Note: Due to a computer glitch (not Windows-10-related, we believe), nine countries’ reports of “sudden deaths” were left out of our recent gatherings from South America, Europe and Australia. Here they are below, in our usual geographical order.

BRAZIL

Teacher Anderson Gonçalves, 46

July 7, 2024

With great sadness, I share with the many friends and students that the teacher Anderson Gonçalves died yesterday as a result, probably, of a heart attack. He was very well known and esteemed here in Uberlândia. He will forever be remembered with affection, respect and admiration.

Councilman dies after suffering heart attack

July 11, 2024

The councilman of São Felipe, Marinaldo Almeida de Souza, affectionately known as "Nado da Magel", died on Thursday night (11th), after suffering a heart attack. He suffered a heart attack approximately 15 days ago, when he was hospitalized in Salvador, being discharged after improvement. But, around 2 pm this Thursday, after going to the supermarket, Nado returned home and began to feel chest pain, suffering another heart attack that resulted in death.

No age reported.

DJ Tony died at the age of 41, victim of sudden illness in his residence

July 15, 2024

This Sunday, July 14, the city of Vitória da Conquista lost one of her dearest children. DJ Tony, an emblematic and well-known figure in the city, died at his residence at the age of 41. Early reports indicate that Tony suffered a heart attack.

Grandson of Pimenta da Veiga dies at the age of three; cause of death was not disclosed

July 7, 2024

The grandson of politician and businessman Pimenta da Veiga, Arthur, only three years old, died this Sunday (7th). The death was confirmed after his wife, Anna Paola, shared a farewell to her grandson on her social networks. The family did not disclose the cause of Arthur's death, nor when the parting took place.

Note: Covid jabs are mandatory for kids under the age of 5. Parents who refuse are subject to daily fines of up to USD $1800 until they submit.

7-year-old girl dies in her sleep

July 9, 2024

A 7-year-old girl died of suspected meningitis in Anápolis, 55 km from Goiânia. According to her parents, little Rebeca Nunes was taken to the hospital and discharged, but died in her sleep at home. Rebeca's father told that the symptoms began on Friday (5th) and the girl died on Sunday (7th). “She had a fever, vomiting and a headache,” he said. Her parents tried to control her fever, but worried, they rushed her to the hospital. According to her parents, after being medicated and receiving serum, Rebeca was discharged from the hospital and the family returned home. “We left her asleep, saw her around 2 am and when we came back at 5 am, she had passed away,” the father recalled.

Maria Eduarda Ferreira da Silva was 17 years old

July 7, 2024

The teenager Maria Eduarda Ferreira da Silva, 17, who died on Friday (5th) in the Emergency Unit of the Mary Dota neighborhood, in Bauru, while waiting for a vacancy to be admitted to the State Hospital (HE), thought of being a doctor. Last Monday, the teenager, who had flu-like symptoms, noticed reddish spots on her skin and went to the basic health unit of Nova Bauru, where they did tests. When the result came, they found that the platelets were very low and, referred her to hospital. By that time, she was already hospitalized. The young woman died about 30 minutes after being intubated.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Brazilian tourist dies after falling ill on train in Peru

July 15, 2024

A 37-year-old teacher died on Friday (12th) after falling ill on a train trip in Peru. Cledersom Marques was a native of Franca and worked in the municipal school system of Orlândia. He was on his way to Machu Picchu when he began complaining of headaches and drowsiness. On the train, Cledersom fainted. His death was in the carriage.

No cause of death reported.

21-year old man dies at home , victim of a cardiac arrest

July 12, 2024

Sad news shook two traditional families in the municipality of Vilhena: the son of deputy Rosângela Donadon and former deputy Marcos Donadon died. At the beginning of the night of this Friday, 12th, Antonio Donadon, 21 years old, died victim of a cardiac arrest. Young Antonio, who is married to Jeniffer Labajos, 20, was at home when he fell ill. He was quickly rescued and taken to the clinic, but did not resist and died soon after.

