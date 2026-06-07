News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
5h

A netizen, Phyllis (@Phyllis94584953), pointed out the bizarre coincidence and tweeted: “Susie Wiles breast cancer, Pam Bondi thyroid cancer,Tulsi Gabbards husband bone cancer, what is going on?”

Maybe it was the fish dinner?

https://youtube.com/shorts/XmfwD1mez_k?si=D6MD1gNO4R1nf15A

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Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
5h

The Trump administration like the Biden administration can’t be honest to the American people.

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