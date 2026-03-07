Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

March 2, 2026

Bruce Campbell [67] has revealed he has cancer, but says it’s a type that’s treatable, though not curable. “The Evil Dead“ actor shared the news Monday in a message to fans, writing, “Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it’s referred to as an ‘opportunity,’ so let’s go with that -- I’m having one of those.” He continued, “It’s also called a type of cancer that’s ‘treatable’ not ‘curable.’ I apologize if that’s a shock -- it was to me too.” Campbell said he wouldn’t go into further detail about his diagnosis, but explained his work schedule will be changing. “Appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment,” he wrote, adding he plans to focus on getting “as well as I possibly can over the summer.” As a result, Campbell says he has to cancel several convention appearances this summer, noting, “Treatment needs and professional obligations don’t always go hand-in-hand.” He says his plan is to tour this fall in support of his new film, “Ernie & Emma,” which he stars in and directs. Ending on a determined note, Campbell told fans, “I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch ... and I expect to be around a while.”

February 27, 2026

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson reportedly told GOP donors at a Florida event that U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn of Panama City may have a “terminal diagnosis.” The news was revealed in a text message alert from Punchbowl News and amplified on X by Punchbowl founder Jake Sherman, sourcing it to “multiple” attendees. “Johnson asked participants in a political briefing at a GOP retreat in Key Biscayne, Fla., to pray for Dunn,” Sherman posted. The 73-year-old Republican, who has said he would not seek reelection this year, has denied previous reports that he planned to step down as early as this summer. Republicans now have bare a minimum number of 218 members – or a two-vote majority - to control the U.S. House. No further details were available as of noon on Feb. 27. Requests for comment are pending with Dunn’s office in Washington, D.C., and with a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Florida.

CANADA

February 24, 2026

TORONTO - “Heated Rivalry” fans will have to wait months longer than expected to read the next chapter in Shane and Ilya’s love story. Author Rachel Reid [46] has postponed publication of “Unrivaled,” the third book chronicling the relationship first introduced in “Heated Rivalry,” due in part to her health. In a video posted to Instagram, Reid says the book is now scheduled for release on June 1, 2027, instead of this September. Reid has Parkinson’s disease [diagnosed in August 2023], and she says her symptoms have worsened in the last couple of months, which makes it physically more difficult for her to write.

UNITED KINGDOM

March 2, 2026

A health minister has announced her resignation from the government amid a challenging personal health crisis, disclosing her diagnosis of incurable breast cancer. Ashley Dalton, 53, who served as the minister for public health and prevention, has opted to step back from her ministerial duties after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Despite her difficult circumstances, she plans to continue serving as the Member of Parliament for West Lancashire, emphasizing that her role is “central” to her identity.

February 27, 2026

A Northumberland county councillor has chose to step down from his position amid an ongoing cancer battle. Coun Shaun Knowles, who represented the Cramlington South West ward, said he was suffering from ongoing health issues following a kidney cancer diagnosis. Coun Knowles was first elected last May, winning the new seat for Reform ahead of Labour. His resignation, effective from February 27, will trigger a by-election in the ward.

NETHERLANDS

March 2, 2026

DJ Marcelle [42] will take some time away from DJing after suffering a heart attack while playing tennis last Thursday, February 26th. The Dutch artist told Resident Advisor that she wasn’t aware she’d suffered a heart attack until she looked up her symptoms online hours later, and was subsequently rushed to hospital. Doctors initially treated the blockage with an angioplasty--a procedure that uses a balloon catheter to reopen narrowed coronary arteries and restore blood flow, often supported with a stent—but further tests revealed additional arteries were affected. As a result, she will undergo open-heart bypass surgery in the coming weeks, a more extensive operation intended to provide a longer-term solution. The Amsterdam-based artist expects to take “at least a few months” away from DJing to recover from the procedure. “It’s devastating, I felt totally fit,” she said. “But at least this happened in Amsterdam and not when I was on a plane or something. And the medical system in the Netherlands is good.”

AUSTRALIA

February 26, 2026

Aussie hip-hop trio Bliss n Eso have cancelled their Perth show just days out from the highly-anticipated performance following a medical emergency. Max Mackinnon [44], known as Eso, was hospitalised following an unknown medical episode which left the group a key member down. Slated to perform at Ice Cream Factory Warehouse in Northbridge on Sunday as part of their Aussie tour, the group made the hard decision to pull out, announcing the news to their “Perth & WA fam” on Friday. However, fans will not be deprived of the Addicted singers’ highly anticipated show, with the performance already rescheduled for a later date.

NEW ZEALAND

February 24, 2026

Auckland - Warriors co-captain Mitchell Barnett has opened up on his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2026 NRL season, saying he had to put his family first. The club announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old Australian prop forward would be released from the final year of his contract for what they described as “personal reasons”. “I’m a father first and I’m a husband first,” Barnett said in an interview on the Warriors website. “I had to put my family first.” Barnett told CODE Sports the decision was a result of his “child’s medical needs and our need to be back around family going forward”.