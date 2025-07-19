Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

What We Know About Bill Clinton’s Tragic Health Decline

July 11, 2025

During a June outing with Hillary Clinton, Bill [78] raised concerns after he struggled on his feet. “Bill can hardly walk,” conservative social media figure Buzz Patterson noted alongside a video shared on X. Bill, who’s in his late 70s, seemed rather stiff on his legs, something that was made even more noticeable against Hillary’s agility. The former secretary of state is only a year younger than her husband. Bill has admittedly not always been the best at maintaining a healthy lifestyle. He was forced to address his choices in his 50s when he started experiencing serious heart problems. But issues continued to arise as he aged. After 2010, Bill Clinton enjoyed several years of good health. But that changed in 2021, when he suffered a major health scare. That October, Clinton was hospitalized in California after developing a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream. The public immediately became concerned because the then-75-year-old was admitted to the intensive care unit. However, doctors clarified he was taken to the ICU to protect the former president’s privacy and safety and not because his condition was critical, CNN reported. That December, Clinton revealed the state of his health, noting he had been struggling with a recurrent UTI for more than a year. “I knew I had it 15 months ago,” he told People. “I took a six-day antibiotic treatment. We thought it was okay, and it wasn’t. So it came out, got in my bloodstream. And I was delirious for a couple of days.” After some very long months, he was feeling like himself again. “I feel better than I have in two years,” he said.



Bill Clinton came down with COVID-19 in December 2022, toward the end of the pandemic. Luckily, he handled it well. “I’ve tested positive for Covid. I’ve had mild symptoms, but I’m doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home,” he tweeted. Clinton used the opportunity to promote the country’s COVID-19 health efforts amid declining vaccination [sic] rates. “I’m grateful to be vaccinated and boosted [sic], which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months,” he added.



That wasn’t the first time he had jumped into national efforts to increase public trust in inoculation. In December 2020, Clinton, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush promised to get the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] on camera. “He will do it in a public setting if it will help urge all Americans to do the same,” his rep told CNN. While vaccination [sic] helped keep him healthy during the pandemic, he wasn’t as lucky when he caught influenza.



In December 2024, Clinton was hospitalized two days before Christmas after developing a fever from the flu. He was in the hospital for a day and was home in time for the festivities. “President Clinton was discharged earlier today after being treated for the flu,” his office told CNN. His hospital stay consisted mainly of testing and observation, as the flu can be more dangerous for people over 65. And, as the recent videos have shown, Clinton’s health issues seem to have taken a toll.



Donny Osmond shares emotional update from hospital bed as fans cry ‘my heart hurts’

July 10, 2025

Donny Osmond received an outpouring of love and support after being hospitalized recently. The 67-year-old Puppy Love singer reassured his fans that he’s on the mend but kept mum about the reasons for his hospital stay. Donning a hospital gown and nasal cannula, Donny was seen in the operating room surrounded by medical staff and hooked up to various tubes.

Meghan Trainor Says She’s on Day 3 of ‘Burning Tongue Syndrome’

July 11, 2025

Meghan Trainor shared she’s struggling with “Burning Tongue Syndrome,” which is impacting the tip of her tongue. The “All About That Bass” singer, 31, shared on the July 10th episode of her podcast, Workin’ On, that she caught a bug that went through her family — that’s puzzlingly enough making her tongue burn. “I’m sick,” she said. “Yet again, but I’m not on antibiotics. I’m gonna fight it.” She then shared son Riley, 4, was the first to get sick, before the illness spread to husband Daryl Sabara, and then youngest son Barry, 2. “I have it because I just got sick, and then, I should get sick again,” she explained, her voice raspy. ”And my tongue is still burning. If anyone knows why my tip of my tongue is burning with no white patches or anything — you can barely see anything. So, my dentist said that it was burning tongue syndrome,” Trainor shared. It’s a symptom of the mysterious burning mouth syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic explains is a painful sensation inside the mouth that doesn’t have an obvious cause, but symptoms are similar to the burn felt after drinking a hot beverage. Trainor, who recently launched a “Cloud Skin” makeup collab with e.l.f. Cosmetics, shared that she’s been treating it with mouthwash more than four times a day, but so far, the symptoms haven’t abated, much to her doctor’s surprise. “She goes, ‘My last patient said after two swishes, she was fine. So, you’ll heal right up.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m on day three. So, when’s the healing right up going to happen?’ Little concerned, a little worried,” she said.

Researcher’s Note on Trainor’s “vaccination”: My second pregnancy, I got a COVID vaccine [sic] and I felt so ill, like I had the flu. I was like, oh it must be that vaccine [sic] but I was trying to get pregnant and I got my period again [when] I performed “Made You Look” on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]: Link

“Pray That God Would Rescue, Heal And Restore Baby Bean”: Jim Kelly Makes Plea After Heartbreaking Health Crisis For Newborn Granddaughter

July 14, 2025

Jim Kelly, retired Buffalo Bills quarterback, recently shared a heart-rending post, asking for prayers for his grandson, who is struggling with health complications. Kelly’s daughter, Erin, announced the birth of her first child with her husband, Parker Bean, last week. However, the good news seems to be quite short-lived as Jim Kelly shared a post on his Instagram on Saturday, requesting his followers to pray for ‘Baby Bean’. Jim Kelly’s family as a whole also shared an official statement about Erin Kelly’s son, sharing that ‘unexpected medical conditions’ have come up. However, the statement did not share any other details about the baby’s condition.

