ARGENTINA

Argentine footy Carlos Tevez admitted to hospital with chest pains

April 24, 2024

UNITED KINGDOM

Rod Stewart collaborator shares surgery update after 'shattering face' during heart attack

April 24, 2024

Award-winning music producer and composer Nitin Sawhney [59] has given fans a health update following his third surgery after his recent heart attack. The acclaimed musician was forced to cancel a string of upcoming dates after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery in early March. The star, who produced three tracks on Rod Stewart and Jools Holland's number one album, Swing Fever, had blacked out after a getting a terrifying pain in his chest, only to wake up bleeding heavily after smashing his face into a coffee table. He appeared to be doing well in his latest update just seven weeks after the incident.

‘Get checked' - Ex-footballer Darren Oxbrow's message after diagnosis

April 19, 2024

A former professional footballer diagnosed with blood cancer has urged people to get checked if they spot unusual symptoms. Darren Oxbrow, 54, formerly of Ipswich Town, Maidstone United and Colchester United, found out he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2022. Mr Oxbrow said feeling "not himself" on holiday was the first time he realised something was wrong. Mr Oxbrow underwent chemotherapy from September to February and said he was making a "good recovery".

Weymouth Esplanade medical emergency during Anzac memorial

April 25, 2024

Safety patrol staff leapt into action to help a woman in need of medical attention. It is understood the woman had been a spectator at this morning's Anzac memorial service on Weymouth seafront when she collapsed. Town council community safety patrol officers rushed to the woman's aid as calls for a 'medic' could be heard as the service came to an end. Within 10 minutes an ambulance was on the scene and paramedics started to treat the woman who was laying on her side on the beach next to the promenade. The woman's condition is not known.

No age reported.

British man, 53, rushed to hospital after being resuscitated by holiday pool in Lanzarote

April 25, 2024

Burnham-on-Sea RNLI paged at 00.28 am, to support a medical evacuation

April 24, 2024

Man found in 'critical condition' as two air ambulances land in park

April 24, 2024

Man critical after incident in tree on Swindon housing estate

April 21, 2024

‘Superhero' teen helping others through cancer treatment

April 19, 2024

Mum has just two weeks to live after finding lump in her breast

April 26, 2024

IRELAND

Galway Bay FM presenter Ollie Turner bravely reveals heart failure diagnosis

April 25, 2024

Galway Bay FM presenter Ollie Turner has bravely revealed he was diagnosed with Heart Failure last year. Heart Failure is said to impact one in five people, and occurs when the heart muscle doesn’t pump blood as well as it should. It usually happens because the heart has become too weak or stiff. Sports presenter Ollie began to suffer from breathlessness in February 2023, before going on to show his symptoms to medics in June. ‘The most important moment in my journey was when I underwent an assessment at Westdoc in Tuam. The results of an ECG showed I had a fast irregular heartbeat and this put to bed any notions that my symptoms were simply down to stress or lack of fitness. I was sent to UHG where blood tests prompted an echocardiogram, which picked up a drop in my pump function, as the heart was struggling to keep up with the fast beat. I was diagnosed with heart failure. Up to that point heart failure had not been detected despite a number of visits to the GP but I knew myself that there was more going on than anxiety,’ he said. Ollie added: ‘I would encourage anyone with concerning symptoms to insist on getting a full assessment from their GP.’

No age reported.

DENMARK

Emil Midé Erichsen needs to return home with sinus infection

April 25, 2024

Copenhagen - A bad sinus infection has sent sailor, lecturer and author Emil Midé Erichsen home to Denmark from a trip with his family on the ship "Havana" in the Caribbean. He states this on Instagram. “My options to be treated in the Caribbean ran out, and in consultation with a sinus expert and our insurance, it has been decided that I will have surgery at home. Because to walk around being sick is no longer a tenable situation,” writes Emil Midé Erichsen in the post. At the same time, he emphasizes that the situation is temporary, and that he and his wife, Louise, and the couple's two young sons will set course for the Caribbean when his body is ready again. “Our journey has taken an unexpected turn, but the adventure is not over. We just went on ‘holiday’ in Denmark. As soon as I'm back on top again, we'll travel home to ‘Havana’ and continue where we left off,” writes Emil Midé Erichsen.

No age reported.

A radio host has had a brain haemorrhage

April 23, 2024

SPAIN

Xavier García Albiol, hospitalized for arrhythmia

April 23, 2024

The mayor of Badalona (Barcelona), Xavier García Albiol, was admitted to the city's Municipal Hospital this Monday as a result of an arrhythmia, although he is expected to be discharged today. Albiol has stated that he will cancel some of the activities he had planned over the next few days to complete his recovery: "I have to slow down because they tell me I'm going at a hectic pace and can't go to all the places I'm going to and those that I want to continue to go to."

