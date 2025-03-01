UNITED STATES

Billie Eilish fans raise concerns as singer announces she's sick during Brisbane show… after she was sporting a face mask when flying into Melbourne

February 18, 2025

Fans have sparked concern for Billie Eilish after she announced she is sick during her show in Brisbane on Tuesday night. The US pop star, 23, kicked off the Australian leg of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. After performing a live recording of When the Party's Over, Billie told fans she has sinusitis - a swelling of the sinuses. ‘I was sick for literally four months straight,' she admitted. 'My voice sounds horrible, and I'm embarrassed. I've been feeling insecure. I'm sorry if I sound like sh*t.' In November last year, Billie admitted she was sick while performing at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. In September 2023, the singer suffered a similar experience ahead of her Ireland performance.

77-year-old Mississippi Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann collapses while presiding over the state Senate chamber

February 20, 2025

Mississippi Lt. Gov Delbert Hosemann collapses while presiding over the state Senate chamber. He was reportedly conscious while being tended to by medical staff, according to local reports. "Lieutenant Governor Hosemann is doing well and in good spirits. He appreciates all of the medical staff and is eager to return to work," his office said. Hosemann is 77 years old.

Former Illinois governor diagnosed with cancer

February 24, 2025

Former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar [78] has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, the former lawmaker revealed Monday. In a statement, the former governor said he and his wife, Brenda, are "facing a new, significant challenge." "Doctors at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have determined I have pancreatic cancer that has spread," he said, in part. "They and physicians at Mayo Clinic are coordinating on a treatment regimen that I am following initially in Arizona, where we spend the winter, and later in Springfield when we return. We do not underestimate this challenge, but we have confidence in the medical team helping us address it..."

Santa Fe mayor suffers 'minor heart attack,' returns to City Hall

February 21, 2025

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber suffered a heart attack, the city of Santa Fe said Friday — four days after the medical episode reportedly occurred. Regina Ruiz, a city spokeswoman, said late Tuesday "after working a full day at City Hall" Webber experienced "what turned out to be a minor heart attack." The 76-year-old went back to work all day Wednesday before checking into Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for an evaluation and testing, she said in a release. Ruiz said Webber underwent "a standard procedure" Thursday afternoon and was released Friday morning and worked from home through the afternoon. "His case was described by the hospital’s medical staff as 'the best kind of heart attack you can have,'" she said. "The mayor is scheduled for physical therapy as part of the next phase of ongoing prevention and treatment."

Nevada State Sen. Dina Neal undergoes emergency medical procedure in Reno

February 20, 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV — A Nevada state senator from the Las Vegas area had to undergo emergency heart surgery in Reno this week while taking part in the legislative session, according to a spokesperson. Sen. Dina Neal [53] underwent an "emergency medical procedure for her heart" on Tuesday at Renown Hospital, the Nevada Democratic Senate Caucus said in a statement.

Former USMNT goalie Tony Meola suffers heart attack one day before 56th birthday

February 23, 2025

Tony Meola, a former World Cup goalkeeper for the U.S. national soccer team, suffered a heart attack on Thursday, one day ahead of his 56th birthday. Meola told The Athletic on Saturday that he “will be OK,” and he also was quoted on the soccer website FrontRowSoccer as saying, “if I get one of you to go to the doctor and get a checkup, this was all worth it for me. I’m going to be fine in a week, but I should have been smarter.”

Former CFL LB Glenn Love launches GoFundMe after ALS diagnosis

January 29, 2025

Former CFL linebacker Glenn Love has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of clinical treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The native of Champaign, Ill., was diagnosed with the disease on July 12, 2024 at the age of 35, one day after his daughter turned one. “It’s a cruel, unrelenting disease that turns your own body against you, attacking your ability to move, speak, eat, and eventually breathe. Doctors say there’s no cure, no definitive cause, and, for most, no hope. But for anyone who knows me, you know giving up has never been an option,” wrote Love. “Since my diagnosis, I’ve surrounded myself with a team of specialists at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and an ALS Clinic in New Mexico. Together, we’re exploring every possible avenue — clinical trials, alternative therapies, regenerative treatments, and supplements. There’s no roadmap for beating ALS, but I’m determined to carve my own path.”

