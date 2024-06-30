UNITED STATES

Army linked soldier's heart condition to Covid vaccine, former CBS News journalist reports

June 24, 2024

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Army and National Guard acknowledged a soldier’s “debilitating heart condition” is connected to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new report by former CBS reporter Catherine Herridge. Army National Guard Specialist Karoline Stancik, 24, has reportedly racked up over $70,000 in medical debt after being hospitalized for heart complications. She suffered her first heart attack after receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. An Army memo about Stancik’s situation acquired by Herridge shows she had been diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or "POTS." Stancik described having intense adverse reactions to her vaccinations, including high heart rate, neuropathic pain and difficulty breathing. She was released from active duty in 2022, costing her medical benefits and a salary. The effects she experienced were so detrimental to her health, Stancik said, that she considered suicide. She now requires a pacemaker and heart surgery. An Army spokesperson reportedly told Herridge that Stancik could have remained on active duty while receiving treatment. She denied having ever been counseled about this option. Neither the Pentagon nor Moderna responded to a request for comment from TND Monday.

Referee collapsed during Canada-Peru soccer game

June 25, 2024

Kansas City, Kansas - A horrific scene unfolded at Children's Mercy Park on June 25 when an official collapsed during a game between Canada and Peru. Assistant referee Luis Ventura collapsed in stoppage time of the first half and had to be tended by medical personnel. The match came to a screeching halt when players noticed the official laying face down on the field. One of the players turned Ventura over and motioned for medical personnel to come to his aid. After being tended to by medical personnel for a moment, he was taken away on a stretcher. At this time it's unclear what happened and Fox Sports decided against showing a replay of the official collapsing. Temperatures in Kansas City reached over 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon and Ventura was reportedly working in the sunny side of the stadium.

Moment roller coaster riders near the top forced to climb down amid evacuation

June 25, 2024

The Giant Dipper at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California was temporarily halted mid-ride on Sunday because of a medical emergency, according to a spokesperson. A rider suffered the medical episode inside the Giant Dipper station, and the evacuation was not owed to the ride operation. The rider who had the emergency was transported to a hospital, while all guests were evacuated safely. One witness in line for the Giant Dipper wrote on Facebook that a rider experienced an unknown attack as one of the trains was making its way to the start, the Daily Mail reported. Meanwhile, the other train was approaching the top and the ride was halted to prevent it from hitting the stopped train.

CANADA

Former B.C. premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer for 3rd time

June 25, 2024

Former B.C. premier John Horgan is currently in hospital receiving treatment for cancer, Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday (June 25). Dix said during a news conference in Surrey that he's heard news that Horgan, his "friend of a very, very long time," has a new diagnosis of cancer. Horgan, who became Canada's ambassador to Germany in November 2023, is currently on leave from his role following his latest diagnosis. It is the 65-year-old's third time battling cancer. Horgan announced he had throat cancer in early November 2021 after having undergone a throat biopsy to diagnose the disease the week prior. He completed treatment in January 2022. He had bladder cancer in his 40s. Horgan left B.C. politics in March 2023, after announcing months prior that he would be stepping down ahead of the 2024 provincial election.

This ultrarunner was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago, but didn't let it stop him. This summer, he'll run over 100 miles through Death Valley

June 27, 2024

Ray Zahab has run hundreds of miles across deserts and the Arctic, completed numerous ultramarathons, walked to the South Pole, and even starred in a film Matt Damon produced about Zahab's 111-day trek across the African desert with friends. But two years ago, the 55-year-old Canadian adventurer started feeling exhausted all the time. It turned out that the ultrarunner's lack of energy had nothing to do with his age. His doctor diagnosed him with lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.

MEXICO

Federal judge suffers heart attack during online hearing

June 19, 2024

During a hearing that was held online virtually, a federal judge suffered a heart attack, and in a video it is observed how she keels over and falls from her chair, and the staff who was near her helps her. The hearing was held last Friday, June 14 and was taking place virtually and was attended by Miriam Núñez Corona, who is a judge at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the state of Guanajuato.

UNITED KINGDOM

Liverpool great Hansen discharged from hospital

June 23, 2024

Liverpool great Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital following illness, his former club has announced. The former Scotland defender had received well wishes from across the game when Liverpool confirmed on 9 June that he was "seriously ill". But on Sunday a family statement on the club website said that Hansen, 69, will "continue his recovery at home".

Jon Holmes opens up about cancer diagnosis in new BBC Radio 4 podcast

June 24, 2024

Radio presenter and podcaster Jon Holmes [51] has opened up about his cancer diagnosis to try and demystify the disease and encourage conversation. Jon Holmes was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2023, which he says came as a bit of a surprise because quite frankly he was far too busy for all of that nonsense.

