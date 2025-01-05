Note the ambiguities in Netayahu’s case of “benign prostate enlargement.”

UNITED STATES

'Bachelorette' star Andi Dorfman Hospitalized Days After Giving Birth

December 29, 2024

Andi Dorfman [37] was hospitalized over the weekend, just days after giving birth to her first baby after experiencing an unexpected medical emergency. The former "Bachelorette" star posted on her Instagram Story on Saturday saying a week after giving birth to her first child with Blaine Hart, she began experiencing "a ton of pain" which later led to doctors diagnosing her with a large and small hematoma -- essentially blood that pools up someplace inside your body. The reality star says she underwent a quick and safe procedure to handle the issue.

Link

Kelly Osbourne says she has been fighting a fever for 3 days: ‘Nothing is working!’

December 28, 2024

Kelly Osbourne is sick of being sick. The former reality star revealed on her Instagram Story Saturday that she is under the weather with a 100.2-degree fever. “Still going strong. I have put ice on my body, taken meds, tried to sweat it out in the bath and nothing is working!” she wrote atop a snapshot of her thermometer. Osbourne, 40, further elaborated in a separate video via her Instagram Story, “Day three of having a fever and a little cough.” The “Fashion Police” alum — who shares a 1-year-old son, Sidney, with boyfriend Sid Wilson — added, “Babies bounce back so quickly but I don’t seem to be at all. I don’t want to be sick anymore.” She shared she had taken her little boy to the doctor and learned there that they’re both sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Link

RHOSLC star Bronwyn Newport spent Christmas in the ICU after her mom's emergency surgery

December 27, 2024

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport revealed she spent Christmas in the ICU as she supported her mother through a medical emergency. Sharing the news via Instagram on Thursday, the fashionista, 39, explained that her mother underwent emergency surgery just days before the holidays after doctors discovered a brain tumor at the back of her skull. The reality star expressed hope for her mother’s recovery, adding, 'We are so hopeful after a long recovery, she’ll be her usual, feisty and amazing self.' Bronwyn shared that her mother had been treated for a tumor in a nearly identical location almost 30 years ago and had been in good health until recently. Over the past month, her mother had grown 'exhausted and frail' while caring for Newport's father, who has Alzheimer’s and broke his pelvis in a fall this November.

No age reported.

Link

Here’s Everything We Know About Dave Coulier’s Cancer Diagnosis

November 13, 2024

Dave Coulier is keeping it real when it comes to his health, as he believes speaking up can inspire others. The sitcom star was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after he came down with a cold and noticed swelling in his neck, armpits, and groin. As the lumps in his neck region got worse, he immediately underwent a series of tests, including blood work, EKG, PET, and CT scans, which returned shocking results. Dave’s cancer is also known as B-cell lymphoma, and it develops in the lymphatic tissues, thereby affecting his immunity. Thankfully, a further bone marrow test strongly indicates that Dave’s condition has a 90% chance of getting cured as it had not yet spread. The 65-year-old is currently undergoing rounds of chemotherapy, with five sessions left until February 2025. He noted that he does not feel sick at all times and uses such opportunities to make new episodes for his Full House Rewind podcast. Dave and his loved ones hope he goes into total remission in a few months.

Link

CANADA

Hallmark Actor John Reardon Is Recovering from Tonsil Cancer, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

December 24, 2024

John Reardon is opening up about his battle with tonsil cancer. The 49-year-old actor just starred in the new Hallmark Channel movie Believe in Christmas opposite real-life wife Meghan Ory. John is best known for his work on Canadian television shows like Arctic Air, Continuum and Hudson & Rex. In a post on Instagram on Christmas Eve, John revealed that the night before marked his first time going out in public amid his recovery. “Last night was my first night out after my recovery from tonsil cancer. Has been a long road between these two pictures and the difference is from the love and support I received from my people in my life,” John wrote.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Adam Smith, the voice of boxing, reveals his battle with cancer: 'I was four days from death'

December 28, 2024

One of the most recognisable voices in the world of boxing, commentator Adam Smith, has confessed to having suffered from health problems recently, and the news was heartbreaking, as he revealed that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of bladder cancer in 2023. Smith, the "Voice of Boxing", underwent a CT scan and biopsy which revealed a large tumour in the wall of his bladder, the British newspaper dailymail.co.uk reported. Smith explained that the doctors he visited told him he was "about four days" from death, due to fears of potential kidney failure. In an emergency six-hour operation, he had 19 lymph nodes removed from his body, as well as his bladder and prostate. This was followed by three and a half months of chemotherapy, which led to a miraculous recovery.

No age reported.

