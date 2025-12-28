News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Lawrence Butts
8h

Cancer, cancer everywhere

And not an arm unjabbed.

Not a grandma killer among them

Not a safe and effective left behind.

It's the luck of the draw, I guess

To be perfectly healthy,

Successful and fit.

Then, to be suddenly shown your fragility.

That your money and fame doesn't matter.

Believing what you have been told

Can sometimes take your life!

1 reply
Hannahlehigh
7h

Ben Sasse loves those "vaccines" doesn't he. The covid jabs have caused a ton of cancers, I wonder if any of those people realize this.

1 reply
No posts

