News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
16h

I really feel sorry for all these people because they were dumb enough to trust the government. Now they're all on death's door out dead. I actually listened to God, He took care of me thru out "covid" and the poison jabs.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
15h

How can their “vaccine” kill you?

Let me count the ways.

It can you kill with cancer

Or in dozens of other ways.

It can clog up your veins

Or destroy your heart.

It’s all your reward

For doing your part.

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