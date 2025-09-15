News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
8h

‘I’m going to need to be as safe as possible:’ Julia Bradbury receives rhere Covid booster jab as she prepares to undergo a mastectomy following shock breast cancer diagnosis. OK then… I’m sure another shot of poison will keep you “safe”. You need to go coffin shopping.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
8h

A saddening harvest. Not just in the old, but now all kinds of weird disease popping up in younger and younger people and children. Saw in your weekly Sub several kids.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture