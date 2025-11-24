News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

peggy bean
2h

I didn't vote for Trump, or indeed vote for anyone because it seems pointless. But I must admit I had hopes that RFK Jr. would make more of an impact. But I now see that he is Israel first just like Trump.

1 reply by Mark Crispin Miller
D M
2h

Listen to Constitutional Attorney Robert Barnes (beginning at 31 minutes in) to gain some understanding of Pharma’s hidden influence that has snuck into his administration (ie. Swampy Suzie Wiles and Pam Bondi). Trump needs to FIRE these people, asap.

https://rumble.com/v5bf1vt-ep.-224-disney-wrongful-death-lorens-lies-uaw-vs.-trump-eu-vs.-musk-and-mor.html

7 more comments...

