nationwide Testing for ‘Post-Vaccine Syndrome’ Among Covid-Vaxxed

July 5, 2025

The petition demands that the FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and even Congress take immediate action to approve and fund lab-based diagnostic testing for persistent spike protein, vaccine-derived mRNA, and DNA fragments in affected individuals. In short, Americans want proof, not vague guesses or gaslighting from the medical establishment.

Link

Public turning on COVID-19 vaccine, majority suspect heart damage

May 29, 2025

In a significant shift, more Americans now believe COVID-19 vaccines may have caused heart problems in some patients, a sign of growing support for potentially removing the products from the marketplace. Following warnings from the Food and Drug Administration and a decision this week by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to end the recommendation that children and pregnant women get the vaccine, 51% of likely voters said they believe it harmed hearts.

Exactly half of women, 39% of Democrats, and 49% of independent voters joined 69% of Republicans in saying the COVID-19 vaccine may have caused inflammation in the hearts of "many" vaccinated Americans, according to a new survey from Rasmussen Reports shared with Secrets. The finding is a major indicator that the public could be turning on COVID-19 vaccine products long supported by the drug industry, media, and liberals and opposed by Kennedy and others who have recently presented data to back up their claims. “The worm is turning,” Dr. Robert Malone, COVID-19 vaccine mandate critic, said in an interview.

Link

More ‘Vaccine’ Injury Victims Join Major Lawsuit Against Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO: ‘Greatest Genocide of Humanity Ever’

July 11, 2025

Three new Covid “vaccine” injury victims have just joined a bombshell Dutch lawsuit targeting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and 15 other top-level defendants, accusing them of “unprecedented crime… and even murder.” The defendants stand accused of committing “the greatest genocide of humanity ever” by deceiving the public about the safety of the Covid mRNA injections. The plaintiffs say they were all healthy before receiving the mRNA shots. However, they allege that they suffered serious side effects as a direct result of the “vaccines.”

Link

BRAZIL

Scientists Announce Major Breakthrough as Ivermectin Nanoparticles Destroy Brain Cancer Cells

June 15, 2025

In a groundbreaking preclinical study, researchers led by Drs. Maiara Callegaro Velho and Ruy Carlos Ruver Beck showed that a nano-encapsulated form of ivermectin, when delivered intranasally, reduced glioma tumor volume in rats by over 70%. “The researchers avoided hyperbole, grounded the study in mechanistic oncology, and pursued a delivery route… with a growing track record in neurotherapeutics. The discovery is being hailed as a major development in the fight against glioblastoma, one of the deadliest forms of brain cancer. Delivered non-invasively through the nose, ivermectin can be used to fight one of the most lethal cancers known to medicine.

Link