LaVar Ball Foot Amputated After Health Issue

February 19, 2025

LaVar Ball [57] -- the father of basketball stars Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball -- had his foot amputated after suffering a serious medical issue, TMZ Sports has learned. We're told the Ball family patriarch underwent a recent procedure to have his right foot removed ... but despite it all, he is in great spirits and doing well. LaVar made a name for himself with his grandiose plans for his sons -- he created the Big Baller Brand, which developed signature shoes for all three hoopers.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

Parang Association rallies behind ailing singer Susan Maicoo

February 16, 2025

There has been overwhelming support for parang singer Susan Maicoo, 62, who remains warded at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) with a condition yet to be diagnosed. Among those sending prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery is Joanne Briggs, PRO of the National Parang Association. In a February 16 interview, Briggs said she was saddened to learn the beloved parang singer is fighting what is believed to be a life-threatening ailment affecting some of her vital organs. Newsday first reported Maicoo’s condition and her husband's appeal to pray for the Fyzabad-born singer on February 14. Rawle told Newsday his wife started showing flu-like symptoms believed to have been contracted from relatives who had returned from a Christmas vacation in England. Coming to the end of January, he said, she started feeling unwell and her condition worsened. She experienced excruciating backaches and abdominal pain, so intense that she was taken for a CT scan. He said the scan showed her lungs, gallbladder, liver, intestines and kidneys were severely affected, a sign that she had sepsis – a life-threatening infection that affects the immune system and could lead to death. She was taken to a private hospital where further tests were done, but referred to the SFGH for urgent admission to its intensive care unit. Maicoo was later moved to the high dependency unit and subsequently a medical ward. On February 13, she went into a coma. Rawle said she is coming along very slowly and expressed appreciation to those who have supported the family.

CHILE

Raúl Ormeño Reveals Parkinsonism Diagnosis

February 25, 2025

Raúl Ormeño [66], the revered former captain of the Chilean football club Colo Colo, has recently opened up about his diagnosis of parkinsonism, sparking concern among fans and the football community alike. Speaking candidly about his health struggles, Ormeño explained how the neurological condition has impacted his daily life, feeling as though everything he once accomplished at a normal speed is now experienced "in slow motion." He noted, "I had some tremors in my hand and felt rigidity in my body, that's why I went to the doctor," according to Las Últimas Noticias. Diagnosed with parkinsonism several months ago, Ormeño clarified the difference between parkinsonism and Parkinson's disease, saying, "They explained to me it's called parkinsonism, and one connects it to Parkinson's because there are similar symptoms. Now I have no tremors, but it is difficult for me to speak at the speed I used to. I also feel some rigidity when walking or sitting." This diagnosis has not only raised eyebrows concerning his health but has also triggered discussions around the potential causes of such neurological conditions within sports, particularly among those involved in contact sports. Ormeño pointed out the phenomenon of parkinsonism affecting numerous former American football players, whom studies suggest suffer from the condition due to repetitive head trauma over the course of their careers.

UNITED KINGDOM

Christian Eriksen makes rare statement to quash rumors of new heart-problems

February 20, 2025

Christian Eriksen says there is no reason to worry following Ruben Amorims claims that Manchester United need to be 'really careful' with Christian Eriksen as the repercussions of his cardiac arrest in 2021 continue to impact his career. Amorim said: "I think Leny (Yoro) and Chris, they were sick. So they will recover. Of course Chris has the heart situation and we have to be really careful with that. It's nothing about the heart! I'm just saying the heart rate has to be controlled because he has a fever."

Researcher's note: Never believe anything until it has been officially denied. Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest in 2021 and subsequent "recovery" has been showcased ad nauseam by corporate media in an attempt to deflect from the 1000s of other athletes with severe jab-related health problems or death.

No age reported.

INDIA

Actor Soham Singh suffers heart attack; recuperating at hospital

February 18, 2025

Bhubaneswar - Odia movie actor Soham Singh has been admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after suffering from heart attack. Family members of Soham informed the actor is undergoing treatment in the ICU of the Manipal Hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

No age reported.

AR Rahman’s ex-wife Saira hospitalised after medical emergency, expresses gratitude for composer’s ‘unwavering support’

February 20, 2025

Music composer AR Rahman’s ex-wife, Saira Rahman [51] was admitted in a hospital after a medical emergency and had to undergo surgery recently. Saira also asked for privacy during this period, expressing her gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers.

