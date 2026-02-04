Note: This week’s “died suddenly” compilation is delayed due to a computer problem.

UNITED STATES

EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow’s New Cancer Terror — As Crooner, 82, Derails Tour After Devastating Diagnosis

Feb. 3, 2026

Beloved Copacabana crooner Barry Manilow is battling a scary new cancer crisis, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal. The 82-year-old What a Wonderful World singer shared the shattering news on Instagram, revealing he was forced to cancel his Christmas Gift of Love concerts in the U.S. for January to have potentially life-threatening cancerous tissue on his lung removed.

Jerry Seinfeld ‘Dementia Fears’ Explode — ‘Seinfeld’ Comic, 71, Launched Fitness Regime Fueled by His ‘Obsessive’ Health Terrors

January 6, 2026

Jittery Jerry Seinfeld is hitting the gym and revamping his diet because the 71-year-old comedian is paranoid about his health and plagued by nightmarish worries that he could develop dementia, RadarOnline.com can reveal. An insider explained: “Jerry’s in the gym every day and working hard to maintain his looks and fitness – probably for different reasons than you think. Yes, Jerry intends to keep performing live as long as he can, and that requires real physical strength – not for just being up onstage but also to handle the travel and logistics of being a headlining performer. But he’s putting in the hours and hitting the weights like never before because he wants to be around for his wife and kids, and he is deathly afraid of things like dementia, cancer, osteoporosis and Parkinson’s disease. He’s seen too many of his role models struck down by those things to just ignore his health or leave it to fate.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized after experiencing ‘flu-like symptoms’

February 4, 2026

Sen. Mitch McConnell has been hospitalized for evaluation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, his spokesperson said. “In an abundance of caution, after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend, Senator McConnell checked himself into a local hospital for evaluation last night,” McConnell spokesman David Popp said in a statement. “His prognosis is positive and he is grateful for the excellent care he is receiving. He is in regular contact with his staff and looks forward to returning to Senate business.” McConnell, 84, who announced last February he would end his long tenure in the Senate at the end of his current term, was hospitalized in March 2023 for five days after suffering a concussion and a broken rib after a fall at a Washington, D.C., hotel.

BRAZIL

Roberto Carlos, former Brazilian national team full-back, experiences complications during heart surgery, says newspaper

January 2, 2026

According to ‘As’, the 52-year-old former player underwent a three-hour surgery for catheter insertion. ‘Now I’m fine and under constant surveillance,’ says the five-time world champion. According to the publication, Roberto Carlos was on vacation in Brazil when a medical examination diagnosed a small blood clot in the 52-year-old former player’s leg. An MRI indicated the need for surgical intervention on the heart. A later article states he is recovering well.

ARGENTINA

Footballer, 27, in intensive care after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest in front of terrified team-mates

January 9, 2026

A footballer is in intensive care after suffering cardiac arrest during training. Argentine goalkeeper Mauricio Nievas, 27, collapsed in front of team-mates as he prepared for the new season with his club after the Christmas break. The shotstopper, who plays for Argentinian second-division side Deportivo Madryn, was revived by team doctors using CPR techniques and a defibrillator. He was conscious when he was put into an ambulance and taken to Andres Isola Hospital in the Patagonian city of Puerto Madryn where Nievas’ club is based. The incident occurred during a training session on Thursday morning.

UNITED KINGDOM

Pop star who revealed twin daughters might never walk is now dealing with another heartbreak

January 21, 2026

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson is dealing with yet another heartbreaking truth. The singer and her longtime fiancé Zion Foster have called it quits. The unfortunate news comes just weeks after she turned to social media to reveal that the couple’s 8-month-old twin girls, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe have been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1, a severe muscle disease. As previously reported, in a recent video, Nelson announced to millions of fans that her daughters were diagnosed with the genetic condition that causes muscles to weaken. “Long story short, after the most grueling three [or] four months and endless appointments, the girls have now been diagnosed with a severe muscle disease called SMA type 1.” “Type 1 is the most severe type that a baby can get. It stands for spinal muscular atrophy, which can affect every muscle in the body down to legs, arms, breathing, swallowing and … over time it kills the muscles in the body,” she shared. “If it’s not treated in time, your baby’s life expectancy will not make it past the age of 2.”

DENMARK

Marcus Engelhardt Møller diagnosed with testicular cancer

January 23, 2026

19-year-old Marcus Engelhardt Møller - who plays for the Danish men’s national basketball team - has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. This is stated by the Danish Basketball Association in a post on Facebook. “The Danish Basketball Association would like to inform you that men’s national team player Marcus Møller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Marcus is currently in Denmark, where he is receiving the necessary medical treatment. Marcus is in good hands, surrounded by his family, his close network and the skilled people in the Danish healthcare sector.”

