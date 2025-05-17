News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louise's avatar
Louise
2h

My brother took the jab in February of 2021. He now has leukemia. He's 59. No one in our family has ever had leukemia. Still can't believe he took the jab. Was sick to the stomach when I found out he took the jab. I have been worried ever since. Then, one month ago, I learned he has leukemia. I had to leave work for the rest of the day after hearing the news. Felt sick to stomach again. Horrifying to know my brother is a victim. He's my only sibling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture