ALERT! RFK, Jr. may be driven OUT, if Congress (Big Pharma) has its way. Tomorrow there will be a hearing for that purpose. PLEASE ACT NOW!
There must be RADICAL TRANSPARENCY, so that we all can see exactly what they're up to. Sayer Ji explains.
I sure hope that doesn't happen with RFK Jr but with all the crazy things going on, anything is possible.Trump signed an anti-hate law which goes against free speech. I fear whats becoming of America.
Shared as an Alert Action Request 😎