My last post, on Trump’s use of “martyr” Charlie Kirk to enflame his most ferocious acolytes to the point of civil war, provoked some pushback by true believers in King Crab, who were miffed that I did not attack “Joe Biden” and the Democrats as well, or instead.

Such hero-worshippers somehow missed the fact that I did, throughout that post on Kirk’s “assassination,” and the two before it, tear into “Biden” and “his” toxic party; and they also somehow forgot, or didn’t know, that, throughout the “Biden” years, I flayed “him” and “his” party in post after post, and had repeatedly debunked the fraud of “Russia-gate,” just as I then joined those exposing “January 6” as a colossal fraud. But Trump is now in power; and so my current focus is on him (and when the Democrats sweep the midterms, and double down on their insane agenda, my focus will quite rightly be on them).

In any case, there’s just no budging dedicated tribalists, whether they be on the “left” or on the right; but I wonder how Trump’s MAHA wing will take the jolting, although really not surprising, news (broken by Helena, below) that Trump adores Big Pharma, just as much as he loves all the poisonous cartels that place profit über alles, and just as much as he continues to extol—and even take—the “great,” “safe,” “beautiful,” “wonderful” COVID “vaccine”: “one of the greatest achievements of mankind,” as he told Candace Owens; a “medical miracle,” with which “we’ve saved millions of lives.”

Some day (if any) only a few gibbering cranks will still believe that Trump is on the side of We the People (except for those who don’t share his opinion of himself). For now, let MAHA take in the painful news that Trump, for all intents and purposes, is Big Pharma, just as he’s Big Tech, Big Food, and (as he would have us call them now) the war contractors—all immense and interlocking enemies of the people, whom we should all therefore be fighting, instead (as I have often said) of fighting with “the other side.”

https://helenaglass.net/2025/11/23/big-pharma-expanding-across-america-under-trump-rx/