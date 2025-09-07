Attack of the Democratic monster/babies on RFK, Jr. (the only adult in the room)
An artful reworking of Bernie Sanders' tantrum in defense of America's most venal—and, therefore, murderous—doctors, and also of himself, and the other shills on that complicit Senate panel
A hilarious rendering of the Democrats’ Star Chamber treatment of RFK, Jr., who was the only one behaving like a grown-up, and one who knew what he was talking about, by contrast with his (yes) corrupt, and therefore bone-ignorant, interrogators:
James Howard Kunstler’s brilliant takedown of that disgraceful Senate “hearing”:
The Grifters’ Lament
"We are the sickest country in the world. That's why we have to fire people at the CDC ... They did not do their job! This was their job to keep us healthy!" —Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
James Howard Kunstler
September 5, 2025
What a gruesome spectacle it was to see HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. take on a conclave of vicious grifters on the Senate Finance Committee straining to warp reality in defense of their mighty patron, the nation-wrecking pharmaceutical companies. Do you understand how deep, convoluted, and grave the political sickness is?
Read the rest:
Anyone who says a baby needs a Covid 19 vax is stupid and/or corrupt
Hysterical video!! I remember when the left opposed Citizens United ... ah, the Before Times ...