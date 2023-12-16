UNITED KINGDOM

Famous TV Host Reveals His Wife, 30, Is Diagnosed With Rare Cancer, Just Months After Birth of First Child

December 1, 2023

Sports TV host Dan Salisbury-Jones is sharing a partner perspective through his wife’s brain cancer, diagnosed just months after she gave birth to their first child, a baby boy named Reuben.

Salisbury-Jones admitted feeling her mortality (per MailOnline via release from the Brain Tumour Charity) when first hearing the news, but is now finding hope through the new challenge.

https://www.survivornet.com/articles/famous-tv-host-reveals-his-wife-30-is-diagnosed-with-rare-cancer-just-months-after-birth-of-first-child/

Michael Bibi Is Officially Cancer Free

December 5, 2023

The dance music community is rejoicing today, as Michael Bibi has announced that he has left the hospital cancer free.

Just a few hours ago, the UK house DJ and Solid Grooves label boss announced the news on Instagram, alongside snapshots of happy hugs with his medical team, writing, “After 6 months of fighting I leave hospital officially in remission with no cancer in my body.”

https://edmmaniac.com/michael-bibi-cancer-free/

TV Anchorwoman Reveals Early Starts For Breakfast Show “Might Have Caused Her Premature Dementia”

December 2, 2023

British TV presenter Fiona Phillips announced in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Now, in an interview, the 62-year-old former TV host has revealed she believes her 11-year run of presenting breakfast television could have caused her to get the disease at a relatively young age.

Phillips, who used to get up at around 3am for her shifts presenting ITV breakfast show GMTV between 1997 and 2008, told Woman&Home Magazine:

“I ask myself why I got this dreadful disease. I wonder whether all the years of getting up so early when I was working on GMTV contributed to me getting Alzheimer’s so young.”

https://deadline.com/2023/12/fiona-phillips-itv-gmtv-early-starts-may-have-caused-dementia-1235649570/

Do Vaccines Raise or Lower Risk for Dementia? The Jury Remains Out.

January 9, 2023

https://www.jwatch.org/na55692/2023/01/09/do-vaccines-raise-or-lower-risk-dementia-jury-remains-out

Linda Nolan reveals brain tumours have shrunk amid fears she wouldn’t make Christmas

December 6, 2023

Linda Nolan has revealed her brain tumours have shrunk as she admitted she previously feared she would not be alive this Christmas. The Nolan sister shared the wonderful news when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (7 December). The 64-year-old said: “I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face. I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but they might have thrown me out.” Back in March, Linda appeared on the same programme to reveal the devastating news that her cancer had spread to her brain. She said today: “When I spoke to you before I didn’t think I would make Christmas.”

https://share.newsbreak.com/5m4l1rpe

SPAIN

Dragisa Gudelj, new sudden illness on the pitch for the Cordoba defender after the one on March 25, 2023 -

December 4, 2023

New illness on the pitch for Dragisa Gudelj. The player from Spanish team Cordoba collapsed on the pitch. The last time was eight months ago. Also in this case, as then, it did not go beyond a very strong scare. But in the meantime the episode that happened yesterday afternoon in Cordoba is practically identical to the one witnessed during the match, which took place last March 26, between the green and whites and Racing Ferrol. The match in which Gudelj felt ill for the second time was Melilla-Cordoba, for the Primera Division RFEF (the Spanish third series). He is 26.

