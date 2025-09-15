CANADA

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens diagnosed with prostate cancer

September 8, 2025

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens [53] has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery on Tuesday. “I am told my prognosis is excellent and a full recovery is expected with a return to my typical routine occurring in a few weeks,” Dilkens said in a statement. Dilkens, who has been the city’s mayor since 2014, said he will continue to fulfil his duties from home for a couple of weeks as his recovery continues.

UNITED KINGDOM

Hey Hey It’s Saturday star reveals shock cancer diagnosis following routine dental check

September 8, 2025

A Hey Hey It’s Saturday star has been diagnosed with the same type of cancer as co-star John Blackman and iconic singer John Farnham. Wilbur Wilde, who played saxophone in the show’s house band, revealed on Monday that he was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma following a routine dental check. The 69-year-old musician has subsequently had part of his tongue and mouth removed. ‘It was a shock,’ he told the Herald Sun. Wilbur revealed his dentist first spotted the suspicious discolouration in his mouth in 2022. After it failed to disappear, a biopsy was ordered and a week later the results came back revealing it was cancer. He underwent surgery in early 2023 to have a third of his tongue and the floor of his mouth removed. Elsewhere in the chat, Wilbur said he was concerned that the procedure would impact his ability to talk and play his instrument. ‘The first morning after the procedure, when [my doctor came to check] I looked at him and I said, “You are very good, I can still pronounce anaesthesiologist”.’ Wilbur said he has been told he is ‘cancer clear’ and his speech rehabilitation is going well. That comes after Wilde played a key role in the funeral of his friend and Hey Hey It’s Saturday co-star John Blackman back in 2024. Blackman died at the age of 76 in June last year, following a harrowing battle with cancer and surgery to remove his jaw.

BBC Countryfile star shares shock ‘brain cyst’ diagnosis

September 3, 2025

BBC Countryfile star Julia Bradbury [55] admitted “I don’t think you’re ever the same again” as she opened up on her shock ‘brain cyst’ diagnosis. The Irish-born TV presenter decided to take control of her health and optimise her wellbeing after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Now cancer-free, she said her shocking diagnosis was the push she needed to make significant lifestyle changes.

Researcher’s Note – ‘I’m going to need to be as safe as possible:’ Julia Bradbury receives her Covid booster jab as she prepares to undergo a mastectomy following shock breast cancer diagnosis: Link

NORWAY

Camilla Herrem is praised by doctors: Huge inspiration

September 3, 2025

The Norwegian handball star is full of praise – both for the impressive comeback and for being a role model for others. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in June. On Tuesday last week she had her last “hard” round of chemo, and on Sunday she already made a comeback on the pitch for her club team Sola – even playing full time and scoring four goals. Since then, the handball world has deservedly praised Norwegian handball star Camilla Herrem (38) for her great comeback, but it doesn’t stop there. Norwegian VG has spoken to several cancer experts who are also impressed by the Norwegian icon.

SWEDEN

Bjorn Borg had prostate cancer

September 5, 2025

The five-time Wimbledon champion has disclosed his battle with the disease in his upcoming autobiography, Heartbeats and told how he underwent surgery to have his prostate removed because the disease had advanced. He wrote in the tome, which was written with the help of his wife Patricia: “”Now I have a new opponent in cancer – one I can’t control. But I’m going to beat it. I’m not giving up. I fight like every day is a Wimbledon final. And those usually go pretty well, don’t they?” The book is due to be released later this month, and Bjorn is expected to share more about his health struggles while on a press tour for Heartbeats. The “candid” memoir promises to offer fans a “look behind the curtain” at 69-year-old Bjorn’s glittering but relatively brief tennis career, which saw him win 11 Grand Slam titles before retiring at the age of just 26.

DENMARK

Jeppe Nybroe suffers brain hemorrhage: It’s a miracle that I’m alive

September 2, 2025

Former DR news anchor Jeppe Nybroe [50s] has had quite a scare when he suffered a massive brain hemorrhage a few weeks ago. He writes this in a post on his Instagram profile. “In the words of the doctors, it is almost a miracle that I have survived a suddenly ruptured aneurysm followed by a major brain hemorrhage, and equally a miracle that it has happened without the prospect of permanent damage,” he writes in the post. He is deeply grateful that nothing more happened and for the help he received when he collapsed in a laundromat. He thanks the skilled hospital staff who saved his life.

