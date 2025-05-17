Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Alice In Chains Cancels All May 2025 Concerts Due To Sean Kinney's Health

May 9, 2025

Alice In Chains has canceled all of its previously announced shows this month after drummer Sean Kinney fell ill. One day after scrapping a concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, due to Sean's health, the band released a follow-up statement saying: "After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals, we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice In Chains headline shows. While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis is positive. When the Uncasville show was called off on Thursday, Alice In Chains said in a social media post that "Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency" after the band's soundcheck earlier that evening." No additional information is currently available on Kinney's condition or medical issue.

Researcher's Note - in September 2021 Kinney made the following pro-fear/pro-jab statement: We just kind of planned on taking a year off," drummer Sean Kinney echoed Jerry's words. And then this [COVID] kind of shut those things down to a degree. So we haven't really had a discussion of if, when, where, what, why, but I would assume, probably… Like Jerry said, I don't think we're gonna magically be okay to go back and everybody get back to the life they had before within the next year. Maybe by this time next year, if there's enough vaccine [sic]: Link

No age reported.

Link

3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Diagnosed with Stage 4 Kidney Cancer, Says It 'Metastasized into My Lung'

May 7, 2025

Three Doors Down singer Brad Arnold has announced he has stage 4 kidney cancer that has spread to his lungs — but says he has “no fear.” The rock band and Arnold, 46, posted a shared update on their Instagram accounts on May 7, announcing that he had “some not so good news for you today. And, so, I've been sick a couple of weeks ago and then went to the hospital and got checked out.” That’s when the "Kryptonite" singer says he “got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And that's stage 4, and that's not real good.” Clear cell renal carcinoma gets its name from how the cancer cells appear under a microscope, the National Cancer Institute explains. It makes up about 80% of kidney cancer cases in adults. Treatment includes surgery, immunotherapy, and other targeted therapies like radiation. The five-year survival rate for clear cell renal carcinoma is up to 69% when it’s caught early, but as the NCI explains, once it’s spread elsewhere, “treatment is more difficult and the 5-year survival rate is about 10%.” But as Arnold shared, he’s relying on his faith to get through treatment. “We serve a mighty God, and He can overcome anything. So I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all, but it is going to force us to cancel our tour this summer and we're sorry for that.”

Researcher's Note – Rare resistance from prominent artists! However no public statements made regarding their "jab status": 3 Doors Down Cancel Concerts That Require COVID Vaccination [sic] or Negative Test: Link

Link

Fans Express Concern as Beloved Rock Band Postpones Concert Unexpectedly

May 12,2025

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty

Seether fans are feeling concerned for the beloved band after they unexpectedly postponed their upcoming show at The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as part of their The Surface Seems So Far Tour, originally scheduled for tomorrow, May 12.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances we will have to postpone our show in Milwaukee tomorrow night. We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. For more information, please visit therave.com," the band wrote across social media, causing worry among their fanbase.

So far, The Rave has not updated its website beyond noting the postponement. A new date and further details have not been announced, but on Instagram, the venue added, "We appreciate your understanding. Purchasers will be receiving an email."

One fan who saw the band in Grand Rapids the night prior reported that lead singer Shaun Morgan "said he was not feeling well" during the concert, and another fan also commented, "I hope you feel better Shaun!! 🤘🎶😘," but it's unknown at this time if the postponement is related to Morgan's potential illness.

Link

Country Star Lorrie Morgan Cancels Upcoming Concerts and Appearances as Husband Is Hospitalized with Cancer

April 17, 2025

Lorrie Morgan has canceled her upcoming shows due to her husband's illness.

According to a press release, "Grand Ole Opry star, Lorrie Morgan, has canceled all concerts and appearances for the next two weeks per her manager, Tony Conway of Conway Entertainment Group."

Morgan's husband of nearly 15 years, Randy White, has been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. He is getting treatment in a hospital in Middle Tennessee.

