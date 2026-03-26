A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs:

UNITED STATES

March 21, 2026

Amanda Peet [54] is opening up about her breast cancer journey. The Your Friends & Neighbors actress penned a candid, vulnerable essay chronicling her health crisis, which coincided with both of her parents dying in hospice care. Peet saw her doctor in August 2025. “Dr. K. usually chatted me up while she examined me, but this time she went silent,” the actress recalled. The next day, Peet’s doctor reported that she had a tumor that “appeared” small but would require an MRI in the near future to ascertain “the extent of the disease.” That same weekend, Peet’s father died, and she flew from Los Angeles to New York to see her family. After returning home, the Togetherness actress decided not to tell her mother about her diagnosis or her father’s death, as she was in the final stages of a battle with Parkinson’s disease. The radiologist ended up finding a second tumor in the same breast. “She ordered an MRI-guided biopsy, which is when a tumor sample is extracted while you’re inside the big white imaging doughnut,” she recalled. Peet said the procedure was a horrific experience, despite the best efforts of a tech nicknamed Tom. “Tom helped me lie on my belly and lowered my traitorous breast into a horizontal, doll-size lunette,” she remembered. “She injected the pain medication, which was so excruciating that there was no way white-knuckling it could have been worse. Then came an injection of dye, to make the suspicious mass stand out, and finally Tom slowly flattened my breast - while it was hanging in the air - with a barbaric waffle iron, whose latticed squares were numbered to locate the target site for the needle. Tom and my doctor called coordinates back and forth, as if playing a perverse game of Battleship, to confirm the quadrant of interest.” At the end of the procedure, the doctor said “it was 50-50 whether or not there was more cancer.” Peet’s doctor told her that the second mass was benign, which meant she would only require a lumpectomy and radiation rather than chemotherapy or a mastectomy. “Radiation wasn’t bad compared with Tom’s waffle iron - until the last stretch, when my nipple became charred and blistered, like an over-roasted marshmallow,” she detailed. Peet began to make funeral arrangements for her mother two weeks after she received her first clear scan in January. She was with her mother during her final moments of life. Peet’s full essay about her cancer journey and her parents’ deaths can be found in The New Yorker.

Researcher’s note - Amanda Peet: I ‘Feel Passionately’ About Life-Saving Shots: https://people.com/parents/amanda-peet-shot-at-life-psa-whooping-cough/

March 23, 2026

Good Morning America’s Sam Champion has left fans relieved after he shared an update from his hospital bed. On Sunday, the 64-year-old weatherman revealed he underwent an emergency heart procedure in New York following a sudden health scare. Luckily, Champion explained he expected to make a ‘full recovery’ as he smiled and waved at the camera for a photo which was shared on Instagram. Champion has suffered health problems in the past. In 2024, the GMA star underwent skin cancer surgery which left him with a large scar under his right eye. At the time, doctors diagnosed him with a nodular basal cell carcinoma. Champion underwent surgery on his right cheek to remove the cancerous spot. His surgeon also performed laser surgery to target darker, precancerous skin around his face.

Researcher’s note - samchampion 257w Beach time ..and a normal sleep schedule 🙌. We have been waiting for 2weeks after the 2nd vaccine to get away. Still wearing masks near people and dining outside.. but this feels like a “great escape” #besafe #bringcoffee #happyhusband .. see u next week on @abc7ny Instagram

March 23, 2026

Perez Hilton revealed that taking flu medication on an empty stomach landed him in the hospital for 21 days. “My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he prefaced in a YouTube video Monday, where he described the “crazy saga.” “Before I was hospitalized I had the flu. I had the flu for about a week, he explained insisting that he is “not a partier” or someone that “abuses things.” “I took the medication for the flu for a week. However - a big but - I didn’t take any of my medication with food. I never have and you’re supposed to take all of this medication with food.” Because of this, the gossip blogger, 47, “developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis.” “People die of sepsis,” he tearfully continued. “The day before I was hospitalized, I was in so much stomach pain. I was like ‘This is weird, but it’ll go away.’” But by the next morning Hilton - born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. - “couldn’t walk” and had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital. “I ended up being there for 21 days. I felt like I knew everybody by the time I left,” he said. “The first few days were a lot of pain and constant tests, X-rays, CT scans, ultrasounds, because they couldn’t find where the perforation was. So that was scary.” After five days, he had laparoscopic surgery to “flip around all of [his] organs” trying to find the perforation, followed by another major procedure because his organs were still infected. “They inserted I don’t know what inside of me and drained a ton more infection out of me and then the sepsis just kept working and my body kept falling apart. My heart got out of control, they had to put me on heart medications. And then, I developed another infection in the hospital.” Hilton said that over the two weeks in the hospital he could only eat through a feeding tube. Once he was able to start eating regularly again, it was a “whole other process” because it can be “hard on the body” as well as “humiliating” because he was having “a lot of accidents.” “Now that I am home, I am not 100 percent,” he noted, showing a pick line into his arm. “It’s like a scary IV with two lines, and one goes to my heart.”

