A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs

UNITED STATES

May 28, 2026

Barry Manilow recently gave more details about his lung cancer surgery that was supposed to be a “no brainer” but actually led to a weeklong stay in the ICU. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, May 27, Manilow, 82, revealed that he learned that he had a cancerous tumor in his lungs when he was on the road. Doctors told him that it would need to be removed, so the “Mandy” singer made a deal with them regarding the timing of the surgery. “They wanted to get rid of it as soon as possible, so we made a deal: I’d finish the couple of weeks of shows that I had, then I’d go to the hospital and they’d remove it,” he explained. However, Manilow’s other ailments surfaced. “It was supposed to be a no-brainer - it hadn’t spread yet, thank goodness,” the Grammy winner continued. “But then my AFib kicked in and acid reflux kicked in and pneumonia kicked in. They rushed me to the ICU for seven days.” While being admitted to ICU in and of itself is cause for alarm, the “Copacabana” artist said that he was told at one point the doctors weren’t sure if he was going to survive. “It’s all a total blur now. When they finally brought me back to my lovely room at the Eisenhower [medical center], I weighed 128 pounds.” Fortunately, in March during an interview with People, he announced he was officially cancer free.

Researcher’s note: Barry Manilow was among the artists who performed at the August 2021 “We Love NYC Concert”. “A celebration of New York City’s comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity.” All performers, staff, crew, and attendees were required to show proof of COVID “vaccination”: https://wror.com/2021/07/27/springsteen-we-love-nyc-concert/

June 4, 2026

FANS are concerned about Gregg Popovich’s health after the iconic coach was spotted at the NBA Finals. Popovich was shown in the stands at the New York Knicks‘ Game 1 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Popovich has made rare public appearances since he suffered a stroke before coaching his eventual final game as a Spurs coach in November 2024. The 77-year-old has transitioned into the front office to be the team president of basketball operations after spending nearly three decades as the head coach in San Antonio, winning five NBA titles in that span.

On Wednesday night, ESPN’s cameras panned to Popovich during Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Popovich was seated in a suite at Frost Bank Center. However, fans were worried after seeing Popovich, who was staring ahead and had his mouth open during the sequence. “Is he OK?” one asked on X. “Hard to see him like this,” another commented. “Wishing Pop all the best,” a third added.

May 27, 2026

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after departing the Department of Justice last month, according to a report. Bondi, 60, who left her role at the Justice Department in early April, underwent treatment and is recovering, a source told Axios. Katie Miller, a former White House staffer and podcast host who is married to White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, reposted the report on X Tuesday evening. “Pam has been quietly kicking cancer‘s ass the last few weeks,” she wrote.

Researcher’s note - According to AI: U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has not publicly disclosed her own personal COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status. However, she has taken significant official actions regarding the pandemic vaccines [sic], most notably dropping federal charges against a Utah doctor accused of distributing fake vaccine cards and destroying government-provided vaccine [sic] doses. [Not true - Bondi was vaxxed. See the researcher’s note below.]

May 27, 2026

Pam Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer shortly after leaving the Justice Department last month, Axios reported, citing a source. According to the outlet, the former US attorney general has undergone treatment and is recovering. The diagnosis has triggered concern among netizens. Previously, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, were diagnosed with breast cancer. At the same time, Tulsi Gabbard also resigned as Director of National Intelligence to support her husband, who is battling “an extremely rare form of bone cancer.” Many X users have highlighted the health issues faced by former members of the Trump administration. A netizen, Phyllis (@Phyllis94584953), pointed out the bizarre coincidence and tweeted: “Susie Wiles breast cancer, Pam Bondi thyroid cancer,Tulsi Gabbards husband bone cancer, what is going on?” For those unaware, the US president shared a health update of the White House chief of staff in a Truth Social post in March 2026. Trump stated that Susie Wiles was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and was receiving treatment. In May, POTUS’ former daughter-in-law shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post, asking for privacy as she focused on her health and recovery. She shared in a statement: “While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan. I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me. I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me.” A few days later, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation as Director of National Intelligence, effective June 30, 2026, as she wrote on X: “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.” Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi also confirmed her cancer diagnosis after the Axios report emerged. She told CNN about undergoing surgery as part of her treatment. Per the outlet, the former Trump cabinet member is still recovering and currently “doing well.”

