A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES

Ariana Grande’s Family Gives Update on Her Recent Health Diagnosis

November 24, 2025

Ariana Grande is reportedly recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. The pop singer’s brother, Frankie Grande, has shared her latest health update, stating that she is now feeling better. The 32-year-old had been promoting “Wicked: For Good” when she came down with the virus, forcing her to pause her busy schedule. But with rest and encouragement from her fans, Ariana is expected to bounce back soon and continue her “Wicked” journey stronger than before.

Researcher’s note - Ariana Grande has been vaccinated [sic] and is urging fans to get their jab in a lengthy Instagram post: Link

Tyler Henry abruptly cancels tour dates after star is rushed to hospital for emergency brain surgery

Dec. 4, 2025

HOLLYWOOD Medium star Tyler Henry has canceled his upcoming tour dates after he was rushed to the hospital for emergency brain surgery.

The Netflix star, 29, underwent his second brain surgery in six months after doctors discovered swelling, his husband Clint Godwin told fans last month.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/37535625/tyler-henry-cancels-tour-brain-surgery-hollywood-medium/

UNITED KINGDOM

Thom Yorke [57] is ill: Radiohead postpones concerts at Royal Arena

December 1, 2025

The English rock band is postponing both tonight’s and Tuesday’s sold-out shows in Copenhagen until later this month because the singer is suffering from a throat infection. Radiohead also writes that the quintet is ‘heartbroken’ to have to give up on tonight’s and tomorrow’s concerts at short notice.

Laura Wood collapses on live TV

Dec. 2, 2025

UPDATE Dec 4: Woods posted to Instagram that medical staff told her it was likely a virus.

“Gosh that was a bit weird,” she wrote on the platform. “Sorry to worry everyone, I’m OK. Just need a bit of rest and hydration.”

She added: “I’m really embarrassed that happened on TV but a big thank you to my colleagues at ITV who have really looked after me tonight and for Wrighty and Neets for catching me.”

ORIGINAL STORY Dec 2: UK sports presenter Laura Woods collapsed on live TV during coverage of an England women’s soccer game this evening.

Woods fell to the side and had to be held up by pundits including former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright at which point broadcaster ITV cut away from the live feed.

When the coverage returned, colleague Katie Shanahan had taken over as presenter and confirmed Woods had been “taken ill”, but added that she was “in very good hands”.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/presenter-laura-woods-collapses-on-live-tv-during-coverage-of-soccer-game/ar-AA1RAeG3

A Place In The Sun star’s husband, 45, suffers heart attack during filming

November 12, 2025

A Place In The Sun presenter Jasmine Harman has spoken about her husband’s medical emergency during the latest episode of her renovation show, which saw him tell Channel 4 cameras he had suffered a heart attack. The TV presenter and her husband Jon Boast, 45, had been filming for their property show Jasmine Harman’s Renovation In The Sun, in which the pair transformed a run-down 1980s villa in Spain into a new home for their family. But while working with the builders in Estepona, Boast suffered persistent chest pains and the paramedics were subsequently called to take him to the hospital. Speaking to the cameras in the Channel 4 episode, Harman, 50, said she had feared it might be a heart attack.

GERMANY

Fans are worried about Thomas Gottschalk “Is Gottschalk sick? He’s acting so weird”

November 14, 2025

On Thursday evening, the entertainment industry celebrated itself in Munich - only one person caused a frown: the legend Thomas Gottschalk. The 75-year-old presenter seemed visibly overwhelmed with his task. He asked in front of the camera: “Oh, I’m already on it?” - and seemed disoriented. His speech after that seemed incoherent and slow, and was peppered with incomprehensible anecdotes. Viewers expressed concern about his state of health. “Is Gottschalk sick? He’s so acting weird,” one viewer wrote.

SOUTH KOREA

K-Pop Star HyunA Apologizes To Fans For Collapsing On Stage After Battling Eating Disorder

Dec. 3, 2025

K-pop star HyunA gave her fans a scare when she collapsed on stage at a music festival in Macau, China.

While she was in the middle of singing her song “Bubble Pop,” HyunA abruptly fell to the floor. She was dramatically carried off stage amid cries of concern from the audience.

The singer later posted a black rectangle on Instagram, accompanied by an explanation for her followers.

Originally written in Korean, HyunA’s message translated reads, “I’m so, so sorry…”

“It’s been a short period since the last performance, but I wanted to show you a good side of myself, but I feel like I wasn’t professional enough, and honestly, I don’t remember anything either, so I kept thinking about it, and I really wanted to tell you.”

“Many Macau fans came, and of course, and everyone, including our A-ings, would have paid to see this performance, so I’m sorry, and I’m truly sorry.”

[“After battling eating disorder” is an obvious red herring.]

https://uinterview.com/news/k-pop-star-hyuna-apologizes-to-fans-for-collapsing-on-stage-after-battling-eating-disorder/

“I Almost Died”... Kim Jung-nan Suddenly Collapses at Home and Rushed to Emergency Room

November 15, 2025

Actress Kim Jung-nan (54) revealed that she had a near-death experience after suddenly losing consciousness. On the 12th, Kim Jung-nan uploaded a video titled “Kim Jung-nan’s True Sister Yoon Se-ah, Revealing Her Life Story for the First Time (From Sky Castle Behind-the-Scenes to Relationship Advice)” on her YouTube channel. While sharing her recent updates in the video, Kim Jung-nan began by saying, “I had a serious injury just a few days ago.” She confessed, “You might have thought I had a procedure, but I actually fainted a week ago and almost crossed over to the other side. It turned out to be vasovagal syncope. It happened to me suddenly a week ago.” She continued, “I collapsed next to my bedroom and hit my chin hard on the edge of the nightstand. In that moment, I thought, ‘Maria, Mom, it’s over for me.’ When I felt the bone, I couldn’t stop crying,” describing the urgent situation she faced. In the end, she called the 119 emergency number and was taken by ambulance to the emergency room. She explained, “I had a Computed Tomography (CT) scan and an X-ray to check for possible brain hemorrhage, and the next day I went to a hospital specializing in sutures for further treatment.”