Diagnosed with "anxiety crisis”, woman is discharged and dies of heart attack

July 12, 2024

A woman died minutes after being discharged from the Eastern Regional Hospital in Brasilia. Relatives of the housewife Marlúcia Marchado reported that she had gone to the medical unit with complaints of chest pains. At the scene, she was told that it was an “anxiety crisis” and received a green bracelet. Then, Marlúcia was informed that the hospital was under a red flag and therefore only urgent and emergency cases would be treated, and that she would not be welcomed, as reported by the family. According to her family, she died five minutes after leaving the hospital. Marlúcia was leaving with her daughter for home, when she began to feel bad inside the car and died of a heart attack. She was 51 years old and left six children.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man dies after falling ill while driving in Criciuma

July 15, 2024

On Friday night (12th), a driver identified as Edguinaldo da Silva, 52, died after getting sick while driving in Criciúma. The incident was recorded around 23:30 on Frederico Zilli Street. Edguinaldo was driving a Jeep Renegade when he lost control of the vehicle, which ended up on the side of the road. The Mobile Emergency Service was activated, but upon arrival at the scene, rescuers found the man already lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

41-year-old trucker is found dead

July 12, 2024

A trucker was found dead inside a Scania/R450 truck, on the afternoon of Friday, July 12, in the courtyard of the rest post in Curiúva. The truck driver was identified as Wanderlei, only 41 years old. According to information gathered at the scene, Wanderlei had dined at the restaurant and went to his truck, and did not complain of pain or anything like that. Wanderlei's co-workers found it strange the messages sent to him had no answers, and passing by the post, saw the truck stopped in the courtyard, went towards the vehicle and saw that Wanderlei was not well and activated the medical team. The ambulance of the Curiúva health team went to the scene and found the death of the truck driver, who at first seems to have suffered a fulminant infarction.

Man dies while looting a fallen load of beer

July 15, 2024

A man died while looting a fallen load of beer on BR-116, this Saturday (13th), in Santo Estêvão, after a beer truck had toppled over. According to witnesses, the death of the man identified as Adriano Gomes Machado, was caused by a sudden illness. The man felt unwell and fell while looting the cargo. People who were present contacted the ViaBahia, who when providing assistance, verified that the man was without vital signs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Azuil Benedito de Campos, 60, died on Wednesday morning

June 12, 2024

An elderly man identified as Azuil Benedito de Campos, 60, died on Wednesday morning (12th), after suffering a sudden illness while driving in Várzea Grande.

No cause of death reported.

A cowboy “died suddenly”:

Cowboy dies during bull chase

July 11, 2024

The cowboy Hélio Pignataro Neto, who played in the Vaquejada [bull chase] in Currais Novos, died on Thursday (11th). He had a heart attack, but could not resist. Friends say that "Hélio Show" as he was affectionately known, set out doing what it loved most. He had just knocked over the ox in the contest against Dinarte Filho, his opponent of the night. As soon that was done, he became ill. The cowboy was taken to the regional hospital, but did not resist. Hélio Show leaves a wife and four children.

No age reported.

Tourist dies of sudden illness on beach

July 9, 2024

The tourist Edivan do Carmo Gontijo, 53, from the state of Goiás, died on Grande Beach in Maragogi, near noon on Monday. According to popular reports, the victim suffered sudden illness and died. The military firefighters arrived at the scene accompanied by paramedics and found a tourist doctor, who was also on the scene, providing first aid to the victim. Firefighters also stepped up rescue efforts but were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Player dies after falling ill in Luís Eduardo Magalhães

July 9, 2024

The amateur soccer player Uerico Moisés Miranda, 36, died on Monday night (8th) after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a match in Bahia. During the game, Uerico felt bad on the field and received the first care from the medical team present in the stadium and later, attended by the team of the Mobile Emergency Care service (SAMU). After 30 minutes of resuscitation, he was intubated and sent to the Emergency Care Unit, where he was awaiting transfer to a hospital. Despite medical efforts, Uerico could not resist and died.

ARGENTINA

Model Yasmin Dominguez dies at 19, touted as a promising talent in fashion

July 13, 2024

The model Yasmin Dominguez passed away on Friday (12th), in Rio de Janeiro. She was 19 years old and was found dead on Friday morning. Police are investigating the cause. Yasmin had dinner with her family at home on the night of last Thursday (11th) and, before retiring, around midnight, asked her parents to wake her up early this Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Former Xàtiva Olympic footballer Juanvi Sarrión dies at the age of 60

July 9, 2024

A crowd of neighbors, acquaintances and relatives said goodbye this Tuesday in Xàtiva to Juan Vicente Sarrión "Sarri", a well-known and beloved person, both for his sports career and for his position of responsibility in a dealership in the city. Sarrión was linked from a very young age to CD Olímpic, the team he played for in the ‘80s. The former player has died as a result of an incurable disease that was diagnosed four months ago.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A forensic doctor died while performing expert examinations in Lanús

