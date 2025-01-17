UNITED STATES

Billy Joel Fans Express Concern After Singer Postpones Upcoming Concert for 'Medical Procedure'

January 14, 2025

Billy Joel fans are worried for the legendary musician after he was forced to postpone an upcoming concert at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood for a "medical procedure."

The "Piano Man" himself posted the update on his Facebook Story on Tuesday, Jan. 14, though he'd previously shared the same unfortunate news with his Instagram followers over the weekend.

Rock legend injured, forced to cancel several shows: ‘Accidents happen’

January 12, 2025

Carlos Santana, the legendary guitarist and founder of the band Santana, has canceled several shows set for January and February at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The iconic musician, 77, “took a hard fall” at his home in Hawaii and broke his finger, according to a recent Instagram post by his management team. Recovery is likely to take about six weeks, the post said. “From Team Santana: Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next run of residency shows this month beginning January 22 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino because of a ‘accidental fall’ at his home in Hawaii, Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management announced today. “‘I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,’ Mr. Vrionis said. ‘He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.’

It is false that Santana's fainting was caused by the Covid-19 vaccine

July 6, 2022

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana fainted during a concert in Michigan on July 5 and had to be rushed to a hospital. But what happened to him is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine, as claimed in messages on social media. Here we tell you what happened and why. [Santana claimed that he “forgot to eat and drink water,” and so “became dehydrated,” while “his representative also explained that he had heat stroke.”]

Nonpoint Show Cut Short After Drummer Robb Rivera Is Taken to Hospital – See Band Statement

January 13, 2025

Nonpoint's show was cut short last night (Jan. 12) after drummer Robb Rivera [55] was taken to the hospital. The band has since issued a statement on the matter. The rockers played a show last night at the Mercury Ballroom in Louisville, Kentucky. As noted by Setlist.fm, they stopped performing during the song "(rěn-dǐsh'ən)" due to Rivera suffering an unspecified medical emergency. Lambgoat reported that attendees at the show noticed Rivera stand up from the drum kit and eventually leave the stage. After a delay, Nonpoint eventually resumed the show with Rivera, but it was ultimately cut short. The drummer was taken to the hospital in an ambulance once the set concluded. Nonpoint issued a statement on Rivera's on their social media a few hours after the show ended, noting that Rivera's heart rate had increased significantly during the performance. In the video clip, frontman Elias Soriano explained that Rivera had never experienced this heart issue before, but that he's stable in the hospital and they were able to get it down. He added that the drummer really wanted to finish out the show, but the paramedics wouldn't allow him to. As of now, their next concert is set to take place tomorrow night (Jan. 14) in Greensboro, N.C., so stay tuned for any updates.

FRANCE

"I'm starting to have physical problems": Pascal Obispo reveals why he decided to take it easy

January 16, 2025

While celebrating his 60th birthday on stage on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at the Accor Arena in Bercy, Pascal Obispo hinted that this might be his last concert in such a large venue. After some health problems, the artist says he feels the need "to take a break."

Pascal Obispo is going through a complicated period. This summer, the singer confided to our colleagues at Le Parisien that he had some health problems. "July 2024, in the middle of summer. I am being treated for renal colic, a stone in the kidney that is horribly painful, a pain equivalent to that of childbirth", he explained in the columns of the newspaper. While he was due to go on stage in Corsica, he preferred to be injected with morphine to be able to perform his show rather than cancel it. But a few months later, the singer of Tombé pour elle seems to be caught up by his health problems. Although he appeared on the set of Star Academy on Saturday, November 2, 2024, he confided in the columns of Gala that he now needs to slow down.

SOUTH KOREA

Stray Kids' Bang Chan faces sudden schedule cancellation

January 12, 2025

Bang Chan [27], from the K-pop group Stray Kids, has pulled out of their scheduled events, according to his agency. JYP Entertainment took to social media to announce that the singer had attained “sudden symptoms of a flu”. They continued, “As recommended by medical professionals, Bang Chan is currently taking adequate rest. The decision to exclude Bang Chan was made for the safety of both the artist and fans. The other members of Stray Kids will proceed with their activities as scheduled.

