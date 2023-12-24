UNITED STATES

Akbar V Says Her Daughter Dora Can’t See And Has Blood In Her Brain After Recent Hospitalization

December 22, 2023

Akbar V has issued a heartbreaking update as her daughter, Dora, continues to fight for her life in the hospital. On Thursday (December 21), the internet personality announced on Instagram that Dora’s condition had not improved since her emergency rush to the ICU earlier this week. While Akbar never disclosed what had initially led to Dora’s deteriorating health, in her most recent post, she expressed that her daughter was “staying strong.” The ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star appeared to be holding back her emotions as she mentioned that while Dora has somewhat been able to communicate, she has not been able to open her eyes. “She can’t really see,” she shared. “It’s blood under her brain, and sometimes God has to take you through certain things to strengthen you.” Akbar V draws her strength to keep going from her faith and belief that God will help her daughter pull through, even though it’s understandably difficult for her. In her post, she mentioned her previous loss of her mother to a brain aneurysm, indicating that her family is not unfamiliar with brain-related health issues.

Boy, 15, revived after going into cardiac arrest while playing in HS basketball game in Rochester

December 20, 2023

Rochester, N.Y. — A Monroe High School student collapsed during a high school basketball game Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., authorities responded to John James Audubon School No. 33, where a 15-year-old boy reportedly went into cardiac arrest during a junior varsity basketball game between Monroe and School of the Arts. With the help of an AED, a school safety officer and athletic trainer successfully revived the boy, who was responsive when being taken into the ambulance. Under New York state law, all schools must be equipped with at least one AED.

North Carolina cancer survivor says routine colonoscopy saved her life

December 19, 2023

When Jeanne Sayers, of Winston-Salem, turned 45, she got an alert from her Novant Health My Chart reminding her it was time to get a colonoscopy. She said "life happened" for about a year, so she didn't make the appointment until she was 46. But she said she's thankful she didn't wait any longer. On June 27, her first colonoscopy found a tumor in her rectum, and the cancer had already begun to spread. "It was a shock," Sayers said. "I had no symptoms or risk factors. But I think more than anything, I was grateful they caught it when they did, so it hadn’t grown bigger." She started seeing a team of doctors at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons, including Dr. David Hiller, a surgeon and director at the clinic. After a successful surgery and six rounds of chemotherapy by the end of 2023, Hiller said Sayers should make a full recovery. Hiller said she's the perfect example of why the age recommendation went down from 50 years old to 45 for all adults.

Postal Worker Says She Was Suspended for Having a Medical Emergency While Delivering Mail

December 22, 2023

Charlotte, NC - A postal worker said she was suspended without pay after suffering a medical emergency while on the job delivering mail in November. Marshun Brooks told local news station WBTV that she called 911 after experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath on November 20. Before heading to the hospital, she notified her managers through a messaging system used by the service and explained her condition and shared her location, but she didn’t hear back from them. “I’m going to put my health before anything,” Brooks said, adding that she spent nearly 6 hours in the emergency room before being discharged. The postal worker went back to the mail station to return her mail truck keys, but she has still not heard back from her managers. “The supervisor was sitting at the desk, and I was like, ‘Did you not all see my text message I sent? Because I just got released from the hospital,’” Brooks recalled. The supervisor then responded by asking her about the location of the postal vehicle. When she returned to the office a few days later, she learned from her supervisor that she was being suspended without pay for abandoning her mailing route. “It’s totally just unfair, inhumane, no type of empathy, none whatsoever,” Brooks said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service told the news outlet that “safety is a top priority for the Postal Service.” “A carrier who is having a medical emergency while delivering mail is trained to seek medical attention immediately, which can be done by going to a nearby emergency room or calling 911,” the spokesperson added. Though Brooks sought medical attention as exactly recommended, she said she was still “penalized” for it. Brooks later received a letter from USPS asking her to return to work. However, it's unclear why they initially decided to suspend her without pay and whether or not she will now receive the payments she missed during her suspension period.

Two (so far) non-fatal “vaxxidents”:

Farmer, son save semi driver suffering medical emergency on Kansas highway

December 21, 2023

Sherman Co., Kan. - A northwest Kansas farmer and his son are being hailed as heroes after helping a semi-truck driver having a medical emergency on a populated highway. The Sherman County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday a semi-truck driver was traveling west on I-70 when he suffered a medical emergency, causing him to black out. The semi went into the median at highway speeds and stayed between the traffic lanes for about a quarter of a mile where it jumped over a crossover, slowing it down. A farmer and his son traveling in the same direction noticed the driver needing help and sprung into action, the SCSO said. The semi-truck slowed down enough so they could jump onto the passenger's side, but found the door locked. The son riding on the semi-truck asked his dad to throw him a hammer and broke a window out, crawled into the semi-truck and stopped the vehicle before it got to an upcoming overpass. "This action more than likely saved the life of the truck driver along with protecting all the other travelers on I-70 and Highway 27," Sheriff Burton Pianalto said on social media. "It is amazing what people will do to help others they do not know. Thank you to Brent Ginther and his son Brady for your heroic actions. Our community is incredibly grateful!"