Danish celebrity couple hospitalized with newborn son: Breathing problem

January 8, 2026

Celebrity couple Peter ‘Ulven’ Birch and Nynne Larsen have had an unusually tough start to 2026. In October, they became parents to their son Elmer, and now he has been hospitalized with breathing problems. Peter Birch wrote this on Wednesday in a so-called ‘story’ on Instagram, where he gives an update on the situation: “It’s been some long nights for us. Our boy probably got parainfluenza, and it’s affected his breathing.” Peter Birch has also shared a picture of Nynne Larsen and their son, who has an oxygen mask over his nose and mouth. He ends his post by adding that they have now been sent to Herlev Hospital, where they will spend the night. Peter Birch, who became known as ‘Peter the Wolf’ in TV 3’s reality program ‘Paradise Hotel’, met Nynne Larsen in the Viaplay program ‘Summer in Magaluf’ in 2024.

Mie Skov still hospitalized: ‘Never been so sick’

January 9, 2026

Sports star Mie Skov has [39] had a terrible start to 2026. She was admitted on New Year’s Eve and has since struggled with a host of problems that mean she is still at Herlev Hospital. ‘Pretty short, struggling on day 7 to overcome kidney/pelvic/bladder inflammation, blood poisoning and later a kidney stone that needs surgery,’ she writes in the post, which was posted on Thursday. Mie Skov stopped her active table tennis career in 2014, but after the end of her career she has had success in a completely different sport.

Skov has become one of Denmark’s best padel players, which has also made her a national team player. In 2013, she won Vild med Dans and is currently on TV 2 in the program ‘Spillet’.

SPAIN

Sara Carbonero hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery in Lanzarote after falling ill: she is in intensive care

January 8, 2026

“The last hours of 2025 and the first of 2026 couldn’t have been better.” This is how Sara Carbonero greeted the arrival of the new year in a social media post, published from Lanzarote, where she was spending a few days on vacation with her partner and a group of friends. A few hours later, however, that atmosphere of serenity was abruptly interrupted: the Spanish journalist and presenter was struck by a sudden illness and was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery. Carbonero, 41, has therefore been in a hospital in Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, since January 2: according to several Spanish media outlets, in particular ¡Hola! and El Economista, the ex-wife of goalkeeper Iker Casillas arrived at the hospital complaining of severe abdominal pain. Her condition required immediate hospitalization and, a few hours later, emergency surgery, which was successful. She is currently hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit, where she is being monitored by the medical team. However, a reassuring message is coming from the journalist’s staff and entourage: Carbonero is “awake and alert,” her condition is not considered serious and, barring complications, she could be discharged in the next few hours. For this reason, sources close to the family explain, a transfer by helicopter to mainland Spain would not be necessary. Currently, no official medical bulletin has been released with the diagnosis or the precise causes that led to the surgery. Sara Carbonero is one of the most well-known figures in Spanish journalism, becoming internationally famous during the 2010 World Cup and for her long relationship with Casillas, with whom she has two children. In recent years, her life has also been marked by serious health problems: in 2019 she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, which she faced with a course of treatments and surgeries, and three years later she experienced a recurrence, which she publicly discussed.

ITALY

Caterina Balivo falls ill at Buenos Aires airport

January 10, 2026

“Cate just had a fight with the flu and in the end she won hands down.” This is how Guido Maria Brera, the presenter’s husband, announced the unexpected incident at Buenos Aires airport, upon their return from the holidays spent together in Argentina, posting a photo of Caterina Balivo [45] lying on a stretcher making the victory sign. The scare from the sudden illness and fainting spell is now behind them, and the couple can look back on the good times shared during the trip with a touch of lightness.

AUSTRALIA

Australian Open: Tearful Fran Jones refuses to blame rare condition for 22nd retirement of career

January 20, 2026

Francesca Jones told reporters that she does not want to be seen as a “kid with a syndrome” after a damaged glute forced her to retire in the middle of her Australian Open first-round match in Melbourne. Jones – who suffers from a rare genetic condition called ectrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia (EEC) – was inconsolable after the stoppage, which represented the 22nd retirement of her professional career. As her opponent left the court, she lay face down on the ground and sobbed loudly while a physio manipulated her back and hip area. Two hours later, Jones walked into the interview room and calmly talked the assembled reporters through this latest blow, even as tears rolled down her cheeks.