UNITED STATES

Former Mushroomhead vocalist Jeffrey Nothing reveals cancer diagnosis

January 7, 2025

Former Mushroomhead vocalist/co-founder Jeffrey Hatrix [61], known as Jeffrey Nothing, has come forward to reveal he’s battling cancer only nine months after losing his wife, Stacy, to the same illness. His daughter, Mea, launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with medical expenses. Hatrix’s wife passed away in April 2024 at just 38 years old.

Brendan Fraser Sparks Concern Among Fans After Latest Career Move Halted Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

January 7, 2025

Brendan Fraser [56] is taking a step back just weeks after his next project was announced. The Mummy alum, who was scheduled to star as Jerry in the world premiere of the play Grangeville, written by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Jack Serio, at New York City's Off-Broadway Signature Theatre, has dropped out of the production due to "unforeseen circumstances." The show's two-person cast was first announced on the theater's Instagram page on Dec. 5, 2024, and Fraser was showcased again on Christmas Eve. However, Paul Sparks, known for his work in Boardwalk Empire, has stepped in to fill the vacant role. He joins Brian J. Smith as Arnold. The theater didn't offer any additional information about Fraser's need to drop out and, as the actor is not on social media, he hasn't spoken out directly either.

WWE legend Black Bart moves in to hospice and stops chemotherapy after devastating colon cancer battle

January 5, 2025

WWE legend Black Bart has moved into a hospice and stopped chemotherapy amid a devastating colon cancer battle. The wrestler – real name Richard Harris – has been fighting cancer since 2022. Harris, 76, started his wrestling career in the mid 1970s and later joined the WWE in 1990 following a career on the independent circuit. Harris retired in 2002 but continued to wrestle on one-off occasions before becoming a coach – training the likes of John Bradshaw Layfield.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Molly Stern Opens Up About Parkinson's Diagnosis at 52: 'I Assumed the Worst'

January 11, 2025

When celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern first felt her hands start to shake in March 2023, she chalked it up to too much caffeine. She tells People she was rushing and felt the usual amount of pressure she did with her job, so the shaking didn't immediately concern her. But then it didn't stop. Despite noticing all of these changes in herself, the initial MRI showed that her brain looked great, which she says was a relief. However, Stern says her symptoms only got worse, and she says the coming months were when she was the "sickest" — and it was when she dealt with them in silence while working with director Greta Gerwig through the 2024 awards season, at which Barbie made a strong showing. So she went back to the neurologist for more answers. "I was moving as if I was in molasses," she says of her life at this point in June 2024. "I walked into her office and just burst into tears. I apologized for crying, and just told her I feel like something is really wrong with me. She was like, 'Clearly you have Parkinson's.'" Stern says the doctor diagnosed her just like that, like it was so obvious.

Craig Laughlin taking leave of absence from broadcast booth to have heart surgery: ‘I’m optimistic and confident I’m going to return better than I was’

January 11, 2025

Washington, D.C. - Monumental Sports Network’s broadcasts of Washington Capitals games won’t have the same feel in the immediate future. Color commentator Craig Laughlin [67] announced during the second intermission of the Caps’ game against the Montreal Canadiens that he would be undergoing heart surgery at the end of January. “I visited several doctors, had a lot of tests done, so I will be having heart surgery at the end of the month,” Laughlin said live on-air. “I’m focused on it, I want to meet it head on, I’m optimistic and confident that I’m going to return better than I was right now.”

Researcher's Note - All Monumental Sports and Entertainment and event staff are already fully vaccinated [sic] and are required to wear masks for all events: Link Wizards players are not exempt from the D.C. indoor event coronavirus “vaccination” mandate: In a statement, Monumental Sports & Entertainment said they do not anticipate complications from this. Link

WPLR New Haven's AJ On Cancer Diagnosis: 'Really Good Feeling They Can Bring Me Back.'

January 10, 2025

The usually upbeat “Chaz & AJ” morning show on Connoisseur Media classic rock WPLR (99.1) New Haven, CT, struck a more serious note earlier this week when co-host AJ revealed that he had been diagnosed in December with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, after tests showed signs of anemia. The good news is “they caught it early,” AJ told listeners about the disease, for which he began "more aggressive" treatments this past week. "There's a really good feeling they can bring me back, either exactly as I was or very close to how it was before," he said. Following December's diagnosis, some complications delayed cancer treatments, as AJ underwent surgery on Christmas Eve for a partially collapsed lung and internal hernia. He continues to suffer from two external hernias that will require treatment, as well as three fractured vertebrae in his back.

