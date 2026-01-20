If I had a head for money, I’d have made that crucial point as clear as day—but I don’t, so I didn’t; which is why a number of readers seem to think the film is done, and expressed an eager willingness to see it.

So the purpose of this follow-up is urge you to watch the trailer one more time, and use that donate button underneath the screen. We made this trailer to raise the funds we’ll need to make this documentary a reality. So please give whatever you can (no sum is too small), and share the trailer (with that button) far and wide.

Thank you!

http://readingtheworldmovie.com/