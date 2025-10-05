Brazil: singer Iron (Lucas & Iron) has a stroke; dancer Carlinhos de Jesus' legs are paralyzed; actor Thomaz Costa, 25, has atrial fibrillation; singer Wesley Safadão's son, 14, has brain tumor; more
DE: politician Mai Mercado, 45, has "aggressive" cancer; MA: producer A. Aida, 55, collapses after physiotherapy, in ICU
BRAZIL
Singer Iron, of the duo Lucas & Iron, suffers a stroke and is in serious condition in Belém
September 23, 2025
Singer Iron, of the duo Lucas & Iron, suffers a stroke and is in serious condition in Belém The 33-year-old artist fell ill on Saturday, underwent surgery on Sunday, and was back in surgery less than 24 hours later. He remains hospitalized at the Adventist Hospital of Belém after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. However, his condition worsened again in less than 24 hours, forcing the medical team to perform a second, delicate procedure due to renewed bleeding. Sources close to the singer confirmed to DIÁRIO that the situation is serious and that, even in the event of permanent after-effects, he is still in hospital. Despite the worrying situation, Tuesday, the 23rd, brought signs of hope. Neurosurgeon Thiago Dantas, who is responsible for his treatment, reported that the follow-up CT scans showed improvement and that the team is confident of his recovery. “If everything continues as it is, Iron will be fine in no time,” the doctor said in an exclusive interview. The news shocked the public. Iron has always been recognized for his contagious energy on stage and for his established career alongside Lucas Rocha, with whom he has over ten years of musical experience. Now, fans and clients are watching the artist’s battle for life with apprehension.
In a wheelchair, Carlinhos de Jesus [72] sambas with Ludmilla on the Domingão stage
September 21, 2025
The dancer and choreographer, who is part of the technical jury for Dança dos Famosos, is using a brace because of an autoimmune disease that paralyzes his leg: chronic demyelinating neuroradiculopathy. He couldn’t resist the sounds of Ludmilla, the show’s main attraction, and proved that samba can be done just like that. At the end of Domingão, Lud invited the contestants and judges of Dança dos Famosos to dance with her on stage. The group accepted, and at one point, the singer interacted with Carlinhos, who didn’t let it go, proving that once a dancer, always a dancer. Recently, Carlinho spoke about the diagnosis of his condition. He said that he was initially diagnosed with bilateral trochanteric bursitis (inflammation of the bursa—tissue located on the side of the hip) and gluteal tendonitis (inflammation of the tendons of the gluteal muscles). But he later revealed that he received a more in-depth diagnosis and that his mobility was related to an autoimmune disease. “What’s keeping me ridden in a wheelchair today isn’t trochanteric bursitis or gluteal tendonitis. That was the initial diagnosis, which actually triggered an autoimmune disease I’ve been diagnosed with since 2022: chronic demyelinating neuroradiculopathy. That’s what’s leaving my right leg paralyzed, with no strength, and unable to walk. I’m undergoing long-term treatment, but I’ll definitely be out of the wheelchair soon,” the artist recently posted on social media.
Is it serious? Actor Thomaz Costa reveals diagnosis after being admitted to the ICU
August 16, 2025
Actor Thomaz Costa reveals he was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed with a rare condition for his age. Actor Thomaz Costa was admitted to the ICU after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia. In a video posted on social media this Saturday (16), the actor spoke about the scare and his recovery. Costa revealed he had atrial fibrillation, an unusual condition for his age, 25. The actor explained that arrhythmia usually affects people over 50, and that the cause of the problem is still being investigated. The actor said he felt his heart racing and decided to seek medical attention. He went to a hospital, where an electrocardiogram confirmed the arrhythmia. The condition required him to be admitted to the ICU for observation and intervention. Thomaz Costa’s heart went out of rhythm and required immediate intervention. He was treated with medication to reverse the condition. The actor revealed that if the medication didn’t work, he would have to undergo electric shock. The actor described the experience as a fright and said he considers it a reminder of the importance of valuing life. He thanked the medical team and the messages of support he received, and stated that he will now focus on his health.
Yhudy, 14, is the son of singer Wesley Safadão and influencer Mileide Mihaile
September 24, 2025
At 14, the son of Wesley Safadão and Mileide Mihaile is diagnosed with a brain tumor and undergoes surgery Yhudy is doing well after the surgery, performed last Friday (19). Preliminary results indicate that it is a benign tumor.
Vice Mayor of Tanque do Piauí, Assuero Costa, Hospitalized After Stroke
September 28, 2025
Vice Mayor and Health Secretary of Tanque do Piauí, Assuero Costa, suffered a stroke this Saturday (27). According to information from the Tanque do Piauí City Hall press office, the mayor was enjoying a leisure time when he became ill. He was immediately treated and taken to a hospital in Teresina. At the hospital, Assuero Costa underwent a medical procedure and remains in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is receiving specialized care. The municipal administration reported that the vice mayor is recovering and under medical observation, receiving all necessary assistance from the healthcare team responsible for his treatment. The City Hall also asked the population to join in prayers and solidarity chains, reinforcing the hope for the manager’s full recovery.