Adele Roberts opens up about bowel cancer diagnosis and urges people to get checked

June 28, 2024

Adele Roberts [45] has spoken about her bowel cancer diagnosis, and encouraged people to “ring somebody and talk to somebody,” if worried about anything. The broadcaster, TV personality and DJ’s memoir, Personal Best: From Rock Bottom to Top of the World, is out now, and documents her journey after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in October 2021.

GREECE

Dipa leader recovering from heart attack

June 25, 2024

Democratic Alignment (Dipa) president and former House speaker Marios Karoyian [left] is recovering from a heart attack and subsequent stent implantation. Karoyian, 63, was admitted to the Apollonion private hospital on Monday evening, where he was diagnosed with acute myocardial infraction. A press release by interventional cardiologist and head of the Apollonion’s cardiology clinic Dr Georgios Georgiou said Karoyian successfully underwent primary coronary angioplasty with drug-eluting stent implantation. Karoyian is expected to be discharged within the next two days.

ITALY

Hiker struck by an illness in the area of San Michele, rescued by helicopter

June 22, 2024

Galbiate (Lombardy) - It was necessary the intervention of the helicopter rescue this morning to help a 60-year-old man who suffered an illness during an excursion on the heights of Galbiate. The alarm was triggered at 10.30 on Saturday, June 22 and the central Areu - Regional Emergency Emergency Agency - sent on the spot in code yellow the helicopter took off from Bergamo and technicians Alpine Rescue Cnsas. According to the first information available, the man was struck by an illness while he was in an inaccessible area near San Michele. The 60-year-old was soon reached, and after the first medical treatment received on the spot, he was transported by helicopter to the Manzoni hospital in Lecco always in code yellow.

Sporting executive hit by an illness. Community of Avane anxious for Carlo Zani

June 23, 2024

Empoli (Tuscany) - Time of pain, but also of hope in Avane. The whole Empoli football club is in fact close to the family of its sports director, Carlo Zani. Recently struck by a serious and sudden illness, the 48-year-old Giallonero manager was promptly operated on but is still in hospital for the delicate post-surgery period.

At the festival for the end of school, a 43-year-old dad has cerebral hemorrhage, he's dying

June 23, 2024

Cessalto (Treviso) - Dramatic epilogue for the evening organized on Saturday, June 22 by the Kindergarten "Maria Assunta". A man with the initials, N.M., living in the hamlet of Sant'Anastasio, collapsed unconscious. On the spot the night helicopter rescue of Suem 118. The 43-year-old father who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage on Saturday evening, June 22, during the end-of-year school party organized by the "Maria Assunta" kindergarten in Cessalto, is hospitalized in very serious condition at Ca' Foncello Hospital.



Treviso, a sudden illness under the arcades: passers-by save a man’s life

June 24, 2024

Treviso - Drama this morning in the center of Treviso, where a middle-aged man was struck by a sudden illness while strolling under the arcades of Via Sant'Agostino. Around 11 a.m. the man suddenly collapsed, probably due to a heart attack. Immediate reaction of passers-by, who worked hard to rescue him. A nurse and a doctor, who were in a nearby bar, promptly came and began resuscitation maneuvers with CPR. Meanwhile, an employee of the nearby pharmacy and a boy recovered the semiautomatic defibrillator installed in Piazza Matteotti, using it to continue the rescue operations. Thanks to the timely and coordinated intervention of those present, it was possible to resume the heartbeat of the man before the arrival of the ambulance and police, immediately alerted. The unfortunate man was then transported to the hospital Ca' Foncello in Treviso, where he is hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize him.

She feels bad in the townhall in Novara: 23-year-old girl dying

June 24, 2024

Novara (Piemonte) - In the offices of the social services of the townhall in corso Cavallotti in Novara a 23-year-old girl was taken ill. She was rushed to the hospital in Novara: her condition is very serious.

Caught sick while swimming in Favignana, Catania tourist in recovery

June 24, 2024

Favignana (Sicily) - A tourist from Catania who had an illness while swimming in the waters of Favignana and risked drowning is in a pharmacological coma. The first to rescue him were the crew members of the boat where the man had climbed aboard for an excursion to the Egadi. He was transported to the port of Favignana in critical condition. After receiving a first aid care, he was transferred, by helicopter rescue, to the hospital of Trapani where he was hospitalized in CPR.

Moments of panic in corso Milano. Young girl suffering from cardiac arrest

June 29, 2024

Milan - She was probably waiting for one of the city service buses when she was taken ill. A 19-year-old girl living in the city is hospitalized with a prognosis reserved for San Matteo after her cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon. The episode happened not far from a supermarket in Corso Milano. Those who witnessed the scene say they saw her collapse suddenly. Fortunately, the request for intervention to the medical staff of the 118 was very rapid and on the spot, with the medical car, and ambulances of the Red Cross of Vigevano arrived. Now the priority is to overcome the moment of serious difficulty and start all the investigations to understand what were the causes of the sudden illness that struck the young woman on the street, if she suffers from a previous pathology or if it was an unexpected episode.

