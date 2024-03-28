Just a very few of many daily global repercussions of thoaw criminal injections:

0:21

Watch: Propeller plane misses runway and crashes into car in Texas

November 14, 2023

https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-67411262

Pilot dead after single-engine plane crash

December 3, 2023

Authorities said a single-engine plane was attempting to land when it hit several trees, causing it to crash into a field and catch fire.

https://www.dcnewsnow.com/video/pilot-dead-after-single-engine-plane-crash/9222671/

Plane Crashes Into Car On Freeway During Busy Rush Hour Traffic

December 1, 2023

https://jalopnik.com/plane-crashes-into-car-on-freeway-during-busy-rush-hour-1851065664

Plane Bursts into Flames After Crash with 380 Passengers at Airport Near Disney

January 6, 2024

A plane burst into flames at a major airport in Tokyo after a collision between two aircraft

Reports say that all 367 passengers onboard, including eight children, managed to safely escape the burning aircraft

The plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane which was already on the runway. Two people have been killed and the captain is in critical condition

https://disneytips.com/plane-bursts-into-flames-with-380-passengers-airport-disney-ad1/

Plane Sent to Help Passengers Who Survived Crash Landing. Then That Plane Crashed, Too

November 29, 2023

Both crashes happened on the same runway in Africa on Tuesday.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/plane-sent-to-help-passengers-who-survived-crash-landing-then-that-plane-crashed-too/ar-AA1kK1wj

3 people dead in small plane crash into Oregon power lines identified, police say

December 17, 2023

https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/16/us/oregon-fatal-plane-crash/index.html

5 people dead after single-engine plane crashes along Nashville interstate: What we know

March 5, 2024

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2024/03/05/nashville-plane-crash/72848455007/

US Army Suffers Third Apache Helicopter Crash in Two Months

March 27, 2024

https://www.thedefensepost.com/2024/03/27/us-army-apache-crash/?expand_article=1#google_vignette

Meanwhile, United CEO Scott Kirby twerks in drag:

https://www.bizpacreview.com/2024/01/19/alleged-video-of-woke-united-airlines-ceo-twerking-in-drag-explains-a-lot-1429031/