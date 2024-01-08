From Dick Atlee:

So now it comes close to home and gets personal.

A couple of days ago, Cory Alley, a man I know, was rowing his skiff out to pick up his fishing boat in the harbor of Islesford, the small island community where he lives, a couple of miles offshore from my town. He and his wife Cari were heading to the mainland to go grocery shopping.

But then she noticed the skiff was drifting aimlessly, and it was quickly obvious that he was dead. Fishing has a well-deserved reputation as one of the most dangerous occupations, but not because of this. Cory was a well-respected fisherman (F/V Under Pressure), talented artist, excellent cook (and award-winning barbecue creator), father of four kids, and someone who cared enough about his community to take on the sometimes thankless role of Selectman — Chairman of the Select Board, in fact.

Islesford is a small community (except in the summer) in which everyone knows everyone (even in the summer) and everyone cares about each other. These folks may have philosophical, political, or religious differences, but when trouble strikes, they are all there for each other. The outpouring of support was instantaneous (see also https://www.gofundme.com/f/cory-alley-a-father-husband-and-fisherman). It couldn't have been otherwise.

I've been connected to that community for over 40 years, and my partner Sarah for her whole life. I feel this at a sharp gut level. But because I have also been paying attention to the stunning increase in excess deaths (above long-term average) in government statistics around the world since late 2021 — a phenomenon dramatically revealed in life-insurance and disability claims — Cory's death has also hit me at a fundamental anger level which has kept me up at night.

"Died suddenly" is a theme that has become all too common in most of the developed world in the period since COVID injections became widespread. "Public Health" invented a new name for it — Sudden Adult Death Syndrome — and claims to have no idea what is causing it. But in the cases in which autopsies are done — and there are all too few of them — the vast majority of these deaths show characteristic unusual damage to the heart or brain and/or blood vessels, of a type that research has shown to be functionally linked to the injections, often with the presence of the injection-type Spike protein.

The Maine CDC (https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines/dashboard/rates-by-zip) says that as of last April 99% of my own community has had at least one shot, and my local fire chief commented two years ago that there had been a sudden striking increase in ambulance calls for strokes and heart attacks. But for the group of islands of which Islesford is a part, that injection rate is only 82%.

So I don't know if or when or how often Cory may have taken these injections, or what has been stated as the official cause of his death, and it isn't my place to ask. But if it happened within a couple of months of an injection, without an autopsy by a pathologist competent in recognizing the many signs of "vaccine" death, no one will know the true story. When friends and family of a victim are in that position, the stifling of public discussion about the phenomenon is all the easier for those in whose interest it is to do that stifling. And as the numbers mount, and the injections continue, I can't help being angry, not only for the possibility of Cory, but for the uncounted others (and their families) who have suffered that fate.