Researcher’s note - Pam Bondi was “vaccinated”: In 2021, she told Fox News, “I have been vaccinated [sic], that was my choice ...” https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=481463896413837

May 31, 2026

We’re sending prayers up to legendary R&B crooner Peabo Bryson, who is currently under medical care after a recent stroke. A rep for the Grammy-winning entertainer, known for hits such as “Can You Stop The Rain” and “Feel The Fire,” has sent the following statement to Radio One Atlanta: “Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and balladeer, Peabo Bryson – the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney songs “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Whole New World” – has suffered a stroke and is currently under medical care. At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together. The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.” With a career spanning six decades, Bryson is known as a master vocalist in R&B.

No age reported.

May 27, 2026

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Unlike his normal sports schedule, Eastern Washington University (EWU) play-by-play sports broadcaster Larry Weir [65] is taking it slow during recovery. “The timing of it all, if this had happened on Sunday, I live alone,” said Weir. “No one would have been missing me until Monday at golf.” Weir collapsed in the middle of the course. He says he suffered a heart attack on the golf course and was clinically dead for a few minutes. But his friends sprang into action, taking turns performing CPR on Weir. “I don’t remember going down, I don’t remember Tuesday at all,” said Weir’s friend Curly Rousseau. “And they just kept going and going and going... until 20 minutes later, there was a pulse.” Weir was in a medically induced coma while in the hospital. Now with three stents in his heart, he is turning his experience into action with plans to become CPR certified so he can help others in need. He says he is unsure of how long his recovery will be, though he says that he is excited to get back into the sports action when he can.

Researcher’s note – EWU reverses decision, now requires students & staff to get COVID vaccine [sic]: https://news.wwu.edu/inthemedia/ewu-reverses-decision-now-requires-students-staff-to-get-covid-vaccine

UNITED KINGDOM

June 1, 2026

Former England manager Kevin Keegan has revealed he is dealing with stage four cancer. The 75-year-old first shared his cancer diagnosis in January after suffering “ongoing abdominal symptoms”. The Three Lions legend has now told fans he has stage four cancer, the most advanced form of the disease. He joked about the moment the doctor told him of his impressive strike rate against the disease. Keegan quipped: “I said: ‘Fantastic! What is your strike-rate?’ He said: ‘33 per cent”. Oh. I thought he might say 80, maybe 90! Anyway, I am still here at the moment…” The football legend also revealed he wants to return to St James’ Park - home of Newcastle, the club he twice managed - for the first time since leaving his managerial post in 2008. Keegan said he wanted to wave to the crowd prior to a game if possible, pointing out he did not previously get the chance to do so when he left. “I want to say goodbye. I didn’t get the chance when I left the club last time,” he told the crowd.

INDIA

May 29, 2026

Celebrity chef and MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria [54] has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The beloved chef shared the heartbreaking news with her fans through social media, posting a photo from a hospital bed while undergoing medical treatment and tests. In the picture, she was seen wearing a hospital gown with medical wires attached, giving followers a glimpse into her ongoing health battle. Pankaj rose to national fame after winning the inaugural season of MasterChef India in 2010. Before entering the culinary world, she worked as an English teacher for 16 years and made the bold decision to leave her stable career to follow her passion for cooking. Her journey inspired millions across the country and helped establish her as one of India’s most popular television chefs.

Researcher’s note – Celebrity Chef Pankaj Bhadouria actively advocated for COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] during the height of the pandemic, particularly in May 2021. She used her official social media channels to raise awareness, encourage people to get their jabs, and promote public health safety [sic]: https://n9.cl/4dml2w