July 9, 2024

A forensic doctor died when he arrived at a home to perform expert examinations after the murder of a 60-year-old man in Remedios de Escalada, in Lanús. According to police sources, the man collapsed while doing forensic analyses, shortly after arriving at the scene. Immediately, one of the specialists present at the home performed CPR maneuvers on him. Then, he was transferred in a police unit to hospital, just seven blocks from the scene of the incident. There, the doctor was assisted by staff but died despite efforts to save him. He was only 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Deeply saddened by the death of a Rural Police officer

July 14, 2024

The Corrientes Police reported on Sunday the regret for the death of the Assistant Police Sergeant, Juana Antonia González, who was going through a health problem. In an official statement, her work at the service of the community is highlighted, and the years that she served in the Corrientes Police.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning: Sorrow for the death of a sergeant of the Corrientes Police

July 8, 2024

The Corrientes Police expressed on Monday their deep regret for the death of Assistant Sergeant, Miguel Ángel Zárate. According to the force, the official was suffering from health problems.

No age or cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Two death s that caused pain in Villa Carlos Paz

July 10, 2024

Two deaths sowed pain in the city of Villa Carlos Paz. Yesterday, a former employee of the Gumersindo Sayago Hospital lost her life and a few hours later, the death of a municipal employee who was working as a teacher was registered. Susana Coronel had been retired for two years, she worked for a long time in the boarding, surgery and maternity area of the hospital and she died yesterday afternoon. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, July 10, the death of Viviana Edith Peredo was registered, who was fulfilling tasks at the Civil Registry office, had been battling a severe illness and was the sister of a well-known teacher at the IESS.

No age or cause of death reported.

He suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest while at a bank

July 12, 2024

A man suffered a collapsed at a banking institution in the city, and was urgently transferred to the Banda Comprehensive Health Center where he was admitted without vital signs. According to the information obtained, the victim was identified as Daniel Lesana, 56, who suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. The police doctor was present at the health center and diagnosed natural death due to cardio-respiratory arrest.

A man died at the door of a 24-hours kiosk

July 9, 2024

An elderly man died when he was leaving a business that operates 24 hours a day on Calle San Martín and 25 de Mayo. It was a person of about 65 years of age approximately. The information collected by Radio Popular indicates that it is unknown exactly what led to his death, but everything points to a cardiorespiratory attack, which is usually called natural death. What became known is that this man made a purchase in the business, and when he was leaving he collapsed against the fence and the door of the store. To the naked eye he had no wounds, no visible injuries.

Campo Contreras: a woman collapsed and died while waiting for the bus

July 8, 2024

A woman (61) died unexpectedly this morning after suffering a collapse, while waiting for the bus with her daughter. SEASE received a call that alerted about the medical emergency. Upon arriving at the scene, health professionals found that the woman did not show vital signs and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful. Faced with this, officers of the Community Police Station No. 11 interviewed the deceased's daughter, who reported that her mother, identified as Mirtha Alcorta, suffered from several health problems and, before collapsing, had told her that she was feeling unwell.

No cause of death reported.

He collapsed in a park, was not attended to and died after waiting almost an hour

July 8, 2024

Messages circulating through social networks denounced irregularities after the death of a cyclist that occurred this Saturday at the KDT circuit of Parque Sarmiento in Buenos Aires. It is about Jorge Horche, 61, who keeled over after 13:00 while riding his bike, as a result of a heart condition. According to them, other cyclists came to his aid. Among them were a doctor and a kinesiologist, who performed CPR while other people called 911. The first ambulance arrived after 35 minutes. Despite several attempts to revive him, Jorge died.

Carlos Mario Miranda, departmental director

July 10, 2024

Peace on your grave Carlos Mario Miranda, have a nice voyage beyond.

No age reported.

Note: The comments sections says he had "a massive heart attack ".

BELGIUM

Death of Alderman Patrick Benoot

July 15, 2024

The City of Ypres regrets the death of Patrick Benoot, Alderman for Personnel, Water Policy, Sports, Agriculture and Horticulture. He died on Saturday, July 13 at the age of 63 after illness. The man was diagnosed with cancer. “He was positive and very cheerful, even in the last few months when the verdict changed his life. Nothing pointed at the fact, it would go this quickly.”

CD&V municipal councilor Bert De Ridder (54) died unexpectedly

July 13, 2024

Bert De Ridder, municipal councilor for CD&V in Niel, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, at the age of 54. Bert De Ridder was a OCMW councilor during the previous administrative period and has been a member of both the municipal council and the OCMW council since 2019.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Andy Muylle, 49

July 11, 2024

Member of the voluntary fire brigade. Peacefully fell asleep at AZ Groeninge Kortrijk July 10, 2024. Thanks to the professors, doctors and personnel of UZ Gasthuisberg Leuven and the medical staff of AZ Groeninge Kortrijk.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Masson, 45

July 15, 2024

Born in Bonheiden, January 25, 1979, died in Mechelen, July 13, 2024. Resident of Mechelen.

