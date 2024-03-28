"Australia, we have a problem": Graham Hood, former Qantas captain, on the lethal "vaccine" mandate for ALL airline personnel (MUST-SEE)
"The spirit of this country has been systematically destroyed," this righteous flyer told Australia's parliament, calling for a HALT to "vaccination," and a rigorous probe of that killing policy
Just a very few of many daily global repercussions of thoaw criminal injections:
0:21
Watch: Propeller plane misses runway and crashes into car in Texas
November 14, 2023
https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-67411262
Pilot dead after single-engine plane crash
December 3, 2023
Authorities said a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it hit several trees, causing it to crash into a field and catch fire.
https://www.dcnewsnow.com/video/pilot-dead-after-single-engine-plane-crash/9222671/
Plane Crashes Into Car On Freeway During Busy Rush Hour Traffic
December 1, 2023
https://jalopnik.com/plane-crashes-into-car-on-freeway-during-busy-rush-hour-1851065664
Plane Bursts into Flames After Crash with 380 Passengers at Airport Near Disney
January 6, 2024
A plane burst into flames at a major airport in Tokyo after a collision between two aircraft
Reports say that all 367 passengers onboard, including eight children, managed to safely escape the burning aircraft
The plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane which was already on the runway. Two people have been killed and the captain is in critical condition
https://disneytips.com/plane-bursts-into-flames-with-380-passengers-airport-disney-ad1/
Plane Sent to Help Passengers Who Survived Crash Landing. Then That Plane Crashed, Too
November 29, 2023
Both crashes happened on the same runway in Africa on Tuesday.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/plane-sent-to-help-passengers-who-survived-crash-landing-then-that-plane-crashed-too/ar-AA1kK1wj
3 people dead in small plane crash into Oregon power lines identified, police say
December 17, 2023
https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/16/us/oregon-fatal-plane-crash/index.html
5 people dead after single-engine plane crashes along Nashville interstate: What we know
March 5, 2024
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/03/05/nashville-plane-crash/72848455007/
US Army Suffers Third Apache Helicopter Crash in Two Months
March 27, 2024
https://www.thedefensepost.com/2024/03/27/us-army-apache-crash/?expand_article=1#google_vignette
Meanwhile, United CEO Scott Kirby twerks in drag:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2024/01/19/alleged-video-of-woke-united-airlines-ceo-twerking-in-drag-explains-a-lot-1429031/
VA still offering the covid DeathVax to veterans.
"with an extra dose for veterans over 65"
I’ve been flying since I was a newborn in my mother’s arms. Flew all over South America, Africa, Europe, & the Middle East, by the time I was 20. So I’ve been flying frequently for 70 yrs. Never once was I frightened or hesitant even in severe weather. I’m not a nervous Nelly. I didn’t panic over covid; hell, I’ve seen cholera and typhoid first hand, just to name a few. But I’m here to tell you, I’ll not be getting back on a plane until they verify neither pilot or co-pilot is vaccinated!