A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Amy Schumer Shares Post-Surgery Hospital Photo After Undergoing Procedure

August 8, 2025

Amy Schumer [44] appears to be on the mend after undergoing surgery on her back this week. The comedian shared a post-procedure photo on her Instagram Stories on Friday, Aug. 8, that depicted her resting against a paper-covered pillow with a hospital gown bunched over her shoulder. The caption of the photo featured her signature wit, revealing that she “overheard” someone imply that “pickleball keeps this place in business” after she woke up from her surgery. Schumer didn’t share the specific procedure she underwent, nor what necessitated it, but she has been open about her health in the past. Most recently, she detailed the difficult time she had with weight loss medication Ozempic, and the better luck she had with Mounjaro. She also shared a candid look at her diagnosis with Cushing Syndrome, which came about because critics of her press appearances at the time questioned the appearance of her face, which they said looked “swollen” and “puffier” than normal. Trolls were targeting an actual symptom called “moon face.” After several MRIs and blood draws, Schumer went from “thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up” to confirmation that the symptoms would eventually “work itself out.” Hopefully, the same can be said for whatever led to her latest treatment.



Researcher’s Note – Amy Schumer Wearing Her “Fanciest Dress” To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Is Hilariously Inspiring: Link

Link

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star diagnosed with autoimmune disease after alarming symptoms

August 7, 2025

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington is getting candid about a personal health battle that left her confused, exhausted and, at times, barely able to function. Luddington, 41, known for her role as Dr. Jo Wilson on the long-running medical drama, revealed she was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that drastically impacted her everyday life – physically and emotionally. “I want to say about two and a half months ago now, still very recent, I had blood work and it came back,” she began to explain on her “Call It What It Is” podcast. “My doctor was like, everything looks great except this one little thing. And I remember hearing the words autoimmune disease and thinking ‘what the f---.’” Luddington continued to say that her doctors diagnosed her with Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism and told her that it was a very common autoimmune disorder.

Researcher’s Note – Luddington was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

Christina Applegate was left hospitalised and ‘screaming’ with pain over new illness not related to MS diagnosis

August 6, 2025

Christina Applegate [53] recently opened up about the painful time she was having with a new illness that left her hospitalised on top of her regular struggles with MS. The actor has been very candid about the autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with back in 2021, as the Married... With Children star said that she ‘doesn’t leave the house anymore’ due to her multiple sclerosis. Speaking with her friend and podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Applegate explained that she started feeling unwell while she was in Europe visiting family members. During her flight back to the US, she decided she would go straight to hospital upon her return as she would prefer not to be in a position where she had to rush there at some inconvenient hour. She said: “I’m like, I wanna be admitted. I’m staying here because I want answers. I want every test that you can possibly think of or ones that you haven’t even thought of, and I want them done.” Applegate woke up the following day with a terrible pain in her side which was ‘radiating’ from her back to her front, leading her to think ‘my appendix is bursting’. The actor explained she was in ‘so much pain’ that she was ‘screaming’ and was sent for an emergency CT scan at 2.00am, which showed she was suffering from a kidney infection. It had started in the right kidney but since moved to the left one as well, and told her podcasting pal: “Because of this kidney infection, I have to have intravenous antibiotics right now. And that’s where we’re at.” Her representatives told People that she had since returned home from the hospital after her treatment for a kidney infection, with a statement saying she had been there for seven days.

Researcher’s Note – Applegate was working heavily in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

90s metal icon will perform while seated on tour after worrying health update

August 8, 2025

The iconic sludge metal band Crowbar is currently on the road for their North American tour, which kicked off on August 7 and will wrap on August 31. Guitarist Kirk Windstein recently announced that he will perform while seated on stage due to ongoing health issues. In a video posted to his personal Facebook account, the 60-year-old rocker said, “I have sought medical attention both at the hospital and through my chiropractor, who I really love, and I either have, at the worst, a bad sciatica flare-up or potentially a ruptured disc in my lower spine. So I’m probably gonna have to start this tour, which begins Thursday in Orlando — a sold-out show, by the way; thank you all — I’m probably gonna start this tour sitting down, but we’ll be singing and playing top-notch, the best I can do. I just can’t walk right now, and that’s the truth.” Kirk has been using a cane and a walker to get around recently. “I’m 60 years old, and I’ve never had this pain in my life,” Windstein said.

Researcher’s Note – Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein Admits He Was ‘Not A Big Fan’ Of COVID-19 Vaccines [sic], But Is ‘Proud’ To Be Fully Vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell diagnosed with thyroid cancer

August 7, 2025

Lee County [FL] District 5 Commissioner [and former Boston Red Sox outfielder] Mike Greenwell [61] has confirmed with WINK News that he is undergoing treatment for medullary thyroid cancer. According to Greenwell’s representatives, as part of his recovery and protection of his immune system, the district 5 commissioner has been working from home and participating in board meetings via Zoom and over the phone, stating that he has done so on Monday and Tuesday.

Link

Bill Weiss Diagnosed With Sarcoidosis and Stage 1 Lung Cancer Following Persistent Cough

August 6, 2025

SideWalk Distribution co-founder Bill Weiss [53] and a longtime figure in skateboarding, recently took to social media to share a deeply personal health update. What started as a lingering cough turned into something much more serious. In his post, Weiss explained that after dealing with a cough that lasted four months, he decided to get things checked out. Multiple scans and medical evaluations led to the discovery that he had both Sarcoidosis and Stage 1 lung cancer. “Difficult news indeed,” he wrote. “But my doctors came up with a plan and removed a portion of my lung.” The message was clear and grounded. He urged others not to ignore signs from their body. “The main thing I have learned from this is listen to your body and if something feels off get it checked out,” he said.

Link

Horror as top NFL coach collapses in practice and medics rush to his aid in major health scare

August 5, 2025

An NFL coach collapsed during training camp practice in a terrifying scene. Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who recently returned from health issues from the team’s rookie minicamp in June, suffered a medical issue on the training grounds behind Gillette Stadium. The 51-year-old NFL coach reportedly collapsed on the sideline during Monday’s workouts. A stretcher was brought out after Williams fell ill, per Patriots reporter Pat Lane. Fortunately, Williams was able to get up on his power and eventually leave on the cart. The Patriots later announced that Williams experienced dehydration during Monday’s workouts and is doing well. It’s believed his early exit from practice wasn’t due to the medical problem he recently endured. Williams hasn’t revealed the nature of the health issue.

Researcher’s Note – NFL to Restrict Access to Team Employees Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Without Reason: Link

Link

Phils place Wheeler on IL with blood clot near right shoulder

August 16, 2025

The Phillies placed ace Zack Wheeler on the injured list Saturday due to a blood clot in his right upper extremity. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters that the clot is near Wheeler's shoulder and that there is no timetable for the right-hander's return.

Wheeler owns a 2.71 ERA over 149 2/3 innings and leads the Majors with 195 strikeouts thanks to a career-best 33.3% K rate. He also ranks inside the top five among qualified pitchers in WHIP (0.94) and opponents’ batting average (.197). Last year’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up, Wheeler placed second behind the Pirates’ Paul Skenes in MLB.com’s latest Cy Young poll.

Link