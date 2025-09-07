A hilarious rendering of the Democrats’ Star Chamber treatment of RFK, Jr., who was the only one behaving like a grown-up, and one who knew what he was talking about, by contrast with his (yes) corrupt, and therefore bone-ignorant, interrogators:

James Howard Kunstler’s brilliant takedown of that disgraceful Senate “hearing”:

The Grifters’ Lament

"We are the sickest country in the world. That's why we have to fire people at the CDC ... They did not do their job! This was their job to keep us healthy!" —Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

James Howard Kunstler

September 5, 2025

What a gruesome spectacle it was to see HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. take on a conclave of vicious grifters on the Senate Finance Committee straining to warp reality in defense of their mighty patron, the nation-wrecking pharmaceutical companies. Do you understand how deep, convoluted, and grave the political sickness is?

