News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

David
13h

Obviously the Ariana Grande bs drama is a psyop intended to make us all believe that Convid 19 is REALLYYY REAL, that it’s still ‘everywhere’, that it can make you VERY ill, and so: you MUST GET VAXXED! plebs.

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
11h

This iz kinda bathetic... I think she promoted the jab cuz she wuz told ta do so--methinks she's led by the nose (fully remodeled, natch) an' Co-OP-erates with all her handlers ask of 'er...an' it's SAD (wreckin' her natch'ral immune system with the jab is only the HALF of it..)

Once upon a time there wuzza talented & adorable Italian-American girl with a BIG voice an' a GRANDe name--petite in stature ONLY! From Boca!

https://www.usmagazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/Ariana-Grande-Through-the-Years.jpg?

Everybuddy fergot the real Ariana. Now we have a surgic-CULLY-alter(d) plastICK emaciated chalk-white Barbie (beware teens that emulate'er style...many DO) who's so anorexic/fragile she'll break! (she axe-u-ally fainted lots on the Wicked set...I'm surprised they even INSURED her!--heck, even plastic icons gotta eat sum'thin). Also, I'm a bit sus how an olive complected beauty turns (all ovuh so it ain't jus' makeup) that WHite? Like cauliflower-white....

They've also darkened her tho--poor gal's been reinvented inta bein' Hispanic (LatinX - oy), Asian (eye tilt surgery...), an' tho' ostensibly straight an' havin' had an arranged micro marriage fer like 3 seconds, she's also passed thru a non-binary period with her co-star Talon-tid girlfriend (sum kinda May-December thang?) Cynthia Erivo an' apparently the two CRIED all the time makin' the moo-vie. Wuz it their moo-chew-all jabs or Misty-Cull-Method Actin'? I pity the director & the rest of the cast....

This new develop-mint shows ya even PLASTIC PEEPULL git harmed real bad...an' don't even know the cause! I miss the little gal with the big voice, the big hair, an a genuine-real presence--the graphenated version literally ain't holdin' up! :-(