No age reported.

MSG Networks’ John Giannone reveals cancer diagnosis on Hockey Fights Cancer night

January 7, 2025

Rangers broadcaster John Giannone [73] announced on Tuesday that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Giannone, who serves as the studio host and reporter on Rangers broadcasts on MSG Networks, revealed the diagnosis during the pregame show ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Stars, which was also Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Madison Square Garden. “A month ago today I was diagnosed with prostate cancer,” he revealed on air. “It came after a routine yearly physical. A heightened blood test that led to an MRI and then finally a biopsy that produced the diagnosis.” The broadcaster described his prognosis as “excellent” and said that his treatment to fight the cancer had already gotten underway. Giannone has worked at MSG Networks since 2002 as a studio host and reporter and has filled in on occasion doing play-by-play for Rangers TV voice Sam Rosen.

Researcher's Note - MSG Entertainment Says Covid-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandates Are Helping Indoor Events: Link

Campbell ‘Pookie’ Puckett Had Surgery to Remove Pre-Cancer and Is Recovering

January 9, 2025

Campbell Puckett [32], known online as Pookie, began the new year by getting surgery to remove pre-cancer. Her husband, Jett Puckett, provided the health update in a video posted on her Instagram and TikTok on Wednesday, Jan 8. "Hey guys I got a bit of a different update today," said Jett. "Pookie had to have surgery to remove some pre-cancer. We found out about this a while back. It's been very scary, especially for me. Jett said that his wife's strength leading up to the surgery was "just remarkable" and that her procedure "went well."

No age reported.

Monroe Rep Tony Scott Announces Throat Cancer Diagnosis

January 9, 2025

A Connecticut state representative revealed this week, during the opening day of the legislative session, that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Rep. Tony Scott, a Republican from Monroe, announced his diagnosis on the House floor but expressed hopefulness, noting that he and his doctors have developed a treatment plan. Scott, 48, emphasized that he has never smoked. “I was lucky this was caught early, and my prognosis is a good one,” Scott said Wednesday, Jan. 8. Scott shared that his journey began when he experienced a sore throat that wouldn’t go away. Concerned, he sought medical advice, which ultimately led to the cancer diagnosis.

MEA chief Pinsky under treatment for bladder cancer

January 6, 2025

Paul G. Pinsky, the longtime state legislator who now heads the Maryland Energy Administration (MEA), told his staff Monday that he is under care for “treatable bladder cancer.” In a memo to all MEA staff, Pinsky disclosed that he’s been receiving chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat the cancer “on a regular basis” for the past several months. In an interview Monday, Pinsky, 74, said he is feeling well generally and has been given a positive long-term prognosis. He said he wanted to disclose his illness now because even though he has been working steadily, with the General Assembly session starting he’ll be making more public appearances than he has been in recent months and has been wearing hats in public, which could spark some speculation about his health.

UNITED KINGDOM

The Traitors’ Leanne shares update after partner’s stage-three cancer diagnosis

January 13, 2025

The Traitors star Leanne Quigley has shared a positive update on the health of her fiancée Sophie, after her partner was diagnosed with stage-three breast cancer. In a post on Instagram, Quigley, who is currently appearing as a ‘Faithful’ on series three of the hit BBC gameshow, wrote: “This is the only news we needed and wanted. On the 31st July, 2024, my partner and mother of my children was diagnosed with grade-three breast cancer. Watching the person you love fight through chemotherapy is up there with the worst things on Earth. Yesterday, Wednesday 8th January, the strongest woman on [the] planet was told she is cancer-free. She did it.”

No age reported.

Max George to have lung biopsy weeks after getting pacemaker fitted

January 12, 2025

The Wanted star Max George has said a lung biopsy could shed light on the heart problems that led to him having a pacemaker fitted. After feeling unwell in December, the 36-year-old singer was taken to hospital where doctors discovered a “block” – meaning his heart was beating with an abnormal rhythm. “The doctors have discovered enlarged lymph nodes on my lungs,” he told The Sun. “This could be a sign of what caused my heart problems. I’ve got to have a lung biopsy in a couple of weeks. It sounds pretty gnarly. It might tell us what the cause was.”