Researcher’s note – Pro-vaccination [sic] dad Perez Hilton plans Father’s Day at home: https://www.marinij.com/2015/06/18/pro-vaccination-dad-perez-hilton-plans-fathers-day-at-home/ COVID Finally Got Me! And How I Messed Things Up! | Perez Hilton theperezhilton 262w A friend of mine around my age from New Jersey texted me today that he got the COVID vaccine. How, I asked? He said because he’s a smoker he qualifies. And they don’t need to show any proof. Anyone can lie and get their shot! I HATE THIS SYSTEM!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Instagram

March 23, 2026

Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Daniel Robert was briefly hospitalized Sunday after experiencing a cardiac event. MLB.com‘s Todd Zolecki reported Robert collapsed after throwing a bullpen session. Phillies manager Rob Thomson called the moment “very scary” but said the right-hander is “fine.” “I was standing right behind him,” Thomson said. “It was scary because he went down, he started to get back up again and he went back down.” This past October, Robert collapsed while throwing at Philadelphia’s spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida. He told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury that Phillies trainers “one-hundred percent” saved his life by performing CPR and shocking his heart. Doctors placed an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator in his chest over the offseason. It was triggered twice during Sunday’s ordeal. The 31-year-old signed a minor-league contract to return to Philly.

Researcher’s note – Around 88% of minor leaguers were “vaccinated” during the 2021 season, according to a league official, a number that mirrored the percentage of players and staff vaccinated at the major league level: https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/33160470/mlb-require-minor-league-players-vaccinated-covid-19

UNITED KINGDOM

March 21, 2026

Jordan Brook [31] has announced that he has been diagnosed with viral meningitis. The Geordie Shore star has been in hospital in recent days with inflammation on his brain, but did not have a clear diagnosis until now. On Saturday, Jordan – who is also preparing to welcome his first child with his partner Sophie Kasaei – took to his Instagram account to confirm his diagnosis. In a video from his hospital bed, he began: “This is the first time I’ve really been able to speak strong enough about what’s going on. There’s been a lot of speculation as to why I’m here and what’s going on, and there’s a few comments and people saying things, but this is my diagnosis that I got yesterday. I’ve been diagnosed with not one, but two going in viruses that are attacking similar part of my body. I’ve got viral meningitis and encephalitis together. That’s the inflammation of the brain and the lining around it. So this isn’t something small or minor,” Jordan explained. “I’ve had CT scans, MRI scans, lumbar punctures. We’ve got round the clock care since I’ve been in this hospital. I’m on IV drips, everything, antiviral, pain management, physio, seizure monitoring as I have minor seizure risk at the minute. But unfortunately, the swelling on my brain is getting worse with it’s really, really tough, even the simple day to day activities and normal things aren’t easy right now,” he continued, noting that he is on day 11 of his treatment. “This isn’t like a joke, or people are writing that I’m a lot worse than I am, and there’s big C words being dropped and things like that. It isn’t that, but the swelling on my brain is really bad. They’ve upped my meds, my steroids, to try and get the swelling down. I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be here. My focus right now is simple. I need to get healthy,” he detailed, before going on to refer to his partner.

Researcher’s note - Peer-Reviewed Study Finds COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to 63 Serious Brain and Spinal Cord Adverse Events: 63 CDC/FDA safety thresholds breached as mRNA-LNP-Spike disrupts the blood–brain barrier, increasing risks of meningitis, encephalitis, prion disease, brain abscesses, herpes reactivation, and more. https://www.msjonline.org/index.php/ijrms/article/view/15969

March 18, 2026

BROADCAST legend Danny Kelly has revealed he is suffering with cancer. He has taken a step back from his duties on talkSPORT after the diagnosis. Kelly, 69, urged his listeners to get checked after discovering he has throat cancer. He said live on air: “I need to talk plainly to you all now because the majority of our listeners, better or worse, are men. “And men are often very difficult people to talk about and talk to and talk with about medical issues. “So I don’t intend to mince my words here. I’m going to tell you that I am a sick man. Six weeks ago, I went to the doctor, hat on the side of my head, something going on with my eating. I thought it was probably acid reflux and he would give me a big bag of Gaviscon. Instead, it turns out that I have cancer. To be specific, I have cancer of the oesophagus, a really dangerous thing. Now look, that’s the bad news. The less bad news, because it isn’t really good news, is that after another long series of tests, after a very tense three or four weeks waiting for results, the medics say that the thing hasn’t spread inside my body and that they can and they will help me. What I’m facing, to be truthful with you all again, is a tough and lengthy programme of treatment. There will be chemicals, there will be surgery, and there will be chemicals again. It is a hard road, but one that the doctors are hopeful that will see me emerge recovered and healthy at the far end. Now, obviously, there will be times during this, whole stretches of time where I won’t be fit to broadcast.

