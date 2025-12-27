J.D. Vance brought the house down at the recent TPUSA convocation, when he ended his star turn with the declaration that “the only thing that has truly served as an anchor of the United States of America is that we have been, and by the grace of God, will always be, a Christian nation.”

Let’s not bother with the grandiose syntax of that statement. (How could it have been our national anchor back in, say, 1796 that, at this later date, we “will always be a Christian nation”?) Far more troubling is the inconvenient fact that what Vance said was just dead wrong—so wrong, on an essential aspect of our history, to be condemned as un-American, or even anti-American; for it baldly desecrates the Constitution, which all federal employees, elected or appointed, have solemnly sworn to protect and defend against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

So it appears that Vance, and all Trump’s other satellites, are themselves “the enemy from within,” as Trump put it with his usual poetic flare before a captive audience of military officers, soon after the spectacular “martyrdom” of Charlie Kirk. For here, as Exhibit A, is the preamble to our founding document:

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, estalish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States.

The text is notable, and invaluable, for making mention of no deity—a revolutionary silence in its day; for, unlike most other founding national documents, ours did not elevate the founding by connecting it, in any way, to the divine, but placed the power “to form a more perfect Union” solely in the profane hands of “We the People”—all of whom, it must be said, were either immigrants, or traced their lineage to prior immigrants. (Those indigenous to this rich landmass were not part of “We the People,” nor, of course, were those Americans whose immigration was involuntary.) Thus Vance, and his rapt audience of crusader wannabes, evidently know the Constitution just as well as Trump knows the lyrics to “God Bless America.”