News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
1hEdited

Yup, one "emergency" after another, The "vaccines" have a tendency to do that. As for Rod Stewart, put him in a home, he's too old to sing. I guess when one sells their soul to satan they cant stop, if they do Satan collects and you die.

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Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
38m

I’ve said it before: why didn’t Stewart and the other vax Stalwarts listen to Eric Clapton when he said he couldn’t use his legs for 3 weeks after his AZ jab.

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