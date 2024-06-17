From Stephen Dooley:

I actually looked down at the accident from my office.

All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks.

One person, a 50-year-old, was killed in the crash that happened on the Gardiner between York Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:17 Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the man suffered an unknown medical emergency was driving red-and-white dump truck and struck a white sedan and then struck a silver dump truck [sic]. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2024/06/11/1-driver-killed-westbound-gardiner-blocked-at-york-street-after-crash-involving-dump-trucks/