Former Premier League footballer Dean Windass diagnosed with dementia

January 10, 2025

The former Premier League forward Dean Windass has been diagnosed with dementia at the age of 55, it has been revealed. The former Hull and Bradford City player, who scored the goal that took Hull to the Premier League in 2008, has stage two of the condition, but joked with social media followers that he was “glad they found a brain”.

MP diagnosed with breast cancer for second time

January 9, 2025

An MP has said she has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. Labour MP for West Lancashire Ashley Dalton [52] said her surgery in July for metastatic breast cancer had removed all detectable cancer cells. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2014 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Ms Dalton, a Parliamentary Private Secretary to Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting, told her constituents that "currently there is no cure for metastatic breast cancer, but it is treatable" and insisted she was working "business as usual". She said that while the cancer had spread beyond her breast, there were currently no identifiable tumours in her body.

Former MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis

January 7, 2025

The former MP for Chelmsford, Vicky Ford [57], has revealed she has breast cancer. In a post on social media, she said she had been diagnosed after a routine mammogram between Christmas and New Year. Ms Ford said she had been booked in for surgery in a few weeks' time to remove the lump and may require radiotherapy afterwards. "It's a bit of a shock, but I'm not going to let this frighten me," Ms Ford told the BBC.

Popular Welsh rugby club boss suffers two heart attacks and a stroke at 38 after workout

January 8, 2025

A popular Welsh rugby club boss has miraculously defied the odds to survive two heart attacks and a stroke. Pontypool RFC team manager Ryan Thomas, 38, was admitted to hospital with chest pains following a workout on November 7, but went into cardiac arrest while waiting to be seen. His heart stopped for an hour as medical staff tried desperately to revive him, giving him over 20 shocks with a defibrillator before finding a heartbeat. The nightmare was far from over, however, as after being admitted to intensive care, Mr Thomas had another heart attack, with a scan revealing that he had also suffered a "substantial" stroke. That stroke made necessary further treatment extremely risky, with his family - including his wife Victoria - told by a consultant that he "wouldn't bet on" him pulling through. But, against all odds, he survived and has since overcome numerous infections to wake up after five "horrendous" weeks under sedation. After battling through hell and back, he now faces a long road to recovery, with his family appealing for help to fund a suitable rehabilition programme and adaptions to their home in New Inn.

Billie Shepherd shares worrying health update on baby daughter Margot, 21 months, after she suffered a 'scary' medical incident

January 8, 2025

Billie Shepherd revealed her daughter Margot suffered a 'scary' medical incident at home on Tuesday morning. The former TOWIE star, 34, shares three children with her husband Greg - Nelly, 10, Arthur, seven, and Margot, 21 months. Billie took to Instagram to share that Margot had a febrile convulsion - a seizure which can sometimes occur when a child has a fever. The mother-of-three shared a picture of the tot recovering in bed alongside her sister Nelly and assured her followers that her daughter is now home and on the mend. Billie wrote: 'Yesterday morning our little darling Margot had another febrile seizure.'

INDIA

Tiku Talsania Suffered Brain Stroke, Not Heart Attack, Clarifies Wife; Actor Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

January 11, 2025

Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, 70, suffered a brain stroke on January 10, his wife Deepti clarified, debunking heart attack rumours. She shared that he felt unwell at a film screening around 8pm and was immediately hospitalised. Currently undergoing treatment, Talsania's condition remains critical.

Hockey Olympian Jagbir Singh critical after heart attack

January 4, 2025

Legendary hockey coach and former India forward Jagbir Singh suffered a massive heart attack on Friday. He complained of chest congestion and was rushed to the hospital, where he suffered a massive heart attack during a medical procedure. The Olympian is currently in Rourkela for the Hockey India League (HIL) with Team Gonasika. As per sources, he felt breathing problems during the training session of the Team Gonasika and was rushed to Apollo Hospital immediately. He was diagnosed with a blocked artery at the hospital. While the doctors were treating him for the blocked artery, Jagbir suffered a heart attack. An excellent forward of his time, Jagbir is currently in ICU. The 59-year-old former Air India employee represented India in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul and the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

