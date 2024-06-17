A day in the life of the streets of Toronto (which is exactly like a day in the life of nearly every other city on the planet)
A "vaxxident"—a "fatal dump truck crash"—that DID make (local) news
From Stephen Dooley:
I actually looked down at the accident from my office.
All lanes on the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway (DVP) have reopened hours after they were shut down while police investigated a fatal crash involving three dump trucks.
One person, a 50-year-old, was killed in the crash that happened on the Gardiner between York Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:17 Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police say the man suffered an unknown medical emergency was driving red-and-white dump truck and struck a white sedan and then struck a silver dump truck [sic]. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
https://toronto.citynews.ca/2024/06/11/1-driver-killed-westbound-gardiner-blocked-at-york-street-after-crash-involving-dump-trucks/
So how long will it be before we have planes and helicopters just falling out of sky into buildings and people? This “dying while operating” has just started to get worse. As we move up the Fauci bell curve of death, we will see crashes of every vehicle imaginable happening every day. These vaccinated folks “think” they are fine. But we know the time bombs inside of them are set to go off at any time. 3 plus years from the first injections. The dying will start coming in waves now.
The Inst for Safer Trucking reports that US truck accidents of all kinds jumped 20% in 2021 after being quite steady for 5 years. https://tinyurl.com/SafeTruck23 National Safety Council reports a smaller increase in all-vehicle accidents in 2021-22. https://tinyurl.com/NSCAcc23
I'm looking for truck data from 2022, and I'll report back when I find anything.