UNITED STATES

Bill Clinton’s Health: About the Former President’s Heart Surgery & Hospitalizations

December 24, 2024

Bill Clinton was hospitalized in December 2024, shortly before Christmas, sparking widespread concern regarding the former U.S. president’s health. Initially, it was unclear why Clinton was brought to a hospital, but his deputy chief of staff explained the news in a statement that he shared to social media. “President Clinton was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital this afternoon for testing and observation after developing a fever,” Angel Ureña tweeted on Clinton’s behalf. “He remains in good spirits and deeply appreciates the excellent care he is receiving.” According to his deputy chief of staff, Clinton was hospitalized at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington D.C. on December 23, 2024 because of a fever. It was later confirmed that he had the flu. At the time, the Democrat was treated with antibiotics at a hospital. On December 24, 2024, Ureña updated Clinton’s supporters following his hospitalization, noting that he had been discharged. “President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu,” the chief of staff tweeted. “He and his family are deeply grateful for the exceptional care provided by the team at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and are touched by the kind messages and well wishes he received. He sends his warmest wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season to all.”

Tom Hanks sparks health concerns after shaky Saturday Night Live appearance

December 25, 2024

Tom Hanks worried some fans after he appeared a bit shaky during his recent Saturday Night Live appearance. The 68-year-old Forrest Gump star and five-time SNL host made a surprise cameo during the latest episode of NBC’s hit sketch comedy series to celebrate the holidays as well as Martin Short’s fifth time hosting the show. During the cold open sketch, SNL cast member Bowen Yang brought out a tray of cocktails. As Hanks picks up one of the drinks to hand to Short, who’s standing beside Fey, he quips: “May I offer you our signature cocktail, the Marty Tina.” While holding the drink, Hanks’ hand appears visibly shaky. Numerous people pointed out his trembles on social media, with one tweeting: “Did anyone notice Tom Hanks’ hands shaking unnaturally in this sketch?” The Independent has contacted Hanks’s representative for comment.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson to donate blood for coronavirus vaccine research

Apr 26 2020

Los Angeles: Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who recently recovered from the coronavirus, are doing their bit to help in the fight against the deadly disease.

The actors have volunteered to donate blood and plasma for COVID-19 research, Hanks revealed on NPR's "Wait Wait… Don't Tell Me!" podcast via MSN.

"A lot of the questions (are) what now? What do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," he said.

"We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?' And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the 'Hank-ccine'," the actor quipped.

The first Hollywood personalities to have COVID-19 infection, Hanks and Wilson revealed their diagnosis on March 11.

They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after quarantining and recovering from their symptoms.

Two cases of Bell’s palsy:

NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas Reveals Bell's Palsy Diagnosis

December 27, 2024

Basketball Hall of Famer and legendary Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas announced this week that he has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy. Bell's palsy is a neurological condition that causes temporary paralysis of muscles in the face, often leading to drooping of the eyes and mouth on one side of the face. Several other prominent figures in the sports world have experienced Bell's palsy over the years, including Hall of Fame pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and late Hall of Fame NBA guard "Pistol" Pete Maravich. Most recently, Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid divulged during last season's NBA playoffs that he was dealing with Bell's palsy. Thomas, 63, is widely regarded as one of the greatest guards in NBA history, and he has the résumé to back it up.

Fred Sirieix’s fiancée reveals heartbreaking health diagnosis after being rushed to hospital

December 19, 2024

The fiancée of First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix, Fruitcake [50], has offered an insight into her shocking health struggles. Sirieix has been in a relationship with his partner, who he lovingly calls Fruitcake, for 10 years and the iconic duo share a number of loved-up snaps across social media. Fruitcake has shared a number of photos to Instagram which reveal she has been diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. She included the following statement: “I’ve been away for the past couple of months due to a diagnosis of Bell’s Palsy. “For those who may not know this condition causes sudden, temporary weakness or paralysis of the muscles on one side of the face.

Update from our September 2024 report:

Doug Aldrich Opens Up About His Cancer Battle: I Just Got Done With Six Weeks Of Radiation

December 17, 2024

During an appearance on the December 16 episode of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, former Whitesnake and Dio and current The Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich has offered an update on his health, three months after he underwent a “very successful” surgery following a throat cancer diagnosis. “So to answer your earlier question [about whether I have been given the ‘all clear’], I’m basically done with the treatment and the surgery and all that stuff,” he continued. “Now I’ve gotta wait three months and they’re gonna do a PET scan again and see if there’s anything left. Chances are they got it all. If not, then I’ll just deal with it, whatever it is.”