Link

ITALY

Andrea Bocelli shares update after another last-minute cancellation

December 7, 2023

Boston - One night after Andrea Bocelli canceled his Boston concert at the TD Garden with fans already in their seats, a similar situation played out in Philadelphia on Thursday. And now the Italian singer has put out a statement on the "health challenges" affecting his world-famous voice. Just as he did in Boston, Bocelli came out on stage in Philly to tell ticket holders that he was unable to sing. He did play keyboard to accompany a performance by his 11-year-old daughter, according to posts from attendees on social media. In Boston, the 65-year-old Bocelli told the audience, "I did all my best to sing tonight, but I can't." The new statement from the singer, shared below, goes into more detail. Bocelli, who has sold more than 80 million albums, says this "rarely happens." "The voice is a gift that I have received, it is an instrument that has been entrusted to me: I have always considered it my precise duty - and an honor, and a grace - to be able to share it with those who want to listen to it. For this reason, as long as I am given the strength, I will continue to travel and sing. For this reason, especially on tour, I preserve it with the rigor of an athlete, aware of the privilege and responsibility that I perceive, respecting the public first and foremost, but also the large quantity of people and professionalism that are involved, and thanks to which it takes life a concert. It happens that an unexpected problem forces you to stop. It rarely happens, and in thirty years of militant concert playing I can count them on one hand, and yet, this time, it happened and I had to accept it. I am truly sorry, first of all for each of those who have once again granted me their kindness, investing time and money to listen to me. Even in this case, everything is in the hands of the good God and what I can do, today as every day of my life, is raise my eyes to Heaven and thank, and pray, and whisper: 'Thy will be done'. Looking forward to seeing you again very soon my dear American friends."

https://share.newsbreak.com/5ly0mecj

Illness at the Prima della Scala in Milan, where 'Don Carlo' by Giuseppe Verdi is on stage

December 7, 2023

Milan – The bass Michele Pertusi, who plays the part of Philip II of Spain, the co-protagonist role, was the victim of a sudden health problem affecting his throat with relative lowering of his voice, but he will "courageously" continue to sing. Scala superintendent Dominique Meyer announced it from the stage before the start of the third period. “I have to give you bad news this time,” said Meyer but despite the health problem Pertusi decided to continue singing. And right after the performance, the audience reacted with thunderous applause and many felt 'well done, well done'.

Link

Professor suddenly falls ill, off-duty nurse saves his life

December 7, 2023

Professor of the UEFA coaching course D suddenly falls ill in Vasto, an off-duty nurse gives him cardiac massage and saves his life: the protagonist of the happy life story is Felice Iannone from Polla. The event dates back to last Saturday when Iannone, originally from the Salerno area and nurse in the emergency room of the San Pio hospital in Vasto, was in Perano to take part in the last lesson of the UEFA D course. Suddenly while the professor was discussing exercises on football technique and tactics, he moved away from the group to lie down on a nearby bench and felt ill. “We all immediately realized that something was wrong. I approached him immediately,” Iannone told Vastoweb, “both because it is now in my nature and because my colleagues had recently finished the BLSD (Basic Life Support Defibrillator) course for mandatory first intervention in the FIGC”. While waiting for help, the student gave the professor cardiac massage and fortunately after 6 chest compressions his heart started beating again, he started breathing again and then slowly returned to consciousness.

Link

Fear for Scarnecchia, suffering from a heart attack: “I'm fine now”

December 6, 2023

Roberto Scarnecchia, 65 years old, former player of Roma and Milan, suffered a heart attack on Sunday while he was in Milan near the Duomo, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. Assisted by a passing doctor, he was taken to San Luca hospital, where he underwent angioplasty and is now out of danger. Scarnecchia himself recounted what happened on Facebook. "It went well... but if I can give you some advice, get yourself checked every now and then."

Link

THE PHILIPPINES

Philippines' Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

December 5, 2023

Manila - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, but remains healthy enough to hold online meetings, his office said on Tuesday. The Presidential Communications Office said on its Facebook page Marcos will isolate for five days. The statement did not indicate when he tested positive for the virus. "The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference," the statement read. Marcos, who is 66, was last seen in public on Saturday, attending a family day event inside presidential palace grounds. He has cancelled his events on Tuesday, including a visit to Mindanao in the southern Philippines to attend to victims of a bombing on Sunday and people displaced from strong earthquakes and aftershocks since late Saturday. Marcos previously contracted the virus in 2020, according to his spokesman at the time and received his second booster dose at a vaccination campaign by the health department last year. The Philippines has recorded 1,340 new cases of the virus over the past week, according to data from the Health Department. The Philippines has over 4.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of whom have recovered.

https://share.newsbreak.com/5kyl2z2u