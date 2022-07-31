On May 14, I gave a talk in Reykjavik, at the invitation of my friend Gunnar Kjeld, who is affiliated with the health freedom community in Iceland—a small community in that small nation (pop. 370,000); and Gunnar is among those Icelanders intent on growing it, through public presentations such as mine.

Although most Icelanders—like the people in so many other countries—fell hard for the Covidian line, with all too many “vaccinated,” Iceland could henceforth become the heart of an international health freedom movement. Situated between North America and Europe, Iceland is exceptional in ways that make it promising as an eventual hub of critical awakening. Although part of NATO (the decision to join was highly controversial there in 1949), Iceland famously, and proudly, has no army, and is uniquely unsusceptible to the allure of outright war propaganda. Its independent streak was also evident when it became the only nation in the world to jail its banksters after the financial meltdown in 2008. Thus the people there are likelier than others in the West to overcome the spell of COVID, and, on that basis, learn to question warlike propaganda drives of other kinds, if they are properly engaged by the minority committed to free thinking, and thereby learn to see what their “free press” is hiding, which—as here, and everywhere throughout the West—is everything that matters.

I spoke on propaganda, to an audience that overflowed the room, and a number of whom asked excellent questions. All in all, it was a very gratifying experience, certainly for me, and evidently for the audience; and I made several friends there whom I hope to see again.

Because it went so well, and covered so much ground, I post it here, hoping you will watch it all, and share it with as many others as might find it enlightening, and encouraging.

The entire event—my talk and the Q&A—is here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOAc9K4oKLW7RhI3s8DLURw

And it’s also accessible in three parts:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3: