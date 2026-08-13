A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Cancelations

UNITED STATES

August 5, 2026

Barry Manilow rescheduled his Kentucky show on Tuesday just 45 minutes before it was set to start. “Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight’s show in Lexington has been rescheduled,” Manilow, who was diagnosed with lung cancer last year, wrote on X ahead of the concert. No other explanation was given. While some slammed Manilow as “disrespectful” for the late rescheduling, others were quick to offer him words of encouragement. In December, Manilow revealed he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer after doctors discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung following a bout of bronchitis.

Researcher’s note - Manilow was among the artists who performed at the August 2021 “We Love NYC Concert”: A celebration of New York City’s comeback, the concert will promote health, safety, and equity. All performers, staff, crew, and attendees were required to show proof of COVID “vaccination”: https://wror.com/2021/07/27/springsteen-we-love-nyc-concert/

August 10, 2026

Rock legend [and US citizen] Rod Stewart was forced to postpone a concert in Cincinnati after being hospitalized. The 81-year-old singer had been scheduled to take the stage at Riverbend Music Center in the Ohio city on Sunday, August 9, but called off the show at the eleventh hour. The venue broke the news of Stewart’s hospitalization on social media just hours before the performance. In their statement, they said, “Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati has been postponed.” This comes days after Stewart devastated fans for canceling his Niagara Falls concert hours before the show. The last-minute cancellation follows Stewart’s axing of a June performance on medical grounds after being diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that led to laryngitis.

Researcher’s note - In a 2021 interview, Stewart said he was “vaccinated”, “boosted”, and angry at the “unvaccinated”. Stewart said, “It makes me angry, especially in America, where they talk about ‘It’s my right, it’s my freedom.’ No it’s not! Because you are a killer, and you can be killed. Dead simple.” https://www.rodstewartfc.com/all-the-news-all-the-time/december-2021

August 10, 2026

Frank Beard, the longtime drummer of the rock band ZZ Top, is dealing with serious health issues and it’s so bad it’s affecting their tour, TMZ has learned. The health update comes just days after ZZ Top cancelled their August 5 show at the Hollywood Bowl. Sources tell TMZ Frank’s health was the reason behind the cancellation. Drummer John Douglas has subbed in for Frank in the past, like last year, when Frank briefly stepped away from the band “to attend to a health issue,” but in Frank’s recent absence, it’s been Michael Monahan. Frank’s been with ZZ Top since 1969.

No age reported.

August 7, 2026

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer John Paris is the band member who suffered a medical emergency that forced the group to postpone its San Francisco concert, sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ. We’re told none of the group’s three longtime members -- Philip Bailey,Verdine Whiteand Ralph Johnson -- were involved. The San Francisco Fire Department told TMZ a fire engine and private ambulance responded to the venue for a cardiac incident, and one person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Paris’ current condition is unclear. As we reported, Earth, Wind & Fire postponed its Thursday night show with Lionel Richie at San Francisco’s Chase Center after a band member suffered a medical emergency.

Researcher’s note: Earth, Wind & Fire performed at NYC’s “Homecoming Week” in August, 2021, where musicians played for only “vaccinated” attendees: https://abc7ny.com/post/nyc-homecoming-week-concerts-mega-concert-central-park/10911932/

No age reported.

SOUTH AFRICA

August 10, 2026

DJ and television personality Lamiez Holworthy-Morule [34] has been rushed to hospital and undergone an emergency surgical procedure, forcing her to pull out of several scheduled appearances. The Metro FM presenter’s management confirmed the news in a statement issued on Sunday, reassuring fans and industry stakeholders that her condition is not life-threatening. The nature of the medical emergency and the procedure has not been disclosed. The sudden hospitalisation has affected Holworthy-Morule’s professional commitments, with her management confirming that she will miss remaining events scheduled for Sunday, August 9, as well as Monday, August 10.