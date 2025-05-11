Newsmax Panelist Begs Trump Transportation Secretary to Ban ‘Un-American’ Bicycle Lanes: ‘Communist Garbage’

May 8, 2025

A Newsmax TV panel took aim at former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Wednesday night, accusing him of being absent from his post while on the job and mocking his support for bike infrastructure.

During a panel discussion hosted by Chris Plante, guest Matthew Foldi, a former congressional candidate and conservative commentator, blasted Buttigieg’s tenure at the Department of Transportation.

Foldi also expressed his displeasure with bicycle lanes, which he called “communist garbage,” during a discussion about politics and infrastructure in New York.

Trump’s supporters (and “Marxism”)

With Trump’s return to office, and his followers no longer underdogs, the brief alliance of the (real) left, or what was left of it, with their longtime adversaries has come under a certain strain—understandably, because, despite the short-lived unity against the “COVID measures,” there are, of course, some fundamental differences between this tattered left and the resurgent pro-Trump right. We can see this in many of the latter’s outright jubilation over everything Trump does, however heinous. “Tom Homan Launches Biggest ICE Raids Yet, Capturing Thousands!” Thus Alex Jones’s hero-worship evidently blinds him to the imperial wrong of deporting U.S. citizens, and the indisputable obscenity of seizing two- and four-year-olds, and “processing” them for deportation with no parent and/or lawyer present. This is especially shocking, since it’s ordinarily the right that cares the most about the welfare of our children, backing the arrest of traffickers (Sound of Freedom, the first-rate movie on that subject, could have come only from the right), and standing firm against what’s euphemistically called “gender care for minors,” a/k/a genital mutilation, and a lifelong addiction to artificial hormones and other drugs. (The right’s anti-abortion activism also may be based, to some extent, on concern over depopulation, especially in the black community.)

Worst of all, perhaps, is the right’s indifference to, or approval of, Trump’s multifarious crackdown on free speech, after Biden/Harris persecuted them for wrongthink, treating “the far-right” as cruelly and oppressively as the intelligence agencies treated the far-left starting in the Sixties. That they, or many of them, couldn’t care less about Trump’s continuation of Biden/Harris’s cavalier approach to the First Amendment—his threats to make protest illegal, his punishment of universities that don’t treat protesters harshly enough, his having his apparat refuse visas to foreign artists and others whose views he doesn’t like, and his punitive treatment of the press (not that they don’t deserve it) and even judges whose rulings irk him—shows that the right’s outrage over the federal assault on their freedom of speech was based not on principle but on mere partisan affiliation, when what this country now needs desperately is some watchful and well-funded entity like the ACLU in its heyday (whereas the ACLU nowadays is nothing but a “woke” propaganda mill, siding with trans women against feminists, fetishizing BLM, and otherwise promoting the Democrats’ perverse agenda, free speech be damned.)

What marks the right as different from the remnants of the left is their militarism, their anti-environmentalism overall, their indifference to privatization—and their rhetoric, as all too many of them sound like their forebears sounded in 1952, calling everything they don’t like “Marxist.” Even though that long red-baiting spree finally petered out in 1960 (though not atop the government), and the USSR has been nothing but a memory for the last 30+ years, the right’s relentless evocation of “Marxism” as the cause of all our woes demonstrates the peculiar sticking power of prolonged fear-propaganda, which you don’t get over in a minute, especially if you’re unaware that it is propaganda.

The same holds for vaccination, which has largely been a fearful scam since Edward Jenner’s day, though it was not until the Fifties, and the polio scare, that the vaccine propaganda terrorized the nation, and still does; the myth of Jewish omnipotence, which, after centuries of Christian anti-semitism, took off thanks to The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, a Czarist forgery that Henry Ford serialized in his newspaper the Dearborn Independent back in 1920, and that was similarly pitched by other paranoids; the myth of Zionism as a bulwark against anti-Semitism, the propaganda starting up c. 1961, with the Eichmann trial, and that was then enhanced, in the United States, by Jewish anxiety over the Yom Kippur war in 1973; and the USSR as a bulwark against fascism, the propaganda pouring out of Moscow starting with the October Revolution, and mesmerizing leftists everywhere, until the propaganda started failing with the show trials in the Thirties, then the Hitler/Stalin pact in 1939, then Khrushchev’s revelatory speech in 1956, three years after Stalin’s death, and the invasion of Hungary that same year, As more and more true believers fell away, due to the ever-growing gap between the myth and the reality of the Workers’ Paradise, the US Communist Party shrank into a fringe movement, its members often FBI agents or informants, so that, by the Sixties, it had no impact on American workers, as the New Left took its place, and the government—first under LBJ, then Nixon—strove mightily to find some link between the Kremlin and the campus radicals, but never could, because there wasn’t one; and yet the pro-war grass roots, swayed by propaganda such as John Wayne’s The Green Berets, could not stop calling such activists for peace and integration, along with non-conformists of all kinds, “communists.”

Since COVID, the right has maintained that delusion, which is folly, both because it has no basis in reality, and because it’s a distraction from the enemy we should be fighting—the billionaire cabal responsible for all the horrors afflicting us. To blame “Marxists” for such horrors is a (so to speak) red herring that must please those billionaires no end, as they go about their evil business while the right keeps shadow-boxing.

For example, recently I read a blog (its author’s name escapes me) claiming that the global myth of “climate change” was propagated by the multitude of “Marxists” making trouble everywhere, as if mere lefty agitation were enough to spread the “global warming” ideology to nearly every institution in the land (and many other lands). While there is not a shred of evidence to back that thesis up, there is solid evidence that “climate change” became an international obsession thanks to the efforts of the Rockefellers, whose fortune has, to put it mildly, way more clout than any “Marxist” network (wherever it may be, if anywhere). Last year, Elizabeth Nickson reported that the Rockefellers have endowed 990 “climate change” propaganda mills worldwide. This revelation complements the Rockefeller Foundation’s press release in 2023, pledging the commitment of $1 billion “to advance the global climate transition and help ensure everyone can participate in it.” That trumpet-blast of pseudo-altruism clouds the sordid truth that Nickson tells: “Every time you hear a ‘climate change’ scare story, that person was PAID. He is a Rockefeller stooge. He may not know it; but his profession has been entirely corrupted”—just like the medical profession, whose propagation of “the virus” and the “vaccines” hatched to “save” us from it was also subsidized by Rockefeller largesse (along with staggering sums from other malefactors).

The Rockefeller Foundation Commits Over USD 1 Billion To Advance Climate Solutions

September 15, 2023

Link

“The Marxism fallacy” (not to be confused with Marx’s fallacies)