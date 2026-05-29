"Any pilots on board?": 36 incapacitated pilots on 36 passenger flights, May, 2022 - May, 2026
Chilling headlines: "Pilot foaming at the mouth and experiencing convulsions forces emergency return of China Eastern Airlines flight" (March 2025) and "Any pilots on board?" (Feb. 2025)
United States: Madison, Wisconsin to Detroit, Michigan
May 23, 2026
Pilot Declares Emergency After First Officer ‘Briefly Lost Consciousness’ During Landing
Spain to United Kingdom
May 23, 2026
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Jet2 emergency landing after ‘pilot’s heart attack’ mid-flight has staff in tears
United Kingdom: London, England to Edinburgh, Scotland
May 12, 2026
Scotland-bound BA flight declares mid-air emergency after ‘co-pilot falls ill’
Bangladesh to Canada
May 8, 2026
Biman Toronto flight diverts to Heathrow after co-pilot falls ill
South Korea to Switzerland
May 8, 2026
SWISS flight diverted to Kazakhstan over co-pilot illness
Netherlands to Romania
Apr 24, 2026
Pilot Faints Midair in Cockpit After Sleepless Night, Sparking Emergency
India to Canada
Apr 9, 2026
Pilot Collapses Over Turkmenistan: Air Canada Jet Flies 13 Hours to Safety
United Kingdom: Gibraltar to Manchester
Feb 18, 2026
Emergency declared as pilot taken ill on Manchester flight
United States: Rutherford County, Tennessee
Jan 22, 2026
Paramedic attempted to land Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter after pilot incapacitation
United States: Lubbock, Texas
Jan 8, 2026
Incapacitated pilot causes emergency aircraft landing Thursday
Italy to Romania
Nov 8, 2025
Ryanair 737 Pilot Incapacitated, Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Romania
India: Mumbai to Delhi
Sep 10, 2025
Pilot collapses in cockpit from suspected food allergy, delays IndiGo’s Mumbai–Delhi flight
United States to China
Sep 1, 2025
Delta Flight Takes 8-Hour Detour After Pilot Falls Ill
Norway to Spain
Aug 4, 2025
SAS Oslo–Alicante flight diverts to Brussels after pilot falls ill
Spain to Brazil
Jul 25, 2025
Azul A330 Diverts to Recife After Pilot Incapacitated
India: Bengaluru to Delhi
Jul 4, 2025
Air India pilot collapses moments before operating Bengaluru-Delhi flight
Australia: Canberra to Sydney
Jun 17, 2025
Trainee Captain Reportedly Faints in Cockpit Moments After Landing Plane Full of Passengers
Germany to Spain
May 19, 2025
Lufthansa plane flew 10 minutes without pilot during medical emergency in 2024, report finds
Singapore to China
Mar 31, 2025
Pilot’s sudden illness causes 6-hour delay for Singapore Airlines flight in Hong Kong
Australia: Brisbane to Sydney
Mar 10, 2025
Passenger Plane Makes Urgent Landing After Pilot Suffers Chest Pains and Requests Defibrillator in Cockpit: Reports
South Korea to China
Mar 8, 2025
Pilot foaming at the mouth and experiencing convulsions forces emergency return of China Eastern Airlines flight
Egypt to United Kingdom
Feb 10, 2025
Budget airline flight makes emergency stop after pilot collapses: ‘Rough and scary’
South Africa: George to Johannesburg
Feb 10, 2025
‘Any pilots on board?’ The moment a FlySafair flight took a dramatic turn
United States to Germany
Feb 7, 2025
Lufthansa flight diverted after pilot collapses mid-air
Switzerland to United States
Jan 22, 2025
4-hour flight to nowhere stopped passengers from reaching Miami after a pilot became unwell
Canada: Calgary, Alberta, to Vancouver, British Columbia
Dec 24, 2024
An off-duty pilot stepped in to help fly a Boeing 737 after the first officer fell ill mid-flight
Switzerland to United States
Dec 23, 2024
United Airlines Zurich to Chicago Flight Diverted to Canada as Pilot Incapacitated
United States
Oct 4, 2024
Passenger Lands King Air C90 after Pilot Medical Issue
Ireland to Netherlands
Sep 19, 2024
Pilot collapsed three minutes after taking off from Dublin Airport
United Kingdom to Portugal
Jul 24, 2024
EasyJet flight sparks rare ‘red alert’ after co-pilot faints on plane in mid-air
Germany to Spain
Feb 18, 2024
Lufthansa Airbus A321 Diverts To Madrid After Pilot Falls Sick
Canada to Dominican Republic
Dec 26, 2023
Off-Duty Pilot Takes Over Flight Duties After Captain Becomes Incapacitated
Canada: Toronto, Ontario to St. John’s, Newfoundland
Jun 23, 2023
Off-duty Air Canada pilot helped land plane after first officer fell ill
United States: Las Vegas, NV to Columbus, Ohio
Mar 23, 2023
Pilot from another airline helps land Southwest flight after captain falls ill
United States: Chicago to Ohio
Nov 22, 2022
Envoy Air says a pilot who was reported incapacitated during flight has died
Bahamas to United States
May 11, 2022
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Who could’ve predicted this was gonna happen? Answer: anyone with a unpropagandized and unvaccinated brain. How long will it be before one of these big boys crashes into a residential neighborhood full of passengers? Probably not long.
The FAA violated its own regulations regarding pilots taking experimental drugs. The FAA is as corrupt and wicked as the rest of the federal government. 👎