Link

Former Disney Channel Star Hospitalized With 'Severe' Medical Condition

May 7, 2025

Former Disney Channel star Rondell Sheridan is asking for his fans' help amid a recent medical emergency. On Tuesday, May 6, the 66-year-old actor—who many fans recognize from his role on That's So Raven —took to Instagram to share a video from the hospital, revealing that he was recently diagnosed with pancreatitis. In the concerning video, Sheridan revealed that he went to the hospital last month over what the doctors thought was a "gastric" issue, only to find out after "a ton of tests" that he is dealing with a case of pancreatitis. "My pancreas is inflamed and there's not much you can do it but just wait for the inflammation to go down," he said in the clip, while explaining that his condition is going to keep him out of work for "quite some time." The GoFundMe page in Sheridan's honor was set up by a friend is seeking to raise $35K to help with the actor's medical expenses from the "severe" condition. As of the time of publication, the amount donated so far is over $25K.

Researcher's Note – Rondell Sheridan was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023

Link

‘Bosch’ author Michael Connelly cancels book tour for ‘a medical issue

May 13, 2025

Michael Connelly, the Los Angeles crime-writing legend whose books include the Harry Bosch and Lincoln Lawyer series, announced on his Instagram today, May 13 that he would be cancelling dates and postponing his tour for his latest book, “Nightshade.”

Calling it “a medical issue that needs immediate attention and aftercare,” the 68-year-old author apologized to fans for canceling upcoming May and June events in the U.S. and U.K., but he concluded the message on an upbeat note. “Please know that this is only a pause. I’ll get past this and get back out there in the fall. Thank you for understanding.”

The Instagram post had already tallied more than 200 messages of support and goodwill toward the popular novelist.

Link

DENMARK

Royal House announced that Queen Margrethe has been admitted to Rigshospitalet

May 9, 2025

On Thursday afternoon, the Royal House announced that Queen Margrethe [85] has been admitted to Rigshospitalet. On Thursday morning, Queen Margrethe was supposed to have been on an official mission in Hellerup, but shortly before that, the royal house confirmed that she had to cancel due to illness. The news was that Queen Margrethe had caught a cold, and on Thursday afternoon the royal house announced that the queen has now been hospitalized. She was last hospitalized in the fall after she fell at home at Fredensborg.

Link

ISRAEL

Israeli musician Mosh Ben-Ari rushed to hospital after heart condition

May 10, 2025

Israeli musician Mosh Ben-Ari was hospitalized over the weekend at Rabin Medical Center following a cardiac incident and successfully underwent a catheterization procedure. Sources close to Ben-Ari confirmed the details and said the 54-year-old singer is recovering well. “He’s doing just fine,” they added, noting that he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital as early as Sunday. Ben-Ari has two upcoming performances scheduled this month. His team has not yet announced whether the shows will go on as planned and said a decision will be made after consulting with doctors.

Link

AUSTRALIA

Bindi Irwin Misses Annual Steve Irwin Gala Due to Unexpected Medical Emergency: 'Health Has to Come First,' Brother Robert Says

May 10, 2025

Bindi Irwin was forced to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala this year, with her brother Robert Irwin revealing that she is in the midst of a health emergency. At the event in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 10, Robert, 21, shared that his older sister, 26, was undergoing surgery after her appendix ruptured. "She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them," Robert exclusively tells PEOPLE, adding that their mother, Terri Irwin, 60, would also be missing the gala — held in honor of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin — to help Bindi during her recovery. "She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes," the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star continues, adding, "Health is so important — it really is." Bindi first revealed her endometriosis diagnosis on Instagram in March 2023, before opening up in more detail about her health journey in a PEOPLE cover story in August that year.

Researcher's Note – An Israeli team have done a good study here on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found the following increased risk 42 days post vax:40% Appendicitis, 43% Shingles, 143% Englarged lymph nodes, 224% Myocarditis: Link Elevated Risk Of Epilepsy, Appendicitis In Children After COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: Study: Link New Case Reports Released for Pfizer Ages 12-15 and Moderna Ages 18+ Show Myocarditis, Appendicitis, Intestinal Perforation, and More: Link Update: Steve Irwin's daughter, Bindi Irwin, recently underwent emergency surgery to remove her appendix—but as it turned out, she had more major procedures done during the health scare. On May 13, Bindi's mom, former Crocodile Hunter star Terri Irwin, took to Instagram with a photo of her 26-year-old daughter in a hospital bed . She then revealed what else her daughter, who has endometriosis , had done during the surgery. "Removing your appendix was expected, but also having 14 endometriosis lesions removed, and a hernia repair, was a lot," Terri concluded. "I love you so much and I know you will recover stronger than ever. 💕." Link

Link