No age reported.

ITALY

41-year-old resuscitated after falling ill on the way to wine festival

April 25, 2024

Violent quarrel and a man suffering from a heart attack

April 25, 2024

Sudden illness, 30-year-old woman in hospital

April 24, 2024

Sudden illness, cardiac arrest, 60-year-old in serious condition

April 22, 2024

Worker faints on scaffolding: saved by firefighters

April 22, 2024

Former councilor Luigi Urciuoli suffered a stroke and is in a coma

April 22, 2024

He feels bad, asks some passers-by for help, but they believe it is a scam: saved by the local police

April 22, 2024

Has an illness but 118 [cf. 911] doesn't arrive. Helped by a retired doctor

April 22, 2024

Feels bad during a dive, fear for a young woman

April 21, 2024

Night emergency in Adro: coordinated intervention to rescue a man in serious condition

April 21, 2024

Parabiago, illness in nightclub: 68-year-old in cardiac arrest

April 21, 2024

Illness at the end of the patrol shift, policeman in desperate conditions

April 19, 2024



INDIA

HDFC in hot water after ex-journalist 'denied' coverage for medical emergency

April 22, 2024

HDFC ERGO, an insurance provider known for its wide range of products and services, including comprehensive auto and health insurance policies, has come under scrutiny following allegations from a former journalist. Preeti Chobey revealed that she faced a challenging situation when she unexpectedly lost consciousness and was rushed to a hospital, despite being covered by insurance from the company. However, Chobey claimed that her medical expenses were not covered as expected, as the insurance company denied her claim, attributing her condition to a purported “tension”-related illness. Preeti Chobey claimed in a post on the microblogging site X that she was admitted to Medanta because of an unexpected loss of consciousness and the particular hospital is covered by her HDFC ERGO general insurance. She was referred to the ICU heart by doctors. Afterwards, she said that HDFC refuted her claim, saying it was the result of “tension.”



Bengaluru woman collapses after heart attack at polling booth, doctor saves life by giving CPR

April 26, 2024

UP teen collapses after learning he scored 93.5% in class 10 board exams, hospitalised

April 24, 2024

MALAYSIA

Elderly man collapses while playing badminton in M’sia, other players rush to resuscitate him

April 22, 2024

An elderly man has collapsed during a badminton game in Malaysia. Video footage of the incident surfaced on a Malaysian Facebook page, showing the man in the middle of a game, moments before he fell. Another video shows people attempting to resuscitate him after he fell unconscious. It is unclear what’s the condition of the elderly man. After going back and forth with his opponents and returning a few serves, the man is seen walking backwards towards the edge of the court. He then falls unexpectedly onto his back. He attempts to get up, but is unable to, only weakly lifting his right arm in the air. Other players then rush to his side before the clip ends. A second video in the Facebook post showed multiple people crowding around the elderly man while he lay unconscious. A man in a turquoise shirt can be seen hitting the elderly man’s legs, attempting to startle him awake. Another was seen pinching the elderly man’s toes, while a man in a luminous yellow top looked to be performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the body. Internet users who saw the video were shocked and dismayed, with some suggesting that the elderly not exercise too intensely. Some also expressed hope that the man is doing fine.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Too Hot to Handle’s Harry Jowsey shares skin cancer diagnosis

April 26, 2024

Harry Jowsey is getting candid about his personal health journey. The Too Hot to Handle alum shared that he was diagnosed with skin cancer after a recent visit to the doctor led to the discovery of a cancerous mole. "There isn't really an easy way to say this," Harry began an April 26 TikTok video, "but last week, I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked, and they found some skin cancer on me." The 26-year-old admitted that he had "no idea" going into the appointment that the mole was cancerous, explaining, "I've had this on my shoulder for, like, a year or two." And while Harry said the whole experience has been "very scary," he also insisted that he would be "all good," adding, "Everything's going to be OK." But Harry—who debuted his podcast Boyfriend Material back in February—didn't only share his diagnosis to keep fans updated on his personal life. The Dancing With the Stars alum also had an important piece of advice to offer in light of the news. "I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner," Harry said. "Please wear your sunscreen. Please wear it. Please go get your skin checked. If you're a frecky little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know."

NEW ZEALAND

Rotorua boy’s desperate plea for Māori and Pasifika bone marrow donors

April 19, 2024