No cause of death reported.

Bert Brusselmans, 44

July 14, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, October 24, 1979, died there on July 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Annick Buntinx, 43

July 13, 2024

Born in Chênée on Friday August 29, 1980. Died in Liège on Friday July 12, 2024 at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Rose Allard, 2

July 13, 2024

Died in Brussels on Thursday July 11, 2024 at the age of 2.

No cause of death reported.

Niki Geentjens, 50

July 13, 2024

Born February 2, 1974, died July 11, 2024, resident of Pulderbos.

No cause of death reported.

Henri Heymans, baby

July 13, 2024

Born in Namur on May 21, 2024. Died on July 3, 2024. Living in Erpent.

No cause of death reported.

Lexy Chrisment, 7

July 13, 2024

Born in Rocourt, December 6, 2016, died in Neupre July 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Ugille, 64

July 13, 2024

Born in Wervik and passed away unexpectedly in Ypres, close to his loved ones, strengthened by the sacrament of the sick.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Quintens, 49

July 13, 2024

A word of thanks to the oncology department of the Jessa Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Marc De Clercq, 57

July 12, 2024

Born in Wilrijk, July 23, 1966, suddenly died there on July 10, 2024 in GZA Sint-Augustinus (hospital).

No cause of death reported.

Christelle Peeters, 43

July 12, 2024

Died in Huy on 11 July 2024 at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hedwig Suls, 62

July 12, 2024

Died unexpectedly at home in Baasrode, July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nico Van de Geuchte, 45

July 12, 2024

Born in Eeklo September 13, 1978, died there suddenly at the AZ Sint-Anna, July 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hilde Callaert, 49

July 12, 2024

Died in AZ Sint-Blasius Dendermonde, July 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Verzeele, 43

July 12, 2024

Died at home in Welden, July 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Benny Lievens, 44

July 11, 2024

Died in Hofstade, July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Doutrebon, 44

July 10, 2024

Ann was born in Kortrijk on July 5, 1980, and died in Kortrijk on July 8, 2024. Daughter of Luc and Hilde.

No cause of death reported.

Charlie Lorquet-Fanni, 2

July 10, 2024

Died in Liège on 9 July 2024 at the age of 2 years.

No cause of death reported.

Damien Baiwir, 48

July 10, 2024

Died in Ferrières (4190) on 08 July 2024 at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Faster, 50

July 10, 2024

Died July 6, 2024. Resident of Deurne.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Pierre Mohring, 49

July 10, 2024

Died in Xhendelesse on 09 July 2024 at the age of 49 years. Rather than flowers please donate to Espace Vivie - Living Space. Espace ViVie is a wellness space located in Verviers and intended for people with cancer, where Marie-Pierre has been able to reside.

Diane Gielen, 55

July 9, 2024

Born in Diest on December 29, 1968, and died unexpectedly in Oostham-Ham on July 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bruno Smits, 54

July 9, 2024

Died unexpectedly at home in Boom, July 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lieve Fret, 68

July 9, 2024

Died unexpectedly at home in Schelle, July 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Arlay, 65

July 9, 2024

Died unexpectedly in Schaffen, July 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Anita Van Den Bosch, 64

July 8, 2024

Died unexpectedly at home in Brecht, July 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stefano Collura, 56

July 8, 2024

Died in Servies en Val (France) on Sunday July 7, 2024, at the age of 56.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Vermeyen, 43

July 8, 2024

Gently passed away in Schoten on Sunday, July 7, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Theo Van Meervelt, 63

July 8, 2024

Died unexpectedly at home in Schoonaarde, July 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Willem Truyts, 33

July 8, 2024

Died unexpectedly in Leuven July 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jenny Van Renterghem, 70

July 8, 2024

Died in Evergem surrounded by loved ones, July 6, 2024. Thanks to the oncology department of AZ Sint-Lucas Ghent.

No cause of death reported.

