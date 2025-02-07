Cancelation:

UNITED STATES

Bowling for Soup’s Co-Founding Band Member Permanently Retires, Cites “Recent Medical Developments”

January 23, 2025

Chris Burney has played his final show with Bowling for Soup. On Jan. 22, the band took to Instagram to announce that their co-founder has retired. “It is with a heavy heart we announce that Chris Burney has made the decision to retire from his stage-right post in the band he co-founded in 1994,” the post read. “Some recent medical developments, 30 years of rocking balls and touring non-stop have made it difficult to continue. We are bummed to not have Chris by our sides, but absolutely support his decision.” Burney [55] stepped back from the group last summer amid health concerns. Since then, the band has played as a trio, with Jaret Reddick, Gary Wiseman, and Rob Felicetti taking the stage.

Celebs:

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Her Rare Diagnosis

January 23, 2025

Angelina Jolie [49] sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair and did not hold back on details about her split from Brad Pitt, caring for her six children and her declining health. However, the impact of the divorce and the stress of directing a movie had some nasty side effects on Jolie. Her health began to decline and she was diagnosed with a rare neurological disease. "Sometimes women in families put themselves last," Jolie said, "until it manifests itself in their own health." The overwhelming stress caused the actress to develop hypertension and Bell's palsy. The latter is a type of facial paralysis caused by damage to the facial nerves. In severe cases, Bell's Palsy can last for weeks and result in the inability to close the affected eye and dropping of the corner of the mouth. Luckily Jolie's symptoms were mild and she opted for acupuncture to treat the condition. She has since made a full recovery, but it caused to her worry a bit about how her health affects her children.

Andie MacDowell, 66, diagnosed with painful neuromuscular disorder

January 24, 2025

Andie MacDowell is battling a painful neuromuscular disorder. "I have piriformis syndrome, so it's a muscle that kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve, and it was shooting down my leg," MacDowell shared on "The Drew Barrymore Show." "I thought I was going to have hip replacement — thank God, my hips are fine," she remarked. Piriformis syndrome occurs when your piriformis muscle compresses your sciatic nerve and results in inflammation. It can cause pain or numbness in your buttock and down the back of your leg. It can happen on one side of your body or both, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The 66-year-old actress added that she practiced daily exercises to mitigate any pain. During her appearance, MacDowell made a vulnerable admission about her health, saying she thought she was "literally falling apart" after she started riding her indoor bike "like a crazy person." The "Groundhog Day" alum additionally shared that she left Hollywood for a simpler life in South Carolina.

Piriformis syndrome causes pain or numbness in your butt, hip or upper leg. It occurs when the piriformis muscle presses on the sciatic nerve. The condition may be caused by injury, swelling, muscle spasms or scar tissue in the piriformis. Most episodes go away in a few days or weeks with rest and simple treatments.—Cleveland Clinic

Lili Reinhart Says She's 'Searching for Answers' About Her 'Mysterious' Chronic Illness

January 23, 2025

Lili Reinhart is opening up about her health, revealing that she’s spent the last year dealing with an unknown illness. In a social media post to accompany the release of a new interview with Self Magazine, the Riverdale actress, 28, reminded readers to prioritize their health, while sharing what’s going on with hers. “I feel it’s important to show an honest glimpse at what last year was like for me, when dealing with my health issues,” she began in the caption to an Instagram carousel on Thursday, Jan. 23. Reinhart then thanked the outlet for helping to tell her story, while sharing several photos from her journey. Her cover image showed her sitting in a hospital room, which she noted was 5 a.m. in a German hospital for a “possible bladder/UTI infection.” “Being diagnosed with interstitial cystitis while simultaneously searching for answers about a mysterious autoimmunity/inflammatory disease made 2024 the hardest year of my life,” her caption continued. Another photo in her upload showed a text message screenshot with Reinhart telling someone she’d spent “the last few days” standing beside a garbage can throwing chunks of her hair out. “I just run my hands through it,” the text message said, “until it stops coming out.” Other images in her Instagram post showed more visits to the doctor, as well as a photo of her sitting on an airplane. “No greater discomfort than flying with a bladder flare,” was written over the picture. Her very next image was a post about chronic illness. “Don’t let a doctor tell you that nothing’s wrong when you know that there is,” one quote read.