No age reported.
Congressman Mauro Benevides Filho Hospitalized After Stroke
September 27, 2025
Federal Congressman Mauro Benevides Filho (PDT-CE) was hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Friday afternoon (26). Benevides currently remains hospitalized and under medical observation and, according to his team, has no apparent after-effects. In a statement published on the congressman’s profile on X, Benevides’ team states that, according to the medical report, the congressman is in stable condition and is conscious. “The Benevides family sincerely thanks everyone for the messages and expressions of support received, reiterating their confidence in the congressman’s full recovery,” the statement reads.
No age reported.
DENMARK
Member of Folketinget Mai Mercado [45] has been told by the ‘doctors’ that ‘your tumor has the most aggressive form of cancer cells one can have’
September 24, 2025
My first meeting with the cancer doctors was…. Overwhelming. The meeting itself was good. They are incredibly skilled and they take good care of me. I have been given my entire detailed plan for chemo, and I have had an EKG and blood tests taken. Now I know when I start and when I am finished. I have actually been looking forward to today. I have been looking forward to getting certainty. I thought I would get the most out of it afterwards – because I did when I knew the date of my surgery.
MALAYSIA
Drama producer A. Aida collapses after physiotherapy, admitted to ICU
September 25, 2025
KUALA LUMPUR - Well-known preacher Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Izhar Ariff Mohd Kashim has asked the public to pray for the health of popular drama producer Datuk A. Aida, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a medical centre in Kuala Lumpur this morning. According to Mohd Izhar, A. Aida, 55, had undergone knee surgery last Tuesday and collapsed after a physiotherapy session. ”During physiotherapy, A. Aida asked to go to the toilet because she felt nauseous. However, she collapsed and her face turned pale before she was immediately taken to her bed,” he told BH Online. “When the nurse checked on her, she was unconscious. Her condition was unstable as her blood pressure was fluctuating. As far as I know, she has never suffered from diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure. At present, other treatments like a CT scan cannot be performed because her condition is not yet stable,” he said. ”I understand that the doctors have put A. Aida in an induced coma so her brain can rest. They are also investigating how the knee surgery could have caused her to lose consciousness.”
Researcher’s Note - UPDATE: Datuk A. Aida’s ex-husband, singer Ameng, has shared an update on the actress and producer’s sudden health complication, which led to her being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Ameng explained that Aida’s issues began unexpectedly after a knee procedure. Ameng added that complications suddenly occurred, though he himself doesn’t know how. “Perhaps she (Aida) was about to fall ill anyway, because she’s now having an attack on her heart and lungs. There is a blood clot in her heart and lungs. I’m not sure, but I think she might have been on the verge of having a heart attack. It just so happens that when she was having the knee treatment, she had a heart attack,” he stated: Link
Researcher's Note -
Producer A. Aida is the first Malaysian celebrity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine [sic]
Thank you Mark. I think everyone can agree that the number of strokes has increased everywhere since 2020, especially in all age ranges but has impacted those over 50 and 60.
Here is a recently published study from 2924 and one very important article published Nov 16 2024 in the Health section of the Sunday Telegraph that documents that over past 20 years (2004 to 2023) strokes are up 55% for those over 50.
Scroll down to see a study that shows strokes have increased by more than 2 to 3 times:
"The number of reported cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke has increased significantly since 2020, especially in the United States and Europe."
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/11/16/stroke-middle-aged-50s-warning-nhs/
The figures show a 55 per cent rise in admissions among people aged 50-59 over 20 years. This compares with a rise of 25 per cent among those in their 70s and of 42 per cent for those in their 60s.
NHS England data show 111,137 hospital admissions for strokes in England in 2023-24, up from 87,069 in 2004-05.
The NHS has raised the alarm over a “shocking” rise in strokes among the middle-aged that risk people being pushed out of work and struck down in their prime.
Official figures released to The Telegraph show cases among men and women in their 50s are rising faster than in any age group – with a 55 per cent rise in cases in 20 years.
28 per cent increase across all ages, with concern that the surge in cases among those of working age is badly damaging the economy.
https://www.j-stroke.org/m/journal/view.php?doi=10.5853/jos.2024.01536
Our study highlights the significant association between several COVID-19 vaccine types and ischemic stroke while overcoming the limitations of previous research, which failed to establish a specific association. The findings highlight the need for thorough monitoring and research on the potential adverse reactions following vaccination.
In our analysis, we identified 5,843 reports of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke from among 89,065,592 reports (Supplementary Figure 2). The number of reported cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke has increased significantly since 2020, especially in the United States and Europe (Figure 1). Before the pandemic, most cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke were attributed to influenza vaccines. However, as COVID-19 vaccination began globally, the incidence of COVID-19 vaccine-associated ischemic stroke has been reported to be several times higher than that associated with other vaccines.
This trend was more pronounced in individuals aged ≥45 years; no significant difference was observed between the sexes (Supplementary Table 2). Furthermore, by employing MedDRA-preferred terms, we found that coronary symptoms were the most common concomitant adverse events.