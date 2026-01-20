ALERT! "Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller" DEPENDS ON YOU!
In my post about this earlier today, I failed to make it clear that the completion of this film depends on YOUR DONATION. Click on the link below to find the donate button.
If I had a head for money, I’d have made that crucial point as clear as day—but I don’t, so I didn’t; which is why a number of readers seem to think the film is done, and expressed an eager willingness to see it.
So the purpose of this follow-up is urge you to watch the trailer one more time, and use that donate button underneath the screen. We made this trailer to raise the funds we’ll need to make this documentary a reality. So please give whatever you can (no sum is too small), and share the trailer (with that button) far and wide.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you!
http://readingtheworldmovie.com/
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
ERROR: BAD REQUEST
400
There's an issue with your request.
This action can't be completed.
Request ID: 1768875264.77049216382713652247
It;s blocked Mr. Miller----404 appears on my screen.