Kelly Chase talks with FOX 2 about new battle with leukemia

December 17, 2024

St. Louis, MO – Kelly Chase [57] is once again battling leukemia. The former Blues player and broadcaster received a clean bill of health last spring, but the cancer has returned. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne sits down with “Chaser” as he takes on this new challenge. After staring down cancer one year ago, Chase faces a new battle with leukemia. Chase’s latest diagnosis has sent him back to St. Louis’ Siteman Cancer Center for chemo treatments. Chase says he has completed seven rounds of chemo in recent weeks and he currently has a white blood cell count of zero. “I’d bet on me [on beating this diagnosis] as opposed to playing in the NHL. I have full faith in Siteman’s. I have full faith in the process here.”

Update from our November report:

Legendary NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Breaks Silence Amid Health Battle

December 16, 2024

On Nov. 2, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich [75] experienced a then-unexplained health issue that would require him to step away from the team on a leave of absence. About a week later, it was revealed that Popovich suffered a mild stroke. After six weeks away from the team to recover, Popovich released a statement through the Spurs that he is continuing to rehabilitate and shared a message of gratitude with fans for their support, per NBA insider Shams Charania.

GoFundMe launched for medical costs for Hagerstown-area media personality after crash

December 19, 2024

A GoFundMe has been launched to help with medical costs for a well-known Hagerstown-area [MD] media personality who was in a recent car crash. Crystal Schelle, who grew up in the Clear Spring area and has lived in Hagerstown for many years, has worked for various media outlets in the Tri-State area, including The Herald-Mail and WJEJ radio. Hagerstown Police confirmed on Wednesday that Schelle, 52, was the driver in a motor vehicle crash during the late afternoon of Monday, Dec. 9, near the intersection of East Lee and South Locust streets. No one else was injured in the crash, Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. Responding on Dec. 10 to a Herald-Mail inquiry about the crash, Fetchu wrote that the vehicle hit a parked car and flipped. Regarding the possible cause of the crash, Fetchu said the driver may have had a medical emergency. Schelle has been in Meritus Medical Center’s intensive care unit. Her family is working to move her to a long-term care facility, according to the GoFundMe. “Crystal has been a mainstay in the Tri-State community as a journalist and public relations professional for more than 30 years. After interviewing actors, playwrights, comedians, musicians, festival organizers and more, there would a good chance you would see her at the same event she wrote about in the paper that week.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Phil Collins, 73, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Retiring From Playing the Drums in 2022: 'To Not Be Able to Do That Is a Shock'

December 19, 2024

Phil Collins, who joined the band Genesis in the 1970s and retired from playing the drums in March 2022, is giving fans a rare glimpse inside his life at 73 years old. "It’s still kind of sinking in a bit…" the musician said in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which was released on Wednesday, December 18, and filmed in 2022. "I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock." The "You'll Be in My Heart" crooner , who has been playing drums since he was 5 years old, said playing the instrument "has taken its toll on my hands, legs. If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything," the Tarzan composer continued. "If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles." Phil hasn't released a new album since 2010's covers album, Going Back . When he toured solo from 2017 to 2019 and with Genesis from 2021 to 2022, he was unable to play the drums, which is why his son Nic filled in for him.

Lily Allen admits she has “stopped eating” and is “not in a good place mentally”

December 17, 2024

Lily Allen [39] has said that she is “not in a good place mentally” and “stopped eating” at the moment. The singer and actor opened up about her current battles during a new episode of her Miss Me? Podcast, which she hosts alongside close friend Miquita Oliver. During the episode, Allen got candid about her wellbeing, and revealed she has been going through a hard time. The ‘Smile’ singer continued, debating whether her ADHD diagnosis could be playing a role, as it means her body and mind don’t link together properly at times. “I’m really not in a great place mentally at the moment, and I’m not eating. I’m not hungry. I obviously am hungry, but my body and brain are so disconnected from each other that my body… the messages of hunger are not going through my body to my brain,” she added.

Researcher’s Note – Allen on Facebook in 2021: “vaccine fear, is it mainly Facebook? I don’t know what to say to vaccine skeptics anymore.” Link

AUSTRALIA

Below Deck Down Under star Jason Chambers, 52, diagnosed with skin cancer

December 17, 2024

Below Deck Down Under star Jason Chambers has been diagnosed with skin cancer. The reality star and ship captain, 52, took to Instagram on Monday to reveal his melanoma diagnosis and admitted he had spent years forgoing sunscreen. The Australian doctors, which are fantastic in Australia, they weren’t happy with what the indications told them to go to the stage two which would be to cut out a bigger section and test the glands. Treatment includes removing the entire section of the tumor or by the surgeon removing the skin layer by layer, immunotherapy, radiation treatment or chemotherapy.