Danville college student ‘fighting for his life’ after truck crashes into apartment

December 18, 2023

Pleasant Grove, UT - A college student from Danville is “fighting for his life” after a truck crashed into his apartment in November, his family told KRON4. The crash happened in Utah, where Dodge Mulock, 22, is a student at Utah Valley University. Mulock’s aunt says the young man was asleep on Nov. 27 when the truck plowed through his bedroom and pinned him for 45 minutes. He has been in a hospital since. The Pleasant Grove Police Department in Utah said the crash happened when a man on his way to work “experienced a sudden medical condition” that left him unconscious. His truck left the roadway at a high rate of speed before crashing into an unoccupied car and Mulock’s home. “At this time there is no suspicion of drugs or alcohol to have been involved. It appears to be a freak accident caused by the sudden onset of an unknown medical condition,” PGPD said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Famous TV Dating Coach, 51, Gets Shocking Colon Cancer Diagnosis– Gratitude As Surgery ‘Couldn’t Have Gone Any Better’

December 20, 2023

Reality TV star Mel Schilling, a dating coach on the British version of Married at First Sight, shared a very positive health update just ahead of the holidays: during surgery for her colon cancer, doctors found that the cancer was "entirely localized in her colon," meaning it hasn't spread. "Terry, you are the weakest link…goodbye! 👋🏼," the psychologist, 51, began her Instagram post, referring to her former tumor. Schilling had just shared her diagnosis earlier this week on social media.

Magnum Shows 2024 Cancelled, Tony Clarkin Diagnosed With Rare, Incurable Disease

December 18, 2023

Magnum announced canceling its Spring 2024 tour following Tony Clarkin's diagnosis. On Monday, December 18, Clarkin released a statement revealing the bad news he had for his fans. According to the musician, he has been diagnosed with a rare and incurable spinal condition that ultimately affected the band's schedule. Clarkin said he started feeling bad pains in his neck and head over the past few months. He then consulted his doctors and found out what was happening to him. "I have developed a rare spinal condition. It's not life-limiting, but it can be degenerative in some people, and sadly it's not curable. There are treatments that may help, but we don't know how good they'll be," he revealed. The musician added that he would not be able to play the scheduled shows because of the nature of their touring and the weight of the electric guitars he has been using.

Charlie Hunnam's Health Crisis: Actor Was Hospitalized Prior to L.A. Premiere of 'Rebel Moon': 'Intense Week'

December 13, 2023

Charlie Hunnam revealed he has been under the weather lately — so much so, he almost missed the Los Angeles premiere of Rebel Moon on Wednesday, December 13. "We all got quite sick on this press tour. I got incredibly sick in London 32 hours ago. I checked out of the hospital just to come here and then got to the airport and my flight was six-and-a-half hours late and they didn't put my luggage on the plane, so I got here and didn't have any clothes to wear. This was a suit that I had 10 years ago and I couldn't fit into anymore, but since I was so sick two weeks ago and lost so much weight, I am now wearing my old suit. The last 48 hours have been a real trial, but here we are — we're here, we're smiling," the 43-year-old told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. The star still flew from London to California even though he didn't feel great. "In 25 years I am proud to say I have never missed an hour of work in my career. I show up no matter what, but I had a complication from getting the flu and my kidneys were really in trouble, so I was in the hospital for 36 hours on an IV and then just got out and came straight here," he added of his condition. "I feel like I am having an out of body experience right now, to be honest, but we're showing up, trying to smile. I am wearing my suit that I have not been able to wear for 10 years so I guess that is a silver lining. It's been an intense week for sure."

Tracey Emin recovering in Thailand after her ‘intestine nearly exploded’

December 18, 2023

Renowned British artist Tracey Emin is recovering in Thailand after her small intestine “nearly exploded” due to complications after an operation. Emin, one of Britain’s best-known living artists, has battled cancer and undergone major surgery in recent years. On Sunday she shared on Instagram that she has been “very unwell” and felt she had used “another one of my nine lives”. The 60-year-old was recently in Australia as part of the National Gallery of Victoria’s Triennial , and was on her way back to the UK via Thailand when she fell ill. “Not cancer but horrible complications with my intestines brought on by an infection, scar tissue and made a million times worse by flying,” she wrote. “My small intestine nearly exploded. Luckily for me I was in Thailand on my way back from Australia, so I spent a few days in a very good hospital and now recovering in luxury,” she wrote, thanking a hospital and luxury hotel on the Thai island of Phuket. She said she was “now on a special diet and will fly when I’m well enough”. A leading figure in the Young British Artists movement, Emin made her name with eye-opening, often sexually provocative works, along with her disarmingly frank public persona. Her installation My Bed – an unmade bed surrounded by intimate debris including empty vodka bottles, cigarette packets and condoms – caused a sensation in Britain when it was unveiled in 1998.

Drama in the Premier League, the Luton captain collapses during the match: he had already suffered an illness on the pitch in May

December 16, 2023

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Luton was suddenly interrupted when, 14 minutes into the second half, the visiting team's captain, Tom Lockyer, collapsed while he was on the pitch: the player collapsed to the ground in the center of the pitch of the game, away from the action. Emergency services intervened immediately, while teammates, staff and opponents despaired over what had happened. After lying on the ground for several minutes, Lockyer was taken away on a stretcher, with the match permanently suspended. Taken to hospital, the 29-year-old Welshman fortunately regained consciousness and became alert again. He will nevertheless be subjected to in-depth checks, also because the one reported today is the second serious accident of its kind for Lockyer: only a few months ago he had already suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Wembley, during the final of the playoffs for promotion to the Premier League, then won on penalties by his teammates against Coventry. Having undergone heart surgery at the time, after a month the 29-year-old had the doctors' green light to return to playing.

