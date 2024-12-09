UNITED STATES

NBC4 Washington acknowledges anchor Leon Harris, 63, ‘appeared unwell’ after cringe broadcast, ‘stepping away’ for health reasons

December 2, 2024

NBC4 Washington acknowledged Monday that veteran anchor Leon Harris “appeared unwell” when he struggled through a news segment last week—while announcing he was “stepping away” for health reasons. The well-known broadcaster raised eyebrows on Thanksgiving when he stumbled over his words and awkwardly hesitated at times while delivering local news. Shortly after the tough-to-watch performance, NBC4 meteorologist Ryan Miller claimed the 63-year-old Harris, who used to work for CNN, was “fine”—in response to the network receiving calls from worried fans. On Monday, the network changed its tune when updating viewers. “Last week, Leon [Harris] appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues,” NBC4 said in a statement. It’s unclear what Harris’ health issues are or if and when he could return. A rep for NBC declined further comment Monday night.

UNITED KINGDOM

British rock band drummer rushed to hospital minutes before he’s due onstage

November 27, 2024

British rock band drummer Jamie Morrison [41, right] has been rushed to hospital minutes before he was set to take the stage. The Stereophonics star, who is also a drummer in 86TVs, was expected to perform at Rescue Rooms in Nottingham. 86TVs official account issued a statement to fans, which read: “We had quite a dramatic day yesterday when, minutes before doors opened in Nottingham, Jamie was rushed into hospital. He is still in there and has been strongly advised by doctors to not attempt to do the shows this week.” The band were nearing the end of their 2024 tour, with dates remaining in Manchester, Bristol, London, Cambridge and Leeds scheduled up until December 1. But they have announced to fans that the tour had ended early today.

Monty Don in hospital due to medical emergency as string of dates cancelled

November 27, 2024

Monty Don has been rushed to hospital with a mystery illness. The 69-year-old Gardeners' World star was forced to cancel a string of gigs around the country after being admitted to A&E when his health took a turn for the worse on Friday afternoon. Though the gardening expert hasn't revealed exactly what was wrong with him, it was bad enough to keep him in hospital over the weekend, where he said he was "on drips and the rest of it." He has since been discharged from hospital and spent the last few days recuperating at home. In a video posted to Instagram, he apologised to fans for having to cancel his upcoming talks in Exeter, Truro, Bath and Nottingham.

ITALY

Forced to postpone her concert: Laura Pausini: "I woke up not feeling good, started heavy treatments"

November 21, 2024

Laura Pausini was forced to postpone the concert in Livorno scheduled for November 21. For days the singer has been dealing with a bad flu “holding out”, as she explains, in a post shared on social media. Now, however, she is forced to stop to better treat herself: “I’m so sorry, I held out and did everything they advised me to do, but this flu is really tough and I have to stop for a few days”, she writes in the caption accompanying two images, in one of which she appears while she is doing aerosol therapy. The concert was postponed to December 23.

No age reported.

SOUTH KOREA

2NE1's Park Bom didn't finish Manila concert due to health concerns

November 18, 2024

Park Bom [40], a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1, experienced health issues that caused her to leave the stage during the second day of the group's back-to-back concerts in Manila. YG Entertainment, the group’s agency, shared a statement via local concert producer Live Nation Philippines’ Instagram Stories. It explained that the K-pop idol was unable to return to the stage due to "health-related issues" despite receiving emergency medical attention on-site. “Despite receiving emergency medical attention on-site, her condition did not improve, and unfortunately, she was unable to return to return to the stage,” the statement read.

AUSTRALIA

Sum 41 Cancels Australian Farewell Shows Due to Deryck Whibley's Health

December 5, 2024

Sum 41 is currently out on the road for their farewell tour, though Australia is sadly going to miss out. According to a statement from Sum 41, the band has cancelled their Australian shows—including a headlining spot at the Good Things Festival—due to vocalist and guitarist Deryck Whibley's ongoing battle with pneumonia. “It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed,” wrote Sum 41. “Under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it's clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment—we’re gutted too.” Whibley has sadly had his bouts with pneumonia before, which sounded pretty scary. We wish Whibley all the best with his health and look forward to seeing the band wrap up their career safely. Sum 41 is still set to play their final shows in Canada this upcoming January.