March 18, 2026

Two-time Olympian and tenacious Red Rose rugby player Abi Burton has revealed how a life-threatening diagnosis and medically induced coma profoundly reshaped her outlook on life, calling the experience “traumatic”. The 26-year-old from West Yorkshire, who made an astonishing comeback to international rugby, was diagnosed and treated for autoimmune NMDA receptor encephalitis at the age of 22. “I’ve been through something so traumatic and have to remember I’m not the same person that I was before, but that’s OK,” she shared. Burton had never heard of encephalitis before her diagnosis. Her family, however, began to notice concerning changes in the months following the high of her first Olympics in Tokyo 2021. Given that encephalitis is often misdiagnosed, Burton has joined prominent figures like former Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington and Strictly Come Dancing finalist George Clarke to support Encephalitis International’s new F.L.A.M.E.S campaign. F.L.A.M.E.S stands for Flu-like symptoms, Loss of consciousness, Acute headaches, Memory problems, Emotional or behavioural changes, and Seizures – designed to help the public recognise early warning signs. “Of course lots of people experience these symptoms in isolation, but collectively when these symptoms came together this might suggest there’s something neurological going on and indicate that people should seek urgent medical attention,” Dr Easton highlighted.

DENMARK

March 24, 2026

The national handball team was hit by something of a shock during the European Championship semi-final against Iceland in January. During the break, Simon Hald [31] had to leave the Box to go to the hospital after being struck by an irregular heartbeat. That was the boring end to the linebacker’s European Championship, and it actually ended up being over a month before he was back on the field again. After just five weeks on blood-thinning medication, Hald made a comeback for the club team, Aalborg Håndbold, and although he readily admits that it was a bit of a shock, he has no qualms about continuing his career. The national team player also experienced an irregular heartbeat back in 2021 before a match against Magdeburg in the German league. Now it has happened for the second time, and it also means that doctors are considering various interventions to prevent similar incidents in the future. “If it were to happen again, there are also some interventions with a fairly high success rate that can be done on the heart so that I don’t have to put up with it. Of course, I hope it doesn’t happen again, but that’s the way we’re going.”

ISRAEL

March 17, 2026

The veteran journalist and commentator Oren Nahari [70] revealed on Roni Koben’s program “Meeting” on Channel 11 that he has been diagnosed with ALS, a severe degenerative neurological disease. Nahari, one of the most prominent voices in news broadcasting in Israel, chose to share his struggle with the disease with the public, thereby raising awareness once again of one of the most difficult and challenging diseases in the world of medicine. The exact causes of ALS are still unknown, and this is one of the greatest challenges in research. However, scientists have proposed several possible mechanisms that may be related to the development of the disease. Among the factors being studied are exposure to environmental toxins, metals or chemicals, increased activity of chemical substances in the brain such as glutamate, as well as a deficiency of factors that support the survival of nerve cells. In five to ten percent of the cases a genetic influence has also been found, meaning a hereditary connection.

Researcher’s note – Oren Nahari, co-created a series titled “Ten Great Plagues” focusing on historical pandemics and the search for vaccines, including efforts against COVID-19. https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/ten-pandemics-of-recent-centuries-2/

AUSTRALIA

March 20, 2026

AFL legend Jonathan Brown is recovering after requiring surgery to remove a brain tumour. The three-time Brisbane Lions premiership player went under the knife on Wednesday before sharing the news alongside wife Kylie on Friday night. The 44-year-old, a prominent commentator since retiring in 2014 following a concussion, said the tumour was uncovered following a routine scan, and he will now prioritise his recovery. “After undergoing a routine scan, I was recently made aware of a shadow on my brain that turned out to be a low-grade brain tumour,” Brown wrote. “I underwent surgery Wednesday with a positive outcome. I understand a surgery of this nature creates interest and once I have recuperated, I will share my experience but for now I need to take some time to rest and recover.” High-profile names from around the AFL immediately rallied around Brown.