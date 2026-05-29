News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
13h

Who could’ve predicted this was gonna happen? Answer: anyone with a unpropagandized and unvaccinated brain. How long will it be before one of these big boys crashes into a residential neighborhood full of passengers? Probably not long.

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Richard's avatar
Richard
12h

The FAA violated its own regulations regarding pilots taking experimental drugs. The FAA is as corrupt and wicked as the rest of the federal government. 👎

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