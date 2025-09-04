A real doctor goes through the bitter letter signed by those expelled from HHS, calling on RFJ, Jr. to resign, and tears it to shreds
Dr. K.P. Stoller tells the urgent truth that more and more true healers, and real scientists, must also tell the whole world, loud and clear. (And RFK, Jr. himself, & his top doctors, must do so too.)
The lie, co-signed by angry former bureaucrats:
September 3, 2025
The truth about that letter, from a dedicated healer:
When the whiners state in their letter, that the mRNA vaccine saved one million lives and is safe and effective, you know those whiners are liars, frauds, no integrity, shill for big pharma, and ignore their own CDC VAERS data. That whole bunch should be fired and thrown into a mental ward.
Dr. Miller, I believe this is plagiarism of an original article by James Lyons-Weiler: https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/the-empty-revolt-a-rational-rebuttal . Dr. Stoller appears to be just reading this aloud but I can't find where he attributes this to Dr. Lyons-Weiler. Apologies for using the word "plagiarism" if I simply did not see where the appropriate attribution was.