‘Sister Wives’ star reveals husband’s ‘painful’ cancer diagnosis after keeping it private for months

July 11, 2025

‘Sister Wives’ star and Meri Brown’s close friend, Jenn Sullivan, announced her husband Shawn’s “rare and aggressive” health diagnosis. Sullivan took to social media to share details of the health crisis and recovery. She posted a picture of herself and Shawn, which was taken on their 19th anniversary, just before Shawn began his treatment. She revealed that Shawn got diagnosed with “Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.” Since February 2025, he had undergone five weeks of radiation and two major surgeries. The surgeries included “the removal of a third tumor that had grown unnoticed just outside the radiation area.”

No age reported.

Olivia Munn’s Mother Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

July 9, 2025

Olivia Munn [45] has revealed that her mother, Kim Munn (a.k.a. Miss Kim), has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The actor revealed her own breast cancer diagnosis and double mastectomy in March 2024 after undergoing a genetic test that said she was negative for the BRCA gene but further testing revealed she had luminal B breast cancer. Munn was diagnosed in 2023. Munn shared her mother’s diagnosis on Instagram on July 9. “My mother was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Munn captioned her post, which featured photos of her mother receiving treatment for her illness. “You may know that when I talk about my own battle with cancer I bring up the Lifetime Risk Assessment test that saved my life. I never would’ve predicted it would save my mom’s life as well.” Munn said in her Instagram post that she urged her mother and sister to take the Breast Cancer Lifetime Risk Assessment test. Her mother’s results came back with a score of 26.2%, which prompted Munn to encourage her to get an MRI. This MRI revealed that Kim had Stage 1 Her2 breast cancer. According to The Newsroom alum, her mother has undergone 12 rounds of chemotherapy since and “will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall.” Kim also had a double mastectomy like her daughter.

No age reported.

John MacArthur Health: About the Pastor’s Condition After Hospitalization

July 14, 2025

John MacArthur, the longtime pastor of Grace Community Church in California, has been a leading voice in evangelical Christianity for over five decades. Known for his expository preaching and prolific writing, MacArthur has remained active in ministry well into his 80s. However, in July 2025, concerns about the 86-year-old’s health grew after he was hospitalized with pneumonia, according to The Roys Report. “This week, Pastor John contracted pneumonia,” announced Tom Patton, associate pastor at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, during a July 13 service. “He was admitted into the hospital and may be in the presence of the Lord soon.” MacArthur has faced a series of serious health challenges since early 2023. He was first diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which led to multiple medical interventions, including heart stents, valve replacement surgery, and lung treatment. He spent several weeks in the hospital during that time and took an extended break from ministry. Though he returned briefly to preaching in mid-2024, his recovery remained slow. In a statement read by Grace Community Church college pastor Austin Duncan on June 15, 2025, MacArthur shared that he had undergone “a second procedure on my lungs” the previous month. “The doctors are optimistic about my recovery, and I am eager to return to you once I regain my strength.”

Beloved sports betting analyst Dave Sharapan undergoes cancer surgery at UCLA Medical Center

July 12, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — Dave Sharapan [54], a longtime Las Vegas [NV] sportsbook veteran and prominent voice in the sports betting industry known as the “Sportsbook Consigliere,” underwent cancer surgery this week at UCLA Medical Center. Sharapan, a former sportsbook director and odds consultant, has become a familiar face and voice on sports betting television, radio and digital platforms. Following his diagnosis and surgery, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help Sharapan cover medical and recovery expenses.

Branson Mayor Larry Milton Injured at his Home

July 7, 2025

An injury has put the Mayor of Branson on the sideline for a while. The official statement below released from the City of Branson: On the afternoon of Friday, July 4, 2025, Mayor Larry Milton [67] experienced a medical event at his personal residence. He was promptly transported to a medical facility in Springfield, where he underwent successful back surgery. Mayor Milton is fully cognizant, is in good spirits, and is maintaining a positive outlook. He will be undergoing physical therapy for the next several weeks as part of his recovery efforts, which will impact his attendance at upcoming board meetings.

Atlanta United president and CEO diagnosed with cancer

July 10, 2025

Garth Lagerwey [52] was named president and CEO of Atlanta United FC on Dec. 1, 2022. Atlanta United’s president and CEO Garth Lagerwey is taking an indefinite leave of absence after his recent diagnosis of cancer. He has begun treatment, and there is no timetable for his return to the office, the team said. The nature of his cancer wasn’t disclosed in the news release. But Lagerwey’s prognosis of a complete recovery is encouraging, the team said.

