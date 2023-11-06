Three professional cyclists:

BELGIUM

Nathan Van Hooydonck forced to end racing career due to heart condition

September 20, 2023

Nathan Van Hooydonck, one of the top support riders at super-team Jumbo-Visma, is being forced to stop his racing career following a life-threatening collapse earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Belgian nearly died after suffering a cardiac incident on August 13 while driving with his pregnant wife, and was later revived by emergency crews.

Van Hooydonck left a Belgian hospital Tuesday in good condition, but he was fitted with an internal defibrillator (ICD) to correct potential future cardiac arrhythmia, officials said.

Van Hooydonck was “diagnosed with a heart muscle anomaly that caused the disorder that nearly claimed his life, and it mark the end to Van Hooydonck’s professional career,” officials said Wednesday.

https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-racing/nathan-van-hooydonck-forced-to-end-to-racing-career-due-to-heart-condition/

NETHERLANDS AND DENMARK

‘So Happy to Be Alive’: Heart Problems Force Two More Pro Cyclists into Early Retirement

October 21, 2023

Two more top pro cyclists were forced to hang up their wheels ahead of time this week due to heart problems. Wesley Kreder (32) rode out of the peloton after he recently had a heart attack. Niklas Eg (28) called it quits after he suffered unprovoked heart rate spikes while on a training ride. The news comes only weeks after Jumbo-Visma rouleur Nathan van Hooydonck was pushed into retirement by a heart muscle anomaly. “After my heart incident, I told myself I could return to the highest level and do races. But my doctor has informed me that the best, and wisest, solution is to stop,” said Kreder, who spent his last two seasons with Cofidis. Kreder suffered a heart attack in August while in bed and woke up in a hospital ward. At the time, his team called an end to his season and Kreder said he was “so happy to be alive.” The Dutchman took the difficult decision Monday to put a premature end to his time as a racer. “I know the sacrifices you have to make and the physical shape necessary to compete at the highest level, and this is not compatible with what I experienced,” Kreder said. “The decision was not easy to make, but when I look at my children, my family, I know I’ve done what I had to do.” Kreder was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

It’s not so clear-cut for Eg, who is still looking for answers about his cardiac issues. “Of course you want an explanation and a clarification, but I haven’t really been able to get that yet. So that uncertainty doesn’t make it any more fun,” Eg told Danish outlet Herning Folkeblad. “It has been a tough process.” Eg spent a number of years at Trek-Segafredo before he switched to Uno-X last winter. His contract with the Scandi crew wasn’t renewed this summer after a bumpy season, but the Dane had seemed intent to carry on. Eg is now waiting on further tests and uncertain what he will do next.

https://tinyurl.com/49mxd668

Meanwhile, two other pro cyclists—Argentinian Gustavo Lopreste, 50, and American Evelyn Mae Sorensen, 20—have recently “died suddenly”:

Four Professional International Cyclists Forced to Retire Due to “Cardiac Issues.” Many Amateur Cyclists Dying Suddenly

October 27, 2023

https://www.globalresearch.ca/four-professional-international-cyclists-forced-retire-due-cardiac-issues-many-amateur-cyclists-dying-suddenly/5838030

NETHERLANDS

Fear for Bas Dost, he collapses to the ground due to a sudden illness: the referee suspends the match

October 29, 2023

Moments of panic and fear due to the sudden illness that struck Bas Dost during Az Alkmaar and NEC. Bas Dost, 34, collapsed to the ground due to a sudden illness. Nobody noticed what had happened to him, the game continued for a few moments before the NEC striker's condition drew the attention of the referee and his teammates in a final punctuated by fear for the player's health. The images returned by the TV, before a protective tarpaulin was raised around the player to guarantee privacy and facilitate the doctors' intervention, are impressive: the body lies in the midfield circle in the grip of convulsions, the head turned upwards he moves jerkily, his mouth is wide open, his limbs tremble compulsively. Dost is revived on the lawn

Terrible indeed. The game ended there.

Link

SLOVAKIA

Moments of horror on the lawn. Slovak footballer collapsed

October 23, 2023

Right in the middle of the match, 57-year-old footballer Roman collapsed. The match took place on the field of the University of Žilina. Teammates fought for their friend's life with all their might, only to be brought back to life by rescuers, reports Pluska. The man was transported to a hospital in Žilina on artificial pulmonary ventilation.

