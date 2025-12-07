“Our free press” marked the first anniversary of 9/11 with the same suffocating pathos and official lies with which they had “reported” the event itself, and which has also distinguished all the anniversaries ever since. (Trump’s evocation of the anniversary this year, tacitly devoted to the “memory” of Charlie Kirk, was outstanding for its demagogic rage, poor taste and total separation from reality, all of which I noted in a prior post.)

To hail the media coverage of that first anniversary, I hit the airwaves on KPFK as “Prof. Tucker Ellis,” a conservative pundit who ordinarily attacked the media for its disrespect of state authority, but who, on this occasion, was so moved by the lachrymose reporting of that day in 2002 (coverage that, in fact, began a few weeks earlier) that he lost his self-control. It was a remarkable performance, which I offer as a comic respite from the horror of these days: