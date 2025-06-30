Are stars canceling shows because of (what their doctors claim is) "laryngitis"? Or is it vocal fold immobility (VFI), a noted side effect of COVID "vaccination"?
So many iffy diagnoses, so little time to show how dubious they are
Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.
Since 2020, there’s been an awful lot of “laryngitis” going around, forcing many a star to cancel, postpone, or go on hiatus from, their shows. Why would this be? One possibility, elaborated by the Cleveland Clinic and other citadels of (what doctors say is) medicine, is that COVID-19 often causes laryngitis:
How Laryngitis and COVID-19 Can Impact Your Voice
November 21, 2024
As I’m no otolaryngologist, I can’t assess that thesis; but I like to think that I’m no sucker, either; so I think we ought to take this diagnosis with a grain of salt. While I have seen no studies linking laryngitis with the jab, I have found several on the likely link between the “vaccines” and a more serious condition called vocal fold immobility (VFI), which is described in detail by the experts at Johns Hopkins:
What is vocal cord immobility?
[no date]
When we breathe, the vocal cords open up to allow air to pass into the windpipe. They close against each other when we talk, swallow and cough. When one vocal cord does not move properly (unilateral vocal cord immobility), it can lead to a weak, breathy voice, inability to raise the volume of the voice and the sensation of running out of air while speaking. Problems with swallowing and a weak cough are common as well. When both vocal cords do not move properly, patients may experience trouble breathing.
There are many possible reasons why a vocal cord does not move properly, but it most often relates to a problem with the recurrent laryngeal nerve (which controls the vocal cord muscles) rather than a problem with the vocal cord itself. Injury to the nerve following surgery in the neck or chest is a common cause of vocal cord immobility. Other causes include:
Stroke
Neurologic disorders
Tumors in the voice box, neck, thyroid or chest that cause the vocal cord nerve to malfunction
Neck trauma
Voice box trauma after having a breathing tube in your windpipe
Occasionally, one or both vocal cords do not move properly after scar formation or a problem with the vocal cord joint. If scars form in the back of the voice box between the vocal cords, this can cause both vocal cords to not move properly — this is called laryngeal stenosis.
There are several studies of the possible connection between VFI and “vaccination,” most of them dismissing it as “rare” or otherwise unlikely. However, this one is more candid vis-a-vis that link—perhaps because it came out in late 2020, before the “vaccination” drive began. Note that this study proposes that VFI may be a side effect, not necessarily of COVID “vaccination” per se, but vaccination overall:
Vocal Fold Immobility Following Vaccination
June 21, 2021
Conclusion: Vaccine administration may be associated with VFI and physicians should be cognizant of this potential adverse event. This is a rare complication [maybe] with less reported cases than other post-vaccination cranial neuropathies. The difficulty in establishing an initial diagnosis and need for specialized evaluation by an otolaryngologist may result in under-reporting of such events. Further research is needed to delineate the exact pathophysiology of this complication and determine whether a causal relationship exists.
Here are two other studies each noting individual cases of post-jab VFI, deeming them “rare” or “unusual.”
Vocal fold paralysis following first dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine
February 28, 2022
Bilateral Vocal Fold Paralysis After COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: A Case Report
June 14, 2022
The following accounts of shows called off because of what Lorde called “horrendous laryngitis” suggest that VFI is not so “rare” or “unusual” a side effect after all.
Paloma Faith [40] channels Tinker Bell with a chic pixie hairdo as she laments having to cancel a gig after contracting laryngitis
September 20, 2021
Researcher's Note – Hey all, I know it’s hard. But what’s happening right now in this pandemic is happening, and we all need to do our bit to pull us out towards spring and hopefully towards the vaccination [sic]. I hope that you will all do your bit for the greater good of everyone and not flout the rules. So much love, Paloma xxx Link
Phillip Schofield sparks concern among fans with This Morning appearance
November 29, 2021
Researcher's Note – This Morning star Phillip took to Instagram Stories to share the good news with his 3 million followers, and he did so by simply uploading a photograph of his vaccine [sic] card with the caption: "Boosted!!" The official card showed that Phillip received his third dose of the vaccine [sic] on Saturday, and he was given the Pfizer jab. Link
Dua Lipa cancels another gig due to laryngitis as she continues to be on vocal rest per doctor's orders: 'I'm extremely disappointed'
December 9, 2021
Researcher's Note – At the end of June 2021, Dua Lipa told Vanity Fair she was “committed” to getting vaccinated [sic] and was “waiting her turn for the coronavirus vaccine [sic].” Link
Lorde Postpones Two Shows Due to ‘Horrendous Laryngitis’
April 16, 2022
Researcher's Note – New Zealand's own superstar singer Lorde is urging Kiwis to get their Covid-19 vaccine [sic], and says they should treat themselves after getting the jab. The pop star spoke to Super Shot Saturday Vaxathon, revealing she was one who struggled to cope with being injected with needles. Link
Fontaines D.C. cancel Boston show after Grian Chatten diagnosed with laryngitis
April 25, 2022
Researcher's Note – “There were stories on this record that are not about me and that are not about Dublin and that are not about anyone in our band,” says frontman Grian Chatten. “We released the first two in such quick succession, that this one… it’s the same thing with the vaccine [sic]. I went for the third shot the other day and all of a sudden I developed a phobia of needles. For the third one!” Link
David Koch leaves Sunrise broadcast early due to laryngitis
May 3, 2022
Researcher's Note – Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr fully vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19: Link
ASKING ALEXANDRIA Singer's Laryngitis Forces Concert Cancelations
May 28, 2022
Singer, Tems cancels international shows after being diagnosed with vocal illness
June 14, 2022
George Ezra pulls out of Danish festival with ‘nasty bout of laryngitis’
June 23, 2022
Tom Jones Denies 'Pure Rumor' That He Collapsed Onstage, Postpones Show Due to 'Viral Laryngitis'
July 13, 2022
Researcher's Note – Covid vaccine [sic]: Sir Tom Jones feels 'bulletproof' after second jab: Link
Janis Ian Says She May Never 'Sound Like Myself Again' amid Laryngitis Diagnosis
September 15, 2022
Robin Roberts welcomed back by fans as she reveals laryngitis battle as reason for GMA absence
November 10, 2022
Researcher's Note – In Partnership with the Department of Health and Human Services, Roberts, who hosts ABC’s Good Morning America, has launched "COVID-19 Immunity in Our Community." The podcast features experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci and offers listeners trusted information on COVID-19 vaccines [sic]. "We want to get the information out to folks; there's a lot of questions and concerns about all the COVID vaccines [sic]," Robin explained to Ryan Seacrest. "...We take everyday people and match them with experts. ... It's so important to put people at ease about the vaccines [sic]and help them make informed decisions for themselves.” Link
Uorfi Javed diagnosed with laryngitis; asked to zip her mouth till recovery
December 20, 2022
Former 'SNL' comic David Spade battles laryngitis at San Francisco show
Feb. 21, 2023
Researcher's Note – Talent: David Spade: PROOF OF VACCINATION [sic] OR A NEGATIVE COVID TEST ARE REQUIRED FOR ENTRY. At least 80% of attendees must be fully vaccinated [sic] 14-days prior to the show, the remaining attendees can take a COVID test within 72-hours of the show: Link
Falling in Reverse Call Off Three More Shows After Ronnie Radke Laryngitis Diagnosis
May 3, 2023
James Taylor postpones shows due to 'severe' laryngitis
June 20, 2023
Researcher's Note – The couple that gets pricked together sticks together! James & Kim get their vaccines [sic] from a frontline worker. Link
Arctic Monkeys cancel Ireland show due to Alex Turner’s laryngitis
June 19, 2023
Tom Keifer unable to perform at two ‘Live Loud 2023’ tour stops due to severe laryngitis
August 5, 2023
HELLOWEEN's MICHAEL KISKE Is Suffering From 'Acute Laryngitis'; Festival Appearances Canceled
August 9, 2023
Chris Stapleton Forced to Push Back Shows Due to Bronchitis and Laryngitis: 'Grateful for Your Patience'
October 11, 2023
Researcher's Note – Chris Stapleton accepts the award for single of the year for “Starting Over” at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. 2021 CMA Awards Will Require Attendees to Be Vaccinated [sic]: Link
ROB ZOMBIE Cancels Las Vegas Concert Due To Laryngitis: 'I Have No Voice'
October 29, 2023
Researcher's Note – Consequence Of Sound recently asked Rob Zombie what he thought about the eventual return of live music, and his response was somewhere between realistic and grim, depending on how you look at it, shredding our optimism with a bleak warning for the future. He said: “The big ‘but’ here is that if the world keeps doing what it’s doing to cause these pandemics, it’s not going to get back to normal. Because we’ll get over this one, things will get back to normal, and then there’ll be another one. It’ll happen again. I mean, what happened is really a surprise to no one. You can go back and see interviews with Bill Gates and different people, even Obama talking about it. Everybody knew a pandemic was coming in some form. So my fear is that everybody has a short memory. So once people are vaccinated [sic] and life returns, they’ll just do the same and make it happen again.” Link
Jaclyn Victor loses voice due to laryngitis
November 15, 2023
Broadcaster Kim Shin Young takes break due to acute laryngitis
March 6, 2024
Park Kyung Lim to take two-week hiatus from MC activities due to laryngitis
March 10, 2024
Lana Del Rey was battling laryngitis until “just a few hours” before Coachella performance
April 17, 2024
Researcher's Note – Lana Del Rey Gives Emotional Speech While Accepting Variety Hitmakers’ Decade Award: Link
The 2021 Variety Hitmakers brunch required attendees to show proof of vaccination [sic] and a negative COVID test within 72 hours. Link
CRAVITY's Wonjin To Sit Out Scheduled Activities After Being Diagnosed With Laryngitis
April 21, 2024
Researcher's Note – All CRAVITY members received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic], and they have been participating in their schedules after testing themselves with self-test kits and checking their negative results. Link
K-Pop Star Zico Cancels Performance At Yonsei University Due To Laryngitis; Laryngitis and How to Treat It
May 30, 2024
DeGraw cancels Festival performance due to laryngitis
August 3, 2024
Researcher's Note – Apr 20, 2022 7:00 PM, Talent: Gavin DeGraw 8pm: UPDATED COVID-19 POLICY: As of November 8th: Due to the Los Angeles City Mandate, it is now required that our guests show proof of vaccination [sic] or a negative Covid test (PCR or antigen and taken within 72 hours of the event) to enter venues within the City of Los Angeles. Proof of vaccination [sic] includes a vaccine card, photo of your vaccine [sic] card, or the CA QR code. Link
Former San José Mayor Sam Liccardo Drops Out of Congressional Debate
October 2, 2024
Researcher's Note – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Thursday. Liccardo also contacted the virus on May 23, just more than two months ago. After testing positive in May, Liccardo said being vaccinated [sic] prevented him from having serious symptoms. He encouraged everyone to get vaccinated [sic] and utilize free COVID tests to reduce the spread of the virus. Link
What's wrong with Ryan Fitzpatrick's voice? Amazon host gets laryngitis during 49ers-Seahawks 'Thursday Night Football'
October 9, 2024
Researcher's Note – Ryan Fitzpatrick Tweaks Aaron Rodgers by Revealing Vaccination [sic] Status During Interview: Rodgers, who was taking the interview through a pair of Apple AirPods on the Jets bench, was caught totally off guard by Fitzpatrick’s COVID-19 vaccine [sic] joke. “Hi, Aaron. Ryan Fitzpatrick. Class of 2005. How are you? …twice vaccinated [sic],” Fitzpatrick quipped, as Rodgers cracked a huge smile before Fitzpatrick presented his actual question. Fitzpatrick’s joke was a friendly nod in the direction of Rodgers, who has frequently spoke out about his decision not to take COVID-19 vaccines [sic]. Link
Justin Timberlake Reschedules 6 Tour Dates After Bronchitis and Laryngitis Diagnosis
October 23, 2024
Sarah McLachlan Cancels Canadian Tour to Recover from Laryngitis
November 21, 2024
Researcher’s note - Hey Canada! I’m taking the #ThisIsOurShotCA challenge to get the vaccine [sic]. I’m getting vaccinated [sic]so I can hang out with and hug my 93 year old step mom and all my friends again; so our kids can return to classrooms and social activities; so we can gather safely at our favourite restaurants and enjoy live entertainment; so we can sing together again! The best vaccine [sic] is the one in your arm. Let’s all get the shot and get back to doing the things we love. XoS Link
Jeon Hyun-moo battles acute laryngitis amid 21 fixed shows on 'I Live Alone'
May 4, 2025
Researcher's Note – Jun Hyun Moo has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] (Moderna) and has been conducting his work while undergoing frequent rapid antigen detection tests. Link
CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist ZOE MARIE FEDEROFF Diagnosed With Bacterial Laryngitis
May 8, 2025
Yankees radio voice Dave Sims missing Subway Series finale: ‘Laryngitis sent me to the IL’
May 18, 2025
Researcher's Note – Dave Sims: As it also is related to COVID, this is not the Tuskegee experiment from the 40s. This is not Henrietta Lacks. I trust the science. I know when it comes to COVID, I get one vaccine [sic] and wait for the second one. Hopefully, I get it this weekend because I got banged out last week because they couldn’t get it in for whatever reason. Link
Kylie Minogue Forced To Cancel Four European Shows On World Tour Due To Illness
June 14, 2025
Researcher's Note – When I say I’ll be here and there I am not making light of how difficult it is. I’m tripled vaccinated [sic] and doing what I can, but I am careful and practical about what can be done. Link