At the same time, he writes that he is looking forward to being back at full strength soon, and reveals that he can already play and hug his son.

SPAIN

Álex Baena has undergone surgery for appendicitis

September 2, 2025

Throughout this afternoon, Alejandro Baena [24] has successfully undergone surgery for appendicitis. The Atlético de Madrid midfielder was feeling unwell throughout the day and had to undergo surgery, as confirmed by Atleti in a statement that read: “Álex Baena has been successfully operated on this Tuesday, September 2, for acute appendicitis. The laparoscopic surgery went smoothly, and the player is doing well, but he will remain hospitalized for the next few hours awaiting discharge and is pending recovery for his return to training”.

Researcher’s Note – Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 vaccines [sic]. Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link

An Israeli team have done a good study on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Actor Sabelo Gumede appeals to public for donations amid cancer battle

September 5, 2025

Known for his energetic performances and recent appearance on e.tv’s Scandal!, comedian and actor Sabelo Gumede is going through a difficult time after receiving a diagnosis of stage-three choriocarcinoma, a rare but curable type of cancer. The diagnosis earlier this year has significantly impacted the beloved entertainer, prompting him to seek public support through a GoFundMe campaign to offset his escalating medical expenses. Before a diagnosis was made, Gumede’s illness, which has spread to his neck, lungs, spine, diaphragm, and lymph nodes, needed a lot of testing, which cost more than R100 000. The actor is depending on his rapidly diminishing savings because he does not currently have any acting gigs lined up.

No age reported.

RUSSIA

RT Chief Simonyan May Step Down After Alleged Cancer Diagnosis, Source Says

September 8, 2025

Margarita Simonyan [45] may step down as editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-funded broadcaster RT after allegedly being diagnosed with breast cancer, a source close to the network told the Russian service of The Moscow Times on Monday. Simonyan said on Sunday that she had been diagnosed with a “terrible and serious” illness last week and was scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday. She did not name the illness but hinted that it could involve a mastectomy, the surgical removal of part or all of the breast that is usually carried out to treat breast cancer. Simonyan has led RT since its founding in 2005 and was later appointed editor-in-chief of Rossiya Segodnya, the state media conglomerate that also oversees the Sputnik news agency. Both outlets, along with Simonyan herself, are under U.S. and European sanctions. Her husband, the filmmaker and television host Tigran Keosayan, has been in a coma for the past nine months.

INDIA

BJP’s Agnimitra Paul hospitalised after suffering from brain stroke, stable

September 5, 2025

West Bengal BJP leader Agnimitra Paul was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering a mild brain stroke following health complications. This came hours after chaotic scenes unfolded in the Assembly during a heated debate over a resolution tabled by the Trinamool Congress. The 52-year-old is currently under the care of Dr Amit Halder. According to hospital sources, Paul’s physical condition is stable and she is being kept under observation for the next 48 hours.

NEW ZEALAND

Rugby league: Warriors prospect Noah Jensen diagnosed with rare blood disorders

September 1, 2025

Auckland – The Warriors are throwing their support behind a promising playmaker in their Jersey Flegg Under-21s squad whose career is at a crossroads after the shock diagnosis of two incredibly rare blood diseases. On Friday, Noah Jensen was informed by doctors that he had paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and aplastic anaemia, meaning he must remain in hospital indefinitely. PNH is a blood disorder characterised by the destruction of red blood cells, an increased risk of blood clots, and bone marrow failure. According to the PNH Support Association of New Zealand, there are 22 diagnosed cases on the patient registry in this country, with the average age of diagnosis in the mid-thirties, which is higher than Jensen’s age of 19. Aplastic anaemia, a bone marrow disorder where the body produces too few new blood cells, is also rare with approximately 10 people are diagnosed with it in New Zealand each year. Jensen’s now facing intense treatment, including a bone marrow transplant and daily transfusions.

