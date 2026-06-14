News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
1d

He added, “My prognosis is encouraging, and, hopefully, I’ll see you on the flip side.”

They are all so painfully optimistic. They have no idea that want caused their cancer is still in their bodies. They have no idea that their body’s ability to fight the cancer is no longer there. They have no idea that their chance of survival is zero.

Yet they go into treatment with almost childlike optimism completely unaware of the Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads. And we all sit here, knowing the truth while they die not knowing that they have been executed by the state.

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robert stiles's avatar
robert stiles
8h

Dane Wigington thinks much of Alzheimer’s is caused by the metals in the aerosol spraying. Something else the DOD is doing to us. Check out his wealth of information on this subject on geoengineeringwatch.org

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