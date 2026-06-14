A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES

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ABC news anchor announces retirement on-air after shocking Alzheimer’s diagnosis

June 13, 2026

ABC New York news anchor Bill Ritter (ABC)

ABC New York news anchor Bill Ritter has announced his retirement after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The 76-year-old made the “very personal” announcement during Friday, June 12’s Eyewitness News at 6, telling viewers he was diagnosed after “a series of tests.”

Bill’s diagnosis comes after he reminded viewers that he “cut back a bit” after his 75th birthday. He ended his roles as the 11 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscaster, but now he is stepping away from the anchor desk altogether.

“My goal was to spend more time with my family,” he explained. “Now, a year ago, I became a grandfather, thanks to my oldest daughter. And later this summer, I’ll have a second grandchild, thanks to my son. And in a year from now, my youngest daughter will graduate high school.

“But spending more time with my family has now become even more important, because my life has taken a turn.”

He continued: “After a series of tests, my doctors have told me I have Alzheimer’s. It’s ‘early stage’ Alzheimer’s, and they say the treatments I’m getting are keeping it at bay. For now.”

He added: “But there is no guarantee, because there’s no cure yet for Alzheimer’s. So, unless someone finds an amazing cure, and soon, tonight (Friday) will be the last newscast I anchor.”

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4708743213031-abc-news-anchor-announces-retirement-on-air-after-shocking-alzheimer-s-diagnosis

June 2, 2026

Longtime Boston sports reporter Christopher Gasper [48] revealed he will be taking a leave of absence in the wake of a cancer diagnosis. “Some personal news: You won’t be reading, seeing, or hearing me for a bit,” Gasper shared Tuesday, June 2, on social media. “Before last Patriots season, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. My goal was to cover the full season. I did that, and then re-weighed treatment plans. Recent scans showed additional cancerous areas. Time for surgery.” He added, “My prognosis is encouraging, and, hopefully, I’ll see you on the flip side.” Gasper joined the Boston Globe as a full-time employee in 2001 and has been working in the Globe sports department since 2006. He also cohosts the “Gasper & Murray” radio show on 98.5 the Sports Hub and works as a contributor for NBC Sports Boston.

Researcher’s note – NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News, is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office to be fully vaccinated [sic], Executive Vice President Adam Miller told employees in an email on Aug. 11: https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/amex-walmart-are-companies-mandating-covid-vaccine-employees-rcna11049

June 5, 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings [67] said Friday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he will suspend his campaign for Florida governor in order to receive treatment, calling it a “difficult decision.” Demings revealed the health diagnosis during a press conference moments after he delivered his final State of the County address on Friday morning. He said he learned of the diagnosis on Monday. He shared the news with his family on Thursday, he said. “On Monday of this week, I received some bad news from my doctor, who confirmed that I have prostate cancer, and because of that, I am going to suspend my campaign for governor. I’m going to focus on my health, that will become the priority. I’m only sharing this because I am in this very visible public position. I am sharing about a private matter. I intend to continue running through the finish line of the mayor of Orange County,” he said, joined by his wife, Val Demings, a former U.S. Congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, and family. “In order for me to receive the treatment, I’m going to have to come off the campaign trail. I have to let something go. I can’t continue to do my job as mayor, take care of my family, and run for governor. So, I made a difficult decision.”

Researcher’s note – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings has tested positive for COVID-19, his office stated on Wednesday morning. “Mayor Demings is fully vaccinated [sic] and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms,” said senior public information officer Despina McLaughlin, in a press release: https://mynews13.com/fl/orlando/coronavirus/2022/01/19/orange-county-mayor-demings-tests-positive-for-covid

CANADA

Newfoundland and Labrador

June 4, 2026

The province’s health minister, Lela Evans, announced late on June 3, 2026, that she has breast cancer. Evans revealed her diagnosis in an interview with CBC News, saying she has known about it for some time and is sharing the news as she steps away from public events to focus on her treatment. While she confirmed she would be stepping back from public events, she did not specify whether she would be stepping away from her cabinet position. Evans currently holds the most portfolios of any provincial minister: Minister for Women and Gender Equality, Mental Health and Addictions, the Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services, Labrador Affairs and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. Evans said she is hoping for a full recovery, and if that doesn’t happen, it’s a bridge she will cross once she gets there. Despite having only just shared her diagnosis, Evans told reporters following the release of Budget 2026-27 on April 30 that she had found a lump in her breast.

Researcher’s note – Time Will Tell How Effective Moderna Vaccine [sic] is Against COVID-19 in Indigenous NL Communities: Evans: https://vocm.com/2021/02/19/120347/

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

June 8, 2026

Radio 1 presenter Mollie King [39] has opened up about the sudden accident that led to her taking a two-week break from the airwaves. On Monday morning, the former Saturdays performer shared that she would be returning to Radio 1 after an accident at her home led to her taking some time off from work. “Many of you have kindly messaged me over the past two weeks asking why I haven’t been on air – thank you so much for checking in!” she wrote on Instagram. “After coming home late from work, I suddenly collapsed unconscious on the bathroom floor at 4am, hitting my head and face as I fell. It was a huge shock and I ended up being rushed to A&E. I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn’t on my own and had Stuart [Broad, her fiancé] to bring me round after I fell.” Mollie went on to thank the medical staff who helped her after her accident, before sharing that the incident has been a “real wake-up call that I need to make some time to get my strength back, not just for my own health, but so I can be the best version of myself for my family too”. Mollie confirmed last summer that she’d had to take time off Radio 1 to undergo surgery to treat an undisclosed medical issue, noting at the time that “everything went well and I’m doing much better now”.

SOUTH KOREA

June 5, 2026

According to a report published on June 5, Hyolyn [35] has regained her condition after receiving treatment and adequate rest during her hospital stay. She was discharged from the hospital on the same day after spending nine days under medical care. The unexpected health issue first became public on May 27, when Hyolyn’s agency, ReH Entertainment, announced that she would be unable to attend the upcoming Fubon Guardians G! POP Music Festival in Taipei, Taiwan. At the time, the agency released an official statement explaining that the singer had encountered unavoidable circumstances that made it impossible for her to participate in the event, which was scheduled for May 30. Hyolyn had originally planned to perform on stage as scheduled. However, after discussions regarding whether she could proceed with the appearance, the company ultimately prioritized the artist’s health and decided to withdraw her from the event. In its statement, ReH Entertainment revealed that Hyolyn had been transported to a hospital following a sudden emergency situation.