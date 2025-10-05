News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Researcher's Note -

Producer A. Aida is the first Malaysian celebrity to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine [sic]

https://malaysia.news.yahoo.com/producer-aida-first-malaysian-celebrity-080418029.html

Thank you Mark. I think everyone can agree that the number of strokes has increased everywhere since 2020, especially in all age ranges but has impacted those over 50 and 60.

Here is a recently published study from 2924 and one very important article published Nov 16 2024 in the Health section of the Sunday Telegraph that documents that over past 20 years (2004 to 2023) strokes are up 55% for those over 50.

Scroll down to see a study that shows strokes have increased by more than 2 to 3 times:

"The number of reported cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke has increased significantly since 2020, especially in the United States and Europe."

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2024/11/16/stroke-middle-aged-50s-warning-nhs/

The figures show a 55 per cent rise in admissions among people aged 50-59 over 20 years. This compares with a rise of 25 per cent among those in their 70s and of 42 per cent for those in their 60s.

NHS England data show 111,137 hospital admissions for strokes in England in 2023-24, up from 87,069 in 2004-05.

The NHS has raised the alarm over a “shocking” rise in strokes among the middle-aged that risk people being pushed out of work and struck down in their prime.

Official figures released to The Telegraph show cases among men and women in their 50s are rising faster than in any age group – with a 55 per cent rise in cases in 20 years.

28 per cent increase across all ages, with concern that the surge in cases among those of working age is badly damaging the economy.

==============

https://www.j-stroke.org/m/journal/view.php?doi=10.5853/jos.2024.01536

Our study highlights the significant association between several COVID-19 vaccine types and ischemic stroke while overcoming the limitations of previous research, which failed to establish a specific association. The findings highlight the need for thorough monitoring and research on the potential adverse reactions following vaccination.

In our analysis, we identified 5,843 reports of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke from among 89,065,592 reports (Supplementary Figure 2). The number of reported cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke has increased significantly since 2020, especially in the United States and Europe (Figure 1). Before the pandemic, most cases of vaccine-induced ischemic stroke were attributed to influenza vaccines. However, as COVID-19 vaccination began globally, the incidence of COVID-19 vaccine-associated ischemic stroke has been reported to be several times higher than that associated with other vaccines.

This trend was more pronounced in individuals aged ≥45 years; no significant difference was observed between the sexes (Supplementary Table 2). Furthermore, by employing MedDRA-preferred terms, we found that coronary symptoms were the most common concomitant adverse events.

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
