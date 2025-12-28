A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Cancelations

UNITED STATES

Barry Manilow Is Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

December 22, 2025

The singer Barry Manilow has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery and postponed several concert dates, he announced in a social-media post on Monday. Manilow, 82, said he had been fighting bronchitis for more than two months when his doctors ordered an M.R.I. The test “discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early.”

Miami basketball’s Marcus Allen begins chemotherapy after cancer diagnosis, will miss rest of season

December 19, 2025

Marcus Allen, a sophomore guard on the Miami men’s basketball team, will step away from the court to focus on his health. Allen was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy, the team announced Friday. Allen will be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Florida native and University of Missouri transfer joined the Hurricanes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Miami opened the year with six transfers on its roster.

No age reported.

Celebs

UNITED STATES

Danielle Fishel Says She’s ‘All Clear’ After Oncology Check-Up Following Breast Cancer Treatment

December 17, 2025

Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel is in high spirits nearly one year after completing treatment for breast cancer. “I’m great. I mean, you still have regular doctor’s appointments when you’ve just had cancer a year before,” Fishel, 44, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, December 16. “I just had a recent appointment with my oncologist [and] everything’s good. We’re all clear.” The actress announced in October 2024 that she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer and subsequently underwent two lumpectomies. Fishel also completed 20 rounds of radiation, which she finished in January of this year.

Founding member of Straight No Chaser shares cancer journey

December 19, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — One of the original members of the world-famous acapella group Straight No Chaser is celebrating a medical milestone. David Roberts, who now serves as the group’s business manager, began experiencing health issues earlier this year. Doctors eventually diagnosed him with POEMS syndrome, a blood disorder that causes damage to the nerves and extreme weakness in the hands and legs. Roberts and his doctor at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center came up with a plan that included a four-month course of chemotherapy, followed by a bone marrow transplant. He completed the transplant right before Thanksgiving and is now home with his family in time for the holidays.

No age reported.

Randy Moss rings bell after completing his cancer treatment

December 20, 2025

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss celebrated a monumental victory this September, ringing the traditional bell at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte to mark the end of his Stage 2 bile duct cancer treatment. The legendary wide receiver, aged 48, was diagnosed in late 2024 after noticing symptoms like jaundice and dark urine. He underwent a stent placement on Thanksgiving, followed by a six-hour Whipple procedure in December to remove the tumor — affecting parts of his pancreas, gallbladder, and bile duct. Moss then completed rounds of chemotherapy and radiation while stepping away from his ESPN “Sunday NFL Countdown” role.

Ben Sasse diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

December 23, 2025

Former Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) announced Tuesday he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The former two-term senator, 53, wrote in a lengthy social media post that he received the diagnosis last week. “This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die,” Sasse continued. “Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do.” Sasse retired from the upper chamber in 2023, having grown frustrated in his final years in office, to become president of the University of Florida. He left that post after more than a year due to the health of his wife, Melissa, in light of “recent epilepsy diagnosis and a new batch of memory issues.”

Researcher’s note - Sasse in 2021: Sasse Statement on Increasing Vaccine Diplomacy: U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after it was announced that the U.S. would triple its vaccine [sic] shipment to Taiwan. “This is good news and we need to ramp it up. Vaccinating [sic] Taiwan needs to be a top diplomatic priority and we should be increasing American shipments. We have the best vaccines [sic] and the ability to distribute them. This is a once-in-a-lifetime type of crisis and the American people should lead with diplomacy and help knock COVID out.” Background: In May, Sasse called for the Biden Administration to distribute one billion vaccines [sic] globally to save lives and combat Chinese Communist Party influence: Link

Former WCVB, ABC News medical editor Dr. Timothy Johnson shares cancer battle

December 17, 2025

BOSTON, MA — Longtime WCVB and ABC News medical editor Dr. Timothy Johnson revealed Wednesday he is battling prostate cancer. On Wednesday’s “Good Morning America,” Johnson, 89, said the diagnosis came after a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, test during his annual exam. “In my last Medicare annual exam, I walked in the door and said to my doctor, a friend, ‘Let’s throw in a PSA just for the heck of it.’ And it came back 13.7, which is much higher than it should be,” Johnson said. “I was stunned. I was absolutely shocked.” Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, excluding skin cancer, and a leading cause of cancer death for men in the U.S., second only to lung cancer. Johnson said his cancer has spread to his lymph nodes, but is optimistic.

