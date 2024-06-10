Since I started tracking “sudden deaths” and crippling injuries, all likely “vaccine”-induced, I’ve tried to break up the grotesque monotony of those compilations with masterworks of sweet, sweet music. I’ve done this not just to make that horrible material a bit more bearable (since, as I’ve often said, man shall not live by dread alone), but, no less, to remind us of the joy that still pervades our ravaged world, in spite of the sadistic games now played against the rest of us, nonstop, by the freaks in charge. Another way to put the point is that we must stay human—which means that we must not give in to fear and anger (much like the worst Covidians), and, still more important, that we cherish what makes life so precious as intensely as we fight this bio-fascist program to destroy it. (It’s relevant to note that many members of the French Resistance kept their spirits up by writing about literature and art.)

I haven’t offered such profound refreshment in some months, as my own circumstances have been too difficult to let me seek out such restorative delights. (I plan to post about them by and by.) But now I’m doing it again,

Here is an exquisite rendering of Bach’s Violin Sonata No. 4 (“Siciliano”) by Yehudi Menuhin, whose conscience was as wondrous as his talent. Like his father Moshe Menuhin, Yehudi was a stalwart anti-Zionist, who played readily for Palestinian audiences, and otherwise refused to bolster Zionist propaganda. Thus he’s in the same heroic league as living artists like Van Morrison and Eric Clapton, whose anti-Covidian stance has cost them dearly, as well as those, like Roger Waters and Jonathan Glazer (among many others), whose outspoken opposition to Israel’s (yes) genocidal sweeps in Gaza, and other brutal moves against the Palestinians, makes them pariahs in the eyes of their ferocious Zionist peers.

https://www.wrmea.org/1996-july/like-father-like-son-a-tribute-to-moshe-and-yehudi-menuhin.html

Such dissidents may now, perhaps, be ranked with those brave few (far fewer than the dissidents today, since saving Jews was never au courant) who once spoke out against the Holocaust, or sought otherwise to stop it, while it was going on—like Ben Hecht in the US, and (more quietly) the Polish soldier/diplomat Jan Jarski, as well as such intrepid diplomats as Raoul Wallenberg (Sweden), Carl Lutz (Switzerland), Aristides de Sousa Mendes (Portugal) and Chiune Sugihara (Japan), among others. Since the German death factories were a taboo subject until the Eichmann trial in 1961 (Germany now standing as our noble ally in the Great Crusade against now-evil Russia), the role-call of those few who dared to bring it up artistically also includes the British poet Geoffrey Hill and his Russian peer Yevgeny Yevtushenko (who faulted his own government for its silence on the massacre at Babi Yar). (Those interested in Moshe Menuhin’s anti-Zionism may want to read his “Not by Might, Nor by Power”: The Zionist Betrayal of Judaism, his excellent history of Zionism, published—by the Institute for Palestine Studies—in 1965, and republished, with an introduction by Israeli philosopher Adi Ophir, in 2017, in my Forbidden Bookshelf series.)

As we have ever more outstanding artists either dropping dead or falling gravely ill from having gotten “vaccinated,” we can only wish that there were many more whose grasp of propaganda matched their skill at writing novels, songs or plays, and who were just as keen to fight it as they often were to help its distant authors pump it out.