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

Miklosko halts cancer treatment, makes emotional appearance at West Ham

December 29, 2024

London - Ludek Miklosko was given a rousing reception by West Ham United fans ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Liverpool after the club's former keeper announced he was no longer continuing with cancer treatment. The 63-year-old Czech, who made almost 400 appearances for West Ham, said he has decided to stop chemotherapy in order to enjoy life. He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago after discovering a lump on his hip. "When they told me about what the chemotherapy would mean, it was a case of not being able to work or be around my colleagues for around six months, not travel, have some sickness and everything else, and I said no - I do not want that." He is currently Sporting Director at Banik Ostrava - his local club and where his career began.

Link

ISRAEL

Netanyahu undergoes prostate removal operation, court testimony delayed

December 29, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu [75] underwent prostate removal surgery on Sunday after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement. Following the surgery, which lasted approximately two hours, Netanayhu was moved to the hospital's recovery room, Israeli media reported. The operation took place in an underground facility at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem and required Netanyahu to undergo full anesthesia. The prime minister is expected to remain hospitalized for several days, according to his attorney, Amit Hadad, who submitted a request Sunday to the Tel Aviv District Court to cancel his scheduled testimony this week in his ongoing corruption trial. The Attorney General's Office approved the request on Sunday. Justice Minister Yariv Levin acted as caretaker prime minister while Netanyahu was incapacitated. Defense Minister Israel Katz served as chairman of the political-security cabinet.

Link

Netanyahu is 1st Israeli to get COVID vaccine: ‘Start of return to normal life’

December 19, 2024

Link

Four years later:

Report: This is the reason Sara Netanyahu did not return to Israel

Sources close to the Prime Minister's wife say the reason she extended her stay abroad is because she contracted COVID-19

December 31, 2024

Sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, said that the reason she extended her stay abroad is because she contracted COVID-19, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening.

The sources stated that Netanyahu has been suffering from a high fever, difficulty breathing, and other side effects of the COVID-19 illness for the past several days.

Link

Israeli doctors reveal Netanyahu’s chronic heart problem only after implanting pacemaker

July 24, 2024

JERUSALEM (AP) — After undergoing emergency surgery to implant a pacemaker, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 73, made a video appearance from a hospital near Tel Aviv. Wearing a crisp dark suit, he grinned and declared energetically that he felt “great, as you can see.”

But the Sunday photo-op failed to reassure Israelis, who were shocked to learn the same day that their longest-serving prime minister had concealed a long-known heart problem. The admission was a stark contrast to the image of a fully healthy, energetic leader that Netanyahu has gone to great lengths to bolster.

A week after a fainting spell, Netanyahu was urgently fitted with a pacemaker to control his heartbeat. Only then did staff at the Sheba Medical Center reveal Sunday night that Netanyahu has for years [how many?] experienced a condition that can cause irregular heartbeats.

Link

Gal Gadot diagnosed with blood clot in her brain while pregnant and almost died

December 29, 2024

Actress Gal Gadot has revealed the scary moment her daughter had to be delivered during emergency surgery earlier this year due to a “massive blood clot” being discovered in her brain. The Wonder Woman star, 39, explained on social media how she had been diagnosed with the clot during her eighth month of pregnancy. Gadot, who sweetly announced the birth of her fourth baby girl in March, opened up on the scary health issues in an Instagram post on Sunday. She admitted she had not been aware of the chances of developing cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) for pregnant women in their 30s, which she said was three in 100,000 per year. She added: "It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

Link

INDIA

Srishty Rode reveals getting diagnosed with Pneumonia during Amsterdam vacation; 'My oxygen levels suddenly dropped...'

December 26, 2024

Srishty Rode [33], one of the well-known actors in the telly world, has been going through a difficult phase as she has been diagnosed with Pneumonia. The actress recently uploaded a post informing her followers how unexpectedly she fell extremely sick during her vacation in Europe. Srishty even explained how her condition worsened, and the doctors informed her that she would take months to recover. Taking to her Instagram handle, Srishty Rode shared several pictures from the hospital, where she can be seen resting on the hospital bed.

Link

Actor Shivarajkumar recovering well after cancer surgery in US

December 25, 2024

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar [62] is stable and recovering after undergoing cancer-related surgery in Florida in the United States. Shivarajkumar underwent surgery to remove his bladder, which is affected by cancer, at the Miami Cancer Institute in Florida on Wednesday, December 25. In a video statement released to the media, his doctor, Murugesh Manoharan, said the actor was recovering. Dr Manoharan said that the bladder was removed and an artificial one was constructed with tissue from the actor’s intestines.

Link

SINGAPORE

Singapore footballer Adam Swandi retires at 28 due to heart condition

December 24, 2024

Footballer Adam Swandi has retired from the professional game at the age of 28 because of a heart condition, his club announced on Tuesday (Dec 24). The Lion City Sailors midfielder was substituted at half-time during a Singapore Premier League (SPL) match with Tanjong Pagar United in September after feeling unwell. While his condition stabilised after immediate medical attention, subsequent tests found an underlying heart condition in the form of cardiomyopathy. “The condition puts Adam at an extremely high risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event if he continues playing competitive football,” the Lion City Sailors said in a press release on Tuesday. “As a result, the ex-Singapore international has regretfully decided to end his decade-long professional football career.”