Maya Maricou, 57

July 5, 2024

Died suddenly at home in Emelgem July 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

A radio health doctor “died suddenly”:

Radio health editor Christoph Leprich died unexpectedly

July 11, 2024

"Christoph Leprich accompanies you through a fifteen-minute health magazine". This phrase went over the airwaves every week for decades. Not anymore. The long-standing and award-winning Ö1 radio health editor died unexpectedly on July 9, 2024 at the age of 62. The doctor produced and directed "Radiodoktor - Medicine and Health", which were on the schedule for more than 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hans Seitinger has passed away at the age of 63

July 15, 2024

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, the longest-serving Provincial Councillor of Austria passed away: Johann Seitinger. For him, the saying "respected across all party boundaries" was true. Seitinger was considered a man with a sense of humor, a solid handshake and was characterized by being able to get close to people, which was particularly evident and proven in 2006 - keywords: bird flu and agriculture. In the autumn of last year, he resigned for health reasons.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

At the age of 31: The respected Bosnian musician Zlatko Karahodzic passed away

July 10, 2024

Bosnian musician and producer Zlatko Karahodzic died at the age of 31 after a short illness, reports H1 television. Karahodzic collaborated with the Australian-Bosnian indie-pop singer-songwriter Hector Gachan, the Sarajevo punk group "Punk Floyd" and "Helem Neisse". Karahodzic was also a producer in the editorial office of the Entertainment Program of the Federal Television.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A young doctor from Bugojno, Rinad Zukić, died suddenly at the age of 32

July 13, 2024

A young doctor from Bugojno, Rinad Zukić, died suddenly on Saturday, July 13, at the age of 32. This versatile young man was also a handball player, extremely dedicated to sports.

No cause of death reported.

BULGARIA

A footballer “died suddenly”:

They revealed the reason for the sudden death of Iliya Valov (62)

July 13, 2024

The former goalkeeper of the national team, Iliya Valov [center], died of a lung infection, which he developed in the hospital in Vratsa. He was admitted to the hospital for a joint replacement, former Botev (Vratsa) football player Valeri Tsvetanov announced. Ilia Valov is a two-time champion, two-time winner of the Cup of the Soviet Army, winner of the Cup of Bulgaria and the Super Cup of the country with CSKA.

ALBANIA

A journalist who had everyone's respect, Aristir Lumezi, passed away today

July 10, 2024

Journalist Aristir Lumezi passed away today at the age of 57, after a battle with a serious illness. With an experience of two decades, Aristir Lumezi has made a significant contribution to the Albanian written and visual media.

No cause of death reported.

PORTUGAL

It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Heitor Moura, renowned Jiu-Jitsu coach and beloved figure in the surfing world

July 12, 2024

Heitor suffered a sudden illness on Thursday (11th) in Portugal, where he lived and dedicated his life to sports. His unexpected departure leaves a huge void among friends and family, both in Brazil and Portugal. Known for his technical skill and passion for the sport, Heitor has contributed significantly to the Jiu-Jitsu community, helping to shape the careers of many athletes. In addition to the mat, Heitor was also a beloved figure among surfers, sharing his passion for the sea and inspiring many with his lifestyle.

No age or cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

A boxer “died suddenly”:

Mystery as father-to-be boxer nicknamed 'Lucky' dies just after the biggest fight of his career

July 11, 2024

An Australian-based Solomon Islands boxer and father-to-be named Lemuel Silisia has tragically died just days after a title bout in NSW, with his cause of death currently unclear. Silisia, who had lived and worked in Australia since 2021, took part in the biggest fight of his life on Saturday when he fought for the World Boxing Foundation Australasian Super Lightweight Title in front of approximately 1000 fans. Despite knocking down his Aussie opponent Adam Flood in the third round, Silisia went on to lose the bout by a points decision. Following the eight-round bout in Tamworth, Silisia reportedly posed for photos with fans and spoke to media. In the days following, family members let his friends and followers know that the talented pugilist was fighting for his life in hospital. His death was announced by family members on Wednesday night, but the cause of death remains unclear.

No age reported.

Paul Alexander McKay

July 8, 2024

Brisbane, Queensland - On July 5, 2024, after a short illness, sadly passed away at his home in Brisbane.



No age or cause of death reported.

Robin Geoffrey "Bob" Tarrant, 65

July 13, 2024

Bunbury, Western Australia - Suddenly in Bunbury, Western Australia on 4th July 2024; aged 65 yrs.

No cause of death reported.

David Neil Joyce

July 12, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - It is with so much sorrow and sadness that we share the news that David passed away suddenly 5 July 2024 at his home in Melbourne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Murray Kenneth Robertson

July 12, 2024

Queensland - Sadly, Murray passed away on July 9, 2024, at the Hawkes Bay Fallen Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Hastings, while visiting New Zealand from his home in Queensland.

No age or cause of death reported.