Soap Vet Colin Egglesfield Shares His Latest Cancer Battle

January 22, 2025

Two-time cancer survivor Colin Egglesfield [51] announced that he was recently diagnosed with cancer once again. Egglesfield was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2006, shortly after joining the cast of All My Children as Josh Madden — the son Erica Kane thought she had aborted back in the 70s. The actor privately underwent treatment while keeping up his duties on the show, and then a year into his initial diagnosis, his doctors found that despite surgery to remove the cancer, it had spread to his other testicle. In a health update shared on Jan. 20 via his social media pages, Egglesfield revealed that he is recovering from surgery after recently being diagnosed with prostate cancer. “Thankfully, we caught my prostate cancer early, and after a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few healthcare professionals, I elected to be proactive and have surgery,” he confessed.

Bhad Bhabie Shows Off Nose Job, Reveals Type of Cancer She Has

January 22, 2025

Bhad Bhabie [21] is showing off her healing nose after undergoing plastic surgery and taking the opportunity to reveal the type of cancer she has. She assured critics her procedure was doctor-approved and that people can have plastic surgery with cancer. BB shot down rumors that she has breast or lung cancer, revealing in a separate video it's blood cancer. She added that her white blood cell count is high, which is a sign of some blood cancers or bone marrow disorders. The "Cash Me Outside" originator spoke out about her nose job and cancer diagnosis, which she originally revealed in November 2024.

Bachelorette' star's husband diagnosed with thyroid cancer

January 26, 2025

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno's husband, Kevin Manno [41], was diagnosed with a form of thyroid cancer. The "Bachelorette" star appeared alongside her husband in a video shared on Instagram, where they not only discussed his diagnosis, but also encouraged fans to share their own experiences of navigating through thyroid cancer. Manno, a radio and TV host, revealed he was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer after doctors found two "malignant spots on his right side," in addition to possible cancer in a lymph node.

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Wife Alison Butler Is Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

January 22, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit’s wife, Alison Butler, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. This revelation came shortly after his emotional appearance during the College Football Playoff National Championship broadcast. The ESPN analyst’s disclosure highlights a series of personal struggles his family has faced over the past year. Herbstreit’s wife, Alison Butler, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. Reflecting on the toll of the diagnosis and other family hardships, Herbstreit [55] also mourned the loss of their golden retriever, Ben, to cancer in November 2024. Adding to the emotional weight, Herbstreit recalled his [then 20 year-old] son Zak’s heart failure in 2023, which required hospitalization and led to Zak’s medical retirement from football.



No age reported.

Karine Jean-Pierre reveals mom's cancer diagnosis — and why she kept it secret

January 23, 2025

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre [50] gave Americans a look behind the podium in a telling Vanity Fair piece published on Tuesday. Jean-Pierre, who chose to keep her personal life private while working in the Biden-Harris administration, revealed a private health battle that put significant weight on her and her family. Jean-Pierre recalled attending the Bidens’ first state dinner in December 2022, saying it was "the first time the administration felt a dinner was safe to host since the pandemic began." The state dinner was the last time Jean-Pierre "recognized my mother as the woman I grew up with." Unfortunately, things took a turn, and just a couple of months later, her mother was diagnosed with stage II colon cancer.

No age reported.

Former NFL, Penn State RB Brian Milne diagnosed with lymphoma for second time

January 25, 2025

Brian Milne didn't ask, nor want, a rematch with lymphoma. Now that he's in one, though, the legendary Fort LeBoeuf graduate plans to defeat it as he did 35 years ago. Milne, who turned 52 on Jan. 7, has been diagnosed with lymphoma a second time. The former Penn State University and NFL running back, who lives in suburban Cincinnati, made the announcement via a Facebook post on Friday: "A few months ago, I had a swollen lymph node," Milne said. "I didn't ignore it because, unfortunately, I've already been down this road when I was 17.”

AUSTRALIA

Cakaunivalu suffers heart attack after match in Darwin

January 25, 2025

Former Fiji 7s skipper Setefano Cakaunivalu, better known as Setefano Cakau, suffered a heart attack on Friday and has been admitted to hospital. The Tabadamu Rugby Club founder played for South Darwin in a Darwin A-Grade fixture against Casuarina at Skyring Rugby Park in Northern Territory, Australia. NT Rugby via Rugby Australia reported that after the match concluded, Cakaunivalu returned to South Darwin’s Warren Park clubhouse on foot where he subsequently collapsed from a suspected heart attack. Members of the South Darwin community on the scene responded quickly and performed CPR while emergency services were called. The 46-year-old was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition. The NT Rugby community requested that Cakaunivalu’s privacy is respected at this time.