Link

CHINA

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi hospitalized in wheelchair

December 29, 2024

Shanghai - Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has been hospitalised following a sudden decline in her health, sparking widespread concern among fans and speculation on social media. The 26-year-old star, known for her roles in popular dramas such as The Romance of Tiger and Rose and Hidden Love, was seen in a wheelchair while being transported to the hospital, with footage of the incident circulating online. Reports indicate that Zhao was feeling unwell during the production of her latest project and was urgently taken to the hospital on 18th December. Witnesses described her as appearing weak and unsteady, with her legs trembling as she made her way from a vehicle to the hospital entrance, where she was covered with a scarf by an assistant. As news of her condition spread, various online sources suggested that Zhao may be suffering from severe depression or a neurological disorder. Entertainment insiders have claimed that the pressures of her recent work commitments could have contributed to her mental health struggles. One blogger specifically noted that Zhao’s situation had reached a critical point, labelling her condition as “very serious.” Zhao’s management team has responded to the speculation, confirming that she experienced a health crisis and has since suspended all work commitments. They have not, however, provided specific details regarding the nature of her illness. Meanwhile, her father has reportedly reassured fans of her well-being in a statement, although Zhao’s social media accounts remain inactive, heightening concerns among her supporters.

Link

JAPAN

Rizin Prospect Igor Tanabe to Step Away from MMA After Rare Disease Diagnosis

December 29, 2024

Rizin Fighting Federation prospect Igor Tanabe will be stepping away from mixed martial arts indefinitely after being diagnosed with moyamoya disease. The Japanese promotion recently revealed that Tanabe received an MRI in early December and was diagnosed with the condition. It is unclear when — or if — the 24-year-old Tanabe will return to fighting. “Due to the diagnosis that MMA, any sport involving blows to the head, and the extreme dehydration that comes with weight loss are extremely dangerous, Igor has had to step back from competitive martial arts for a while,” read a statement from Rizin in a release. (via Google Translate). According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, “moyamoya disease is a rare, progressive cerebrovascular disorder caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain in an area called the basal ganglia.” While the disease is primarily found in children, it can also affect adults, leading them to experience a “hemorrhagic stroke due to bleeding into the brain.” Other symptoms of moyamoya disease can include headaches, seizures, disturbed consciousness, involuntary movements, vision problems and cognitive and/or sensory impairment, per NINDS. “It is said that there is no cure for moyamoya disease, but I have made the impossible possible,” Tanabe stated in the release. “I will definitely recover and fight in front of you all again.”

Link

PHILIPPINES

Prayers sought for hospitalized Basilan bishop [ruptured aorta]

December 28, 2024

The Prelature of Isabela de Basilan on Friday said it is seeking prayers for Bishop Leo Dalmao after he was brought to the hospital on Christmas Eve. According Vicar General Fr. Rodel Angeles, Dalmao is currently in intensive care unit (ICU) after he was rushed to Ciudad Medical after feeling unwell during the midnight Mass at Sta. Isabel de Portugal Cathedral. Angeles said Dalmao was transported via sea ambulance to Zamboanga City. Dalmao, 55, was later transferred to Zamboanga Peninsula Medical Center for further evaluation. Angeles said Friday’s medical test results revealed Dalmao has a ruptured aorta. “Efforts are underway to transfer him to Manila for specialized care, with emergency air transport being arranged,” Angeles said. Born in Tagbilaran, Bohol, Dalmao is the fourth prelate of the Prelature in the Muslim-majority Basilan. He is also the first Filipino Claretian to become a bishop. Dalmao was ordained and installed as bishop of the Prelature of Isabela de Basilan in 2019.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Horse racing: Kiwi jockey great Opie Bosson retires from racing

December 27, 2024

Mattamata - Champion jockey Opie Bosson was halfway through a Christmas Day run when he knew his career was over.“I knew I was done, I had nothing left,” Bosson told the Herald on Friday after announcing his shock retirement. A genius in the saddle, sometimes troubled out of it, Bosson has threatened retirement before. In his own mind, he may have even believed those times were real. But under the searing Matamata sun on Wednesday, wearing his sweat gear to drip off the kilograms needed to ride at Ellerslie on Thursday, Bosson’s tank hit empty. “I was out there running in my sweat gear and ran past other people enjoying their Christmas Day and I thought ‘what am I doing?’,” said the 44-year-old.“I know I have thought about retiring before but this is it. There is definitely no coming back.”

Link