Link

ITALY

Three athletes:

Fear for Tevez: sudden illness, the Apache in hospital. But he immediately returns to the bench

October 18, 2023

Moments of great fear for Carlos Tevez, former Juventus striker among others and currently coach of Independiente. The Argentine portal Olé provides an account of what happened to the Apache, who fainted in the bathroom of his house due to a sudden illness. Tevez was helped by one of his daughters and was treated in hospital for an eyebrow injury sustained in the fall. Luckily nothing too serious, he was discharged immediately and this evening (2:00 am in Italy) he will be regularly on the bench with Independiente for the match against Barracas. Age 39.

Link

Casale di Scodosia - The 21-year-old collapses on the pitch during the football match: saved by the 18-year-old masseur

October 16, 2023

A tragedy avoided thanks to the quick reflexes of Jacopo Canola, a young 18-year-old masseur from Alto Polesine, who did not hesitate to give him first aid, thus saving a life: tragedy yesterday afternoon, Sunday 14 October, in Castelmassa (Rovigo), where 21-year-old Pietro Borin, a footballer for Union Cus of Casale di Scodosia, collapsed on the pitch during the second category group C football match. It all happened around the twentieth minute of the second half: as reported by "Il Gazzettino", the young central defender suddenly collapsed to the ground. Among the first to run to him was the masseur from Alto Polesine, who found him unconscious and with breathing difficulties: the 18-year-old, a Red Cross and Civil Protection volunteer, implemented the resuscitation maneuvers that he was taught, managing to make the opposing team's player regain consciousness. The referee obviously suspended the match: the air ambulance arrived on site and picked up the 21-year-old and took him to the nearby hospital in Rovigo.

Link

Sudden illness for Samuel Dilas: his life hanging by a thread

October 15, 2023

He is fighting between life and death in a hospital bed in the Civil hospital of Brescia. Samuel Dilas, a 24-year-old basketball player for Virtus Lumezzane, is hospitalized in the intensive care unit due to a serious illness that struck him on Friday evening. Born in 1999, originally from Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia, Dilas has been playing for Lumezzane, in the national Serie B championship, since 2021 after playing for Unieuro Forlì. On Friday evening Dilas complained of pain in his right leg, pain which then spread to the rest of his body. Just Friday morning he was discharged after two weeks in hospital due to pneumonia. After the first pains, he returned to the Civil hospital, where he then underwent an emergency operation, which was followed by several blood clots. At the moment it seems that the young man is being kept alive by machines. According to hospital sources, reported by the Gazzetta di Reggio, there is no correlation between the pneumonia and the subsequent thrombosis, the causes of which are attributable to a congenital disease.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Two athletes:

Top harness racing driver Katie Cox receives shock aggressive cancer diagnosis

October 21, 2023

Leeston, Canterbury - The Kiwi harness racing community is driving a major fundraising effort for one of its own after a shock cancer diagnosis. Katie Cox, from Leeston, has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer, prompting her friends and colleagues to set up an account to help support her on her treatment journey and beyond. The top horsewoman, trainer, driver and ex-show jumper has been surprisingly diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer - primarily affecting young female non-smokers - after going to the doctor a month ago for a cough and initially being prescribed antibiotics,” said the group behind the Katie Cox Appeal. “Katie is only 33 years old and this has come as a shock to her and all that know her.”

Link

NZ gymnastics star Reece Cobb’s Paris Olympics dream amid mum’s breast cancer fight

October 21, 2023

Tauranga - A top gymnast fighting for an Olympics spot learned of her mum’s devastating cancer just days before heading overseas to compete against the world’s best - including superstar Simone Biles. Seventeen-year-old Reece Cobb, from Tauranga, says juggling her mother’s breast cancer news while competing against her heroes of the sport in France and Belgium “was quite hard. I definitely had to put it aside ... but obviously, she was always in the back of my head. Like, ‘I can do this for mum’.” Reece’s mother, Miranda Cobb, joined Reece overseas last month but had to return to New Zealand early for urgent surgery.

Link