News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

16h

A jazz vocalist of notable talent with whom I perform has had similar laryngitis symptoms which I had suspected were quaxx related.

She has also had coronary issues as well. About this I mentioned it sounded like a symptom of quaxx damage but ultimately she ended the discussion. I shared with her a possible treatment plan (ie, McCollugh Protocol) without response.

She had done her share of virtue signalling around the issue and I was excluded from the group for a while for being an unquaxxed asymptomatic spreader of the (never even shown to exist) Doomsday Virus.

I don't think "tragic" is appropriate since tragedy, in a classic sense. requires a level of self-awareness and humility which is mostly lacking from these quarters.

It is quite sad however. And an immense crime against humanity and nature.

17h

a friend told me before the jabs that she had covid, and that it was barely a mild flu. recently, after being jabbed (at least twice and probably more, since her doc is a needle pusher) she had it again and lost over 20 pounds, so that was not a mild flu.

it is hard to ask everyone, did you get jabbed, but one should do it. may be if you ask long enough, they wake up? although I kinda gave up on those that still go get jabs. Some people are just needle worshipers. Very disappointing to see how many 'stars' are jabbed - I remember Musk had 4 jabs too. One would think these people smarter but heck, no.

